Peek inside this ‘architectural gem’ of a building for sale in south St. Louis

Suggest a Correction
ST. LOUIS – A unique building up for sale in south St. Louis has caught the eye of a new buyer. The real estate agent says there are plans to renovate the space into rental properties.
The listing calls the home on 521 Loughborough an ‘architectural gem’. It was built in 1928 and the same family has occupied the entire property since 1962.
The are twin brick structures on the roof that draw your eye to the sky and definitely catch the attention of those driving or walking by.
It is just across from Blow Elementary and the Historic Carondelet YMCA. The owner says she was told the same architect that designed those buildings also designed the home.
The entire building needs renovation but there are original wood floors, tile, fireplaces, and colorful stained glass windows.
The home has a Spanish-style front facade with arched brickwork, ironwork, leaded glass, and four large private front porches.
The nearly 9,000 square foot home is divided into six rental units spread over three different floors.
The property also includes a brick carriage house, a garage, and storage spaces.
The home is pending sale and was listed for $300,000. Contact Tara Hacker with Garcia Properties if you’d like to learn more about this or other properties.
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Police Department’s Special Response Unit rescued a girl kidnapped by her biological mother from Texas last week.
Stevie Johnson, 14, from Glenn Heights, Texas was forcibly taken from a bus stop in Dallas County, Texas on Monday, November 1.
Police said Johnson was abducted by 33-year-old Shawnice Hickman, her biological mother, in a black SUV when she got off the school bus in the 800 block of Cascade Lane in Glenn Heights. Hickman was accompanied by her two sisters.
On Friday morning, Johnson was found safe in St. Louis County.
“We knew that she [Hickman] was headed to the state of Missouri, which is where she came from,” Glenn Heights Deputy Chief Clayton Shields said. “All I can say is that the child was safe, and she was under not in any danger. She hadn’t appeared to be harmed at all, at the time.”
An Amber Alert was issued when Johnson was first kidnapped on Monday. It was discontinued on Tuesday, November 2.
Shields said local law enforcement, St. Louis authorities, and the FBI worked together to locate Johnson.
“Once we were notified that child was potentially in St. Louis County, we directed our resources there. At that time, St. Louis County Special Response Unit set up surveillance and they were able to observe the mother and take her into custody and retrieve the child at the time,” he said. “From what we know, the mother did not have custody of the child. She did not have custody of the child for some time. We don’t get into the family court dealings. This was a report of an abduction, and we responded as such.”
Glenn Heights police traveled to Missouri on Friday to bring Johnson back to north Texas.
Hickman and her two sisters were taken into custody on Friday. Shields said all three face kidnapping charges.
NEW ORLEANS — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is proposing threatened status for alligator snapping turtles — huge, spike-shelled beasts that lurk at the bottom of slow waterways, luring prey to their mouths by extending a wormlike lure.
Every state in their range now protects them, but the lingering effects of catching the reptiles for turtle soup are among the reasons their numbers are now so low.
They once were found in Kansas and Indiana, but their territory now spans 12 states: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas.
According to Oriannesociety.org, Common Snapping Turtles are nowhere as big as large alligator snappers. The Common Snapping Turtle also lacks the three prominent keels on the upper shell and have eyes positioned on the side of the head. An Alligator Snapping Turtle has a strongly hooked jaw and laterally-positioned eyes.
Also, Common Snapping Turtles occasionally cross roads and move over wetlands, Alligator Snapping Turtles only leave the water to nest.
The federal agency on Monday posted a preview of a Federal Register notice planned for Tuesday.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri health officials have added 100 new COVID-19 deaths to the state’s public records.
According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the state has recorded 710,131 cumulative cases of SARS-CoV-2—an increase of 926 positive cases (PCR testing only)—and 12,325 total deaths as of Tuesday, Nov. 9, an increase of 100 over yesterday. That’s a case fatality rate of 1.74%.
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper