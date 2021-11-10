Peek inside this ‘architectural gem’ of a building for sale in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A unique building up for sale in south St. Louis has caught the eye of a new buyer. The real estate agent says there are plans to renovate the space into rental properties.

The listing calls the home on 521 Loughborough an ‘architectural gem’. It was built in 1928 and the same family has occupied the entire property since 1962.

The are twin brick structures on the roof that draw your eye to the sky and definitely catch the attention of those driving or walking by.

It is just across from Blow Elementary and the Historic Carondelet YMCA. The owner says she was told the same architect that designed those buildings also designed the home.

The entire building needs renovation but there are original wood floors, tile, fireplaces, and colorful stained glass windows.

Photos of a historic Flemish style multi-family home on Loughborough Avenue in the Carondelet neighborhood of St. Photos courtesy: Reed Radcliffe with Triple R Photography.Louis, Missouri for Tara Hacker, Garcia Properties. Photos courtesy: Reed Radcliffe with Triple R Photography.

The home has a Spanish-style front facade with arched brickwork, ironwork, leaded glass, and four large private front porches.

The nearly 9,000 square foot home is divided into six rental units spread over three different floors.

The property also includes a brick carriage house, a garage, and storage spaces.

The home is pending sale and was listed for $300,000. Contact Tara Hacker with Garcia Properties if you’d like to learn more about this or other properties.