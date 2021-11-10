Connect with us

News

Peek inside this ‘architectural gem’ of a building for sale in south St. Louis

Published

2 mins ago

on

Peek inside this ‘architectural gem’ of a building for sale in south St. Louis
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

ST. LOUIS – A unique building up for sale in south St. Louis has caught the eye of a new buyer. The real estate agent says there are plans to renovate the space into rental properties.

The listing calls the home on 521 Loughborough an ‘architectural gem’. It was built in 1928 and the same family has occupied the entire property since 1962.

The are twin brick structures on the roof that draw your eye to the sky and definitely catch the attention of those driving or walking by.

It is just across from Blow Elementary and the Historic Carondelet YMCA. The owner says she was told the same architect that designed those buildings also designed the home.

The entire building needs renovation but there are original wood floors, tile, fireplaces, and colorful stained glass windows.

  • Photos of a historic Flemish style multi-family home on Loughborough Avenue in the Carondelet neighborhood of St. Photos courtesy: Reed Radcliffe with Triple R Photography.Louis, Missouri for Tara Hacker, Garcia Properties. Photos courtesy: Reed Radcliffe with Triple R Photography.
  • 1636493241 17 Peek inside this ‘architectural gem of a building for sale
    Photos of a historic Flemish style multi-family home on Loughborough Avenue in the Carondelet neighborhood of St. Photos courtesy: Reed Radcliffe with Triple R Photography.Louis, Missouri for Tara Hacker, Garcia Properties. Photos courtesy: Reed Radcliffe with Triple R Photography.
  • 1636493241 639 Peek inside this ‘architectural gem of a building for sale
    Photos of a historic Flemish style multi-family home on Loughborough Avenue in the Carondelet neighborhood of St. Photos courtesy: Reed Radcliffe with Triple R Photography.Louis, Missouri for Tara Hacker, Garcia Properties. Photos courtesy: Reed Radcliffe with Triple R Photography.
  • 1636493241 831 Peek inside this ‘architectural gem of a building for sale
    Photos of a historic Flemish style multi-family home on Loughborough Avenue in the Carondelet neighborhood of St. Photos courtesy: Reed Radcliffe with Triple R Photography.Louis, Missouri for Tara Hacker, Garcia Properties. Photos courtesy: Reed Radcliffe with Triple R Photography.
  • 1636493241 622 Peek inside this ‘architectural gem of a building for sale
    Photos of a historic Flemish style multi-family home on Loughborough Avenue in the Carondelet neighborhood of St. Photos courtesy: Reed Radcliffe with Triple R Photography.Louis, Missouri for Tara Hacker, Garcia Properties. Photos courtesy: Reed Radcliffe with Triple R Photography.
  • 1636493241 709 Peek inside this ‘architectural gem of a building for sale
    Photos of a historic Flemish style multi-family home on Loughborough Avenue in the Carondelet neighborhood of St. Photos courtesy: Reed Radcliffe with Triple R Photography.Louis, Missouri for Tara Hacker, Garcia Properties. Photos courtesy: Reed Radcliffe with Triple R Photography.
  • 1636493241 607 Peek inside this ‘architectural gem of a building for sale
    Photos of a historic Flemish style multi-family home on Loughborough Avenue in the Carondelet neighborhood of St. Photos courtesy: Reed Radcliffe with Triple R Photography.Louis, Missouri for Tara Hacker, Garcia Properties. Photos courtesy: Reed Radcliffe with Triple R Photography.
  • 1636493241 154 Peek inside this ‘architectural gem of a building for sale
    Photos of a historic Flemish style multi-family home on Loughborough Avenue in the Carondelet neighborhood of St. Photos courtesy: Reed Radcliffe with Triple R Photography.Louis, Missouri for Tara Hacker, Garcia Properties. Photos courtesy: Reed Radcliffe with Triple R Photography.
  • 1636493241 18 Peek inside this ‘architectural gem of a building for sale
    Photos of a historic Flemish style multi-family home on Loughborough Avenue in the Carondelet neighborhood of St. Photos courtesy: Reed Radcliffe with Triple R Photography.Louis, Missouri for Tara Hacker, Garcia Properties. Photos courtesy: Reed Radcliffe with Triple R Photography.
  • 1636493242 332 Peek inside this ‘architectural gem of a building for sale
    Photos of a historic Flemish style multi-family home on Loughborough Avenue in the Carondelet neighborhood of St. Photos courtesy: Reed Radcliffe with Triple R Photography.Louis, Missouri for Tara Hacker, Garcia Properties. Photos courtesy: Reed Radcliffe with Triple R Photography.
  • 1636493242 262 Peek inside this ‘architectural gem of a building for sale
    Photos of a historic Flemish style multi-family home on Loughborough Avenue in the Carondelet neighborhood of St. Photos courtesy: Reed Radcliffe with Triple R Photography.Louis, Missouri for Tara Hacker, Garcia Properties. Photos courtesy: Reed Radcliffe with Triple R Photography.
  • 1636493242 171 Peek inside this ‘architectural gem of a building for sale
    Photos of a historic Flemish style multi-family home on Loughborough Avenue in the Carondelet neighborhood of St. Photos courtesy: Reed Radcliffe with Triple R Photography.Louis, Missouri for Tara Hacker, Garcia Properties. Photos courtesy: Reed Radcliffe with Triple R Photography.
  • 1636493242 989 Peek inside this ‘architectural gem of a building for sale
    Photos of a historic Flemish style multi-family home on Loughborough Avenue in the Carondelet neighborhood of St. Photos courtesy: Reed Radcliffe with Triple R Photography.Louis, Missouri for Tara Hacker, Garcia Properties. Photos courtesy: Reed Radcliffe with Triple R Photography.
  • 1636493242 506 Peek inside this ‘architectural gem of a building for sale
    Photos of a historic Flemish style multi-family home on Loughborough Avenue in the Carondelet neighborhood of St. Photos courtesy: Reed Radcliffe with Triple R Photography.Louis, Missouri for Tara Hacker, Garcia Properties. Photos courtesy: Reed Radcliffe with Triple R Photography.
  • 1636493242 675 Peek inside this ‘architectural gem of a building for sale
    Photos of a historic Flemish style multi-family home on Loughborough Avenue in the Carondelet neighborhood of St. Photos courtesy: Reed Radcliffe with Triple R Photography.Louis, Missouri for Tara Hacker, Garcia Properties. Photos courtesy: Reed Radcliffe with Triple R Photography.
  • 1636493242 978 Peek inside this ‘architectural gem of a building for sale
    Photos of a historic Flemish style multi-family home on Loughborough Avenue in the Carondelet neighborhood of St. Photos courtesy: Reed Radcliffe with Triple R Photography.Louis, Missouri for Tara Hacker, Garcia Properties. Photos courtesy: Reed Radcliffe with Triple R Photography.
  • 1636493242 412 Peek inside this ‘architectural gem of a building for sale
    Photos of a historic Flemish style multi-family home on Loughborough Avenue in the Carondelet neighborhood of St. Photos courtesy: Reed Radcliffe with Triple R Photography.Louis, Missouri for Tara Hacker, Garcia Properties. Photos courtesy: Reed Radcliffe with Triple R Photography.
  • 1636493242 825 Peek inside this ‘architectural gem of a building for sale
    Photos of a historic Flemish style multi-family home on Loughborough Avenue in the Carondelet neighborhood of St. Photos courtesy: Reed Radcliffe with Triple R Photography.Louis, Missouri for Tara Hacker, Garcia Properties. Photos courtesy: Reed Radcliffe with Triple R Photography.
  • 1636493242 898 Peek inside this ‘architectural gem of a building for sale
    Photos of a historic Flemish style multi-family home on Loughborough Avenue in the Carondelet neighborhood of St. Photos courtesy: Reed Radcliffe with Triple R Photography.Louis, Missouri for Tara Hacker, Garcia Properties. Photos courtesy: Reed Radcliffe with Triple R Photography.
  • 1636493242 324 Peek inside this ‘architectural gem of a building for sale
    Photos of a historic Flemish style multi-family home on Loughborough Avenue in the Carondelet neighborhood of St. Photos courtesy: Reed Radcliffe with Triple R Photography.Louis, Missouri for Tara Hacker, Garcia Properties. Photos courtesy: Reed Radcliffe with Triple R Photography.
  • 1636493242 462 Peek inside this ‘architectural gem of a building for sale
    Photos of a historic Flemish style multi-family home on Loughborough Avenue in the Carondelet neighborhood of St. Photos courtesy: Reed Radcliffe with Triple R Photography.Louis, Missouri for Tara Hacker, Garcia Properties. Photos courtesy: Reed Radcliffe with Triple R Photography.
  • 1636493242 871 Peek inside this ‘architectural gem of a building for sale
    Photos of a historic Flemish style multi-family home on Loughborough Avenue in the Carondelet neighborhood of St. Photos courtesy: Reed Radcliffe with Triple R Photography.Louis, Missouri for Tara Hacker, Garcia Properties. Photos courtesy: Reed Radcliffe with Triple R Photography.
  • 1636493242 17 Peek inside this ‘architectural gem of a building for sale
    Photos of a historic Flemish style multi-family home on Loughborough Avenue in the Carondelet neighborhood of St. Photos courtesy: Reed Radcliffe with Triple R Photography.Louis, Missouri for Tara Hacker, Garcia Properties. Photos courtesy: Reed Radcliffe with Triple R Photography.
  • 1636493242 95 Peek inside this ‘architectural gem of a building for sale
    Photos of a historic Flemish style multi-family home on Loughborough Avenue in the Carondelet neighborhood of St. Photos courtesy: Reed Radcliffe with Triple R Photography.Louis, Missouri for Tara Hacker, Garcia Properties. Photos courtesy: Reed Radcliffe with Triple R Photography.
  • 1636493242 456 Peek inside this ‘architectural gem of a building for sale
    Photos of a historic Flemish style multi-family home on Loughborough Avenue in the Carondelet neighborhood of St. Photos courtesy: Reed Radcliffe with Triple R Photography.Louis, Missouri for Tara Hacker, Garcia Properties. Photos courtesy: Reed Radcliffe with Triple R Photography.
  • 1636493242 91 Peek inside this ‘architectural gem of a building for sale
    Photos of a historic Flemish style multi-family home on Loughborough Avenue in the Carondelet neighborhood of St. Photos courtesy: Reed Radcliffe with Triple R Photography.Louis, Missouri for Tara Hacker, Garcia Properties. Photos courtesy: Reed Radcliffe with Triple R Photography.
  • 1636493242 857 Peek inside this ‘architectural gem of a building for sale
    Photos of a historic Flemish style multi-family home on Loughborough Avenue in the Carondelet neighborhood of St. Photos courtesy: Reed Radcliffe with Triple R Photography.Louis, Missouri for Tara Hacker, Garcia Properties. Photos courtesy: Reed Radcliffe with Triple R Photography.
  • 1636493242 509 Peek inside this ‘architectural gem of a building for sale
    Photos of a historic Flemish style multi-family home on Loughborough Avenue in the Carondelet neighborhood of St. Photos courtesy: Reed Radcliffe with Triple R Photography.Louis, Missouri for Tara Hacker, Garcia Properties. Photos courtesy: Reed Radcliffe with Triple R Photography.
  • 1636493242 411 Peek inside this ‘architectural gem of a building for sale
    Photos of a historic Flemish style multi-family home on Loughborough Avenue in the Carondelet neighborhood of St. Photos courtesy: Reed Radcliffe with Triple R Photography.Louis, Missouri for Tara Hacker, Garcia Properties. Photos courtesy: Reed Radcliffe with Triple R Photography.
  • 1636493242 833 Peek inside this ‘architectural gem of a building for sale
    Photos of a historic Flemish style multi-family home on Loughborough Avenue in the Carondelet neighborhood of St. Photos courtesy: Reed Radcliffe with Triple R Photography.Louis, Missouri for Tara Hacker, Garcia Properties. Photos courtesy: Reed Radcliffe with Triple R Photography.
  • 1636493242 951 Peek inside this ‘architectural gem of a building for sale
    Photos of a historic Flemish style multi-family home on Loughborough Avenue in the Carondelet neighborhood of St. Photos courtesy: Reed Radcliffe with Triple R Photography.Louis, Missouri for Tara Hacker, Garcia Properties. Photos courtesy: Reed Radcliffe with Triple R Photography.
  • 1636493242 63 Peek inside this ‘architectural gem of a building for sale
    Photos of a historic Flemish style multi-family home on Loughborough Avenue in the Carondelet neighborhood of St. Photos courtesy: Reed Radcliffe with Triple R Photography.Louis, Missouri for Tara Hacker, Garcia Properties. Photos courtesy: Reed Radcliffe with Triple R Photography.
  • 1636493242 388 Peek inside this ‘architectural gem of a building for sale
    Photos of a historic Flemish style multi-family home on Loughborough Avenue in the Carondelet neighborhood of St. Photos courtesy: Reed Radcliffe with Triple R Photography.Louis, Missouri for Tara Hacker, Garcia Properties. Photos courtesy: Reed Radcliffe with Triple R Photography.
  • 1636493242 773 Peek inside this ‘architectural gem of a building for sale
    Photos of a historic Flemish style multi-family home on Loughborough Avenue in the Carondelet neighborhood of St. Photos courtesy: Reed Radcliffe with Triple R Photography.Louis, Missouri for Tara Hacker, Garcia Properties. Photos courtesy: Reed Radcliffe with Triple R Photography.
  • 1636493242 800 Peek inside this ‘architectural gem of a building for sale
    Photos of a historic Flemish style multi-family home on Loughborough Avenue in the Carondelet neighborhood of St. Photos courtesy: Reed Radcliffe with Triple R Photography.Louis, Missouri for Tara Hacker, Garcia Properties. Photos courtesy: Reed Radcliffe with Triple R Photography.
  • 1636493242 519 Peek inside this ‘architectural gem of a building for sale
    Photos of a historic Flemish style multi-family home on Loughborough Avenue in the Carondelet neighborhood of St. Photos courtesy: Reed Radcliffe with Triple R Photography.Louis, Missouri for Tara Hacker, Garcia Properties. Photos courtesy: Reed Radcliffe with Triple R Photography.
  • 1636493242 285 Peek inside this ‘architectural gem of a building for sale
    Photos of a historic Flemish style multi-family home on Loughborough Avenue in the Carondelet neighborhood of St. Photos courtesy: Reed Radcliffe with Triple R Photography.Louis, Missouri for Tara Hacker, Garcia Properties. Photos courtesy: Reed Radcliffe with Triple R Photography.
  • 1636493242 423 Peek inside this ‘architectural gem of a building for sale
    Photos of a historic Flemish style multi-family home on Loughborough Avenue in the Carondelet neighborhood of St. Photos courtesy: Reed Radcliffe with Triple R Photography.Louis, Missouri for Tara Hacker, Garcia Properties. Photos courtesy: Reed Radcliffe with Triple R Photography.
  • 1636493242 802 Peek inside this ‘architectural gem of a building for sale
    Photos of a historic Flemish style multi-family home on Loughborough Avenue in the Carondelet neighborhood of St. Photos courtesy: Reed Radcliffe with Triple R Photography.Louis, Missouri for Tara Hacker, Garcia Properties. Photos courtesy: Reed Radcliffe with Triple R Photography.
  • 1636493243 479 Peek inside this ‘architectural gem of a building for sale
    Photos of a historic Flemish style multi-family home on Loughborough Avenue in the Carondelet neighborhood of St. Photos courtesy: Reed Radcliffe with Triple R Photography.Louis, Missouri for Tara Hacker, Garcia Properties. Photos courtesy: Reed Radcliffe with Triple R Photography.
  • 1636493243 497 Peek inside this ‘architectural gem of a building for sale
    Photos of a historic Flemish style multi-family home on Loughborough Avenue in the Carondelet neighborhood of St. Photos courtesy: Reed Radcliffe with Triple R Photography.Louis, Missouri for Tara Hacker, Garcia Properties. Photos courtesy: Reed Radcliffe with Triple R Photography.
  • 1636493243 127 Peek inside this ‘architectural gem of a building for sale
    Photos of a historic Flemish style multi-family home on Loughborough Avenue in the Carondelet neighborhood of St. Photos courtesy: Reed Radcliffe with Triple R Photography.Louis, Missouri for Tara Hacker, Garcia Properties. Photos courtesy: Reed Radcliffe with Triple R Photography.
  • 1636493243 307 Peek inside this ‘architectural gem of a building for sale
    Photos of a historic Flemish style multi-family home on Loughborough Avenue in the Carondelet neighborhood of St. Photos courtesy: Reed Radcliffe with Triple R Photography.Louis, Missouri for Tara Hacker, Garcia Properties. Photos courtesy: Reed Radcliffe with Triple R Photography.
  • 1636493243 194 Peek inside this ‘architectural gem of a building for sale
    Photos of a historic Flemish style multi-family home on Loughborough Avenue in the Carondelet neighborhood of St. Photos courtesy: Reed Radcliffe with Triple R Photography.Louis, Missouri for Tara Hacker, Garcia Properties. Photos courtesy: Reed Radcliffe with Triple R Photography.
  • 1636493243 286 Peek inside this ‘architectural gem of a building for sale
    Photos of a historic Flemish style multi-family home on Loughborough Avenue in the Carondelet neighborhood of St. Photos courtesy: Reed Radcliffe with Triple R Photography.Louis, Missouri for Tara Hacker, Garcia Properties. Photos courtesy: Reed Radcliffe with Triple R Photography.
  • 1636493243 788 Peek inside this ‘architectural gem of a building for sale
    Photos of a historic Flemish style multi-family home on Loughborough Avenue in the Carondelet neighborhood of St. Photos courtesy: Reed Radcliffe with Triple R Photography.Louis, Missouri for Tara Hacker, Garcia Properties. Photos courtesy: Reed Radcliffe with Triple R Photography.
  • 1636493243 218 Peek inside this ‘architectural gem of a building for sale
    Photos of a historic Flemish style multi-family home on Loughborough Avenue in the Carondelet neighborhood of St. Photos courtesy: Reed Radcliffe with Triple R Photography.Louis, Missouri for Tara Hacker, Garcia Properties. Photos courtesy: Reed Radcliffe with Triple R Photography.
  • 1636493243 746 Peek inside this ‘architectural gem of a building for sale
    Photos of a historic Flemish style multi-family home on Loughborough Avenue in the Carondelet neighborhood of St. Photos courtesy: Reed Radcliffe with Triple R Photography.Louis, Missouri for Tara Hacker, Garcia Properties. Photos courtesy: Reed Radcliffe with Triple R Photography.
  • 1636493243 182 Peek inside this ‘architectural gem of a building for sale
    Photos of a historic Flemish style multi-family home on Loughborough Avenue in the Carondelet neighborhood of St. Photos courtesy: Reed Radcliffe with Triple R Photography.Louis, Missouri for Tara Hacker, Garcia Properties. Photos courtesy: Reed Radcliffe with Triple R Photography.

The home has a Spanish-style front facade with arched brickwork, ironwork, leaded glass, and four large private front porches.

The nearly 9,000 square foot home is divided into six rental units spread over three different floors.

The property also includes a brick carriage house, a garage, and storage spaces.

The home is pending sale and was listed for $300,000. Contact Tara Hacker with Garcia Properties if you’d like to learn more about this or other properties.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

St. Louis County Police find Texas teen abducted by her mother last week

Published

12 mins ago

on

November 10, 2021

By

St. Louis County Police find Texas teen abducted by her mother last week
google news

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Police Department’s Special Response Unit rescued a girl kidnapped by her biological mother from Texas last week.

Stevie Johnson, 14, from Glenn Heights, Texas was forcibly taken from a bus stop in Dallas County, Texas on Monday, November 1.

Police said Johnson was abducted by 33-year-old Shawnice Hickman, her biological mother, in a black SUV when she got off the school bus in the 800 block of Cascade Lane in Glenn Heights. Hickman was accompanied by her two sisters.

On Friday morning, Johnson was found safe in St. Louis County.

“We knew that she [Hickman] was headed to the state of Missouri, which is where she came from,” Glenn Heights Deputy Chief Clayton Shields said. “All I can say is that the child was safe, and she was under not in any danger. She hadn’t appeared to be harmed at all, at the time.”

An Amber Alert was issued when Johnson was first kidnapped on Monday. It was discontinued on Tuesday, November 2.

Shields said local law enforcement, St. Louis authorities, and the FBI worked together to locate Johnson.

“Once we were notified that child was potentially in St. Louis County, we directed our resources there. At that time, St. Louis County Special Response Unit set up surveillance and they were able to observe the mother and take her into custody and retrieve the child at the time,” he said. “From what we know, the mother did not have custody of the child. She did not have custody of the child for some time. We don’t get into the family court dealings. This was a report of an abduction, and we responded as such.”

Glenn Heights police traveled to Missouri on Friday to bring Johnson back to north Texas.

Hickman and her two sisters were taken into custody on Friday. Shields said all three face kidnapping charges.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Turtle soup threatens future of reptile in Missouri, 11 other states

Published

22 mins ago

on

November 10, 2021

By

Turtle soup threatens future of reptile in Missouri, 11 other states
google news

FILE – A male alligator snapping turtle is held after being trapped by the Turtle Survival Alliance-North American Freshwater Turtle Research Group, Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, as part of the process of tagging turtles. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, that it is proposing threatened status for alligator snapping turtles, huge, spike-shelled reptiles that lurk at the bottom of bayous and lakes, luring prey to their mouths by extending a wormy-looking lure. Every state in their range now protects them, but the lingering effects of catching the turtles for alligator soup are among reasons their numbers are now so low. (Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via AP, File)

NEW ORLEANS — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is proposing threatened status for alligator snapping turtles — huge, spike-shelled beasts that lurk at the bottom of slow waterways, luring prey to their mouths by extending a wormlike lure.

Every state in their range now protects them, but the lingering effects of catching the reptiles for turtle soup are among the reasons their numbers are now so low.

They once were found in Kansas and Indiana, but their territory now spans 12 states: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas.

According to Oriannesociety.org, Common Snapping Turtles are nowhere as big as large alligator snappers. The Common Snapping Turtle also lacks the three prominent keels on the upper shell and have eyes positioned on the side of the head. An Alligator Snapping Turtle has a strongly hooked jaw and laterally-positioned eyes.

Also, Common Snapping Turtles occasionally cross roads and move over wetlands, Alligator Snapping Turtles only leave the water to nest.

The federal agency on Monday posted a preview of a Federal Register notice planned for Tuesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Vote for the St. Louis Zoo in USA Today’s 10 Best Holiday Zoo Lights list

Published

32 mins ago

on

November 10, 2021

By

Vote for the St. Louis Zoo in USA Today’s 10 Best Holiday Zoo Lights list
google news

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri health officials have added 100 new COVID-19 deaths to the state’s public records.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the state has recorded 710,131 cumulative cases of SARS-CoV-2—an increase of 926 positive cases (PCR testing only)—and 12,325 total deaths as of Tuesday, Nov. 9, an increase of 100 over yesterday. That’s a case fatality rate of 1.74%.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending