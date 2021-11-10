Bitcoin
Phala Network Price Prediction 2021 – Will PHA Hit $1 Soon?
- Bullish PHA price prediction ranges from $0.87 to $0.97.
- PHA price might also reach $1 soon.
- PHA bearish market price prediction for 2021 is $0.61.
In Phala Network price prediction 2021, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, and much other information about PHA to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Phala Network is a trustless computation platform that provides massive cloud processing without sacrificing data confidentially. PHA is the utility token for Phala Network. Using PHA tokens users can purchase trusted computing resources in the network and the data exchanges. Phala Network will be able to provide computing power to other blockchain applications while protecting the data layer.
According to CoinGecko, the PHA price is trading at $0.8341 with a 24-hour trading volume of $41,784,395 at the time of writing. Moreover, PHA has decreased by 0.91% in the last 24 hours.
However, PHA has a circulating supply of 272,000,000.00 PHA. Currently, PHA trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, OKEx, CoinTiger, Huobi Global, and BiONE
Phala Network (PHA) Price Prediction 2021
Phala Network (PHA) holds the 92nd position on CoinGecko right now. PHA price prediction 2021 is explained below with a daily time frame.
The above chart shows the Triangle pattern. It occurs by mid-trend and usually signals a continuation of the existing trend. The triangle chart pattern is designed by drawing two converging trendlines as price temporarily moves in a sideways direction. This pattern is also used to assist a trader in spotting a market reversal. One of the most important patterns is the triangle pattern because they help to indicate the continuation of a bullish or bearish market.
In the daily time frame chart, if the price of the PHA breaks the resistance level of $0.87, it will reach the target of $0.98. Else, if the price of the PHA breakout the support level it will fall to $0.61. So, the trend of the PHA is based on the breakout.
Phala Network (PHA) Support and Resistance Level
The below chart shows the support and resistance level of PHA.
From the above daily time frames, it is clear the following are the resistance and support levels of PHA.
- Resistance Level 1 – $0.87
- Resistance Level 2- $0.97
- Support Level 1 – $0.76
- Support Level 2 – $0.66
- Support Level 3 – $0.61
The charts show that PHA has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, PHA might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $0.97.
Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of the PHA might plummet to almost $0.61, a bearish signal.
Phala Network (PHA) Average Directional Index (ADX)
Now let’s see the average directional index (ADX) of PHA. Generally, the Average Direction Index (ADX) helps traders determine the strength of a trend, rather than its actual direction. It can used to determine whether the market is changing or a new trend is starting. It is associated with the Directional Movement Index (DMI) and includes the ADX line.
The range of the oscillator is from 0 to 100. A high value indicates a strong trend, and a low value indicates a weak trend. It is often combined with directional indicators.
The above chart shows the ADX of PHA stays above the range of 20, so it indicates a weak trend.
Conclusion
The PHA is one of the cryptos that keeps its ground against the bearish market. Hence more, our long-term PHA price prediction for 2021 is bullish. It has a huge possibility of overtaking its current all-time-high (ATH) of $1.39 this year. More so, this will only happen if it breaks many past psychological resistances.
Henceforth, with the ongoing developments and upgrades within the PHA ecosystem, it could experience a great future ahead in 2021. It may reach $0.97 soon and it might even reach high heights, however reaching $1, if investors have planned that PHA is a good investment in 2021.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
API3 Price Prediction 2021 – Will API3 Hit $15 Soon?
- Bullish API3 price prediction ranges from $6.05 to $10.65.
- API3 prices might also reach $15 soon.
- API3 bearish market price prediction for 2021 is $2.34.
In API3 (API3) price prediction 2021, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, and much other information about API3 to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Smart contracts mostly struggle to access dependable information, however application programming interfaces (APIs) have been provided as a solution to this issue. Moreover, the API3’s aim is to enhance decentralized versions of APIs to be developed, managed, and monetized at scale.
More so, as blockchain technology plays an ever bigger role in the economy from decentralized finance to supply chain management. Added to this, the team behind this project says it has never been more important for smart contracts to offer “timely, reliable real-world data.”
Let us see about the API3 price prediction 2021.
Current Market Status of API3 (API3)
According to CoinGecko, the API3 price is trading at $5.43 with a 24-hour trading volume of $7,722,286, at the time of writing. More so, API3 has decreased by 4.94% in the last 24 hours.
Currently, API3 trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as OKEx, Huobi Global, Hotcoin Global, ZT, and KuCoin.
API3 (API3) Price Prediction 2021
API3 (API3) holds the 446th position on CoinGecko right now. API3 price prediction 2021 is explained below with a daily time frame.
The chart above indicates the descending triangle pattern of API3. The descending triangle is most commonly seen during downtrends and is often interpreted as a bearish signal. The descending triangle pattern is the reverse of the ascending triangle pattern.
As the price continues to make lower lows, descending triangles indicate to investors and traders that buyers are less aggressive than sellers. Contrary to popular belief, a descending triangle can be bullish or bearish. A regular descending triangle pattern, traditionally regarded as a bearish chart pattern. A descending triangle pattern, on the other hand, can be bullish.
Currently, API3 is trading at $5.43. After this, API3 may continue to fall or rise according to the direction of the breakout. With this pattern, API3 might reach the resistance level at $5.8 soon. If the trend reverses, then the price of API3 may fall to $1.8.
API3 (API3) Support and Resistance Level
The API3ow chart shows the support and resistance level of API3 (API3).
From the above chart, it is considered that the following are the resistance and support levels of API3 (API3).
- Resistance Level 1 – $6.05
- Resistance Level 2 – $7.83
- Next resistance level – $10.65
- Support Level 1 – $3.87
- Support Level 2 – $2.34
- Next support level – $1.49
The chart depicts the bullish performance of API3 over the previous month. However, this trend will continue to reach a resistance level at $10.65 soon. Even more, if the trend reversed then API3 might fall to $2.34 presenting a bearish signal.
API3 (API3) Average Directional Index (ADX)
Let us now look at API’s Average Directional Index (ADX). In particular, the ADX assists traders in determining the strength of a trend rather than its direction. It can also be used to determine whether the market is changing or if a new trend is beginning. It is, however, linked to the Directional Movement Index (DMI).
Moreover, the oscillator has a range of 0 to 100. In addition, a high value represents a strong trend, while a low value represents a weak trend. Furthermore, it is frequently combined with directional indicators.
The above chart represents the ADX of API3. Currently, API3 lies in the range of 39.24, so it indicates a strong trend. This shows that the price of ADX can go bullish in the future.
Conclusion
API3 is one of the cryptos which is great for long-term investment. In addition, API3 price prediction is bullish for a short term. It has a good chance of reaching $7.83 by the end of this year. More so, this will only happen if many previous psychological barriers are broken.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades on the API3 ecosystem, the performance of API3 would rise reaching $10.65 very soon. But, it might also reach $15 if the investors believe that API3 is a good investment in 2021.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
Cashaa Price Prediction 2021 – Will CAS Hit $0.080 Soon?
- Bullish CAS price prediction ranges from $0.047 to $0.21.
- The CAS price might also reach $0.080.
- CAS bearish market price prediction for 2021 is $0.027.
In CAS price prediction 2021, we use statistics, price patterns, ADX, and much other information about CAS to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Cashaa remains the largest crypto-friendly neo-bank based in the UK, serving hundreds of crypto businesses worldwide. The Cashaa banking ecosystem is powered by CAS. As the Cashaa platform’s native coin, CAS provides a variety of benefits, including expedited application processing, reduced set up fees, lower international wire costs, exchange rebates, and transaction fees, as well as exclusive crypto-friendly banking services restricted to CAS holders.
Current Market Status of Cashaa (CAS)
According to Coingecko, the price of CAS is $0.029 with a 24-hour trading volume of $871,350 at the time of writing. However, CAS surged to 3.24% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, CAS has a circulating supply of 813,989,875 CAS coins. Currently, CAS trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance DEX, KuCoin, MEXC, and Bitbns.
Cashaa (CAS) Price Prediction 2021
Cashaa (CAS) holds the 812th position on CoinGecko right now. CAS price prediction 2021 explained below with a daily time frame.
An ascending triangle is considered a continuation pattern, which means that it is significant whether it occurs during an uptrend or a downtrend. When the price breaks out of the triangle, traders tend to buy or sell the asset aggressively, depending on which direction the price broke out.
Currently, CAS is waving at $0.029. After this, CAS may continue to fall or rise according to the breakout. With this pattern, CAS will violate the upper trendline reaching $0.042 soon. If the trend reverses, then the price of CAS may fall to $0.027.
Cashaa (CAS) Support and Resistance Level
The below chart shows the support and resistance level of Cashaa (CAS).
From the above chart, it is observed that the following are the resistance and support level of CAS.
- Resistance Level 1 – $0.047
- Resistance Level 2 – $0.081
- Resistance Level 3 – $0.123
- Resistance Level 4 – $0.21
- Support Level 1 – $0.027
- Support Level 2 – $0.013
The chart depicts the bearish performance of CAS over the previous month. However, this trend will break out and reach the resistance level at $0.042. On the contrary, if the trend reversed then CAS might fall to $0.027 presenting a bearish signal.
Cashaa (CAS) Average Directional Index (ADX)
Let us now look at CAS’s Average Directional Index (ADX). In particular, the ADX assists traders in determining the strength of a trend rather than its direction. It can also be used to determine whether the market is changing or if a new trend is beginning. It is, however, linked to the Directional Movement Index (DMI).
Moreover, the oscillator has a range of 0 to 100. In addition, a high value represents a strong trend, while a low value represents a weak trend. Furthermore, it is frequently combined with directional indicators.
The above chart represents the ADX of CAS with the range at 25.94, so it indicates a weak trend.
Conclusion
The CAS is one of the cryptos which is great for long-term investment. In addition, short-term CAS price prediction will be bullish, until the breakout. But, it has a good chance of reaching $0.042 this year. However, this will only happen if many previous psychological barriers are broken.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades on the CAS ecosystem, the performance of CAS would rise reaching $0.042 very soon. But, it might also reach $0.080 if the investors believe that CAS is a good investment in 2021.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It is not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
NuCypher Price Prediction 2021 – Will NU Hit $0.5 Soon?
- Bullish NU price prediction ranges from $0.37 to $0.44.
- NU price might also reach $0.5 soon.
- NU bearish market price prediction for 2021 is $0.22.
In NuCypher price prediction 2021, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, and much other information about NU to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
NuCypher is a software aiming to provide a security and privacy layer for decentralized applications built on public blockchains, such as Ethereum. NyCypher allows developers to store, share, and manage private data and aims to add an interoperable security layer to various blockchains in which developers can give permission to sensitive information on a number of dApps.
NuCypher (NU), the native token used on the larger NuCypher network. The tokens are utilized to incentivize network participants for performing key management services and accessing delegation/revocation operations on the network
According to CoinGecko, the NU price is trading at $0.3285 with a 24-hour trading volume of $29,197,479 at the time of writing. Moreover, NU has decreased by 0.45% in the last 24 hours.
However, NU has a circulating supply of 672,000,000.00 NU. Currently, NU trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, OKEx, Huobi Global, HitBTC, and Hotcoin Global.
NuCypher (NU) Price Prediction 2021
NuCypher (NU) holds the 21st position on CoinGecko right now. NU price prediction 2021 is explained below with a daily time frame.
Ascending channel trend, designed between upward sloping parallel lines. Higher Highs and higher lows characterize this price pattern. Channel trends are used commonly to confirm trends and identify breakouts and reversals. Ascending channel trend shows an absolute uptrend. Traders can swing trade between the pattern’s support and resistance levels or trade in the directions of a breakout.
In the hourly time frame chart, if the price of the NU breaks the resistance level of $0.37, it will reach the target of $0.44. Else, if the price of the NU breakout the support level of $0.33 means it will fall to the next support level at $0.27. So, the trend of the NU is based on the breakout.
NuCypher (NU) Support and Resistance Level
The below chart shows the support and resistance level of NU.
From the above daily time frames, it is clear the following are the resistance and support levels of NU.
- Resistance Level 1 – $0.37
- Resistance Level 2- $0.44
- Support Level 1 – $0.33
- Support Level 2 – $0.27
- Support Level 2 – $0.20
More so, the chart shows that NU has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, NU might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $0.44.
Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of the NU might plummet to almost $0.20, a bearish signal.
NuCypher (NU) Average Directional Index (ADX)
Now let’s see the average directional index (ADX) of NU. Generally, the Average Direction Index (ADX) helps traders determine the strength of a trend, rather than its actual direction. It can be used to determine whether the market is changing or a new trend is starting. It is associated with the Directional Movement Index (DMI) and includes the ADX line.
The range of the oscillator is from 0 to 100. A high value indicates a strong trend, and a low value indicates a weak trend. It is often combined with directional indicators.
The above chart shows the ADX of NU stays above the range of 51, so it indicates a very strong trend.
Conclusion
The NU is one of the cryptos that keeps its ground against the bearish market. Hence more, our long-term NU price prediction for 2021 is bullish. It has a huge possibility of overtaking its current all-time-high (ATH) of $1.10 this year. More so, this will only happen if it breaks many past psychological resistances.
Henceforth, with the ongoing developments and upgrades within the NU ecosystem, it could experience a great future ahead in 2021. It may reach $0.44 soon and it might even reach high heights, however reaching $0.5, if investors have planned that NU is a good investment in 2021
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It is not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
