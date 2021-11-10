Connect with us

Police investigating homicide in St. Paul's Payne-Phalen area

4 mins ago

Police investigating homicide in St. Paul's Payne-Phalen area
A homicide investigation is underway in St. Paul’s Payne-Phalen neighborhood, the police department announced Wednesday morning.

Police said they will release more information later Wednesday about the killing that happened about 4 a.m. in the 600 block of East Cook Avenue.

The homicide is the 33rd of the year in St. Paul. There were 34 in the city last year, matching the most on record, which was was set in 1992.

News

Vikings rookie RB Kene Nwangwu named NFC Special Teams Player of Week

15 mins ago

November 10, 2021

Vikings rookie RB Kene Nwangwu named NFC Special Teams Player of Week
After handling the ball in an NFL regular-season game for the first time, Vikings rookie Kene Nwangwu was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week on Wednesday.

Nwangwu, a reserve running back, returned the second-half kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown and had a nine-yard run for a first down on a fake punt later in the third quarter in Minnesota’s 34-31 overtime loss last week at Baltimore.

It was Nwangwu’s second NFL game. He was on injured reserve for the first six games of the season with a hyperextended left knee. In his NFL debut on Oct. 31 against Dallas, Nwangwu was back for five kickoffs but they were all touchbacks.

Against the Ravens, Nwangwu also had a 23-yard kickoff return. The other four times he was back for kickoffs, they were touchbacks.

News

Did state's own witnesses hurt Kyle Rittenhouse case?

25 mins ago

November 10, 2021

Did state's own witnesses hurt Kyle Rittenhouse case?
KENOSHA, Wis. — Prosecutors wrapped up more than a week of testimony at Kyle Rittenhouse’s homicide trial after calling more than a dozen witnesses — some appearing to help the defense more than the prosecution.

The onus was on prosecutors to counter Rittenhouse’s self-defense claim in shooting dead two men and wounding a third at a protest in Kenosha last year following the shooting of Jacob Blake, who is Black, by a white police officer. The defense team began their case on Tuesday.

Rittenhouse, then 17, fatally shot Joseph Rosenbaum at a car lot. After running from that scene, he shot and killed Anthony Huber and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz.

A look at the state’s presentation to jurors:

HOW DO LEGAL EXPERTS THINK IT WENT?

Legal experts agreed prosecutors had the bigger challenge going in, and some said they didn’t come close to offering the kind of testimony sure to persuade jurors.

“The case has gone very badly for the prosecution,” said Phil Turner, a former federal prosecutor who has followed the trial through the media.

Prosecutors endeavored to show Rittenhouse’s fears for his life on the night of Aug. 25, 2020, weren’t justified. But successive state witnesses, Turner and other legal experts said, seemed to buttress the defense assertion that Rittenhouse had good reason to be afraid.

But not everyone believes the state’s presentation went that badly.

Joe Lopez, a Chicago-based defense attorney, singled out witnesses who said Rosenbaum acted oddly but didn’t pose a threat as testimony helpful to the state.

“The prosecution has called witnesses that hurt their case — but sometimes you take the good with the bad,” Lopez said.

WHAT ARE SOME EXAMPLES OF STATE WITNESSES SEEMING TO AID THE DEFENSE?

Ryan Balch is a military veteran who carried an AR-style rifle that night and patrolled with Rittenhouse. He told jurors how Rosenbaum made ominous threats within earshot of Rittenhouse.

“If I catch any of you guys alone tonight I’m going to f— kill you!” he recalled Rosenbaum shouting.

Another witness, videographer Richie McGinniss, described Rosenbaum chasing Rittenhouse and lunging for Rittenhouse’s gun. When prosecutor Thomas Binger pressed McGinniss to concede he didn’t know what Rosenbaum’s intent was, McGinniss had a pointed — and damaging — answer.

News

Study: Fox viewers more likely to believe COVID falsehoods

36 mins ago

November 10, 2021

Study: Fox viewers more likely to believe COVID falsehoods
NEW YORK — People who trust Fox News Channel and other media outlets that appeal to conservatives are more likely to believe falsehoods about COVID-19 and vaccines than those who primarily go elsewhere for news, a study has found.

While the Kaiser Family Foundation study released this week found the clear ties between news outlets that people trusted and the amount of misinformation they believe, it took no stand on whether those attitudes specifically came from what they saw there.

“It may be because the people who are self-selecting these organizations believe (the misinformation) going in,” said Liz Hamel, vice president and director of public opinion and survey research at Kaiser.

Kaiser polled people on whether or not they believed seven widely circulated untruths about the virus, among them that the government is exaggerating the number of deaths attributable to the coronavirus, hiding reports of deaths caused by vaccines or that the vaccines can cause infertility, contain a microchip or can change DNA.

For people who most trusted network or local television news, NPR, CNN or MSNBC, between 11% and 16% said they believed four or more of those untrue statements, or weren’t sure about what was true.

For Fox News viewers, 36% either believed in or were unsure about four or more false statements, Kaiser said. It was 46% for Newsmax viewers and 37% for those who said they trusted One America Network News.

The most widely-believed falsehood is about the government exaggerating COVID deaths. Kaiser said 60% of Americans either believe that or said they didn’t know whether or not it was true.

A sharp partisan divide on trust in news outlets has been evident for years, and Kaiser said this extends to COVID-19 news. Kaiser found, for example, that 65% of Democrats say they believe what they hear about COVID-19 on CNN, while only 17% of Republicans do. Roughly half of Republicans believe what they hear about the coronavirus on Fox, while only 18% of Democrats do.

The extent to which COVID-19 has become a political battleground is evident nearly every day. Most recently, some Republicans complained about “government propaganda” after the “Sesame Street” Muppet character Big Bird tweeted about getting vaccinated.

A Fox News spokeswoman would not comment directly on Kaiser’s findings on Tuesday, but pointed to several network personalities who have spoken out in favor of getting vaccinated. Most recently it was Neil Cavuto, a multiple sclerosis sufferer who came down with the disease but had a mild case because he was vaccinated. He pleaded with viewers to get the shot: “Life is too short to be an ass,” he said.

Yet vaccine and mandate skepticism has been a steady drumbeat on several Fox shows.

Newsmax issued a statement that the network “strongly supports the COVID vaccine, has encouraged its viewers to get the vaccine and has on air only medical experts that support the vaccine.”

The company last week took its White House correspondent, Emerald Robinson, off the air for an investigation after she tweeted: “Dear Christians: The vaccines contain a bioluminescent marker called Luciferase so that you can be tracked.” She remained grounded on Tuesday.

