Police see a trend in mass car break-ins across the St. Louis area
EARTH CITY, Mo. – Mass car break-ins have been plaguing the St. Louis region on both sides of the river.
A UPS facility on Rider Trail North is among the parking areas that have been hit by thieves recently.
St. Louis County police said the crime pattern is as follows, four or five thieves in a single-car roll into a parking lot overnight. Then they hit 30, 40 even 50 cars in a matter of minutes, get what they can and, take off.
FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX was over a shipping company lot in St. Louis City on Barton Street that got hit on Friday. Investigators said the thieves are targeting businesses with large numbers of overnight workers including UPS, FedEx, and Amazon. Some of the items the thieves take are firearms, cash, credit cards, and jewelry.
Mass break-ins have also been reported in St. Peters and Fenton on the Missouri side of the river. Metro East break-ins have been reported in Sauget and Pontoon Beach.
Investigators said they know there are groups doing these mass break-ins, but at this point, they don’t know if the groups are connected.
“You come to work to earn an honest living and you gotta wind up paying two, three hundred bucks to get your window fixed, you know. So it’s just getting out of hand, it really is getting crazy,” said UPS worker Kenny Sims.
Officer Adrian Washington, a spokesperson for the St. Louis County Police Department, told FOX 2, “The groups will jump out and within 6 minutes they’re gone from the scene. As of today November 9th, we have had a total, in central county alone, of 164 vehicles broken into. Out of that number, 5 firearms were stolen out of those vehicles.”
Police are trying to look for surveillance video to help possibly identify suspects. They are also warning people to either take everything from their car with them into work or leave it at home, especially firearms
Two shot outside north St. Louis nightclub Wednesday morning
CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — St. Louis County Council members are seeking answers over Spire Missouri’s recent email warning customers of potential natural gas outages this winter — outages the company said could occur if a pipeline is shut down.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that council members questioned Spire’s planning manager, David Yonce, during a meeting on Tuesday where he said about 400,000 homes in the St. Louis region could lose gas supply eventually if the pipeline closes.
Henry Ruggs’ lawyers want to block medical records release
LAS VEGAS — Attorneys for former Raiders player Henry Ruggs III are fighting to keep his medical records out of the hands of prosecutors charging him with driving under the influence in a fiery crash that killed a woman and cost Ruggs his NFL job.
Ruggs didn’t appear in person in court Wednesday, as prosecutors filed additional charges that could mean additional prison time if the 22-year-old former first-round NFL draft pick is convicted.
He is accused of driving 156 mph with a blood-alcohol level twice the legal limit in Nevada when his sports car slammed into the rear of Tina Tintor’s vehicle early Nov. 2.
Tintor’s funeral is scheduled Thursday. Ruggs is being held on house arrest with strict conditions while his criminal case proceeds.
Ruggs’ attorneys, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, cited state privacy law and convinced a judge to at least temporarily block access to Ruggs’ medical records.
Chesnoff said state law supersedes federal health records privacy requirements.
Attorney Peter Christiansen obtained the same temporary block on behalf of Ruggs’ girlfriend, Kiara Je’nai Kilgo-Washington. She was with Ruggs and was also injured in the crash.
The judge set a Dec. 8 hearing to decide if their medical records must be turned over to police and prosecutors.
Family of 12 escapes from devastating Belleville house fire
BELLEVILLE, Ill. — A family of 12, escaped a devastating house fire in Belleville Tuesday morning. The fire started around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday at a home located in the 8900 block of Highway 163. The home was fully engulfed in flames, and explosions were reported coming from the scene.
“As I came home, the daycare lady said she heard a really loud boom, and my kids said they heard a boom,” said Pamela R. Hill who lives nearby.
Multiple crews responded to the second-alarm fire as Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX captured the dramatic scene from above.
Decades of family memories inside the home vanished within minutes.
A preliminary investigation, conducted by the Millstadt Fire Department, found that the fire started in the front corner of the house. The Illinois State Fire Marshal deemed the cause of the fire as suspicious.
The homeowner and the rest of her family are now displaced looking for a place to live. Twelve family members lived at the house, four of them minors, including a baby.
“It was scary because they said the house was on fire, but I didn’t see anything,” said the homeowner’s daughter-in-law Kenna Haas. “So, I didn’t know what was going on. I ran outside, and as soon as I got outside, the truck that was on fire just exploded.”
Everyone inside the house made it out safely, and no one was taken to the hospital. However, several of them were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.
“You know, I have an 8-month-old granddaughter that was in that home,” homeowner Shannon Rackhaus said. “They didn’t think about who was in that home. They just wanted revenge.”
“I lost my home. I lost 20 years of investments. Everything I owned was in that home, and we are starting from zero,” said Rackhaus. “They will get caught up too, and whenever they do, they will have to pay for the price that they chose.”
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Illinois State Fire Marshal.
A GoFundMe has since been started to assist the family.
