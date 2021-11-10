Bitcoin
Polygon: Ethereum’s Friend Is Looking To Make Big Strides
In a time of many new crypto coins, platforms, and contracts, Polygon is starting to pave a way and rise to the throne of Ethereum layer 2s. Polygon, formerly known as the Matic Network, is a scaling solution that aims to provide multiple tools to improve the speed and reduce the cost and complexities of transactions on blockchain networks.
With recent headlines surrounding both Polygon and correlating Ethereum, it’s wise to get an in-depth perspective on Polygon’s market positioning for those interested in Ethereum alternatives.
Here is a dive in to look at the coin once known to the world as MATIC. Polygon was created in India in 2017, and was originally called the Matic Network. It was the brainchild of experienced Ethereum developers—Jaynti Kanani, Sandeep Nailwal, Anurag Arjun, and Mihailo Bjelic.
The Matic Network went live in 2020, and has since attracted some of the top names in the world of decentralized finance, also known as DeFi, including Decentraland and MakerDAO. The Matic Network rebranded to Polygon in February 2021, and in April 2019 during it’s initial offering, the Polygon team raised the equivalent of $5.6 million in ETH with the sale of 1.9 billion MATIC tokens over a brisk 20-day period. While some coins in the same field are aiming at top dog coin Ethereum, Polygon is aiming with them to help bring a new speed and software to the world.
MATIC/POLYGON Is currently trading around $1.83 | MATIC-USD on TradingView.com
In recent times, many coins have been deemed “the Ethereum killer,” while Polygon is arguably helping with the blockchain champ. At the core of the network is the Polygon software development kit (SDK), used to build Ethereum-compatible decentralized applications as side-chains and connect them to its main blockchain. While Ethereum recently reached an all time high, finally breaking the $4K mark and showing skeptics that it’s here to stay, many are left asking: could this be a future effect for Polygon as DeFi grows? Polygon has added some excellent partners to its list, and given the chains supplementary nature to Ethereum, many have sought investing in both.
Once the the rebranding was done, Polygon retained its MATIC cryptocurrency ticker – the digital coin underpinning the network. MATIC is used as the unit of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the network. Polygon’s main chain is a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) sidechain, in which network participants can stake MATIC tokens to validate transactions and vote on network upgrades. This coin is showing it has strong potential, particularly for projects around DeFi that are looking for friendlier attributes relative to Ethereum (gas fees being the most notable attribute).
AMC Theatres Says Customers Will Soon Be Able To Pay With Shiba Inu
Shiba Inu has begun to progress to the next stage of its evolution, being the payments space. The meme coin is taking the same route as its predecessor to being a payment token for facilitating small transactions. It has now made it into AMC Theatre’s list of cryptocurrencies that will be accepted for purchases in the coming months.
This will provide what will be a utility for the meme coin going forward. Shiba Inu which was created with no utility prospects, moved only by the power of internet hype, will see a real-world application soon.
AMC Announces Shiba Inu Payments
AMC CEO Adam Aron had published a poll on Twitter on October 29th to poll the community on their thoughts on Shiba Inu. The poll was similar to the poll carried out for SHIB rival Dogecoin before the company had implemented Dogecoin payments for tickets and concessions. The poll garnered over 150,000 votes, with 81.4% of the voters voting in favor of accepting SHIB.
TWITTER POLL #2: As you know, you can now purchase AMC gift cards using cryptocurrency, and our IT group is writing code so that soon we can accept online payments in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and Dogecoin among others. Should we strive to take Shiba Inu too?
— Adam Aron (@CEOAdam) October 29, 2021
SHIB price maintains low momentum | Source: SHIBUSD on TradingView.com
Fast forward to November and AMC held its quarterly earnings call on Monday. The earnings had more than 10,000 people listening, where CEO Adam Aron announced that the theatre chain would be accepting Shiba Inu as a payment method in the future. Theatre-goers would be able to purchase tickets and concessions as they would be able to with other cryptocurrencies.
The company, however, did not reveal a time frame for when SHIB payments would be accepted on its platform, but it is expected that the meme coin will go into effect alongside cryptocurrencies scheduled to be implemented for payments in 2022.
AMC Growing Its Lineup
The addition of Shiba Inu as an expected payment method has brought the total to six cryptocurrencies set to be accepted at the theatre chain. CEO Adam Aron had previously disclosed that the entertainment giant was working to implement crypto payments for its services. Initially, bitcoin was the only cryptocurrency announced. But as time went on, other cryptocurrencies were added to the lineup.
Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, and Litecoin were further added to the list to help provide more options for users when paying with cryptocurrencies. Then in October, Aron announced that the theatre chain would begin accepting Dogecoin, bringing the total to five.
Dogecoin payments were implemented after the CEO carried out a poll that saw the overwhelming majority voted for Doge to be added to the lineup. On October 5th, Dogecoin payments were officially announced, allowing users to purchase gift cards of up to $200 a day using the cryptocurrency.
Featured image from CNBC, chart from TradingView.com
Robinhood-Hackers Get Access to Seven Million Users Personal Info
- The attackers had already acquired access to a limited quantity of consumer information.
- The attackers contacted Robinhood shortly after the issue was handled.
On November 3, 2021, the popular investment app Robinhood disclosed a data security incident. The attackers gained access to personal information belonging to millions of users on the network due to the breach.
According to a blog post by Robinhood, the “unauthorised entity” got access to the customer support system using a social engineering approach. Although the security issue was mitigated, the attackers had already acquired access to a limited quantity of consumer information, according to the investing platform.
Caleb Sima, Robinhood Chief Security Officer, said:
“As a Safety First company, we owe it to our customers to be transparent and act with integrity. Following a diligent review, putting the entire Robinhood community on notice of this incident now is the right thing to do.”
The investment app, which has multiple cryptocurrencies available on its platform, noted that the hackers successfully obtained email addresses belonging to approximately five million customers following its investigations. Additionally, another two million users had their full names compromised.
According to Robinhood, the malefactors obtained the zip codes and dates of birth of around 310 consumers, in addition to their names and email addresses. Furthermore, the hack exposed the extensive information of 10 clients.
Hackers Demand Ransom
Following its investigations, Robinhood stated that it is convinced that the unauthorized party did not obtain access to clients’ bank account information, debit card information, or credit card information. Furthermore, as a result of the occurrence, none of its users had suffered any financial loss. The attackers contacted Robinhood shortly after the issue was handled, wanting an unknown payment in return for the information.
Instead of complying with their demands, the corporation stated that it contacted appropriate law enforcement organizations for comment. As the investigation into the situation proceeds, Robinhood is collaborating with Mandiant, a top security firm.
Why Cardano Is On A Hot Streak With 10% Gains In 1 Day
Coming from below $1 with a 2,000% profit year-over-year, Cardano (ADA) continues to outperform Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other cryptocurrencies in the top 5 by market cap. As of press time, ADA trades at $2,30 with 9.8% profit in the daily chart.
Following the general market sentiment, Cardano seems poised for further upside with an important resistance at $2.5. As seen in the chart below by Material Indicators, ADA (price in blue) experienced a massive rally from the lows of its current range.
However, the price sits at seemingly week support in low timeframes and is susceptible to more downside if the crypto market trends further down. Upwards, ADA moves flipped $2.5 from resistance to support in order to take on new price target close to the $3 area.
Additional data provided by Material Indicators suggest that Cardano’s rally has been mainly fueled by large investors (represented in purple in the chart below) with most of the trading orders signaling an increase in buying pressure.
On the other hand, retail investors have been selling ADA’s climb into its current levels. Most of these investors could be taking profit at these levels, but their selling pressure has been apparently mitigated by buying orders between $100,000 to $1,000,000.
The Bullish Case For Cardano (ADA)
The Cardano ecosystem remains at the top of the fastest growing in the crypto space as indicated by the elevated number of contributions recorded at GitHub. In addition, its developer IOHK has recently announced progress on major improvements for the network.
On GitHub, IOHK created a compilation that list the ecosystem’s “essential” project. The list extends across several sectors with hundreds of projects collaborating for the benefit of Cardano.
After deploying its smart contract capabilities with Hard Fork Combinator (HFC) event Alonzo, the ecosystem has entered a new era with many investors betting on its growth.
In addition, IOHK recently launched a beta version of the network’s Plutus Application Backend to enable its integration to the Cardano wallet. Conceived as a platform that will allow users to easily deploy financial contracts, the company has invited developers to try it. IOHK said:
This marks a significant milestone in the DeFi journey on Cardano, simplifying on-chain #smartcontracts integration and smoothing the route to dApp deployment.
