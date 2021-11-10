Prosecutors recommend 51-month sentence for ‘QAnon Shaman’

Suggest a Correction
WASHINGTON (The Hill) – Federal prosecutors are recommending a 51-month prison sentence for Jacob Chansley, the Capitol rioter known as the “QAnon Shaman” for his outlandish outfits.
In a sentencing memorandum filed Tuesday, prosecutors said they “cannot overstate the seriousness of the defendant’s conduct as a one of the most prominent figures of the historic riot on the Capitol.”
In addition to the prison term of more than four years, the government is asking for three years of supervised release and $2,000 restitution.
Chansley became one of the most recognizable figures from the riot as he paraded through the Capitol shirtless, wearing a hat with horns and his face painted red, white and blue. He pleaded guilty in early September to obstruction of an official proceeding, a charge that comes with a maximum of 20 years in prison.
Earlier this year, Chansley went on a hunger strike and asked former President Trump for a pardon.
Prosecutors say Chansley was among the first 30 rioters to enter the Capitol. He entered the building at 2:15 p.m. until he was escorted out of the east side about an hour later.
While inside the Capitol, Chansley entered the Senate Gallery at roughly 2:52 p.m. and scaled the Senate dais.
“After the events of the day, the defendant gave multiple interviews to media in which he espoused his belief that he did nothing wrong,” prosecutors wrote. “The severity of his actions, and respect for the laws of this country, must be impressed upon him.”
Chansley is scheduled to be sentenced next Wednesday. His attorney, Albert Watkins, also filed a memorandum on Tuesday asking that his client only be sentenced to the time he’s already served in jail.
Chansley has been detained since his arrest in January. Watkins argued that Chansley has served more than 300 days in solitary confinement and suffers from severe anxiety and panic attacks while locked away despite being nonviolent.
“It is time for the Shaman to start on his journey to freedom — not from jail, but from mental health infirmities of significance,” Watkins said. “It is time for Mr. Chansley to commence his journey from within.”
(WJW) — Thursday, Nov. 11, is Veterans Day, and restaurants, stores and other establishments across the country will offer special discounts and free meals for veterans and military members.
Most businesses require proof of military service, and the deals include participating locations only. It’s recommended that you call specific locations to make sure they are taking part in the promotions.
Applebees: All active military, veterans, reserves and National Guard can get a complimentary full-size entrée from an exclusive menu Thursday. When dining at Applebee’s on Thursday, these guests will receive a $5 bounce back card to redeem for dine-in, to-go or delivery within three weeks.
BIBIBOP: Veterans and active-duty military can get a free bowl with military ID on Thursday.
BJ’s Restaurants: Current and former military who dine in Thursday can get a complimentary meal from a select menu and a Dr. Pepper beverage.
Bob Evans: On Thursday, veterans and active-duty military can choose a free meal from a special menu of seven homestyle favorites.
Buffalo Wild Wings: A free order of 10 boneless wings and fries will be offered to all past and present armed services members on Thursday. The offer is available for dine-in or takeout (online ordering excluded). Proof of service must be shown for redemption.
Burntwood Tavern: All veterans and members of the military get a free lunch or dinner at any of the 15 Burntwood locations Thursday. Veterans and active military who show their military ID, veterans affairs card, discharge papers or wear their military uniform will receive free lunch or dinner. The offer does not apply to beer, wine or other alcoholic beverages.
California Pizza Kitchen: Veterans and active U.S. military can get a complimentary entree and beverage at all participating CPK locations nationwide Thursday.
Chili’s: Veterans and active-duty military can get a free meal from a special menu Thursday.
Denny’s: A complimentary Build Your Own Grand Slam will be offered to all active, inactive and military personnel.
Dunkin’: All veterans or active duty military personnel can get a free donut Thursday.
Graeter’s Ice Cream: A free sundae will be offered Thursday to all veterans and those currently serving in the U.S. military. You will be asked to show your ID.
Hard Rock Cafe: Veterans and military service members can get a free original Legendary Steak Burger topped with applewood bacon, cheddar cheese, a crispy onion ring, leaf lettuce and vine-ripened tomato Thursday.
Hooters: All veterans who present a military ID or proof of service and purchase a beverage at any participating Hooters location nationwide will receive a free entree from the Hooters Veterans Day menu Thursday.
IHOP: Veterans and active-duty military can get free Red, White & Blueberry Pancakes at participating locations Thursday.
Little Caesar’s: A free lunch combo for veterans and active military will be offered from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday.
Kolache Factory: The stores are offering free breakfast to all veterans and all those who are actively serving our country in the U.S. armed forces
Max & Irma’s: Veterans and active military can get a free Best Cheeseburger in America, endless fries, a fresh-baked cookie, and a fountain drink Thursday.
McDonald’s: Participating McDonald’s restaurants across Ohio will offer free meals to all veterans on Nov. 11, with valid ID. Each meal will feature a choice of sandwiches, drinks, and a side. McDonald’s restaurants will also be giving all customers American Flag window decals to honor the veteran community.
Menchie’s: Veterans and military members can get 6 ounces of froyo free Thursday. Must show valid military ID or proof of service to qualify.
Red Lobster: Military service or veterans dining in can get a free appetizer or dessert Thursday. Guests only need to show a valid military ID or proof of service to redeem this offer.
Starbucks: Starbucks will offer a free tall (12-ounce) hot brewed coffee Thursday for veterans, military service members and military spouses at participating U.S. stores.
Wendy’s: Those who have served or are currently serving in the U.S. military can get a free breakfast combo offer with valid military ID or a Veterans Advantage card Thursday.
White Castle: A free Combo Meal #1 through #6 or Breakfast Combo Meal will be offered to all veterans and active duty service members who dine at a participating White Castle restaurant Thursday.
Dollar General: Veterans, active-duty military and their families can get 20% off purchases Nov. 11-14 after verifying military credentials online.
Great Clips: Veterans and active military members can visit a U.S. Great Clips salon and receive either a free haircut that day or a free haircut card. In addition, non-military customers who get a haircut on Veterans Day at Great Clips will receive a free haircut card they can give to an active service member or veteran. The cards can be redeemed for a free haircut from Nov.12 through Dec. 10.
Sheetz: All veterans and active-duty military personnel can enjoy a free half turkey or ham sub and a regular-size fountain drink Thursday at any of Sheetz’s 635 store locations. Sheetz will also provide a free car wash to veterans and active-duty military. Military ID or proof of service must be presented to qualify.
Target: Veterans and active-duty military and their families can get 10% off two separate purchases with verification of military status through Nov. 13 with the Target Circle program.
Travel Centers of America: Anyone who has served in the armed forces can receive a complimentary meal of their choice by showing proof of service to their restaurant server prior to ordering Thursday.
Walgreen’s: Nov. 11 through Nov. 14, veterans, military and their families will receive 20% off regular price eligible store items at any Walgreens or Duane Reade drugstore nationwide with myWalgreens and proof of service.
Casino Queen: DraftKings at Casino Queen will honor those who have fought for our country with a complimentary meal on Veterans Day.
Lumière Place Casino and Hotel
Active and veteran military members will receive 20% off orders at The Riverfront Grill and The Slice Pizzeria on Veterans Day.
Ameristar Casino Resort Spa in St. Charles
Active duty and veteran military members will receive a 10% discount at the Collections Lifestyle Boutique.
River City & Hotel, Argosy Casino Hotel & Spa and Hollywood Casino St. Louis
River City & Hotel, Argosy Casino Hotel & Spa and Hollywood Casino St. Louis honor veterans throughout the year with the myheroes program. Active and veteran military members who join the myheroes program receive dining and shopping discounts, up to a 30% discount at the hotel and more.
Marucs Theaters: Marcus Theatres is proud to offer free popcorn for all active duty and retired military members. Marcus Theatres offers a military discount to all active and retired Military members who present an official Military ID card at the box office when purchasing a ticket to see a movie for only $7.50 at any time.
A woman was shot to death and another man was wounded in Mattapan Tuesday night, and detectives are seeking information about the incident.
At around 11 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a call for a person shot in the area of 106 Deering Rd. When they arrived, they found the adult female victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. She was transported to a local hospital where she was later pronounced deceased. An adult male victim, also suffering from a gunshot wound, took himself to a local hospital for treatment. No other information was immediately available about the victims or a potential suspect.
The Boston Police Department is actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident and is asking anyone with information on this investigation to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.
Those who wish to help anonymously can call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).
Those seeking emotional support in the wake of this event can call the Boston Neighborhood Trauma Team 24/7 at (617) 43100215 or visit BPHC.org/trauma.
Michelle Wu will appoint the state’s coronavirus-era public health chief to run the city’s Mass and Cass response, the mayor-elect announced among her first several cabinet appointments.
Wu, who takes office this coming Tuesday, will name Dr. Monica Bharel as her Mass and Cass czar, a cabinet-level senior adviser position, according to her campaign.
Bharel was a frequent sight on TV amid the early months of the pandemic, appearing next to the governor as the state’s commissioner for the Department of Public Health. She also made headlines as one of the first high-profile government officials here to contract COVID-19.
Wu also announced that Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, the recently appointed executive director of the Boston Public Health Commission, will be elevated to a cabinet-level position.
Current Health Chief Marty Martinez, who’s also been a familiar face amid the pandemic as he coordinated the city’s responses to COVID and the crisis at Mass and Cass under both Mayor Martin Walsh and then Acting Mayor Kim Janey, will stay on as a “senior adviser” as the regime switches over.
Wu also announced she’ll reappoint Housing Chief Sheila Dillon, who was originally placed in the job by Walsh and stayed the through Janey’s tenure.
Wu this package of cabinet appointments are Wu’s first, and she announced them as she headed out to the South End area known as Mass and Cass or Methadone Mile to talk about them
The crisis there, where there’s a violent and filthy open-air drug market, forced its way to the fore of the mayoral race. Janey’s initiated a plan to begin the removal of what had been hundreds of tents there, aiming to get people into treatment or shelter, but threatening penalties if they don’t.
Wu’s been vague on the specifics of her intentions — other than to appoint a Mass and Cass czar quickly, which she’s now done — but she hasn’t suggested that she’ll make any sweeping changes to the Janey plans.
