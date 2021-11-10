‘RHONY’ Carole Radziwill on Where She Stands With Adam, Claims Luann Dated Niece’s Ex, Talks Sonja & JFK Jr.

Carole Radziwill is dishing on her current relationship with her ex-boyfriend, Adam Kenworthy.

Years after being accused of stealing Adam from Luann de Lesseps‘ niece on The Real Housewives of New York City, the Bravo alum opened up about the past romance and turned the tables on her former castmate by revealing Luann actually dated her niece’s former partner.

“After [my relationship with Russ Irwin] was over, I felt like, I’m on this show and it’s really hard to have a private life and really date someone of consequence that I really like,” Carole admitted on the November 8 episode of the Behind the Velvet Rope With David Yontef podcast.

Following her 2013 split from Russ, formerly of Aerosmith, Carole met Adam and embarked on a years-long relationship, much of which was seen on RHONY.

“[Being on a reality show] does weigh on you. It’s hard to have a relationship and show it on the show and have the show not impact the relationship,” Carole noted. “We had a great run and we’re still friends now. He was someone in my life at the time where he was exactly what I needed and I was to him and it worked. But we took a lot of hits.”

Looking back on Luann’s suggestion that she actually stole Adam from Luann’s niece, Carole said the story was “manufactured” and “made-up” but created “good TV.”

“The whole thing about [me] stealing [Luann’s niece’s boyfriend] it was a fabrication made up by Luann and then Bravo ran with it,” Carole explained, adding that Luann actually “dated her niece’s boyfriend [Jeff], which [Heather Thomson] and I never talked about.”

According to Carole, she and Adam officially broke up in 2018 and continued to see one another on and off in the year that followed. Then, as the world shut down in 2020, the couple found themselves back in touch once again, but only as good friends.

Although Carole, a respected journalist and author, said she doesn’t regret anything she said or did on the show, she admitted to having one “big regret” about her time with Bravo.

“My big regret really is… purposely making myself smaller to fit in. I made myself smaller,” she revealed. “Like I had tons of experiences traveling. I should have had the confidence to just sort of stand up… But I didn’t trust the Bravo machine. So I felt nervous about being labeled [as a] know-it-all.”

Carole then said that when it came to Sonja Morgan‘s claims of having spent time with John F. Kennedy Jr., the cousin of her late husband, Anthony Radziwill, her former co-star’s statements were “not true.”

“I don’t like to hear that because A. It’s not true. B. No one who knew him really called him ‘John John.’ And then the idea, you know, this is a man who had died 10, 12 years earlier. So you don’t really talk about partying with them. I just found the whole thing really unfortunate,” she stated.