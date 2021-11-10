Robinhood-Hackers Get Access to Seven Million Users Personal Info

The attackers had already acquired access to a limited quantity of consumer information.

On November 3, 2021, the popular investment app Robinhood disclosed a data security incident. The attackers gained access to personal information belonging to millions of users on the network due to the breach.

According to a blog post by Robinhood, the “unauthorised entity” got access to the customer support system using a social engineering approach. Although the security issue was mitigated, the attackers had already acquired access to a limited quantity of consumer information, according to the investing platform.

Caleb Sima, Robinhood Chief Security Officer, said:

“As a Safety First company, we owe it to our customers to be transparent and act with integrity. Following a diligent review, putting the entire Robinhood community on notice of this incident now is the right thing to do.”

The investment app, which has multiple cryptocurrencies available on its platform, noted that the hackers successfully obtained email addresses belonging to approximately five million customers following its investigations. Additionally, another two million users had their full names compromised.

According to Robinhood, the malefactors obtained the zip codes and dates of birth of around 310 consumers, in addition to their names and email addresses. Furthermore, the hack exposed the extensive information of 10 clients.

Hackers Demand Ransom

Following its investigations, Robinhood stated that it is convinced that the unauthorized party did not obtain access to clients’ bank account information, debit card information, or credit card information. Furthermore, as a result of the occurrence, none of its users had suffered any financial loss. The attackers contacted Robinhood shortly after the issue was handled, wanting an unknown payment in return for the information.

Instead of complying with their demands, the corporation stated that it contacted appropriate law enforcement organizations for comment. As the investigation into the situation proceeds, Robinhood is collaborating with Mandiant, a top security firm.