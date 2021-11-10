Rumor Mill: Travis Scott Storyline Allegedly Being Removed From Upcoming Kardashians Hulu Show After Astroworld Tragedy

Travis Scott is reportedly having his storyline removed from the upcoming Hulu show about the Kardashian family.

By now, you’ve heard the tragic news about the Astroworld Festival that took the lives of 8 people ranging from 14 years old up to 27 years old.

In the aftermath, it was also revealed a 9-year-old boy was trampled during the show after his father passed out with him on his shoulders. The child, Ezra Blount is currently in a medically-induced coma due to brain swelling and internal organ damage from the trampling. The family has already enlisted Ben Crump to represent them in a lawsuit against Travis and festival organizers. Plus, Scott has already refunded all concert goers who attended the tragic show while also covering the cost of the deceased and offering therapy to those impacted.

Since then, Houston PD has revealed a criminal investigation is underway to figure out how this tragic situation happened. Travis has also canceled his upcoming concert this weekend as he is taking time to heal and get himself together after being impacted, mentally, by the ordeal as well. Now, RadarOnline reports that Travis is now being removed from the upcoming Disney-Hulu Kardashian show.

“Cameras have been rolling for months. They have filmed Kourtney’s engagement and Kim’s flirting with Pete Davidson as well as Kylie’s big pregnancy announcement, however after the disaster at the concert, where Kylie and Kendall were both backstage, footage of Travis is being edited out of the show,” sources told RadarOnline

While it comes off shady in the reporting, we are sure Travis just wants to be out of the public eye until some time has passed. It’s likely this investigation into the events at the festival could last a long time. Being on the show could be triggering for not only for those who attended, but Travis as well, so it’s best to relax until the hurt softens a little bit.