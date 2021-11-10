Celebrities
Ryan Reynolds Shares The Secret To His Successful Marriage To Blake Lively: ‘I’m Lucky’
Find out what has made their 10-year union so strong and what the ‘Deadpool’ actor does to keep the love alive!
Ryan Reynolds, 45, and Blake Lively, 34, have a marriage made in heaven! While balancing their busy movie star schedules and parenting three children, the duo have kept their love alive for a decade. So what is their secret to a successful marriage? In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Ryan stated that the secret to their successful union was simple! “We don’t take each other too serious, but we’re also friends,” he told the outlet. “Falling in love is great, but do you like each other? That’s the question you gotta ask yourself, you know, going into it. We’ve always liked each other. We grow together. We learn from each other. So yeah, I’m lucky to have a buddy in that.”
But it isn’t just the buddy system that keeps their marriage in check, as the proud parents of three kids – James, 6, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2 – clearly both have a sense of humor. After wrapping up his latest film Spirited, Ryan took to Instagram to state that he found the project to be “challenging” and told fans that he would be taking a break from making movies. In a post to his page on Oct. 16, the Deadpool actor wrote, “Perfect time for a little sabbatical from movie making. I’m gonna miss every second working with this obscenely gifted group of creators and artists.” As fans expressed their disappointment, Blake took the opportunity to poke fun at her husband! In the comments, she wrote “Michael Caine did it first” – referencing the fact that legendary actor Michael Caine, 88, announced earlier in the week that he would be retiring from acting.
Luckily, Ryan isn’t ready to throw in the towel on his passion just yet! At the Nov. 3 premiere for his new film Red Notice, Ryan told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that he only intends to push pause on his career. “Well I think my goal in taking a break is to spend as much quality time with my kids at this age as possible. That doesn’t mean I am retiring or anything crazy like that,” Ryan said.
“I just have been going back to back to back and the pandemic pushed everything together. I find that I am missing stuff and I don’t want to do that so just being home with my kids on the holidays with my wife and feeling at ease and relaxed and not feeling that I have work to do or something to study or get ready for or train for anything like that stuff. It is just nice to have a little time,” he revealed to HollywoodLife.
Jeff Bezos’ New $78 Million Hawaii Estate Is Surrounded By Dormant Lava Fields — Photo
Billionaire Jeff Bezos purchased a private three-building estate in Maui surrounded by dormant lava fields. See the lush property.
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos purchased a $78 million private estate in Hawaii surrounded by dormant lava fields. The 57-year-old billionaire bought a three-building estate on La Perouse Bay in Maui. The estate, which has an oceanfront view, is surrounded by lush greens and palm trees and sits on 14 acres of land.
The billionaire has amassed a large collection of homes over the last several years. He also has luxury residences in New York, California, Texas, and Washington, D.C, though none of the aforementioned are surrounded by dormant lava fields. The three-building compound is reportedly surrounded by dormant lava beds from the Haleakalā volcano.
Jeff is the latest in a string of billionaires to purchase estates on the Hawaiian islands, much to the chagrin of locals. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and wife Priscilla Chan own nearly 600 acres of land on Kauai’s North Shore. The Facebook founder has sued locals to keep his estate private, resulting in controversy as the billionaire was accused of taking parcels of lands inherited by Native Hawaiians.
Matthew G. Beall, CEO of real estate firm Hawaii Life, explained the appeal of the islands to the wealthy to Forbes in May. “Hawaii has long held allure to the wealthiest people in the world,” he said. “Here, they find privacy, luxury, a relatively short travel time from the mainland U.S. and highly skilled personal staff such as private chefs, security and nannies.”
“There is no doubt that the trend in the real estate market in Hawaii is reflecting the billionaires of the world doubling down on all the reasons they loved Hawaii pre-Covid-19,” he continued. “Those same reasons are now amplified, and the risks are high enough that they are willing to relocate their entire family and staff to Hawaii to create an idyllic life, as best they can, in the midst of a global pandemic raging around them.”
Plus, “Every island has upgraded their airports and runways to accommodate more private aircraft landing.” The purchase of a new Hawaiian estate comes after the Amazon founder awkwardly joked about showing Leonardo DiCaprio a steep cliff after a video of the actor chatting with his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez went viral. He retweeted a clip of the interaction that said “Leo is Mr. Steal Yo Girl” and wrote, “Leo, come over here, I want to show you something…” while posed next to a sign that said “steep cliff.”
Paulina Porizkova, 56, Rocks Bikini After Sharing Heartbreaking Ultimatum That Ended Marriage
Paulina Porizkova stunned her Instagram followers with another sultry, sassy photo! The Czech beauty sent hearts racing while posing on the beach in a skimpy bikini.
Paulina Porizkova left her fans drooling over a sizzling Instagram snapshot once again. The 56-year-old stunner took to social media on November 9 and shared a smoldering photo while posing in a skimpy bikini on the beach.
“Inconsequential pic number one. Day one of resort life, and I couldn’t resist posing. Thanks @martinaforman for being such a good friend and the pics,” the blonde beauty tagged her friend and travel companion. Paulina captioned her photo along with the hashtags “#luckyme #vacay #sexyhasnoexpirationdate #betweenjloandbettywhite.”
The stunning A-lister, who’s known for flooding her social media with eye-catching images, posed seductively while showing off the two-piece swimsuit. Fans flooded to the comments section to gush over Paulina. “Holy moly you make 50’s look amazing,” one fan wrote.
The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model shared the image which featured a picturesque landscape while on a sun-soaked getaway with “a girlfriend.” Paulina looked flawless in the photo taken by her pal, Martina Foreman, who humorously teased on her social media: “Warming up to get in a swimsuit. Hard to find courage, when you’re hitting the pool with @paulinaporizkov But it’s fuuun #vacay #girltime #mexico.” Paulina hilariously responded with a few laughing emojis in the comments section, along with a message reading: “Oh yeah? I had to find this out on Instagram? You didn’t mention that to me as you slipped off your tunic and lounged in your sexy red bikini!”
Paulina’s tropical holiday comes just days after she opened up in a new web series about what led to the breakdown of her marriage to the late Ric Ocasek, musician and frontman for the rock band The Cars. As the model recounted the ways that her late husband — who died in 2019 from heart disease at the age of 75 — made her feel “invisible.”
The revelations about the dissolution of her marriage came after Paulina reflected on being “relinquished” to the “invisible women category” as she got older. She said she soon became invisible to her late husband, whom she was in the process of divorcing when he died. (The two announced their split in 2018 after 29 years of marriage.) “We had been together for my entire life, since I was 19, and suddenly he seemed not to find me attractive anymore,” Paulina said.
Turpin Family: Special Reveals Never-Before-Seen Video Of Moment Cops Saved 13 Children
Footage from Perris police-worn body cameras show officers entering the Turpin house and confronting David and Louise Turpin as they also discover two of their children horrifically shackled to beds, in the new special.
Never-before-seen footage taken inside the Turpin family home is giving viewers a glimpse at the torture the 13 children of David and Louise Turpin had to endure for decades while being held captive. In the trailer for the upcoming ABC 20/20 special, which is about the abuse the Turpin parents bestowed upon their kids inside their California residence, police officers’ body cameras show them walking into the house and discovering two of the kids shackled to their beds by what appeared to be chains or handcuffs. “Sarge, we’ve got another room in the front right here with two kiddos in the bed,” one of the officers says in the video.
During their visit to the house, the officers also confronted David and Louise and can be heard asking them if they have any weapons and how many kids they have. The special also includes the 911 call that Jordan Turpin, 17, one of the 13 children, made after escaping from the home by crawling through a window. “I just ran away from home because I live in a family of 15 and we have abusing parents,” Jordan says to dispatchers in the audio clip. “My two little sisters now are chained up, on their bed.”
The highly-anticipated special will also feature an interview with two sisters, including Jordan, from the family for the first time. They sat down with Diane Sawyer to share their experiences and feelings, and clips from the trailer show them both clearly having a difficult time thinking back on the devastating situation.
“The only word I know to call it is ‘hell,’” one of the sisters says to Diane in the interview. Jordan also said they were “close to death so many times” and woke up terrified each day. “Mother, she choked me and I literally thought I was going to die,” she shared.
The Turpin family made headlines in Jan. 2018 when David and Louise were arrested after Jordan’s escape. It was concluded that they had regularly beaten, starved and strangled their children, who ranged in ages from 2 to 29, and their house was covered in filth upon the police officers’ arrival. Deputies also testified that the children were only allowed to take one shower per year.
“My parents took my whole life from me, but now I am taking my life back,” one of the Turpin sisters told Diana in the special before adding that she doesn’t want her or her siblings to be looked at as victims. “I want the Turpin name [to be] ‘Wow, they’re strong. They’re not broken. They’ve got this.’”
David and Louise pleaded guilty on 14 felony counts, including cruelty to a dependent adult, child cruelty, torture and false imprisonment. In Feb. 2019, they were sentenced to life imprisonment with the possibility of parole after 25 years.
The ABC 20/20 special, Escape from a House of Horror will air on Nov. 12 at 9/8c on ABC.
