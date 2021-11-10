Connect with us

Scott Disick, 38, Spotted On Dinner Date With Brooklyn Beckham’s Ex Hana Cross, 23 — Photos

59 seconds ago

Scott Disick, Hana Cross
Scott Disick and British model Hana Cross were photographed exiting Nobu restaurant in Malibu on Nov. 8, around two months after his split from Amelia Hamlin.

Scott Disick, 38, is getting attention for hanging out with Brooklyn Beckham‘s ex Hana Cross, 23, on Monday night. The recently single star, who split from Amelia Hamlin in Sept., enjoyed a dinner date at Nobu restaurant with the British model and was photographed leaving the Malibu establishment while wearing a hoodie under a puffer vest, black pants, and a baseball cap. She showed off her fit figure in a teal blazer over a white crop top and matching teal pants. Check out the pics HERE!

Scott and Hana’s latest outing is the first public one they’ve been seen on. Although it’s not clear whether or not they’re just acquaintances, friends, or more, but they both seemed to be happy to be around each other during the fun evening.

Scott Disick and Hana Cross were recently seen on a dinner date together. (MediaPunch/Shutterstock / Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

Before he was seen with Hana, Scott was photographed hanging out with 23-year-old model Elizabeth Grace Lindley last month. It was around the same time that his ex Kourtney Kardashian, with whom he shares three children, got engaged to her boyfriend Travis Barker. It’s still unclear if the outing was a date or not.

Hana, who split from Brooklyn in 2019, was also spotted with someone else recently. A few months ago, she was reportedly seen “kissing and cuddling” with actor Rafferty Law, 25, at the All Points East festival in East London. “They are 100% dating. They were in the Hyprr Guest Area at All Points East on Saturday, and despite being with two other friends, were all over each other,” a source told Daily Mail at the time.

Like Scott, Hana often shares posts of her life, like one above, on social media, and appears to be used to being in the spotlight, so we wouldn’t be surprised if that commonality has helped them bond. Neither have confirmed or denied a romance yet, so it looks like we’ll have to wait and see where these two are headed!

Drake Releases A Statement Regarding The Astroworld Festival Tragedy

31 mins ago

November 10, 2021

Drake Releases A Statement Regarding The Astroworld Festival Tragedy
Drake breaks his silence and addresses the tragic Astroworld Festival incident this weekend that left 8 dead and dozens hospitalized.

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

This weekend, Travis Scott’s annual Astroworld Festival was supposed to be the event of the year. The lineup was curated to be the best of the year and everything was in place for memorable event. Unfortunately, the event ended in tragedy as 8 people were killed and dozens were left injured. This lead to the second day being cancelled entirely and venue becoming a crime scene.

Drake was the surprise guest of the night who helped Travis close out the night after performing a few songs of his own. In the aftermath of the horrific accident, people are searching for answers and blaming anyone they can. Many without evidence think Drake alongside Travis saw what was happening and ignored them when they asked to stop the show.

Travis released his statement earlier, revealing he had no idea what was going on or he would have stopped to get everyone help like he did several times during the show. One of the surviving victims has already filed a lawsuit against the festival organizers along with Travis and Drake.

Today, Drake took to Instagram to comment on the tragedy offering condolences and promising to help in any way possible. You can read his full statement below.

Bella Hadid Shares Tearful Selfies As She Talks About Her Mental Health Struggles: ‘You’re Not Alone’

42 mins ago

November 10, 2021

Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid showed some raw emotion to her followers, while praising Willow Smith for being open about her own mental health.

Bella Hadid posted a series of emotional Instagram photos on Tuesday November 9, after she said that she was inspired by Willow Smith, 21, speaking candidly about her mental health and anxiety. The 25-year-old model shared a quote from the lately I feel EVERYTHING rocker, and thanked her for giving her the strength to post the crying selfies. “I Love you and your words . It made me feel a little less alone and that’s why I’d like to post this,” Bella wrote, tagging Willow.

After the video of Willow’s quote about anxiety, Bella posted nine photos of herself, where she’s crying (or looks like she just cried) in all of them. The quote Bella shared was about how everyone “has something so special and unique to offer,” while so many battle anxiety and self-doubt. “This is pretty much my everyday, every night for a few years now,” Bella wrote in the caption before writing the long post telling followers that it’s okay to seek help for mental health.

Bella penned a long message to her fans, telling them that there’s “always light at the end of the tunnel,” when struggling with mental health. “For anyone struggling , please remember that. Sometimes all you’ve gotta hear is that you’re not alone. So from me to you, you’re not alone,” the model said. “Self help and mental illness/chemical imbalance is not linear and it is almost like a flowing rollercoaster of obstacles… it has its ups and downs.”

Bella opened up to fans about her mental health with a series of emotional selfies. (MediaPunch/Shutterstock)

Besides showing support for fans who might be struggling with mental illness, Bella also opened up about her own issues, and what helps her feel better. “For me it’s always been nice to know that even if it’s a few days, weeks, or months, it does get better, to some extent, even for a moment,” she wrote. “If you work hard enough on yourself, spending time alone to understand your traumas , triggers, joys, and routine, you will always be able to understand or learn more about your own pain and how to handle it. Which is all that you can ask of yourself.”

The model concluded the post by thanking fans for reading the whole thing, and again offered a positive affirmation. “Anyways. Not sure why but it feels harder and harder to not share my truth on here. Thank you for seeing me and thank you for listening,” she wrote. “I love you.”

Travis Scott’s ex-manager: ‘He left me for dead when I had a seizure’

1 hour ago

November 10, 2021

Photo may have been deleted
TikTok, WENN

Travis Scott’s ex-manager Shane Morris called him the “worst person” he has ever worked with after the rapper left him for dead.

In 2013, Morris, a sound engineer by trade, discovered aspiring rapper Travis Scott and took him under his wing. Shane set Travis up with free studio time and introduced him to key industry figures.

However, Morris claims Scott left him for dead in a basement after he suffered a seizure.

1636495018 226 Travis Scotts ex manager ‘He left me for dead when I

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

In the aftermath of the Astroworld tragedy that left 8 dead and hundreds injured, Morris took to TikTok to “spill a little tea” on his former client, who he called “genuinely a horrible person.”

“Travis Scott is the worst person I worked with in my entire career in music,” Morris said.

“Eight people are dead and hundreds more are injured after Travis Scott’s callous, reckless behavior at Astroworld. And I hate to be the one saying this, but I saw this coming and I tried to tell everyone… I’m Travis Scott’s former manager. I’m the one who had a seizure and I’m the one that he left for dead in a basement in Los Angeles.”

Morris added:

“I can go on and on about the theft of sessions, assault, and all the lies he’s told in his career but the thing that I want you to understand most is I think it’s time to spill a little tea and I don’t mind doing this because Travis Scott is genuinely a horrible person.”

Morris admits he “artificially inflated” Scott’s SoundCloud streams and Twitter followers to make the fledgling rapper appear to be more popular than he actually was so a record label would sign him.

Watch the video below:

@shanemorrisdotsucks

Reply to @user45600501586078 What does software have to do with music? ##software ##spillthetea ##behindthescenes ##travisscott ##astroworld

? original sound – Shane Morris

