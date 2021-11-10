Scott Disick, 38, Spotted On Dinner Date With Brooklyn Beckham’s Ex Hana Cross, 23 — Photos

Travis Scott’s ex-manager Shane Morris called him the “worst person” he has ever worked with after the rapper left him for dead.
In 2013, Morris, a sound engineer by trade, discovered aspiring rapper Travis Scott and took him under his wing. Shane set Travis up with free studio time and introduced him to key industry figures.
However, Morris claims Scott left him for dead in a basement after he suffered a seizure.
In the aftermath of the Astroworld tragedy that left 8 dead and hundreds injured, Morris took to TikTok to “spill a little tea” on his former client, who he called “genuinely a horrible person.”
“Travis Scott is the worst person I worked with in my entire career in music,” Morris said.
“Eight people are dead and hundreds more are injured after Travis Scott’s callous, reckless behavior at Astroworld. And I hate to be the one saying this, but I saw this coming and I tried to tell everyone… I’m Travis Scott’s former manager. I’m the one who had a seizure and I’m the one that he left for dead in a basement in Los Angeles.”
Morris added:
“I can go on and on about the theft of sessions, assault, and all the lies he’s told in his career but the thing that I want you to understand most is I think it’s time to spill a little tea and I don’t mind doing this because Travis Scott is genuinely a horrible person.”
Morris admits he “artificially inflated” Scott’s SoundCloud streams and Twitter followers to make the fledgling rapper appear to be more popular than he actually was so a record label would sign him.
