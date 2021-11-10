How to
Seeing Squids in Your Dreams – What Does That Mean?
Seeing bizarre things in you dreams it not unusual. Dreaming is often a psychedelic journey, completely disconnected from reality. A world where anything can happen. A world where your unconscious can use almost anything to try to get a message to you. Squids are frequent players in these dreams. You might wake up from a dream like this and wonder, “What does it mean when I see squids in my dreams?”. The answer to that question differs depending on whether you are simply seeing squid or eating them.
If you see squid in your dreams it could have two different meanings. The first is that your unconscious mind is trying to tell you that you are not seeing things clearly. Perhaps you are feeling threatened and it is skewing your judgement. The other possibility is that you unconscious is trying to tell you that you are being somewhat self-absorbed or greedy.
If in your dream you are eating squid then that has a different meaning. This implies that you are overly concerned with how other people see you. Something may have happened recently to make you feel very self conscious. Now you are spending too much of you mental energy worrying about others opinions of you.
Often what happens in dreams is the result of your unconscious trying to get your attention. It can sometimes be difficult to interpret what you unconscious is telling you. Dreams that involve squids can mean several different things, but they all relate back to how you interact with the rest of the world. Seeing squid in your dreams means that it is time for you to take some time for yourself and figure out which of these issues you are currently dealing with and take steps to fix it.
What Does Satellite Radio Advertising Cost?
Space… The final frontier…
It is also a land loaded with floating metal objects that rotate the planet and beam signals back to our gadgets. One of these floating metal objects is a satellite designed to push radio programming to our receivers. In the United States the only brand on the market is Sirius XM satellite radio.
Satellite radio is filled with hundreds of stations with programming that varies from hit to obscure music; talk programming from conservative views to home design tips to Howard Stern. Essentially it is a medium that offers something for everyone. This is one of the reasons it is becoming a very popular option for satellite radio advertising.
A common misconception about the medium is that it is “commercial free”. While the music stations do remain free of any satellite radio advertising, the talk stations do not. They have several commercial breaks per hour just as any talk show on AM or FM radio would. The shows that offer advertising options are quite diverse and offer advertisers a way to micro-target an audience with a specific interest.
What does satellite radio advertising cost? The answer to that question will vary depending on the station you want to advertise on. Some of the more nich’ formats with a lower audience can fall as low as fifty dollars per commercial, while the top stations such as Howard Stern may cost hundreds of dollars per airing because the reach of a station like this is much greater.
Satellite radio offers smaller and medium-sized companies that do not have a large budget the opportunity to reach a national audience.
This is something new, because the price point to reach a national audience on national TV or a syndicated radio show can be far to cost prohibitive for most small and medium sized businesses. With a starting budget of around 5k, almost any business can have their message broadcast to the nation through satellite radio advertising. The message can also be targeted to a very specific group of people based on the programming that the radio commercial airs on. Programming targets range from pet lovers to cigar enthusiasts to new moms and everything in between.
What was once the work of science fiction, is now a medium that puts another tool in the arsenal of small business when they want to get an effective message out to the masses on a restricted budget.
What Does a Cycling Cap Do
A cycling cap is different from a baseball cap. For one, it’s made of thin material. Compared to a baseball cap, it’s more flexible. When you look at the cap’s back, it’s elastic to give you a perfect fit, no matter what the size of your head.
But What Does a this Cap Really Do? Is It Just Another Piece of Clothing That Cyclists Wear?
It’s not just another piece of clothing as it has its own functions.
Keeping Sweat Out of Your Eyes
Yes, it’s the basic and most important function of any cycling cap. A helmet won’t do any good when it comes to keeping the sweat from getting into your eyes. This is the job of a cycling hat. It serves as a sweatband.
It also keeps the rain out of your eyes.
Blocking Low Sun
When you’re cycling in Spring and Autumn, you will experience low sun conditions. The peak of the cap is more effective in blocking the low sun than your sunglasses. Plus, it keeps your head cool during warm weather as it wicks moisture.
If you ride during hot weather, you can soak the hat in the water to keep your head cool.
Making You Look Good
It can be a fashion statement. It looks good whether you put it under a helmet or wear it alone.
Another benefit of wearing it is to keep insects out of your hair. Then, it maintains your head clean.
What’s the Proper Way to Wear a Cycling Cap?
There are no rules when it comes to wearing this hat. As mentioned, you can wear it alone or under a helmet. Consult your helmet’s user’s manual to know whether you can safely wear it on top of a cycling hat
Most cyclists are wearing cycling caps with peak down. This is the most traditional way of wearing this cap. If you’re wearing it under a helmet, it can be difficult to flip it up.
However, when you flip up the peak, the cap looks more stealth. The cap won’t be too obvious.
How to Find the Perfect Cycling Cap?
There are various brands that sell cycling caps. As mentioned, the cap is an expressive item. When you wear it, your cap will tell the world that you’re a cyclist.
You can find cycling caps that are waterproof. They are great for keeping your hair in order while you’re out in the winter. You can wear the caps even if you have long hair, as long as you tie it up.
Regardless of what brand you choose, make sure that it fits your head perfectly. You must look for a cap that’s breathable and can be easily dried. In that way, you can wash it at night and wear it tomorrow for your early cycling routine.
Cycling caps are useful in preventing sweat from getting into your eyes while riding. They are also pretty cool as they will make you look more professional. They’re like a membership card for a cycling club.
What to Know Before You Plan Your Estate
What is Estate Planning?
In short, estate planning is the transfer of your estate and wealth in the most cost-effective and efficient way. The Living Trust becomes an integral tool in doing this since no other planning device offers the same level of flexibility, control and management while you’re alive and when you depart.
In 2015 $2.6 Billion Dollars was lost in Probate Courts nationwide. This because people failed to understand what they needed to do in order to avoid having them family members trapped in the system. It only takes about 4 Core™ documents to keep family safe and out of the courts.
Good Estate Planning must be
1). Cost effective &
2). Efficient.
Nationally 55% of Americans are not planning the inevitable and allowing their families to struggle in the Probate Court system as they lose money and time.
The 2 Biggest questions Americans are asking are:
1. Do I need a will or do I need a Trust?
2. Do I have enough to plan?
The Probate or court system is where our loved ones end up going to settle our estates if we haven’t planned. Whether we have a Will or don’t have a Will our estate must be probated in the court. If our gross estate (before deductions) is more than $150,000 of assets or more than $50,000 in real estate in some states and other states it is much lower like $20,000 and above then the estate must go through Probate. Probate comes from the Latin word “probare” or “probatus“to try, probe, test or to prove something and in this instance someone is trying to prove the validity of your Will or jockeying to get in position as the administrator of your estate so they can distribute your property. The average cost on this is $26,000 and up on a small gross estate of $500,000 and if you own more by virtue of your home the cost can easily swell over $50,0000. When You die intestate without a Will anyone who claims to be a creditor can file in Probate Court to become the administrator over your estate (even over family) and the court could appoint them up if they validate their debt until their debt is fully satisfied which puts a stranglehold on the assets that are supposed to be distributed to loved ones or a charity.
There really are 2 Probates.
Probate #1
The first encounter with Probate occurs while your alive and we refer to it as the “Living Probate.” This is when life throws you a curve ball like a stroke (800,000 people suffer one annually and 35% are 45 and under), heart attack, dementia or Alzheimer’s. You now have to enter the court for a procedure called conservatorship so people can sign off for you in legal capacity. The court procedure has an average cost of $20,000 with many exceeding that due to the need for the court to visually see the person (they will wheel you out to court in this condition), make sure the person seeking appointment is trustworthy (many are not and leads to elder abuse). There is a simple document that is a part of a simple estate plan that avoids this scenario completely and is easy to put in place while you select the person to act as your Agent today while you’re healthy and clear.
Probate #2
The second encounter with Probate is when you pass away either with a Will or without a Will; does not matter both end up in Probate court. This can be expensive, time consuming and open to the public with marketers using the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) to access court documents so they can market services. The court will not allow full distribution of the estate for at least a year in many states so that creditors can have an opportunity to file in court. You have to sound the dinner bell in a publication which reads: “come and get it.” Then a credit could file in the Probate Court to become the Administrator of the estate (if no Will) or possible petition to become the Executor (where there is a Will) so that they can use leverage to satisfy their debt. Imagine this third party coming in to court and petitioning the court to become the controller over the estate of your deceased loved one; happens every day.
You can eliminate both of these hassles for your loved ones by having a Living Trust and a Durable Power of Attorney to cover any situation that might take place. It is also highly recommended that you put together an Advanced Health Care Directive (referred to as a Living Will in some states) which describes what you want if faced with a vegetative state or comma and doctors have not given much hope of recovery back to a meaningful way of life. If we don’t let others know what we want they will fumble to figure it out while we are incapacitated and we may linger unnecessarily as family members fight in court and medical bills climb draining the life out of your estate that belongs to our family; after all our lifetime work in accumulating it.
In conclusion, there are two plans you can choose:
A. The government’s Plan (Probate generates 2.6 Billion per year), or
B. Your plan which gets more of your wealth to your loved ones or charity of your choice.
