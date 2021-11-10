Celebrities
Shailene Woodley Breaks Silence On Backlash Against Fiancée Aaron Rodgers: ‘Calm Down’
Amid the furor over Aaron Rodgers’ refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19, his fiancée, Shailene Woodley, clapped back against those trying to ‘disparage’ the Green Bay Packers quarterback.
“Literally, ya’ll need to calm the f-ck down,” Shailene Woodley posted to her Instagram Story on Tuesday (Nov. 9). Shailene, 29, shared a screenshot of a report claiming that Aaron Rodgers was out and about in Brentwood, California, after his COVID-19 diagnosis. “This is straight up HILARIOUS,” the actress wrote. “News outlets STILL grasping at straws to disparage Aaron. Finding random f-cking men on the streets of LA and saying it’s him.” Shailene disputed that the photos were of Aaron, 37, saying she knows “Aaron’s body VERY well.”
The Divergent star argued that the photographed man’s feet were too small (“[Aaron’s] feet, ahem and no offense to this rando dude, are a LOT bigger”) and that Aaron is much hairier. “Also, for those of us who know Aaron beyond the worlds of the obsessed sport and sh-tty media, it’s no secret he has the hairiest hands on the f-cking planet. This oblivious homie, clearly, does not,” wrote Shailene. She also said that her husband-to-be would “never drive” such a car.
The comment comes after Shailene responded to the media over the weekend. “Just read somewhere that the media is claiming I deleted an insta story amid the ‘chaos.’ (an astrology post of all things) (not cryptic at all you dummies). Do you even know how stories work brah?? They self delete after 24 hrs. Literally lol’ing over here at your determination to make a story out of nothing. Grasping at straws, my dears,” she wrote, per People.
Aaron became the center of controversy last week when he tested positive for COVID-19. In late August, the Green Bay Packers quarterback spoke with reporters about his vaccination status. “Yeah, I’ve been immunized,” he said, per Sports Illustrated. In light of the positive diagnosis, Aaron faced a backlash from fans, reporters, and fellow sports stars. Kareen Abul-Jabbar said that Aaron Rodgers was an “egregious abuser” of his position and responsibility and that he “directly and deliberately lied to fans and the public when he assured everyone he was ‘immunized,’ knowing that word would be interpreted as his being vaccinated.” Terry Bradshaw also said he was “disappointed” in Rodgers. “Aaron, you lied to everyone,” he said.
Aaron explained his decision on The Pat McAfee Show. After complaining about being “in the crosshairs of the woke mob,” Aaron said that his decision came from “a lot of study in the offseason. … I consulted a good friend of mine, Joe Rogan, and I’ve been doing a lot of the stuff he recommended in his podcast.” Aaron eventually said that he is allergic to an ingredient in the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines. He opted against getting the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine amid news of it causing blood clotting in some individuals.
Though the pause on administering it was lifted and deemed safe for the public, Aaron refused to get the shot because he wants to be a father, and claimed there were “zero long-term studies” on the effects on male fertility. The CDC says there is no link to male infertility issues based on current vaccination data.
Dorit Kemsley’s Home Invasion Video Released By Police: Watch Men Smash Through Door To Break In
Surveillance footage released by the LAPD shows two men in hoodies breaking into ‘RHOBH’ star Dorit Kemsley’s home, before running off with over $100K in stolen items.
The Encino, California residence of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley was broken into on October 27, and now nearly two weeks later, authorities have released security camera footage that shows a glimpse of the frightening incident. The LAPD shared a 3 minute-long video of two masked men breaking into the house in an attempt to seek help identifying the suspects. The footage — which can be seen above — shows the pair wearing black masks and dark hoodies standing outside of a sliding glass door just before 10 pm. PT. The suspects appeared to be plotting on how to break into the home while Dorit, 45, and her two children, Jagger, 7, and Phoenix, 5, were inside. Dorit’s husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley, was in London when the incident occurred.
Eventually, one of the men shattered the sliding glass door before walking away. Footage from roughly 15 minutes later, at around 10:10 pm, shows the suspects leaving Dorit’s house with bags filled of items they stole from the house. According to previous reports, more than $100,000 of stolen items like purses, jewelry and watches were taken during the robbery.
The LAPD previously confirmed to HollywoodLife that Dorit and her kids were all asleep inside when three unidentified men broke into the home. According to the Daily Mail, the intruders walked into Dorit’s bedroom and held her at gunpoint. “Don’t hurt my babies. Don’t kill me,” she allegedly begged the intruders. “I’m a mother.” One of the men allegedly responded, “Kill her,” but they eventually ran off with the stolen items without harming Dorit or her kids. After they left, the reality star reportedly contacted police and her husband.
Three days later, Dorit shared an Instagram post and noted that she and her kids weren’t harmed during the incident. “As you all know by now I have been through a terrifying ordeal, one that no parent or person should ever have to experience,” the Bravo star said. “I’ve received so many messages of love and support and I thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It’s truly overwhelming. My kids are unaware of what happened, they slept through it and I thank God for keeping my kids and myself from being physically harmed.”
No arrests have been made in the incident yet. The LAPD is continuing to ask for the public’s help in identifying the suspects.
Lady Gaga Slays In Sheer Purple Slit Dress With Fishnets At ‘House of Gucci’ Premiere – Photos
Lady Gaga stole the show at the ‘House of Gucci’ London premiere when she rocked a sheer purple dress with a plunging slit on the side of her leg.
If there’s one thing for sure about Lady Gaga, it’s that she always makes a statement on the red carpet and that’s exactly what she did at the House of Gucci film premiere in London on Nov. 9. Gaga, who stars in the movie as Patrizia Reggiani, was the star of the show at the premiere when she opted to wear a vibrant purple Gucci gown from the 2022 collection.
Gaga’s sheer purple gown featured massive, pleated cape sleeves that flowed out as she walked and were covered in sparkly crystals, while the neckline was super high and the waist was cinched in with a knot. Meanwhile, on the side of her skirt was a plunging, hip-high slit that showed off her toned leg.
In true Gaga style, she added some edginess to her look with a pair of hip-high sheer black fishnet socks paired with black lace-up leather platform booties that were sky-high and covered in jewels.
As for her accessories, Lady Gaga added a pair of massive silver diamond abstract earrings and a chunky gold and diamond choker necklace. For her glam, Gaga covered her eyelids in a deep purple sparkly shadow, adding thick black eyeliner on and below her eyelids.
Dark brows and a tan, glossy lip extra lined with lip liner completed her makeup. For her hair, she dyed it platinum blonde, keeping it pin straight with shaggy front bangs covering her forehead. Gaga truly stole the spotlight in this stunning ensemble.
Alaska 5000’s Memoir Shows How ‘Good’ Can Come From Those ‘Embarrassing’ Moments In Life
In ‘My Name’s Yours, What’s Alaska?’, the drag superstar reflects on how she turned ‘being queer and femme’ into her greatest strength and how to find positivity in all those awkward mistakes in life.
The first major moment of failure – like, fall-on-your-face, eat-s-it, crawl-in-a-hole-and-die-humiliated-level of failure – in My Name’s Yours, What’s Alaska? comes shortly into Alaska Thunderf-ck 5000‘s memoir. After sharing some early transformative events in her life – the first time wearing a black plastic dress, a motif that would become her signature later on; the religious experience of seeing Tr*nnyshack; trading Pittsburgh for L.A – Alaska recounts crashing and burning during a Stevie Nicks-themed performance at drag event, Sh-ts & Giggles.
“[And] our track started. Or at least I think it started. Had it started? I could just barely make out the driving bass line at the beginning of ‘Edge of Seventeen,’ but I couldn’t tell how far into the song it was or when we were supposed to come in.” Sound issues and a mortifying wardrobe-malfunction followed, resulting in a “cursed performance” that Alaska summed up as simply a “disaster.” As impactful as this indignity was – enough to warrant inclusion in the international drag star’s memoir – the RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars winner says there is no residual trauma. At least, she can still listen to Nicks’ 1982 single without immediately thinking of that gig. “No, I don’t think God – thank god,” Alaska tells HollywoodLife while chatting about her book.
“I banished it to the corners of my mind,” she said. “But you know, what? I ran into the promoter of Sh-ts & Giggles recently, and he’s lovely. We got to catch up a little. And he still wants to work with me, so it can’t have been that bad of a performance.” Clearly, it wasn’t because, at the end of the page, she’s speaking with a casting agent who thought Alaska would be perfect for a new show featuring RuPaul.
“It was embarrassing in the moment,” says Alaska, “but it also opened the door of me being a part of Drag Race. That’s usually how it works out. It’s like, if you do a gig or a show or something, and it’s fucking horrible, usually, something good comes out of it that you weren’t expecting. I’ve always found that. So that was definitely one of those moments.”
My Name’s Yours, What’s Alaska (out from Chronicle Books on Nov.9 ) is full of those moments, showing that tragedy and opportunity are often two sides of the same coin in Alaska’s pocket. A transcendental experience at Burning Man is one breath away from her being unemployed in a cockroach-filled apartment in L.A. Returning home to Pittsburgh leads her to discover the Blue Moon Bar and a revitalized love of drag. There are the ups and downs of her relationship with Sharon Needles — including the pain of Sharon getting accepted on Drag Race, even though Alaska auditioned three times before she did – that add depth and definition. Alaska’s joys often have a twinge of sadness, and her lows are never fatal.
Even her historic win on All-Stars is married to how her ex went online to post spoilers in a case of ‘reality television revenge porn.’ The good and the bad all get equal time on stage in the memoir. “I was like, ‘if we’re going to do this, we might as well just go for it.’ And, you know, not really leave any stone unturned,” says Alaska. “So we did, and it was like a really long therapy session. And I’m glad we did it that way.”
My Name’s Yours is undeniably Alaska. It’s a captivating read that feels as enjoyable and energetic as one of Alaska’s shows. Fans familiar with her will hear her in every word on the page. Those who haven’t had the joy of watching her perform on stage or screen will find a charismatic storyteller regaling you with how she wound up in this place. “I think that [My Name’s Yours] will give a more complete completely rounded picture of where I come from and how I look at drag and how I looked at the world,” she says. “Yeah, and it’s just fun to read and look at.”
The fun is frequently punctuated with moments of seriousness. My Name’s Yours doesn’t fixate on the traumas that have become synonymous with the queer experience in America, but Alaska doesn’t shy away from them when they’re pivotal to her story. One such instance involved an attack on her while out with her friends and fellow drag queens, Cherri Baum and Veruca la’Piranha. A group of men assaulted Veruca, and the attack prompted an anti-queer violence rally that drew the attention of Pittsburgh’s news media.
Alaska’s time in Pittsburgh performing at the Blue Moon Bar informed not just her activism but also her drag. In one chapter, Veruca tells Alaska that with drag, you can “literally whatever the f-ck you want,” a message that she tells HollywoodLife is something “we all need reminding of, sometimes.
“That’s the reason why I like drag,” she says, “because it can be whatever you want it to be. There isn’t a set blueprint, and there aren’t strict rules. And as soon as strict rules start to form around it, then drag breaks them and denies them and moves around. And that’s why it’s special. So yeah, definitely. Veruca was right.”
While at the Blue Moon, Alaska began her now-famous relationship with Sharon. My Name’s Yours shows the relationship in a light that isn’t always flattering, but Alaska says that there was no hesitation to including their high-profile romance in the book. “Because, you tell my story, especially as far as drag and Drag Race goes, Sharon’s a huge part of that journey,” she says, “and a huge part of my life. So no, I didn’t. I didn’t hesitate at all. And yeah, if we can shed more light on our origins, then, why not?”
Had Sharon read the book at the time of our interview? “I don’t think so. I sent it to her. But that’s asking a lot to get her to read a whole book. I don’t think so,” Alaska says with a smile. If and when she does, Sharon’s feathers shouldn’t be ruffled. “I hope not,” she says.” I mean, she was part of the process, and everyone who’s in the book was part of the process. We had to talk to everybody because my memory is full of holes. So we had to fill in the holes with everybody that was there.”
My Name’s Yours also covers Alaska’s venture into art beyond drag, specifically her music. The memoir documents the creation of her albums Anus, Poundcake, and Vagina, as well as Amethyst Journey, her folk-inspired collaborative album with Jeremy Mikush. In 2022, Alaska will release Red 4 Filth and embark on her first-ever headlining music tour. She’s already given previews of the project, with songs “Red,” “beautiful (night 4 a) breakdown,” and the recently released emo/pop-punk-powered “wow.”
Red 4 Filth is, as Alaska puts it, like “time traveling to the 90s and early 2000s. The sounds are completely referencing that time period.” The early tastes have shown that Alaska wasn’t afraid of pushing herself on the project, and Red 4 Filth seems to be her best music yet. “
“We didn’t want to leave any genre of that time range unturned,” she says. It’s why the surging club power of “Red” is matched by the garage rocking punk attitude of “wow.” Alaska says the new album is “a pastiche of all these memories of that time. And that time in my life was when I fell in love with music.”
“I had a No Doubt CD and a Toni Braxton CD and an Ace of Base tape. And, and Britney Spears was a poster on my brother’s wall,” she says. “And all of these sounds are part of my soul. I love the music, and vocally it’s really, really fun and challenging.” Subject-wise, Red 4 Filth will see Alaska sing about “love and stuff,” she says. “Which is not really a place I’ve ever gone that much before.”
The two projects are oddly opposite: My Name’s Yours details Alaska’s past, while Red 4 Filth, even with the 90s/00s-vibe, illuminates Alaska’s future. Yet, they’re connected, thanks to Alaska’s dynamic personality and creative vision. Not to mention, a healthy dose of ‘don’t give a f-ck’ attitude.
One of the recurring messages of My Name’s Yours gets summarized at the end of the book. “We can take those things that we hate about ourselves, or that make us feel shame, and make them into our greatest strengths,” writes Alaska. Similarly, she says that one’s mistakes can be the greatest life lesson (“When you fuck up, own it and learn from it”). When pressed for her own “greatest strength,” Alaska doesn’t really have to ponder too hard. “It’s drag,” she says. “It’s coming from a place, of a society, that tells you that being queer and being femme is not allowed.”
After growing up with that message, Alaska’s greatest triumph, as she puts it, is to take being queer and being femme, and “make it the thing that becomes the central focus and vocation of your life, like that — that and it’s been my greatest gift in this world. So that’s like everything. It’s like drag, and I’m so glad. I’m so glad that that happened. And I’m so glad drag is part of my life.”
Has revisiting all these moments and memories, so to put them down on paper, changed Alaska? “Yeah, I think so,” she said. “As I said, it was like a really long therapy session. Going back to the good times, but also, the weird times, the horrible times — and going back over them, over and over again, to make sure all the commas are in the right place, and all the letters are capitalized properly — It’s a lot. It was really hard, but I’m glad I did it. But, I’m ready to see what the next thing is in my life.”
Does that mean we can’t expect a follow-up memoir in the future? “Not anytime soon,” she says before thinking. “But sure. Maybe.”
