Slot Machine Addiction

As an individual worker, do you often crave the feasibility of taking your work anywhere without carrying your heavy laptop around?

Most individual workers and freelancers choose this lifestyle for better work-life balance. However, this also means that they need to cater to immediate requirements by clients without delay. For this reason, there’s a need to carry a laptop or similar device everywhere.

Isn’t that hectic?

To resolve this issue, you can use Desktop as a Service (DaaS). Desktop as a Service for individuals helps you manage your work remotely from any device. Below we have explained how. Read on:

Why An Individual Should Use Desktop as a Service

Desktop as a Service for individuals is a smart way to allow freelancers and individual workers to operate remotely without any glitch. Everything is streamlined and managed by a Cloud Service Provider (CSP), from backup support to data security.

Remote Feasibility

When you don’t have remote access to data and desktops, your work can become troublesome. What will you do if you are out with family and a client calls to make a small change? If you use DaaS, you can simply open the document and respond to the client on your phone or tablet.

This remote accessibility is feasible for individual workers or freelancers in every manner. From accessing important apps and data to invoice details, you can access your virtual desktop and check everything without any hassle.

Data Accessibility

With Desktop as a Service for individuals, you would have the power to secure and save all your data in one place. This means you can manage your data centrally from any location. At any given point, you get access to the latest data.

For example, if you have shared access to a data file with your client and the client made some changes, you would be able to check those changes in real-time.

Amazingly, you can access your virtual desktop from the device of your choice, such as a desktop, laptop, tablet, or mobile phone. Just an internet connection will help you open your desktop and modify its data at any time.

Enjoy your impromptu trips or outings without the hassle of carrying your laptop around. Just take your tablet or phone with you to stay updated with important tasks.

Backup Support

Backup for any individual worker or freelancer is imperative. They have one instance of the entire data, and they can’t afford to lose it. If your PC crashes and you have no backup, you would end up losing your client’s data, sensitive files, and the progress of the project. This is both damaging to your brand as well as it is time-consuming because you may have to do the project again.

Therefore, it is necessary to secure your data from broken devices and cyberattacks. For this, DaaS providers offer data backup and disaster recovery. So, even when your device breaks, you can recover your progress on any computer or laptop.

For example, if a disaster affects your city, such as a flood or earthquake, you can immediately retrieve your data and start working as soon as you are ready. This is true even when you accidentally delete business-critical data. This feature helps you deliver important work to the clients without any delay.

Data Security

One of the most crucial benefits of using Desktop as a Service for individuals is data security. Think about it, individual workers and freelancers work with a range of customers. They store essential company details relevant to these clients and businesses. Securing this data is imperative for both you as well as your customer. If you suffer a cyberattack, you will lose your credibility amongst your clients and suffer monetary consequences if included in your contract.

DaaS is in-built with security. Let’s explore how:

In DaaS, CSPs host your data on the cloud and offer a virtual image of the same to you through an internet connection. So, regardless of the endpoint you use to access your virtual desktop, this endpoint is not sharing or keeping any data from your virtual desktop. This means that you can even take anyone’s laptop and access your data on it without putting your data at risk.

This security of DaaS is strengthened using various other security controls. Some of these are:

Multi-factor or two-factor authentication. This ensures that you authenticate yourself at least twice before accessing the virtual desktop.

The provider monitors your cloud instance to keep attackers at bay. They use Intrusion Detection and Prevention systems to monitor your data and cloud instance continuously.

You can decide who can access what data based on role-based access.

Every time you share data from your cloud desktop, it is encrypted before being transmitted, using TLS 1.3 and 256-bit encryption.

Cost-Effectiveness

Are you wondering how Desktop as a Service for individuals is cost-effective?

DaaS virtualizes your desktops. This means that you can keep using the same laptop unit to work for years without updating hardware configuration. Simply improve the config of the cloud desktop and save your hardware expenses.

Further, there are no upfront costs for setting up DaaS, and you don’t need to spend money on the backup and security of your device. It is all-inclusive!

Quick Scaling

When you are trying to scale and cater to the requirements of more clients, you can quickly improve your resources (performance and storage) on the cloud. For this, you don’t need to purchase new hardware, which can be extremely costly if you decide to de-scale later. On the cloud, this on-demand scaling comes at a nominal charge as all you need to do is contact your service provider, and they will do the rest.

Conclusion

As an individual worker or freelancer, DaaS services can improve your operational efficiency. You can travel the world with your iPad and still cater to user requirements. If you are a graphic designer, you can keep using the same desktop or laptop for the long term by upgrading the configuration of your cloud desktop. There are so many benefits attached to using a Desktop as a Service for individuals. Start exploring how it can benefit you and find the right provider to start using DaaS now.