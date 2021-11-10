Celebrities
So Sad: 9-Year-Old Ezra Blount Fighting For His Life After Being Trampled At Astroworld; Family Hires Ben Crump [Video]
It was recently revealed that a 9-year-old is fighting for his life after being trampled during Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival.
It’s been a few days and we all are still trying to make sense of the tragedy that happened at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival this past weekend. While many are still searching for answers, there seems to be more confusion in the aftermath than answers. What we do know, at this point, is 8 people lost their lives during the festival and the exact causes have yet to be revealed. All 8 victims have been identified:
Brianna Rodriguez, 16
Franco Patino, 21
Axel Acosta, 21
Jacob “Jake” Jurinek, 20
Mirza Baig, 27,
Madison Dubiski, 23
While revealing the identities of the 8 who lost their lives, ABC13 reports a 9-year-old boy who attended the festival is in coma after being trampled in the crowd.
Ezra Blount was reportedly on his father’s shoulders to avoid the chaos before his dad collapsed in the crowd. The boy was transferred to the hospital listed as a John Doe after being separated from his father. When the family found him, Ezra had already suffered major organ damage and was in a coma from severe brain swelling. The family is praying for a miracle and has started a GoFundMe, which you can contribute to by clicking here.
Renowned personal injury attorney Ben Crump of Ben Crump Law and Alex and Bob Hilliard of Hilliard Martinez Gonzalez have now been retained by Ezra’s parents. Crump released a statement regarding the matter and condemning the festival organizers and management.
“The suffering that this family is going through is immeasurable. This little boy had his whole life ahead of him – a life that is currently hanging in the balance because of the reckless mismanagement that ensued at the Astroworld Festival. We ask everyone to send up the most powerful prayers they can as this family tries to grapple with the undoable damage that has been done to their son. We demand justice for EB, his family, and all of our clients that left Astroworld with trauma.”
Keep Ezra and his family in your prayers as a miracle is needed for him and hopefully, he will receive it. We will continue to keep you updated on his condition as more information becomes available. You can watch the ICU nurse who attended the festival and went viral for helping during the chaos break down what happened from her perspective below.
Celebrities
Teyana Taylor Stops Performing Mid-Song To Check If Fan Is Ok Days After Astroworld Tragedy
Teyana Taylor put a performance on hold to check in on a fan, who needed attention, and made sure they were okay, before continuing.
Teyana Taylor took concert safety into her own hands at a Monday November 8 concert, where she made a point of stopping mid-song to check on a fan. The viral video of the 30-year-old singer was supposedly taped two days after the tragedy at Travis Scott‘s Astroworld festival, where eight people died and many more were injured. Teyana seemed to make reference to the tragedy, while checking on the fan.
The video shows Teyana on her “Last Rose Petal” farewell tour, dressed in an all-red outfit. The TikTok clip was seemingly filmed during her stop in Los Angeles, California at The Novo. It’s not clear what had happened to the fans she was speaking to in the clip, but she walked to the side of the stage, and instructed security to bring the concertgoer to the front, where she repeatedly asked if they were alright. “Bring her up here. She okay?” Teyana said, before seeming to reference the Astroworld incident. “I’m about to retire. You ain’t gonna sue me, baby. [I] want to make sure you’re good, baby.” Teyana then told security to seat her in front.
Another video from a different angle, shared by The Shade Room, showed the fan being lifted to the front, and the “Gonna Love Me” singer double-checked to make sure the fan was in the clear. “Make sure she got some air. She good? Her eyes open? You good? Say, ‘Rose Petal.’ Okay, baby. You good,” she said, before going back into her son.
Following the tragic events at the Astroworld festival, numerous people have shared videos of various musical acts, like Adele and A$AP Rocky, stopping their performances to attend to fans in the crowd, who needed help. As of Monday, there were three lawsuits filed on behalf of people who attended the festival. Travis offered condolences and said he was trying to help families of the victims from the festival in a video statement, the day after the performance. ” “I just want to send out prayers to the ones that was lost last night,” he said, in part. “We’re actually working right now to identify the families so we can help them through this tough time.”
Celebrities
Switched At Birth, Then Switched Back: California Couple Says They Raised Someone Else’s Baby For MONTHS Due To Fertility Clinic Mixup
In September 2019, a Los Angeles couple thought they were bringing their newborn daughter home after the mother gave birth via in vitro fertilization (IVF), but they soon found out they were actually being plunged into what sounds like the plot to a bad ’90s comedy after it turned out another couple’s embryo had been implanted into the woman’s body while their embryo was sent to another couple who had the same procedure done at the same clinic—which the couple is now suing, because…uh, yeah.
41-year-old Alexander Cardinale told PEOPLE that he immediately knew something was wrong when the child he thought was his was born at the California Center for Reproductive Health.
“It was sort of a primal reaction,” he said of the moment he noticed the baby bore no resemblance to him or his wife, Daphna Cardinale. “It was a little jarring, but I shook it off and cut the umbilical cord.”
Three months later, Alexander said he and Daphna were informed the fertility clinic mistakenly implanted another couple’s embryo into Daphna and transferred the Cardinales’ embryo into the woman whose child they ended up with.
After the Cardinales received this shocking information, they swapped children with the other couple in January 2020. One can only imagine how conflicting and ultimately painful that experience must have been for both couples involved.
“This is something that’s just changed who we are,” Daphna, 43, told PEOPLE. “It’s still a daily struggle and will continue to be.”
Whether the children of parents are biological or not, the bonding that happens over a three-month period is typically too deep for it to be easy to give the child up, even if one is exchanging them for their own biological child. This story is just wild and unfortunate.
So, now, the couple is suing the clinic and their doctor, Dr. Eliran Mor, for medical malpractice, negligence, and fraud, among other complaints.
“People make mistakes and in most industries, those mistakes are fairly harmless. They can be corrected,” Adam Wolf, the couple’s attorney told PEOPLE. “With fertility clinics, those mistakes can have lifelong consequences. This has fundamentally changed the lives of Daphna and Alexander, as well as their two children.”
The couple said that Alexander wasn’t the only one who noticed the baby—who was apparently of a different race or ethnicity—didn’t look like the parents. They said their friends noticed it and commented on it too.
“If we hadn’t done IVF, I would’ve just chalked it up to genetics,” Alexander said. “She just looks how she looks. No big deal. But because we’d done IVF, my brain started going to the dark place.”
Daphna—who initially told her husband he was overreacting and said that while the baby looked different, “she felt so familiar to me because I carried her and I birthed her”—eventually had a DNA test done after receiving an odd call from the clinic requesting a photo of the baby.
Daphna said that call was the last straw after she had already been frustrated by friends commenting that the child “looked like she could actually be a different ethnicity than us because she didn’t really look like us.” (Apparently, she was of a different race, but Daphna declined to identify the race out of respect for the other couple.)
Alexander and Daphna already had a five-year-old daughter who, like the couple, had bonded with the baby who turned out to be someone else’s.
This story is a mess and the couple should get everything they’re suing for.
Celebrities
Val Chmerkovskiy Raves Over Olivia Jade After ‘DWTS’ Elimination: ‘She Earned Her Stay Here’
Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy were sadly sent home as part of the latest ‘DWTS’ double elimination. Val had nothing but the highest praise for his partner and said he has ‘a lot of love’ for Olivia.
Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy were one of the most talented pairs of DWTS season 30, getting better and better each week. Unfortunately, they were eliminated along with Jimmie Allen on Janet Jackson Night. Despite not making it to the semi-finals, Val gushed that he was “very proud” of all that Olivia had accomplished.
“It meant a lot to me to be in the position to help somebody period, but also somebody that could have used it,” Val told reporters, including HollywoodLife, after the show. “I’m just grateful for that opportunity, grateful that it worked, too. We did win some folks over. She did get a chance to shed a different light on her and show her in a different spotlight and then also show that she earned it, but she wasn’t just given it. She earned her stay here for eight weeks. It’s been a blast. So I mean, I got a lot of love for this young lady, and I got a lot of love for the universe for bringing us together and giving me a chance to do this season.”
Many of the DWTS pairs have had intense rehearsal sessions, with tensions boiling over at some points. That never happened with Olivia and Val. The DWTS pro explained why they never fought.
“We talked about not taking things too personally and understanding that sometimes I’m going to say things out of passion or insecurity or whatever. I’m stressed as a coach, as her partner, and I would love for her to be patient with me just like she wants me to be patient with her in teaching her,” Val said. “I think we were great partners, great teammates, and [had a] great teacher-student relationship because we didn’t fight. She could have easily answered back sometimes, but she didn’t. She showed me respect. She’s a great student, and she could have easily allowed herself not to be and that’s why, again, I’m very proud and grateful for the season. I’m going to miss her very much.”
Olivia arrived on DWTS looking for a fresh start after a tumultuous few years. Her DWTS journey is something she’ll never forget, and she’ll take away so much from this experience.
“It sounds so cliche and basic but hard work does pay off, and when you really give something your all and that joy you genuinely feel from doing so, there’s nothing really like it,” Olivia told reporters. “It’s so rewarding. So just continue to work my absolute hardest at anything that’s thrown at me in the next few years, and I think that’s probably something that will stay with me forever.”
As for whether or not Val will be returning for a possible season 31 of DWTS, he said, “That’s a long time from now.” Dancing With the Stars season 30 airs Mondays on ABC.
