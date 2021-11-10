Sports nonprofit serving military families builds veterans memorial in Hastings

Shane Hudella is serious about helping military families. But when he built a memorial in Hastings to honor them, he couldn’t help but have a little fun.

“I’m a huge ‘National Treasure’ fan,” he said of the movie where actor Nicholas Cage follows clues in the Declaration of Independence to find a trove of ancient artifacts.

“If you stand at the southern point of the monument and use a compass to measure 340 degrees, there’s an American flag, a Bible and a copy of the Constitution buried in the foundation on the ground,” he said.

The memorial will mark the service of 4,300 military members and raise $2 million to help veterans and their families. It’s located at 15211 Ravenna Trail.

“We plan to tell the personal story of the veteran named on each brick,” Hudella said. He’s hosting a ribbon-cutting event at noon Thursday, on Veterans Day, complete with a flyover, speeches from local elected authorities and appearances by representatives from the Vikings, Wild, Twins, Minnesota United and possibly the Timberwolves. Thursday’s event will be a sneak peek at the almost-completed monument.

ABOUT THE MEMORIAL

The United Heroes League, of which Hudella is president and founder, was originally called Defending the Blue Line. Hudella, a veteran himself, started the nonprofit in 2009 specifically to help military families defray the costs of youth hockey. In 2015, as his Minnesota celebrity athlete partners were traded to other states, he rebranded and went national, expanding to 37 major league teams in hockey, football, soccer, basketball and baseball.

The Heroes Monument has three walls, is 60 feet long and 6 feet high, and is in the shape of the United Heroes League logo, which looks like a shield. The three lines of the shield represent the military, sports and family. In the center is a huge star with a Perkins-sized flag pole and flag rising out of the center. In the spring, the group will plant red perennials around the star to complete the look.

Hudella estimates it is the largest memorial in the state to honor all veterans from all branches serving in American conflicts since World War I.

“Folks coming and going from MSP (Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport) will see our shield from the air as they’re coming in and out of the Twin Cities,” he said.

He expects the finished monument, which will be unveiled on Memorial Day 2022, will have cost the nonprofit $200,000. The cost has been offset by donations from construction companies and others.

SAVING THE STORIES

Hudella said the idea for the monument came to him as he has grown older and has watched veterans pass away without passing on their service stories.

“It dawned on me that we’re losing so much of the legacies of those heroes,” he said. “I really wanted to try and preserve their stories.”

Each brick includes the name and rank, branch, years of service, conflict served and awards of a military veteran. It’s not limited to Minnesota families. His company is national, so anyone is welcome to purchase a brick to honor someone who’s served.

DRAWING FROM PERSONAL EXPERIENCE

Hudella’s passion for active military families started when he was serving. He was in the U.S. Army from 1988 to 2012 and was deployed to the Middle East during that time.

“One thing that I learned by serving was that I knew what I was getting into when I signed that dotted line,” he said. “But the kids are thrust into that life. They don’t really get a choice. So when someone serves, their whole family really serves right along with them.”

As a father of four boys, he also learned that hockey is expensive, and often out of reach for families living on a military salary.

12 YEARS HELPING, WITH AN EYE TO THE FUTURE

Over the years, the nonprofit has helped over 75,000 military families through appreciation nights, camo jersey auctions, tickets and suites to home games, grants and providing free sports equipment. It’s also raised over $20 million worth in benefits to military service members and their families.

A Hastings native, Hudella could have moved the foundation’s home base anywhere, but decided there was no place like home. The nonprofit owns 50 acres on the east edge of Hastings for which it has big plans.

Currently, the property, whose neighbor is heavy equipment adventure company Extreme Sandbox, has a military spec obstacle course, an NHL-sized outdoor ice sheet — complete with glass, benches, lines, nets, pucks and warming tent — an office building/warehouse and now the veterans monument. But Hudella envisions more in the future.

“My dream is to have it be the nation’s first sports complex dedicated to military families,” he said. “The monument will be the gem in the property.”

To participate or donate, go online to www.GiveUHL.org. Individual military bricks sell for $200. Those will be placed on two of the walls. Those without military members in their families are welcome to donate a brick and UHL will select a service member to honor.

The third wall will highlight supporters and contributors. Those bricks vary in size and can cost between $500 and $10,000 each.