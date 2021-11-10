St. Louis County Police find Texas teen abducted by her mother last week

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Police Department’s Special Response Unit rescued a girl kidnapped by her biological mother from Texas last week.

Stevie Johnson, 14, from Glenn Heights, Texas was forcibly taken from a bus stop in Dallas County, Texas on Monday, November 1.

Police said Johnson was abducted by 33-year-old Shawnice Hickman, her biological mother, in a black SUV when she got off the school bus in the 800 block of Cascade Lane in Glenn Heights. Hickman was accompanied by her two sisters.

On Friday morning, Johnson was found safe in St. Louis County.

“We knew that she [Hickman] was headed to the state of Missouri, which is where she came from,” Glenn Heights Deputy Chief Clayton Shields said. “All I can say is that the child was safe, and she was under not in any danger. She hadn’t appeared to be harmed at all, at the time.”

An Amber Alert was issued when Johnson was first kidnapped on Monday. It was discontinued on Tuesday, November 2.

Shields said local law enforcement, St. Louis authorities, and the FBI worked together to locate Johnson.

“Once we were notified that child was potentially in St. Louis County, we directed our resources there. At that time, St. Louis County Special Response Unit set up surveillance and they were able to observe the mother and take her into custody and retrieve the child at the time,” he said. “From what we know, the mother did not have custody of the child. She did not have custody of the child for some time. We don’t get into the family court dealings. This was a report of an abduction, and we responded as such.”

Glenn Heights police traveled to Missouri on Friday to bring Johnson back to north Texas.

Hickman and her two sisters were taken into custody on Friday. Shields said all three face kidnapping charges.