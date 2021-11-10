News
Start the day with chorizo breakfast burritos
Everyone agrees a good breakfast is a great start to your day. All the better if you can make it ahead of time and carry it with you in the a.m. Grab-and-go breakfast burritos are a lifesaver on those busy mornings when just getting out the door on time seems like an accomplishment.
These warm flour tortillas wrapped around bacon, potatoes and the optional egg have been a runaway hit ever since they appeared on a menu at Tia Sophia’s in Santa Fe, N.M., in the mid-1970s. Today, even McDonald’s and Taco Bell include them among their breakfast items.
Yet homemade is always better, and this breakfast burrito hits on all cylinders. Filled with a zesty mix of scrambled egg, chorizo sausage, crispy tater tots and Mexican cheese, it’s a hearty and sublime mix of contrasting textures and flavors. It also includes a zesty sour cream sauce for some smoky heat.
I was inspired to make these burritos after spying a package of Salvadoran-style chorizo sausage from Logan’s Sausage Co. in a grocery store near my daughters’ apartment in Arlington, Va. Seasoned with vinegar, paprika, garlic and other spices, it’s not as spicy as Mexican chorizo but still wonderfully tangy and bright.
The best thing about burritos is that they’re incredibly versatile. If you don’t care for chorizo, you can substitute bacon, ham or Italian sausage, or black or refried beans. You can also replace the tater tots with pre-cut hash browns.
For a tamer burrito, cut the amount of minced chipotle or sauce in the sour cream or omit it altogether. Don’t forget pico de gallo or your favorite salsa for dipping.
These can be eaten fresh from the skillet or be reheated the next morning in the toaster oven. They also can be wrapped in aluminum foil, placed in a resealable plastic bag and be frozen and reheated as needed.
CRUNCHY CHORIZO BREAKFAST BURRITOS
For the chipotle sour cream:
1/3 c. sour cream
1 or 2 chipotle chiles in adobo sauce, minced, plus 1 T. sauce
Juice from 1/2 lime
Salt
For the burritos:
3 T. vegetable or canola oil, divided
2 c. thawed frozen tater tots
12 oz. chorizo sausage, casings removed (I used Salvadoran style)
8 large eggs, beaten with a little water or milk
2 green onions, diced
1 c. shredded Mexican-style cheese
1/2 c. roasted tomato salsa or pico de gallo, optional
6 10-inch flour tortillas
In a small bowl, stir together sour cream, minced chipotle chiles and sauce and lime juice until well blended. Add a pinch of salt, stir and then set aside while you prepare the burritos.
In large nonstick skillet, heat 2 tablespoons oil until hot and shimmering. Add tater tots to pan in a single layer and, using a spatula, press into the bottom of the pan to flatten them. Cook tots until they are golden brown and crispy, about 2-3 minutes on each side. Transfer to a paper-towel lined plate and set aside while you make the eggs.
Wipe the skillet clean with a damp paper towel, bring to medium heat and add chorizo. Cook sausage, breaking it up with a wooden spoon as you go, until it is crumbly (it should look like ground meat), and is well browned and slightly crispy.
Add beaten eggs and cook until they start to set, using a rubber spatula to toss and turn the eggs as they cook to keep them from sticking to the bottom of the pan. Stir in chopped green onion and toss gently to combine.
Reduce heat to low, and sprinkle shredded cheese on top of eggs, then gently fold in. Cook until cheese starts to melt, about 30 seconds. Remove from heat and cover to keep egg mixture warm while you prepare the tortillas.
Wrap tortillas in a damp paper towel and microwave for about 10 seconds to soften. To assemble burritos, spread a tablespoon of chipotle sour cream on the bottom third of each tortilla, leaving a 3/4 -inch border. Layer one-sixth of the tater tots on top of the sour cream, followed by one-sixth of the egg mixture.
Fold sides of tortilla over filling, then fold up the bottom and roll tightly around filling.
Wipe the skillet clean again with a paper towel, then add the remaining tablespoon of oil and heat until shimmering over medium heat. Place the burritos in the pan, seam side down, and cook until they’re golden and crispy, turning once, about 1-2 minutes per side.
Serve warm with salsa or pico de gallo on the side, or slice and wrap in aluminum foil for breakfast on the go. Makes 6 burritos.
(Recipe by Gretchen McKay.)
— Tribune News Service
Editorial: Concert catastrophe a wake-up call
There is still much to learn about the horrific events Friday night at the Astroworld festival in Houston, which resulted in at least eight deaths, along with hundreds of injuries. But let’s all be clear about one thing: The continuation of the Travis Scott concert for a prolonged period after it became clear some of the young people in the audience were being crushed was unforgivable.
Precisely who was to blame for that decision, and when and to what degree the artist on stage could have known what was transpiring and its scale, will be something for investigators and courts to find out. But it’s already clear there was no adequate emergency communication between those aware of what was transpiring on the crowded floor and the stage.
It certainly appears that the crush of people compounded difficulties faced by emergency services needing access to the injured and that some fans tried desperately to get attention from the production staff for the unfolding human catastrophe but went unheard for too long.
Scott’s ebulliently interactive concerts are famous for whipping attendees into a kind of free-flowing euphoria. His young fans adore such experiences, but we should have all been far more cognizant of the perils of thousands of unseated fans at high-energy public events, where perceived rewards accrue from pushing toward the front or enjoying the feeling of losing oneself in a ecstatic wave of like-minded people, moving together like a serpent.
History offers lessons.
The most obvious one is the infamous concert by The Who at Cincinnati’s Riverfront Coliseum in 1979, where a stampede among general-admission attendees rushing for the best spot resulted in a nightmare that killed 11 people. That event, which came after prior crowd-control issues at a Led Zeppelin show some two years earlier, led to a realization that concerts that had nonreserved seating had baked-in dangers. Thereafter, Cincinnati banned so-called “festival” seating, only to see that decision overturned some 24 years later.
These days, general-admission seating at concerts is common practice again.
At most concerts with general admission down front, the crowd surges forward toward the stage only to encounter a physical barrier, perhaps the stage itself, perhaps a line of security guards there to protect the artist. This can be a disaster waiting to happen, and, on Friday night, such fears were realized.
We’re not saying that every standing section at every concert, indoors and outdoors, inherently is unsafe. But those deaths Friday night in Houston should, at a minimum, wake us up to the seemingly forgotten dangers of any public event where each person does not have a guaranteed piece of real estate, purchased in advance.
Public officials have a duty to protect young people who want to have fun at a concert but also have the reasonable expectation of being able to return home afterwards. Fire is not the only clear and present danger.
That protection did not happen in Houston. Some of those who died clearly were strong, young people, a reminder of how it is possible to be crushed even while standing up, should a crowd be constricted in some way or if its waves crash against barriers, be they physical or human. And, yes, it is possible for performers and promoters to make that better or worse by their actions.
All of this needs rethinking. Safety needs to be a primary concern.
You can still stand, dance and have fun at a seat.
Biden to showcase Baltimore as fertile ground for his agenda
By JOSH BOAK
BALTIMORE (AP) — When he was in the White House, Donald Trump referred to Baltimore as a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess.” But for President Joe Biden, the city is the first stop Wednesday in what probably will be a national tour to showcase his agenda.
At the Port of Baltimore, Biden plans to lay out the benefits of the $1 trillion infrastructure package that Congress passed last week. The president intends to emphasize how the spending can strengthen global supply chains to help lower prices, reduce shortages and add union jobs, according to a White House official.
Biden plans to hold up Baltimore’s port as a blueprint on how to reduce shipping bottlenecks that have held back the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. The infrastructure package includes $17 billion for upgrading ports — an urgent need as a backlog of ships waiting to dock at major transit hubs has fueled inflation and damaged public perceptions of Biden’s economic stewardship.
The port in Baltimore is adding container cranes as well as a 50-foot berth where ships can be unloaded. Baltimore’s port is also benefiting from grants to upgrade the Howard Street Tunnel, a brick-lined underpass for trains that opened in 1895. The tunnel would be expanded so that shipping containers could be double-stacked on railcars, making it easier to move goods out of the port.
Biden, who consulted with the CEOs of Walmart, Target, FedEx and UPS on Tuesday, plans to emphasize that these investments are part of a national effort to relieve supply chain bottlenecks in ways that can aid broader growth.
His administration also announced new investments to reduce congestion at the Port of Savannah in Georgia, nearly a month after the administration helped broker a deal for the Port of Los Angeles to operate nonstop.
The president has been trying to explain that the port congestion shows just how strong the economic rebound from the pandemic has been. A forecast by the National Retail Federation suggests a record level of imports this year. Yet the solid demand has produced shortages that have contributed to inflation, with prices in September up 5.4% from a year ago.
Nearly 90% of voters in Baltimore, Maryland’s largest city at 586,000 people, backed Biden in last year’s election. The president last stopped in the city for a CNN town hall on Oct. 21.
Baltimore embodies the complexities of an increasingly diverse America at a time of heated national politics.
Many Americans have seen the poverty, crime, political corruption and vacant row houses on TV shows such as HBO’s “The Wire.” The unrest following the 2015 death of Freddie Gray from injuries in a police van helped to propel a national movement for respecting the rights and lives of Black Americans.
But Baltimore also contains deep pockets of wealth and prosperity in what is a microcosm of the broader inequality confronting the nation. There are the mansions of the Guilford neighborhood, elite private schools, celebrated restaurants and the prestige of Johns Hopkins University.
As president, Trump slammed the majority Black city on Twitter frequently, calling it “the WORST IN NATION.” But while Trump scorned Baltimore, Biden sees a test case for his agenda that goes beyond the ports. His child tax credits are sending thousands of dollars to families in a city with a child poverty rate north of 30%. Work has begun to renovate and modernize the historic Penn Station, possibly improving rail transit across the Northeast.
A big part of Biden’s pitch is that he succeeded on a bipartisan infrastructure deal, whereas Trump failed.
Biden said Tuesday a virtual event hosted by the Democratic National Committee that Trump never delivered for the country’s cities and ports.
“So it was left to us,” he said. “We got the job done.”
Lowry: Poll-plunging president has dismal plan for child care
President Joe Biden wants to bring the same discerning, common-sensical governing style to American child care that has his job approval rating in the low 40s.
In other words, look out below.
The child care proposal that House Democrats have written into Biden’s Build Back Better “human infrastructure” bill may be the worst feature of the nearly $2-trillion legislation, and that’s saying something.
It is high-handed and prescriptive, constitutes a new front in the culture war via an expanding welfare state, will likely increase the costs for middle-class and upper-middle-class parents, and may have an unconstitutional provision to boot.
There is no doubt that there is a significant demand for child care. Roughly half of married and single moms with children under 5 work full-time, and about 40% of working moms pay for child care. But it’s a mistake to believe that all parents want to be in the work force, with their kids in standardized child care programs.
According to a 2019 Gallup poll, 50% of mothers of children under age 18 would prefer to stay at home taking care of family over having a job. A survey from the populist think tank American Compass found that 53% of married mothers prefer the model of one parent working and one parent staying at home in families with children under age 5.
Those parents who have to work or choose to work use all sorts of child care options, from relatives to smaller home-based day cares, to non-profit or for-profit day care centers.
There is a pronounced class divide here. As Patrick Brown of the Ethics and Public Policy Center points out, white children of parents who don’t have a college degree spend most of their hours per week with their parents; only 30% of children with college-educated parents do the same.
What the Democratic proposal would do is put an enormous thumb on the scale toward for-profit centers. It would pour hundreds of billions of dollars, not into supporting the varying choices of parents, but into pushing the current archipelago of diverse options into a one-size-fits-all system defined by the government.
The proposal would boost the pay of child care workers significantly, seeking to make it equivalent to elementary school teachers, and add new regulations best sustained by for-profit centers. It would thus bring the progressive model of constricted supply leading to increased cost that characterizes the housing, education and health care sectors to child care.
The left-wing policy analyst Matt Bruenig caused a stir when he warned of spiraling costs from higher pay and new regulations. He noted that the proposal’s subsidies to families are phased-in based on income. This means that, depending on the proposal’s final design, unsubsidized families could be exposed to increased costs without getting additional government help.
“Normally people who quit jobs to take care of their kids do so in order to save the money they’d have to spend on child care,” he wrote. “Under this plan, they have to quit their job in order to afford child care!”
On top of this, the House proposal prohibits government funds to upgrade child care facilities from being spent on facilities “used primarily for sectarian instruction or religious worship.” This is a clear shot across the bow of church-based child care.
Biden’s presidency so far has been a long exercise in ideologically driven governance removed from reality. The child care proposal is no different.
Rich Lowry is editor of the National Review.
