Connect with us

News

Statewide tournament scoreboard and highlights from Tuesday

Published

2 mins ago

on

Statewide tournament scoreboard and highlights from Tuesday
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

FIELD HOCKEY

DIVISION 1

SECOND ROUND – Tuesday

Andover 3, Lexington 0

Concord-Carlisle 3, Chelmsford 0

Franklin 2, Central Catholic 0

Shrewsbury 2, Doherty 1

Wachusett 3, Arlington 0

Walpole 4, Newton North 2

Wellesley 3, Acton-Boxboro 2

Winchester 2, Bishop Feehan 0

DIVISION 2

SECOND ROUND – Monday

Danvers 3, Dartmouth 1

Falmouth 5, Somerset Berkley 0

Holliston 4, Grafton 0

Masconomet 3, Oliver Ames 0

Nashoba 2, Notre Dame (H) 1 (ot)

Reading 2, Canton 1 (so)

SECOND ROUND – Tuesday

Longmeadow 1, Bishop Fenwick 0

Westwood 1, Norwood 0

DIVISION 3

SECOND ROUND – Wednesday

Ashland at Sandwich, 2:30

Dighton-Rehoboth at Foxboro, 3:45

Hanover at Triton, 4

Medfield at Swampscott, 4

Oakmont at Watertown, 4

Wayland at Dover-Sherborn, 6

SECOND ROUND – Thursday

Bishop Stang at Pentucket, 12 (Haverhill)

Notre Dame at Austin Prep, 5:30

DIVISION 4

SECOND ROUND – Tuesday

Cohasset 6, Case 2

Littleton 2, West Bridgewater 1

SECOND ROUND – Wednesday

Georgetown at Lynnfield, 2:30

Hamilton-Wenham at Sutton, 2:30

Lunenburg at Uxbridge, 2:30

Frontier at Manchester Essex, 4

South Hadley at Monomoy, 5

St. Mary’s (Lynn) at Ipswich, 6

FOOTBALL

DIVISION 1

QUARTERFINALS – Friday

Springfield Central at Xaverian, 6

Wachusett at St. John’s Prep, 6

Methuen at Franklin, 7

St. John’s (S) at Central Catholic, 7

DIVISION 2

QUARTERFINAL – Thursday

Natick at Milford, 6

QUARTERFINALS – Friday

Reading at Catholic Memorial, 6:30

Lincoln-Sudbury at Marshfield, 7

Mansfield at King Philip, 7

DIVISION 3

QUARTERFINALS – Friday

Westfield at Plymouth South, 6

Hanover at Billerica, 7

Masconomet at Marblehead, 7

Milton at North Attleboro, 7

DIVISION 4

QUARTERFINALS  – Friday

Ashland at Scituate, 7

Bedford at Grafton, 7

Danvers at Duxbury, 7

QUARTERFINALS  – Saturday

Wilmington at Foxboro, 6

DIVISION 5

QUARTERFINALS – Friday

Old Rochester at Pentucket, 6 (Whittier)

Dover-Sherborn at Swampscott, 7

Hudson at Bishop Fenwick, 7

QUARTERFINAL – Saturday

Norton at North Reading, 5

DIVISION 6

QUARTERFINALS – Thursday

Sandwich at Abington, 6

Winthrop at Rockland, 6

QUARTERFINALS – Friday

Medway at St. Mary’s (Lynn), 6

Blackstone Valley at Stoneham, 6:30

DIVISION 7

QUARTERFINALS — Friday

Clinton at Wahconah, 6

Mashpee at Amesbury, 7

West Boylston at Northbridge, 7

QUARTERFINAL – Saturday

Cohasset at Hamilton-Wenham, 1

DIVISION 8

QUARTERFINALS – Friday

KIPP Academy at Hull, 6

Narragansett at Hoosac Valley, 7

Oxford at Palmer, 7

Randolph at Ware, 7

MVADA PLAYOFFS

LARGE SCHOOLS

QUARTERFINAL – Thursday

Whittier at Greater New Bedford, 6

QUARTERFINALS – Friday

Shawsheen 1, Southeastern 0 (forfeit)

Bay Path at Assabet, 7

QUARTERFINAL – Saturday

Diman at Northeast, 12

SMALL SCHOOLS

QUARTERFINAL – Thursday

Upper Cape at Blue Hills, 2

QUARTERFINALS – Friday

Franklin Tech at South Shore, 5:30

Tri-County at Nashoba Tech, 6

Pathfinder at Old Colony, 7

BOYS SOCCER

DIVISION 1

SECOND ROUND – Tuesday

Brookline 1, Arlington 0

Leominster 2, Algonquin 0

Lexington 2, Marshfield 1

Ludlow 1, Framingham 0

Newton North 5, Medford 0

St. John’s Prep 2, Hingham 1

St. John’s (S) 7, Wellesley 0

SECOND ROUND – Wednesday

Concord-Carlisle at Needham, 5:15

DIVISION 2

SECOND ROUND – Wednesday

Wayland at Masconomet, 2

Hopkinton at Holliston, 4

Canton at Agawam, 5

Reading at Longmeadow, 5

Scituate at Nauset, 5

Westwood at East Longmeadow, 5

Oliver Ames at West Springfield, 6

Amherst-Pelham at Plymouth North, 7

DIVISION 3

SECOND ROUND – Tuesday

Norwell 2, Tantasqua 1

Stoneham 2, Pembroke 1 (ot)

SECOND ROUND – Wednesday

Medfield at Dighton-Rehoboth, 2

Nipmuc at Cardinal Spellman, 5

North Reading at Newburyport, 5:30

Greater New Bedford at Gloucester, 6

Medway at Old Rochester, 6

Dover-Sherborn at Belchertown, 7

DIVISION 4

SECOND ROUND – Tuesday

Pope Francis 2, Monument Mtn. 1 (so)

SECOND ROUND – Wednesday

Lynn Tech at West Bridgewater, 4

Blackstone Valley at Easthampton, 5 (South Hadley)

Hamilton-Wenham at Hampshire, 5

Winthrop vs. Rockland, 5 (Holbrook)

Burke at Frontier, 5:30

Amesbury at Cohasset, 7

Nantucket at Wahconah, TBD

DIVISION 5

SECOND ROUND – Tuesday

Bromfield 5, Tahanto 0

Keefe Tech 1, Maynard 0

Millis 7, Falmouth Academy 0

Mount Greylock 2, St. Joseph Prep 1 (2ot)

Sutton 3, Oxford 1

Westport 2, KIPP Academy 1

SECOND ROUND – Wednesday

Springfield Int’l at Hopedale, 2 (NEFC)

Granby at Douglas, 7 (Millbury)

GIRLS SOCCER

DIVISION 1

SECOND ROUND – Tuesday

Acton-Boxboro 3, Arlington 1

Algonquin 1, Andover 0

Bishop Feehan 1, King Philip 0 (ot)

Brookline 2, Franklin 0

Hingham 3, North Andover 0

Newton South 5, Winchester 1

SECOND ROUND – Wednesday

Concord-Carlisle at Wellesley, 2

Needham at Natick, 7

DIVISION 2

SECOND ROUND – Tuesday

Westboro 1, Masconomet 0 (so)

Whitman-Hanson 2, Minnechaug 1

SECOND ROUND – Wednesday

Walpole at Grafton, 3:30

Holliston at Danvers, 4

Agawam at Silver Lake, 5

Notre Dame (H) at Plymouth North, 5

Westwood at Oliver Ames, 6

Mansfield at Medfield, 6:30

DIVISION 3

SECOND ROUND – Tuesday

Belchertown 2, Norton 0

Groton-Dunstable 1, St. Paul 0 (so)

Norwell 2, Weston 0

SECOND ROUND – Wednesday

Medway at Dedham, 5

Newburyport at Foxboro, 5:30

Stoneham at Hanover, 6

Tantasqua at Austin Prep, 6

East Bridgewater at Ursuline, 7 (Xaverian)

DIVISION 4

SECOND ROUND – Tuesday

Blackstone Valley 4, Mashpee 1

Hamilton-Wenham 5, Ipswich 0

Hampshire 2, Leicester 1 (so)

Millbury 3, Wahconah 0

Northbridge 2, Uxbridge 1

SECOND ROUND – Wednesday

Monument Mountain at Cohasset, 4:30

Amesbury at West Bridgewater, 6

Pope Francis at Littleton, 6

DIVISION 5

SECOND ROUND – Tuesday

Bromfield 5, David Prouty 0

Carver 2, Whitinsville Christian 0

Millis 2, Douglas 0

Monson 8, Hull 0

Palmer 4, Mystic Valley 2

Sutton 3, Georgetown 1

Tahanto 4, Gardner 1

West Boylston 4, Lenox 0

VOLLEYBALL

DIVISION 1

SECOND ROUND – Monday

Concord-Carlisle 3, Bishop Feehan 0

Lincoln-Sudbury 3, Wellesley 0

Newton North 3, Winchester 1

SECOND ROUND – Tuesday

Barnstable 3, Algonquin 1

Franklin 3, Shrewsbury 0

Haverhill 3, Arlington 0

Needham 3, Boston Latin 0

North Andover 3, Peabody 2

DIVISION 2

SECOND ROUND – Monday

Billerica 3, Wakefield 0

SECOND ROUND – Tuesday

Dartmouth 3, Canton 1

Hopkinton 3, Burlington 0

King Philip 3, Notre Dame (H) 0

Melrose 3, North Quincy 0

Westwood 3, Duxbury 0

Woburn 3, Oliver Ames 2

SECOND ROUND – Wednesday

Nashoba at Westboro, 6

DIVISION 3

SECOND ROUND – Monday

Ashland 3, Essex Tech 1

Holliston 3, Medfield 0

SECOND ROUND – Tuesday

Bedford 3, North Middlesex 0

Bishop Fenwick 3, Austin Prep 1

Cardinal Spellman 3, Fairhaven 2

Dennis-Yarmouth 3, Triton 0

Old Rochester 3, Groton-Dunstable 0

Tewksbury 3, Gr. New Bedford 0

DIVISION 4

SECOND ROUND – Monday

Hamilton-Wenham 3, Norwell 1

SECOND ROUND – Tuesday

Arlington Catholic 3, Ursuline 0

Ipswich 3, Nantucket 0

Medway 3, Malden Catholic 0

Nipmuc 3, Blackstone Valley 2

Rockland 3, Case 2

SECOND ROUND – Wednesday

Weston at AMSA, 4 (ForeKicks)

South Lancaster at Lynnfield, 5

DIVISION 5

SECOND ROUND – Monday

Frontier 3, Georgetown 0

Whitinsville Chr. 3, Mystic Valley 2

SECOND ROUND – Tuesday

Douglas 3, Tri-County 2

Lee 3, Millis 0

Mt. Greylock 3, Blackstone-Millville 1

Paulo Freire 3, Hopedale 0

Turners Falls 3, Westport 1

SECOND ROUND – Wednesday

Innovation Academy at Bourne, 6

TUESDAY’S SCHEDULE

FIELD HOCKEY

No. 18 Newton North did something no other team had done against undefeated Walpole this season Tuesday night, but a hot start and some grit has the No. 2 Porkers moving on in the Div. 1 playoffs.

After jumping out to a two-goal lead within the first eight minutes, Walpole (20-0) benefitted from critical execution on a pair of scoring chances in the second half to withstand a fiery comeback from the Tigers (12-6-2) en route to a 4-2 win. Jess Tosone and Elyse Scales provided the insurance goals for Walpole, countering a Newton North second-half effort that saw possession on the Porkers’ side of the 50 quite a bit.

Considering Walpole had allowed just one goal all year, it was a fruitful offensive day for Newton North. But it proved to be an even gutsier display from the Porkers, ensuring a quarterfinal matchup against No. 7 Wachusett.

“I thought (Newton North’s) offense was excellent,” said Walpole head coach Jen Quinn. “I think my girls have a lot of grit and just that, ‘They scored and we’re going to answer,’ kind of mentality. They just kind of dug deep.”

It took less than two minutes for Walpole to get on the board, using the first of six first-quarter penalty corners for a Lindsey Jacobs goal off a heads-up tip pass from Lauren Wong. Six minutes later, Caroline Whelan buried a feed from Tosone as the group’s speed gave Newton North fits.

The Tigers came out of the first quarter looking much more like itself, and once Tosone finished off a great pass in front of the net from Kerin Birch to make it 3-0 early in the third quarter, the Tigers charged back.

Camille Kouroriez slammed home the first corner score, and Caitlin Conroy’s tip-in from Ella Maher’s shot made it 3-2 with just over six minutes to play. Yet, Whelan sent a ball for Elyse Scales to have a one-on-one with Newton North goalie Devin Ackerley (eight saves), which provided all the insurance a title-contending Walpole would need.

Sophie O’Sullivan registered a hat trick as No. 6 Wellesley (15-2-1) rallied from a two-goal deficit to defeat No. 11 Acton-Boxboro in a Div. 1 Round of 16 contest. … Grace Waldeck registered a hat trick as No. 3 Concord-Carlisle (18-1-1) handled No. 14 Chelmsford 3-0. … Junior captain Emma Reilly scored the eventual game-winner for top-ranked Andover in a 3-0 win over 16th-ranked Lexington. … Raena Crandall and Kaitlyn Carney scored as Franklin defeated Central Catholic, 2-0.

 

GIRLS SOCCER

In the Div. 4 Round of 16, Jane Maguire notched two goals and an assist for second-ranked Hamilton-Wenham in a 5-0 victory over No. 15 Ipswich.

Kayla Casdidy and Olivia Borgen each deposited goals for third-seeded Whitman-Hanson in a 2-1 victory over No. 14 Minnechaug, in a Div. 2 Round of 16 matchup.

In a Div. 3 Round of 16 tilt, Giulianna Gianino scored twice as top-seeded Norwell blanked No. 16 Weston, 2-0.

BOYS SOCCER

Bennett Plosker’s 11th goal of the season gave Covenant Christian Academy a 1-0 win over Gann in the MBIL championship game.

In a Div. 1 Round of 16 contest, Shane Fonseca scored twice and Kwame Adu Gyamfi collected three helpers for No. 11 St. John’s of Shrewsbury in a 7-0 win over No. 27 Wellesley.

Mark Patturelli notched a pair of goals as No. 17 St. John’s Prep came through with its second consecutive postseason upset with a 2-1 road win over top-seeded Hingham. The Eagles (12-4-4) will visit Brookline in a quarterfinal on Saturday. The match marked the first time all year where the Harbormen (17-2-1) surrendered more than one goal. Hingham’s lone goal came via Griffin Coppola.

VOLLEYBALL

Lindsay Jones tallied 14 kills while Allison Nystrom hit 13, while Laura Cogswell registered 38 assists for No. 9 Barnstable (15-5) in a 3-1 win over No. 8 Algonquin, in the Div. 1 Round of 16.

In a Div. 2 Round of 16 contest, junior Ahunna James struck for 12 kills in a 3-0 win for No. 2 King Philip (21-1) over No. 15 Notre Dame Academy of Hingham. … Senior Melanie Gildea collected 10 kills, an ace and four digs while senior Cathryn Leighton had 25 assists and seven digs in a 3-0 victory for No. 3 Hopkinton (22-0) over No. 14 Burlington. … Ava Crane was 39-for-43 at the net with 16 kills and 16 digs. while Sorelle Lawton tallied a career best 18 kills as Dartmouth (17-3) defeated Canton, 3-1.

personal record of 18 kills, 5 aces, 13 service points,

Lucy Swanson struck for 21 kills, five aces and 11 digs, while Vivian Castano collected 34 assists, leading second-ranked Dennis-Yarmouth to a 3-0 win over No. 15 Triton, in the Div. 3 Round of 16.

Ella Stein collected 11 service points, including three aces for top-seeded Ipswich in a 3-0 victory over 16th-ranked Nantucket, in the Div. 4 Round of 16.

FOOTBALL

After a three-year sabbatical, high school football returns to Fenway Park on November 23-24. East Boston and South Boston/Burke get the ball rolling on Tuesday, Nov. 23 at 5 p.m., followed by Andover/North Andover. A day later, neighboring rivals Nipmuc and Blackstone Valley kick off at 4, with Woburn and Winchester wrapping up the two-day festivities.

Two-time Herald All-Scholastic quarterback Ayden Pereira of Central Catholic gave a verbal commitment to attend the University of Maine in the fall. Pereira has guided the Raiders to an 8-1 record and a berth in the Div. 1 state quarterfinals.

Methuen’s Tom Ryan was named the New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week after his team knocked off previously unbeaten Everett in the first round of the Div. 1 state tournament.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Patriots LB Dont’a Hightower is playing better than you realize

Published

13 mins ago

on

November 10, 2021

By

Patriots LB Dont’a Hightower is playing better than you realize
google news

Where is Dont’a Hightower?

It’s a strikingly fair question this season.

He’s not in the stat sheet, tracking for career lows in sacks, tackles for loss and quarterback hits. He’s not on the field every series, with the Patriots rotating their linebackers since the season opener. And until last week, he’d been absent from their top pass-rushing package.

So where is Hightower, and what is the two-time Pro Bowler doing?

Well, he’s taking out the trash.

Four weeks ago, Hightower dubbed himself “the trash man,” a nickname that reflects his commitment to doing the dirty work in Bill Belichick’s defense. Those duties are as follows: setting the front, plugging holes versus the run and, in his words, “knocking the (expletive) out of linemen.”

Last Sunday in Carolina, Hightower finished with two hurries and a QB hit in his flashiest performance of the season. But as he hunted Sam Darnold, Hightower also took out the trash. He set a hard edge against one double-team. He dropped a 315-pound guard like a sack of dirt.

“One of our most consistent players, one of our best players,” Belichick said last week of Hightower. “Smart player, helps control the defense, rarely out of position. … He’s been solid all year.”

google news
Continue Reading

News

‘Clifford the Big Red Dog’ a throwback with lots of heart

Published

24 mins ago

on

November 10, 2021

By

‘Clifford the Big Red Dog’ a throwback with lots of heart
google news

MOVIE REVIEW

“CLIFFORD THE BIG RED DOG”

Rated PG. At AMC Boston Common and South Bay, Regal Fenway, suburban theaters and on Paramount +.

Grade: B+

Back in 1963, the character of Clifford (the big, red dog) came into the world when a children’s book editor suggested cartoonist and illustrator Norman Bridwell come up with a story to go along with one of his drawings.

Taking inspiration from his wife and daughter, the adventures of Clifford and his faithful companion Emily Elizabeth have endured through a long-running series of children’s books and a spinoff animated PBS series, and now, the long-gestating live-action version finally gallops into town. The result is a sweet, earnest film that doesn’t traffic in snark or irony, capturing the childlike spirit that allows for the suspension of disbelief to buy into the sight of a giant crimson Labrador tearing across Central Park after an inflatable Zorb (remember those?).

The film is directed by Walt Becker, who made his name with the Ryan Reynolds vehicle “Van Wilder” and the aging star comedies “Wild Hogs” and “Old Dogs.” “Clifford” is a refreshing departure from that particular brand of smirking comedy. Written by Jay Sherick, David Ronn and Blaise Hemingway, “Clifford the Big Red Dog” has a decidedly innocent throwback appeal.

The treacly score by journeyman composer John Debney is a constant reminder that this is a movie for kids, though it’s not out of the realm of possibility that parents will find some enjoyment in this film as well, considering that where some other children’s movies zig into loud, wacky territory, “Clifford” zags into a register that’s softer and more heartwarming. This is a film that’s so guileless and well-intentioned that beating up on it would feel like, well, kicking a puppy.

It helps that the CGI Clifford’s scene partner, Emily Elizabeth, is played by the preternaturally precocious actress Darby Camp, best known for her role as the wise Chloe on “Big Little Lies,” in which she schooled her TV mom Reese Witherspoon on the nuances of Leon Bridges tunes. Camp is able to sell her emotional connection to the enormous scarlet pup-ernel amongst all the chaos, which keeps the movie’s heart in the right place.

Emily Elizabeth is the new kid at a posh New York City private school, bullied by her classmates, and desperately in need of a friend. When she and her ne’er-do-well uncle Casey (Jack Whitehall) come upon an animal rescue tent run by a magical Mr. Bridwell (John Cleese), she’s immediately taken with a tiny vermilion pup.

Despite Casey’s protestations, the dog somehow ends up in her backpack, and when Clifford blows up to elephantine proportions, it sets off a series of wild adventures through the city. Emily and Casey try to track down Bridwell with Clifford in tow, while a scheming genetics entrepreneur (Tony Hale) takes off in hot pursuit of the colossal carmine canine and his unique DNA.

“Clifford” doesn’t force too many jokes, but it has enough genuinely funny actors on board (including a who’s who of “Saturday Night Live” players) to keep things weirdly amusing around the edges. Filling out the smaller roles with the likes of David Alan Grier, Rosie Perez, Tovah Felshuh, Siobahn Fallon Hogan, Alex Moffat, Horatio Sanz, et al., help make this a funnier movie than expected.

— Tribune News Service

google news
Continue Reading

News

Maureen Dowd: What derailed the Democrats

Published

35 mins ago

on

November 10, 2021

By

Rattled Democrats reckon with bruising results in VA, NJ
google news

WASHINGTON — In Shakespeare, when characters want to fulfill their desires, they escape to what’s been called the Green World.

And that’s what Democrats promised voters: that they could leave behind the vitriol and aggravation of Donald Trump’s America and escape to an Arden that was cool, calm and reassuring.

Democrats violated that pledge. On the way to that verdant forest, we got led into a circular firing squad. Tight margins in Congress do not bring out the best in pols.

“We promised to change the rancor and division,” said one top Democrat. “So we offered something else: division and rancor.”

Many who were sick of Trump chaos and ineptitude are now sick of Biden chaos and ineptitude. Scranton Joe was supposed to be the sensible, steady one.

After all, as Democrats are keenly aware, Trump lost the 2020 race as much as Biden won it. Only 44,000 votes in Arizona, Wisconsin and Georgia saved Biden from an Electoral College tie.

And for a long time now, people have been watching the spectacle of Democrats grinding away at the sausage and fighting for their piece of the pie (to make a metaphoric meal). And it has not been a pretty picture.

The question raised by Tuesday’s debacle for Democrats is, now that Biden’s high poll ratings and goodwill are squandered, how do they turn the mishegoss into a winning message?

There’s some truth in what James Carville told Judy Woodruff: “What went wrong is this stupid wokeness. Don’t just look at Virginia and New Jersey. Look at Long Island, look at Buffalo, look at Minneapolis, even look at Seattle, Wash. I mean, this defund the police lunacy, this take Abraham Lincoln’s name off of schools.”

There’s also some truth in what Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., a moderate in a tough reelection battle, told The New York Times’ Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns about the president: “Nobody elected him to be FDR; they elected him to be normal and stop the chaos.”

Biden has pursued his two bills with Captain Ahab-like zeal; he pines to be FDR and eclipse Barack Obama, who pushed him aside for Hillary Clinton.

Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi hail the bills as transformational. But what are you transforming into? The election cratering showed that such overweening efforts are putting off many voters who are still struggling just to get by as they move beyond the degradation wrought by Trump and COVID.

While the Democrats wallow in a family food fight, Americans are still stressed and exhausted from the whole COVID ordeal, confronting high gas prices and stymied from getting the appliances and Christmas toys they want.

“I used to advise mayors, you can be as visionary as you want, but just make sure you take the garbage out and fill the potholes,” said David Axelrod, who oversaw messaging for Obama.

Republicans have not lost their talent for coming up with boogeymen to scare white voters, and thanks to a dumb comment by Terry McAuliffe in a debate, they have succeeded in turning parents’ rights in schools into a wedge issue.

Some in the GOP see Glenn Youngkin as a template for moving beyond Trump. The members of my family who voted for Trump are eager to see their party move back to a more palatable and recognizable form of conservatism.

We’ll see. So far, tiptoeing around Jabba the Trump has had limited utility. Despite everything, he still has great sway in the Republican Party.

And if the Supreme Court were to outlaw abortion and approve open carry on guns, that could scramble the equation all over again, sending moderate suburbanites back into the arms of Democrats.

Most important, Democrats have to come up with a vocabulary and a vision to elucidate how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework and Build Back Better will benefit people. BIF sounds like Willy Loman’s son, and must we ask, to BBB or not to BBB? Yammering about the budget reconciliation process is not going to cut it. Tonally and emotionally, Democratic pols seem at odds with the electorate.

At the end of the day, Democrats are going to get some good stuff for Americans, but voters may not realize that because of the big hash the Democrats made with the bills.

Asked Friday if the Democrats could not get out of their own way, Pelosi smiled dryly and replied, “Welcome to my world. This is the Democratic Party.” She sanguinely referred to the damaging internecine warring as “exuberance.”

Right now, the bills seem like a Washington abstraction, and it feels as if Biden has been lost in a maze forever, grappling with the minotaurs of Joe Manchin, Kyrsten Sinema and progressives.

It’s analogous to Afghanistan. Biden did the right thing pulling us out of the quicksand, but people are mostly going to remember the catastrophic visuals of the botched exit.

There is a feeling, many Democrats say, that things are a little out of control — the Afghanistan departure, supply chains, crime, violence, Biden not being able to pass what he wants to pass or even pressing for the votes when he went to the Hill before he left for Europe.

The administration lost control of the virus story; it didn’t seem to have it together on mask or no mask, school or no school, vaccine mandates or no.

Friday’s strong jobs report and a rollout for the children’s vaccine gives Democrats a breather, but many are still wondering if Biden is up to the job. He will need to become a much better salesman than Biff Loman’s dad.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending