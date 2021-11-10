News
Statewide tournament scoreboard and highlights from Tuesday
FIELD HOCKEY
DIVISION 1
SECOND ROUND – Tuesday
Andover 3, Lexington 0
Concord-Carlisle 3, Chelmsford 0
Franklin 2, Central Catholic 0
Shrewsbury 2, Doherty 1
Wachusett 3, Arlington 0
Walpole 4, Newton North 2
Wellesley 3, Acton-Boxboro 2
Winchester 2, Bishop Feehan 0
DIVISION 2
SECOND ROUND – Monday
Danvers 3, Dartmouth 1
Falmouth 5, Somerset Berkley 0
Holliston 4, Grafton 0
Masconomet 3, Oliver Ames 0
Nashoba 2, Notre Dame (H) 1 (ot)
Reading 2, Canton 1 (so)
SECOND ROUND – Tuesday
Longmeadow 1, Bishop Fenwick 0
Westwood 1, Norwood 0
DIVISION 3
SECOND ROUND – Wednesday
Ashland at Sandwich, 2:30
Dighton-Rehoboth at Foxboro, 3:45
Hanover at Triton, 4
Medfield at Swampscott, 4
Oakmont at Watertown, 4
Wayland at Dover-Sherborn, 6
SECOND ROUND – Thursday
Bishop Stang at Pentucket, 12 (Haverhill)
Notre Dame at Austin Prep, 5:30
DIVISION 4
SECOND ROUND – Tuesday
Cohasset 6, Case 2
Littleton 2, West Bridgewater 1
SECOND ROUND – Wednesday
Georgetown at Lynnfield, 2:30
Hamilton-Wenham at Sutton, 2:30
Lunenburg at Uxbridge, 2:30
Frontier at Manchester Essex, 4
South Hadley at Monomoy, 5
St. Mary’s (Lynn) at Ipswich, 6
FOOTBALL
DIVISION 1
QUARTERFINALS – Friday
Springfield Central at Xaverian, 6
Wachusett at St. John’s Prep, 6
Methuen at Franklin, 7
St. John’s (S) at Central Catholic, 7
DIVISION 2
QUARTERFINAL – Thursday
Natick at Milford, 6
QUARTERFINALS – Friday
Reading at Catholic Memorial, 6:30
Lincoln-Sudbury at Marshfield, 7
Mansfield at King Philip, 7
DIVISION 3
QUARTERFINALS – Friday
Westfield at Plymouth South, 6
Hanover at Billerica, 7
Masconomet at Marblehead, 7
Milton at North Attleboro, 7
DIVISION 4
QUARTERFINALS – Friday
Ashland at Scituate, 7
Bedford at Grafton, 7
Danvers at Duxbury, 7
QUARTERFINALS – Saturday
Wilmington at Foxboro, 6
DIVISION 5
QUARTERFINALS – Friday
Old Rochester at Pentucket, 6 (Whittier)
Dover-Sherborn at Swampscott, 7
Hudson at Bishop Fenwick, 7
QUARTERFINAL – Saturday
Norton at North Reading, 5
DIVISION 6
QUARTERFINALS – Thursday
Sandwich at Abington, 6
Winthrop at Rockland, 6
QUARTERFINALS – Friday
Medway at St. Mary’s (Lynn), 6
Blackstone Valley at Stoneham, 6:30
DIVISION 7
QUARTERFINALS — Friday
Clinton at Wahconah, 6
Mashpee at Amesbury, 7
West Boylston at Northbridge, 7
QUARTERFINAL – Saturday
Cohasset at Hamilton-Wenham, 1
DIVISION 8
QUARTERFINALS – Friday
KIPP Academy at Hull, 6
Narragansett at Hoosac Valley, 7
Oxford at Palmer, 7
Randolph at Ware, 7
MVADA PLAYOFFS
LARGE SCHOOLS
QUARTERFINAL – Thursday
Whittier at Greater New Bedford, 6
QUARTERFINALS – Friday
Shawsheen 1, Southeastern 0 (forfeit)
Bay Path at Assabet, 7
QUARTERFINAL – Saturday
Diman at Northeast, 12
SMALL SCHOOLS
QUARTERFINAL – Thursday
Upper Cape at Blue Hills, 2
QUARTERFINALS – Friday
Franklin Tech at South Shore, 5:30
Tri-County at Nashoba Tech, 6
Pathfinder at Old Colony, 7
BOYS SOCCER
DIVISION 1
SECOND ROUND – Tuesday
Brookline 1, Arlington 0
Leominster 2, Algonquin 0
Lexington 2, Marshfield 1
Ludlow 1, Framingham 0
Newton North 5, Medford 0
St. John’s Prep 2, Hingham 1
St. John’s (S) 7, Wellesley 0
SECOND ROUND – Wednesday
Concord-Carlisle at Needham, 5:15
DIVISION 2
SECOND ROUND – Wednesday
Wayland at Masconomet, 2
Hopkinton at Holliston, 4
Canton at Agawam, 5
Reading at Longmeadow, 5
Scituate at Nauset, 5
Westwood at East Longmeadow, 5
Oliver Ames at West Springfield, 6
Amherst-Pelham at Plymouth North, 7
DIVISION 3
SECOND ROUND – Tuesday
Norwell 2, Tantasqua 1
Stoneham 2, Pembroke 1 (ot)
SECOND ROUND – Wednesday
Medfield at Dighton-Rehoboth, 2
Nipmuc at Cardinal Spellman, 5
North Reading at Newburyport, 5:30
Greater New Bedford at Gloucester, 6
Medway at Old Rochester, 6
Dover-Sherborn at Belchertown, 7
DIVISION 4
SECOND ROUND – Tuesday
Pope Francis 2, Monument Mtn. 1 (so)
SECOND ROUND – Wednesday
Lynn Tech at West Bridgewater, 4
Blackstone Valley at Easthampton, 5 (South Hadley)
Hamilton-Wenham at Hampshire, 5
Winthrop vs. Rockland, 5 (Holbrook)
Burke at Frontier, 5:30
Amesbury at Cohasset, 7
Nantucket at Wahconah, TBD
DIVISION 5
SECOND ROUND – Tuesday
Bromfield 5, Tahanto 0
Keefe Tech 1, Maynard 0
Millis 7, Falmouth Academy 0
Mount Greylock 2, St. Joseph Prep 1 (2ot)
Sutton 3, Oxford 1
Westport 2, KIPP Academy 1
SECOND ROUND – Wednesday
Springfield Int’l at Hopedale, 2 (NEFC)
Granby at Douglas, 7 (Millbury)
GIRLS SOCCER
DIVISION 1
SECOND ROUND – Tuesday
Acton-Boxboro 3, Arlington 1
Algonquin 1, Andover 0
Bishop Feehan 1, King Philip 0 (ot)
Brookline 2, Franklin 0
Hingham 3, North Andover 0
Newton South 5, Winchester 1
SECOND ROUND – Wednesday
Concord-Carlisle at Wellesley, 2
Needham at Natick, 7
DIVISION 2
SECOND ROUND – Tuesday
Westboro 1, Masconomet 0 (so)
Whitman-Hanson 2, Minnechaug 1
SECOND ROUND – Wednesday
Walpole at Grafton, 3:30
Holliston at Danvers, 4
Agawam at Silver Lake, 5
Notre Dame (H) at Plymouth North, 5
Westwood at Oliver Ames, 6
Mansfield at Medfield, 6:30
DIVISION 3
SECOND ROUND – Tuesday
Belchertown 2, Norton 0
Groton-Dunstable 1, St. Paul 0 (so)
Norwell 2, Weston 0
SECOND ROUND – Wednesday
Medway at Dedham, 5
Newburyport at Foxboro, 5:30
Stoneham at Hanover, 6
Tantasqua at Austin Prep, 6
East Bridgewater at Ursuline, 7 (Xaverian)
DIVISION 4
SECOND ROUND – Tuesday
Blackstone Valley 4, Mashpee 1
Hamilton-Wenham 5, Ipswich 0
Hampshire 2, Leicester 1 (so)
Millbury 3, Wahconah 0
Northbridge 2, Uxbridge 1
SECOND ROUND – Wednesday
Monument Mountain at Cohasset, 4:30
Amesbury at West Bridgewater, 6
Pope Francis at Littleton, 6
DIVISION 5
SECOND ROUND – Tuesday
Bromfield 5, David Prouty 0
Carver 2, Whitinsville Christian 0
Millis 2, Douglas 0
Monson 8, Hull 0
Palmer 4, Mystic Valley 2
Sutton 3, Georgetown 1
Tahanto 4, Gardner 1
West Boylston 4, Lenox 0
VOLLEYBALL
DIVISION 1
SECOND ROUND – Monday
Concord-Carlisle 3, Bishop Feehan 0
Lincoln-Sudbury 3, Wellesley 0
Newton North 3, Winchester 1
SECOND ROUND – Tuesday
Barnstable 3, Algonquin 1
Franklin 3, Shrewsbury 0
Haverhill 3, Arlington 0
Needham 3, Boston Latin 0
North Andover 3, Peabody 2
DIVISION 2
SECOND ROUND – Monday
Billerica 3, Wakefield 0
SECOND ROUND – Tuesday
Dartmouth 3, Canton 1
Hopkinton 3, Burlington 0
King Philip 3, Notre Dame (H) 0
Melrose 3, North Quincy 0
Westwood 3, Duxbury 0
Woburn 3, Oliver Ames 2
SECOND ROUND – Wednesday
Nashoba at Westboro, 6
DIVISION 3
SECOND ROUND – Monday
Ashland 3, Essex Tech 1
Holliston 3, Medfield 0
SECOND ROUND – Tuesday
Bedford 3, North Middlesex 0
Bishop Fenwick 3, Austin Prep 1
Cardinal Spellman 3, Fairhaven 2
Dennis-Yarmouth 3, Triton 0
Old Rochester 3, Groton-Dunstable 0
Tewksbury 3, Gr. New Bedford 0
DIVISION 4
SECOND ROUND – Monday
Hamilton-Wenham 3, Norwell 1
SECOND ROUND – Tuesday
Arlington Catholic 3, Ursuline 0
Ipswich 3, Nantucket 0
Medway 3, Malden Catholic 0
Nipmuc 3, Blackstone Valley 2
Rockland 3, Case 2
SECOND ROUND – Wednesday
Weston at AMSA, 4 (ForeKicks)
South Lancaster at Lynnfield, 5
DIVISION 5
SECOND ROUND – Monday
Frontier 3, Georgetown 0
Whitinsville Chr. 3, Mystic Valley 2
SECOND ROUND – Tuesday
Douglas 3, Tri-County 2
Lee 3, Millis 0
Mt. Greylock 3, Blackstone-Millville 1
Paulo Freire 3, Hopedale 0
Turners Falls 3, Westport 1
SECOND ROUND – Wednesday
Innovation Academy at Bourne, 6
TUESDAY’S SCHEDULE
FIELD HOCKEY
No. 18 Newton North did something no other team had done against undefeated Walpole this season Tuesday night, but a hot start and some grit has the No. 2 Porkers moving on in the Div. 1 playoffs.
After jumping out to a two-goal lead within the first eight minutes, Walpole (20-0) benefitted from critical execution on a pair of scoring chances in the second half to withstand a fiery comeback from the Tigers (12-6-2) en route to a 4-2 win. Jess Tosone and Elyse Scales provided the insurance goals for Walpole, countering a Newton North second-half effort that saw possession on the Porkers’ side of the 50 quite a bit.
Considering Walpole had allowed just one goal all year, it was a fruitful offensive day for Newton North. But it proved to be an even gutsier display from the Porkers, ensuring a quarterfinal matchup against No. 7 Wachusett.
“I thought (Newton North’s) offense was excellent,” said Walpole head coach Jen Quinn. “I think my girls have a lot of grit and just that, ‘They scored and we’re going to answer,’ kind of mentality. They just kind of dug deep.”
It took less than two minutes for Walpole to get on the board, using the first of six first-quarter penalty corners for a Lindsey Jacobs goal off a heads-up tip pass from Lauren Wong. Six minutes later, Caroline Whelan buried a feed from Tosone as the group’s speed gave Newton North fits.
The Tigers came out of the first quarter looking much more like itself, and once Tosone finished off a great pass in front of the net from Kerin Birch to make it 3-0 early in the third quarter, the Tigers charged back.
Camille Kouroriez slammed home the first corner score, and Caitlin Conroy’s tip-in from Ella Maher’s shot made it 3-2 with just over six minutes to play. Yet, Whelan sent a ball for Elyse Scales to have a one-on-one with Newton North goalie Devin Ackerley (eight saves), which provided all the insurance a title-contending Walpole would need.
Sophie O’Sullivan registered a hat trick as No. 6 Wellesley (15-2-1) rallied from a two-goal deficit to defeat No. 11 Acton-Boxboro in a Div. 1 Round of 16 contest. … Grace Waldeck registered a hat trick as No. 3 Concord-Carlisle (18-1-1) handled No. 14 Chelmsford 3-0. … Junior captain Emma Reilly scored the eventual game-winner for top-ranked Andover in a 3-0 win over 16th-ranked Lexington. … Raena Crandall and Kaitlyn Carney scored as Franklin defeated Central Catholic, 2-0.
GIRLS SOCCER
In the Div. 4 Round of 16, Jane Maguire notched two goals and an assist for second-ranked Hamilton-Wenham in a 5-0 victory over No. 15 Ipswich.
Kayla Casdidy and Olivia Borgen each deposited goals for third-seeded Whitman-Hanson in a 2-1 victory over No. 14 Minnechaug, in a Div. 2 Round of 16 matchup.
In a Div. 3 Round of 16 tilt, Giulianna Gianino scored twice as top-seeded Norwell blanked No. 16 Weston, 2-0.
BOYS SOCCER
Bennett Plosker’s 11th goal of the season gave Covenant Christian Academy a 1-0 win over Gann in the MBIL championship game.
In a Div. 1 Round of 16 contest, Shane Fonseca scored twice and Kwame Adu Gyamfi collected three helpers for No. 11 St. John’s of Shrewsbury in a 7-0 win over No. 27 Wellesley.
Mark Patturelli notched a pair of goals as No. 17 St. John’s Prep came through with its second consecutive postseason upset with a 2-1 road win over top-seeded Hingham. The Eagles (12-4-4) will visit Brookline in a quarterfinal on Saturday. The match marked the first time all year where the Harbormen (17-2-1) surrendered more than one goal. Hingham’s lone goal came via Griffin Coppola.
VOLLEYBALL
Lindsay Jones tallied 14 kills while Allison Nystrom hit 13, while Laura Cogswell registered 38 assists for No. 9 Barnstable (15-5) in a 3-1 win over No. 8 Algonquin, in the Div. 1 Round of 16.
In a Div. 2 Round of 16 contest, junior Ahunna James struck for 12 kills in a 3-0 win for No. 2 King Philip (21-1) over No. 15 Notre Dame Academy of Hingham. … Senior Melanie Gildea collected 10 kills, an ace and four digs while senior Cathryn Leighton had 25 assists and seven digs in a 3-0 victory for No. 3 Hopkinton (22-0) over No. 14 Burlington. … Ava Crane was 39-for-43 at the net with 16 kills and 16 digs. while Sorelle Lawton tallied a career best 18 kills as Dartmouth (17-3) defeated Canton, 3-1.
personal record of 18 kills, 5 aces, 13 service points,
Lucy Swanson struck for 21 kills, five aces and 11 digs, while Vivian Castano collected 34 assists, leading second-ranked Dennis-Yarmouth to a 3-0 win over No. 15 Triton, in the Div. 3 Round of 16.
Ella Stein collected 11 service points, including three aces for top-seeded Ipswich in a 3-0 victory over 16th-ranked Nantucket, in the Div. 4 Round of 16.
FOOTBALL
After a three-year sabbatical, high school football returns to Fenway Park on November 23-24. East Boston and South Boston/Burke get the ball rolling on Tuesday, Nov. 23 at 5 p.m., followed by Andover/North Andover. A day later, neighboring rivals Nipmuc and Blackstone Valley kick off at 4, with Woburn and Winchester wrapping up the two-day festivities.
Two-time Herald All-Scholastic quarterback Ayden Pereira of Central Catholic gave a verbal commitment to attend the University of Maine in the fall. Pereira has guided the Raiders to an 8-1 record and a berth in the Div. 1 state quarterfinals.
Methuen’s Tom Ryan was named the New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week after his team knocked off previously unbeaten Everett in the first round of the Div. 1 state tournament.
News
Patriots LB Dont’a Hightower is playing better than you realize
Where is Dont’a Hightower?
It’s a strikingly fair question this season.
He’s not in the stat sheet, tracking for career lows in sacks, tackles for loss and quarterback hits. He’s not on the field every series, with the Patriots rotating their linebackers since the season opener. And until last week, he’d been absent from their top pass-rushing package.
So where is Hightower, and what is the two-time Pro Bowler doing?
Well, he’s taking out the trash.
Four weeks ago, Hightower dubbed himself “the trash man,” a nickname that reflects his commitment to doing the dirty work in Bill Belichick’s defense. Those duties are as follows: setting the front, plugging holes versus the run and, in his words, “knocking the (expletive) out of linemen.”
Last Sunday in Carolina, Hightower finished with two hurries and a QB hit in his flashiest performance of the season. But as he hunted Sam Darnold, Hightower also took out the trash. He set a hard edge against one double-team. He dropped a 315-pound guard like a sack of dirt.
“One of our most consistent players, one of our best players,” Belichick said last week of Hightower. “Smart player, helps control the defense, rarely out of position. … He’s been solid all year.”
After a year away, Hightower told the Herald he doesn’t remember what it felt like playing in 2019, a Pro Bowl season where he ranked among the Pats’ top playmakers. His position coach, Jerod Mayo, said Tuesday he basically sees the same player.
The difference now is Hightower’s impact is hidden. It lives in the small plays that precede the big moments; from Adrian Phillips’ pick-six in Los Angeles to Ja’Whaun Bentley’s fourth-down forced fumble against Dallas and holding Tom Brady to a season-worst 19 points in Week 4.
Hightower broke down a few of those plays with the Herald, illuminating an overshadowed start of his ninth NFL season. It’s time to go for a spin with the trash man.
Play 1
Time: 8:58 left, fourth quarter
Score: 14-13 Patriots
Down and distance: 1st-and-goal Buccaneers at the Patriots’ 6-yard line
Breakdown: The Pats defense had held off Brady inside the red zone virtually all night, and midway through the fourth quarter, it was time for yet another stand.
Tampa Bay fielded two tight ends and motioned one into the backfield to play fullback. Studying the shift, Hightower recognized the Bucs were running an inside hand-off behind a lead block. So he bumped defensive tackle Carl Davis over before the snap, then fired through Davis’ old gap and smashed tight end Cameron Brate in the backfield, creating a 2-yard loss.
“I had to make that adjustment because of the call we were in … and with that adjustment, my job was to plug up the middle,” Hightower said. “Once I saw that center back block the way I did, it’s a play where they’re trying to divide the defense. So if you get back there and mess that up, or even be on the offensive side of the line, that’ll cause a lot of chaos.”
Having pushed Tampa off-schedule in the red zone, the Pats were able to pin their ears back against Brady and hurry him into consecutive incompletions. The Bucs settled for a field goal, which allowed Mac Jones to drive the Pats down for a go-ahead kick of their own.
Play 2
Time: 12:04 left, first quarter
Score: 0-0
Down and distance: Fourth-and-1 at the Cowboys’ 34-yard line
Breakdown: Two weeks later, the Cowboys hurried to the line on their opening series, a drive that had been stalled on third-and-short.
The Pats expected Dallas to run Ezekiel Elliott behind four-time All-Pro right guard Zack Martin for a conversion, and Ja’Whaun Bentley adjusted accordingly, sliding Christian Barmore directly over Martin pre-snap before slamming into the Cowboys’ right tackle to dam up the right side. Still, the Pats couldn’t allow a cutback, and they didn’t — thanks to Hightower and Davis.
As Davis upended center Tyler Biadasz, Hightower followed Elliott and patiently waited for left guard Connor Williams to reach him. Elliott then bounced left, and Hightower shed Williams, whom Davis had also undercut. Meeting Elliott in the hole, Hightower stood him up for a turnover on downs.
“That was just a good play, a boom-boom play,” Hightower recalled. “They got on the ball pretty quick trying to snap that. So that was one hell of a play by Carl submarining him, me standing (Elliott) up and (Kyle Dugger) and everybody coming in and stopping him.”
Play 3
Time: 2:18 left, second quarter
Score: 14-10 Patriots
Down and distance: Second-and-goal at the Patriots’ 1-yard line
Breakdown: Back in short-yardage, the Cowboys tried again to ride Elliott off the right side. This time, they sent an escort.
Connor McGovern, a 310-pound guard, was deployed as a fullback in a jumbo set. Hightower had zero doubt Dallas would try to score by running the ball then and the two downs that followed.
“I guess a lot of offenses think first and second down is run-run, then third down they might pass or go to a different package or something. But Dallas, they believe in their offensive line, and we knew they wanted to run the ball,” Hightower said.
“That’s one thing on defense you don’t want to do is let those guys get more confidence. We had a good read, and I got in the backfield and I was able to trip him up a little bit. But (expletive), I was just doing my job.”
Creeping toward the line of scrimmage, Hightower sliced through an open gap between the right tackle and tight end and flung his entire body at McGovern’s feet. His penetration created instant backfield traffic that forced Elliott to cut left and again into trouble. There, a waiting Kyle Dugger wrapped him for no gain, the second of three consecutive stops.
Play 4
Time: 13:26 left, fourth quarter
Score: 17-17
Down and distance: First-and-10 at the Chargers’ 6-yard line
Breakdown: In the final quarter of the Patriots’ best win of the year, Hightower remembers turning to his teammates and making a promise.
“I’m about to bang somebody,” he said.
He didn’t wait long. Before the opening snap of a game-changing series, Hightower heard Los Angeles quarterback Justin Herbert bark out an audible he’d deciphered as a check to an outside zone run. That meant left guard Matt Feiler would double team Barmore, the playside defensive end, then come to block him.
Instead of waiting for Feiler, Hightower blasted him five yards behind the line of scrimmage.
“My job was to do that, press the guard,” said Hightower, “And the quicker I can press him, and not let him bump Barmore out and create that extra space … it voids what they’re they’re trying to do.”
Unable to find a hole or the edge, Chargers running back Austin Ekeler was wrapped up for a 2-yard gain. Winning on first down keyed the Patriots’ defensive success in LA, where they wanted to force Herbert into obvious passing situations, knowing they could twist up his porous pass protection. And sooner or later, that pressure should yield a turnover.
While Herbert converted his next third down, he fired a fateful interception to Adrian Phillips three plays later on third-and-10; a glorious pick-six made possible by the early-down dirty work of a longtime linebacker finding his old form.
“I feel like I’ve played better each week. Obviously, I’m not saying that I’m playing the way that want to be or whatever each game, but I just feel like each week I’m getting better. And at this point, that’s really what’s important to me,” Hightower said. “As long as I can get better each week and pull these young guys with me.”
News
‘Clifford the Big Red Dog’ a throwback with lots of heart
MOVIE REVIEW
“CLIFFORD THE BIG RED DOG”
Rated PG. At AMC Boston Common and South Bay, Regal Fenway, suburban theaters and on Paramount +.
Grade: B+
Back in 1963, the character of Clifford (the big, red dog) came into the world when a children’s book editor suggested cartoonist and illustrator Norman Bridwell come up with a story to go along with one of his drawings.
Taking inspiration from his wife and daughter, the adventures of Clifford and his faithful companion Emily Elizabeth have endured through a long-running series of children’s books and a spinoff animated PBS series, and now, the long-gestating live-action version finally gallops into town. The result is a sweet, earnest film that doesn’t traffic in snark or irony, capturing the childlike spirit that allows for the suspension of disbelief to buy into the sight of a giant crimson Labrador tearing across Central Park after an inflatable Zorb (remember those?).
The film is directed by Walt Becker, who made his name with the Ryan Reynolds vehicle “Van Wilder” and the aging star comedies “Wild Hogs” and “Old Dogs.” “Clifford” is a refreshing departure from that particular brand of smirking comedy. Written by Jay Sherick, David Ronn and Blaise Hemingway, “Clifford the Big Red Dog” has a decidedly innocent throwback appeal.
The treacly score by journeyman composer John Debney is a constant reminder that this is a movie for kids, though it’s not out of the realm of possibility that parents will find some enjoyment in this film as well, considering that where some other children’s movies zig into loud, wacky territory, “Clifford” zags into a register that’s softer and more heartwarming. This is a film that’s so guileless and well-intentioned that beating up on it would feel like, well, kicking a puppy.
It helps that the CGI Clifford’s scene partner, Emily Elizabeth, is played by the preternaturally precocious actress Darby Camp, best known for her role as the wise Chloe on “Big Little Lies,” in which she schooled her TV mom Reese Witherspoon on the nuances of Leon Bridges tunes. Camp is able to sell her emotional connection to the enormous scarlet pup-ernel amongst all the chaos, which keeps the movie’s heart in the right place.
Emily Elizabeth is the new kid at a posh New York City private school, bullied by her classmates, and desperately in need of a friend. When she and her ne’er-do-well uncle Casey (Jack Whitehall) come upon an animal rescue tent run by a magical Mr. Bridwell (John Cleese), she’s immediately taken with a tiny vermilion pup.
Despite Casey’s protestations, the dog somehow ends up in her backpack, and when Clifford blows up to elephantine proportions, it sets off a series of wild adventures through the city. Emily and Casey try to track down Bridwell with Clifford in tow, while a scheming genetics entrepreneur (Tony Hale) takes off in hot pursuit of the colossal carmine canine and his unique DNA.
“Clifford” doesn’t force too many jokes, but it has enough genuinely funny actors on board (including a who’s who of “Saturday Night Live” players) to keep things weirdly amusing around the edges. Filling out the smaller roles with the likes of David Alan Grier, Rosie Perez, Tovah Felshuh, Siobahn Fallon Hogan, Alex Moffat, Horatio Sanz, et al., help make this a funnier movie than expected.
— Tribune News Service
News
Maureen Dowd: What derailed the Democrats
WASHINGTON — In Shakespeare, when characters want to fulfill their desires, they escape to what’s been called the Green World.
And that’s what Democrats promised voters: that they could leave behind the vitriol and aggravation of Donald Trump’s America and escape to an Arden that was cool, calm and reassuring.
Democrats violated that pledge. On the way to that verdant forest, we got led into a circular firing squad. Tight margins in Congress do not bring out the best in pols.
“We promised to change the rancor and division,” said one top Democrat. “So we offered something else: division and rancor.”
Many who were sick of Trump chaos and ineptitude are now sick of Biden chaos and ineptitude. Scranton Joe was supposed to be the sensible, steady one.
After all, as Democrats are keenly aware, Trump lost the 2020 race as much as Biden won it. Only 44,000 votes in Arizona, Wisconsin and Georgia saved Biden from an Electoral College tie.
And for a long time now, people have been watching the spectacle of Democrats grinding away at the sausage and fighting for their piece of the pie (to make a metaphoric meal). And it has not been a pretty picture.
The question raised by Tuesday’s debacle for Democrats is, now that Biden’s high poll ratings and goodwill are squandered, how do they turn the mishegoss into a winning message?
There’s some truth in what James Carville told Judy Woodruff: “What went wrong is this stupid wokeness. Don’t just look at Virginia and New Jersey. Look at Long Island, look at Buffalo, look at Minneapolis, even look at Seattle, Wash. I mean, this defund the police lunacy, this take Abraham Lincoln’s name off of schools.”
There’s also some truth in what Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., a moderate in a tough reelection battle, told The New York Times’ Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns about the president: “Nobody elected him to be FDR; they elected him to be normal and stop the chaos.”
Biden has pursued his two bills with Captain Ahab-like zeal; he pines to be FDR and eclipse Barack Obama, who pushed him aside for Hillary Clinton.
Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi hail the bills as transformational. But what are you transforming into? The election cratering showed that such overweening efforts are putting off many voters who are still struggling just to get by as they move beyond the degradation wrought by Trump and COVID.
While the Democrats wallow in a family food fight, Americans are still stressed and exhausted from the whole COVID ordeal, confronting high gas prices and stymied from getting the appliances and Christmas toys they want.
“I used to advise mayors, you can be as visionary as you want, but just make sure you take the garbage out and fill the potholes,” said David Axelrod, who oversaw messaging for Obama.
Republicans have not lost their talent for coming up with boogeymen to scare white voters, and thanks to a dumb comment by Terry McAuliffe in a debate, they have succeeded in turning parents’ rights in schools into a wedge issue.
Some in the GOP see Glenn Youngkin as a template for moving beyond Trump. The members of my family who voted for Trump are eager to see their party move back to a more palatable and recognizable form of conservatism.
We’ll see. So far, tiptoeing around Jabba the Trump has had limited utility. Despite everything, he still has great sway in the Republican Party.
And if the Supreme Court were to outlaw abortion and approve open carry on guns, that could scramble the equation all over again, sending moderate suburbanites back into the arms of Democrats.
Most important, Democrats have to come up with a vocabulary and a vision to elucidate how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework and Build Back Better will benefit people. BIF sounds like Willy Loman’s son, and must we ask, to BBB or not to BBB? Yammering about the budget reconciliation process is not going to cut it. Tonally and emotionally, Democratic pols seem at odds with the electorate.
At the end of the day, Democrats are going to get some good stuff for Americans, but voters may not realize that because of the big hash the Democrats made with the bills.
Asked Friday if the Democrats could not get out of their own way, Pelosi smiled dryly and replied, “Welcome to my world. This is the Democratic Party.” She sanguinely referred to the damaging internecine warring as “exuberance.”
Right now, the bills seem like a Washington abstraction, and it feels as if Biden has been lost in a maze forever, grappling with the minotaurs of Joe Manchin, Kyrsten Sinema and progressives.
It’s analogous to Afghanistan. Biden did the right thing pulling us out of the quicksand, but people are mostly going to remember the catastrophic visuals of the botched exit.
There is a feeling, many Democrats say, that things are a little out of control — the Afghanistan departure, supply chains, crime, violence, Biden not being able to pass what he wants to pass or even pressing for the votes when he went to the Hill before he left for Europe.
The administration lost control of the virus story; it didn’t seem to have it together on mask or no mask, school or no school, vaccine mandates or no.
Friday’s strong jobs report and a rollout for the children’s vaccine gives Democrats a breather, but many are still wondering if Biden is up to the job. He will need to become a much better salesman than Biff Loman’s dad.
