Statewide tournament scoreboard and highlights from Tuesday

Where is Dont’a Hightower?

It’s a strikingly fair question this season.

He’s not in the stat sheet, tracking for career lows in sacks, tackles for loss and quarterback hits. He’s not on the field every series, with the Patriots rotating their linebackers since the season opener. And until last week, he’d been absent from their top pass-rushing package.

So where is Hightower, and what is the two-time Pro Bowler doing?

Well, he’s taking out the trash.

Four weeks ago, Hightower dubbed himself “the trash man,” a nickname that reflects his commitment to doing the dirty work in Bill Belichick’s defense. Those duties are as follows: setting the front, plugging holes versus the run and, in his words, “knocking the (expletive) out of linemen.”

Last Sunday in Carolina, Hightower finished with two hurries and a QB hit in his flashiest performance of the season. But as he hunted Sam Darnold, Hightower also took out the trash. He set a hard edge against one double-team. He dropped a 315-pound guard like a sack of dirt.

“One of our most consistent players, one of our best players,” Belichick said last week of Hightower. “Smart player, helps control the defense, rarely out of position. … He’s been solid all year.”

After a year away, Hightower told the Herald he doesn’t remember what it felt like playing in 2019, a Pro Bowl season where he ranked among the Pats’ top playmakers. His position coach, Jerod Mayo, said Tuesday he basically sees the same player.

The difference now is Hightower’s impact is hidden. It lives in the small plays that precede the big moments; from Adrian Phillips’ pick-six in Los Angeles to Ja’Whaun Bentley’s fourth-down forced fumble against Dallas and holding Tom Brady to a season-worst 19 points in Week 4.

Hightower broke down a few of those plays with the Herald, illuminating an overshadowed start of his ninth NFL season. It’s time to go for a spin with the trash man.

Play 1

Time: 8:58 left, fourth quarter

Score: 14-13 Patriots

Down and distance: 1st-and-goal Buccaneers at the Patriots’ 6-yard line

Breakdown: The Pats defense had held off Brady inside the red zone virtually all night, and midway through the fourth quarter, it was time for yet another stand.

Tampa Bay fielded two tight ends and motioned one into the backfield to play fullback. Studying the shift, Hightower recognized the Bucs were running an inside hand-off behind a lead block. So he bumped defensive tackle Carl Davis over before the snap, then fired through Davis’ old gap and smashed tight end Cameron Brate in the backfield, creating a 2-yard loss.

“I had to make that adjustment because of the call we were in … and with that adjustment, my job was to plug up the middle,” Hightower said. “Once I saw that center back block the way I did, it’s a play where they’re trying to divide the defense. So if you get back there and mess that up, or even be on the offensive side of the line, that’ll cause a lot of chaos.”

Having pushed Tampa off-schedule in the red zone, the Pats were able to pin their ears back against Brady and hurry him into consecutive incompletions. The Bucs settled for a field goal, which allowed Mac Jones to drive the Pats down for a go-ahead kick of their own.

Play 2

Time: 12:04 left, first quarter

Score: 0-0

Down and distance: Fourth-and-1 at the Cowboys’ 34-yard line

Breakdown: Two weeks later, the Cowboys hurried to the line on their opening series, a drive that had been stalled on third-and-short.

The Pats expected Dallas to run Ezekiel Elliott behind four-time All-Pro right guard Zack Martin for a conversion, and Ja’Whaun Bentley adjusted accordingly, sliding Christian Barmore directly over Martin pre-snap before slamming into the Cowboys’ right tackle to dam up the right side. Still, the Pats couldn’t allow a cutback, and they didn’t — thanks to Hightower and Davis.

As Davis upended center Tyler Biadasz, Hightower followed Elliott and patiently waited for left guard Connor Williams to reach him. Elliott then bounced left, and Hightower shed Williams, whom Davis had also undercut. Meeting Elliott in the hole, Hightower stood him up for a turnover on downs.

“That was just a good play, a boom-boom play,” Hightower recalled. “They got on the ball pretty quick trying to snap that. So that was one hell of a play by Carl submarining him, me standing (Elliott) up and (Kyle Dugger) and everybody coming in and stopping him.”

Play 3

Time: 2:18 left, second quarter

Score: 14-10 Patriots

Down and distance: Second-and-goal at the Patriots’ 1-yard line

Breakdown: Back in short-yardage, the Cowboys tried again to ride Elliott off the right side. This time, they sent an escort.

Connor McGovern, a 310-pound guard, was deployed as a fullback in a jumbo set. Hightower had zero doubt Dallas would try to score by running the ball then and the two downs that followed.

“I guess a lot of offenses think first and second down is run-run, then third down they might pass or go to a different package or something. But Dallas, they believe in their offensive line, and we knew they wanted to run the ball,” Hightower said.

“That’s one thing on defense you don’t want to do is let those guys get more confidence. We had a good read, and I got in the backfield and I was able to trip him up a little bit. But (expletive), I was just doing my job.”

Creeping toward the line of scrimmage, Hightower sliced through an open gap between the right tackle and tight end and flung his entire body at McGovern’s feet. His penetration created instant backfield traffic that forced Elliott to cut left and again into trouble. There, a waiting Kyle Dugger wrapped him for no gain, the second of three consecutive stops.

Play 4

Time: 13:26 left, fourth quarter

Score: 17-17

Down and distance: First-and-10 at the Chargers’ 6-yard line

Breakdown: In the final quarter of the Patriots’ best win of the year, Hightower remembers turning to his teammates and making a promise.

“I’m about to bang somebody,” he said.

He didn’t wait long. Before the opening snap of a game-changing series, Hightower heard Los Angeles quarterback Justin Herbert bark out an audible he’d deciphered as a check to an outside zone run. That meant left guard Matt Feiler would double team Barmore, the playside defensive end, then come to block him.

Instead of waiting for Feiler, Hightower blasted him five yards behind the line of scrimmage.

“My job was to do that, press the guard,” said Hightower, “And the quicker I can press him, and not let him bump Barmore out and create that extra space … it voids what they’re they’re trying to do.”

Unable to find a hole or the edge, Chargers running back Austin Ekeler was wrapped up for a 2-yard gain. Winning on first down keyed the Patriots’ defensive success in LA, where they wanted to force Herbert into obvious passing situations, knowing they could twist up his porous pass protection. And sooner or later, that pressure should yield a turnover.

While Herbert converted his next third down, he fired a fateful interception to Adrian Phillips three plays later on third-and-10; a glorious pick-six made possible by the early-down dirty work of a longtime linebacker finding his old form.

“I feel like I’ve played better each week. Obviously, I’m not saying that I’m playing the way that want to be or whatever each game, but I just feel like each week I’m getting better. And at this point, that’s really what’s important to me,” Hightower said. “As long as I can get better each week and pull these young guys with me.”