Connect with us

Celebrities

Supermodel Bella Hadid reveals she cries ‘everyday’ and ‘every night’

Published

3 mins ago

on

Photo may have been deleted
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Instagram

Bella Hadid shared a series of tearful Instagram photos on Tuesday, as she urged her followers to seek help for their mental health.

The supermodel explained that she cries nearly “everyday” and “every night” to relieve her stress.

Bella has been candid in the past about her struggles with depression and anxiety. She reminded her followers that social media shouldn’t be their obsession.

“For anyone struggling, please remember that. Sometimes all you’ve gotta hear is that you’re not alone. So from me to you, you’re not alone. I love you, I see you, and I hear you.”

The 25-year-old model and influencer compared chemical imbalances in the brain to a roller coaster ride with “ups and downs” that eventually come to a complete stop.

“There is always light at the end of the tunnel, and the rollercoaster always comes to a complete stop at some point… [but] it does get better.”

She wrote that she’s had “enough breakdowns and burnouts”

“[I]f you work hard enough on yourself, spending time alone to understand your traumas, triggers, joys, and routine, you will always be able to understand or learn more about your own pain and how to handle it. Which is all that you can ask of yourself.”

Photo may have been deleted

Getty Images

Bella is among millions of people who cry daily to relieve stress. Experts say shedding tears cleanses us mentally and is good for our bodies.

A club in Japan is dedicated to daily crying, called “Rui Katsu,” which translates to “tear activity.”

1636563019 328 Supermodel Bella Hadid reveals she cries ‘everyday and ‘every night

PM Images / Stone

Researchers say crying releases a neurochemical in the brain that relieves stress and helps the body get rid of cortisol, aka the stress hormone. Crying also helps the body to rest and digest food better.

A growing number of schools and companies in Japan encourage their students and employees to cry daily as a way of relieving stress and improving mental health.

Posted in Celebrity

Tags: anxiety disorders, Bella Hadid, depression, mental health, stress management

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Celebrities

Ciara Slays In Barbarella Corset-Style Leather Jumpsuit For Missy Elliott’s Walk Of Fame Induction

Published

5 mins ago

on

November 10, 2021

By

ciara
google news

Ciara looked fabulous when she channeled Barbarella in a corset leather jumpsuit while celebrating Missy Elliott’s Walk of Fame induction.

Ciara, 36, always makes a statement no matter where she goes and that’s exactly what she did when she attended Missy Elliott’s Hollywood Walk of Fame induction on Nov. 9. For the occasion, Ciara slayed in a custom Jagne x Kollin Carter leather jumpsuit that gave us serious Barabrella vibes.

Ciara looked stunning at Missy Elliott’s Hollywood Walk of Fame induction on Nov. 9, when she rocked a custom Jagne x Kollin Carter leather jumpsuit with a corset bodice. (Shutterstock)

Ciara’s leather jumpsuit featured long sleeves with a cutout collared crop top. The bodice of the one-piece featured a skintight underwire corset that looked like armor and the bottom half of the suit featured baggy leather pants.

Ciara topped her look off with cool boots that looked like garbage bags that were cinched around her ankles and she threw her honey-colored hair back into a high, curly messy ponytail done by hairstylist, César DeLeön Ramîrez.

Ciara presented Missy her star at the induction and she posted a photo of the pair with a heartfelt caption that read, “Miss my Big Sis @MissyMisdemeanorElliott. Words can’t describe what it was like to witness this moment! It was Surreal! You’re a Legend inside and out! The sweetest soul. It brings my heart joy to see how God is blessing you! You deserve it all! I love you so much! Go Miss Go! #HollywoodWalkOfFame.”

Meanwhile, Missy looked just as fabulous when she rocked a baggy black suit that was completely covered in crystals. Under her blazer, she rocked a sheer black mesh bralette and styled the jacket with the matching baggy trousers.

A pair of black leather loafers with chunky gold chains, massive gold hoop earrings, a gold medallion necklace, and a bedazzled black baseball cap completed her star-worthy look.

google news
Continue Reading

Celebrities

Kim Zolciak’s Dad Joe Zolciak Arrested for Battery Against Wife as Police Report Details Ordeal

Published

16 mins ago

on

November 10, 2021

By

RHOA Alum Kim Zolciak's Estranged Father Arrested for Battery After Allegedly Pushing His "Highly Intoxicated" Wife, Leading to a Head Injury
google news

Kim Zolciak‘s estranged father, Joe Zolciak, was arrested on Monday after an alleged altercation with his wife and Kim’s estranged mom, Karen Zolciak.

Years after the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum confirmed she was no longer speaking to her parents, Joe was accused of battery following an incident in Florida that was believed to be prompted by a conversation he had with one of his and Karen’s female neighbors.

According to a police report obtained by Page Six, Joe left his house after his chat with the neighbor and when he returned, after taking a bath because she felt he was “ignoring her and watching TV in the bedroom,” Karen attempted to start a conversation with her husband.

After Joe repeatedly declined to engage, he allegedly “pushed her, causing her to fall and hit the right side of her head on an antique table,” the report explained.

But, according to Joe, Karen fell while blocking the TV because she was “intoxicated.”

Although Karen admitted to drinking two glasses of wine, the reporting officer said she was “highly intoxicated” and noted that she was eventually transported to the West Florida Hospital.

RHOA Kim Zolciak Dad Joe Mug Shot

Kim Zolciak’s dad Joe Zolciak mugshot following his arrest for battery against his wife Credit: Escambia County Jail

 

Joe was arrested on a misdemeanor battery charged and booked at the Escambia County Jail, where he remained until Tuesday night, when he was released on $1,000 bond.

He’s due in court on November 29.

In November 2017, Kim made it clear that she was no longer speaking to Joe and Karen after Joe publicly called her out over her decision to keep a dog that bit her son.

“Anyone that is close to me or my family knows first hand how incredibly difficult this situation with my baby [Kash] was for us and still is! My parents who haven’t been a part of me or my families lives for close to 6 yrs somehow thinks its appropriate to comment or give their opinion on a situation they know nothing about! No matter what I still can’t and will never be able to grasp the fact my parents will say or do whatever they can for a dollar,” she said on Instagram.

One month later, during an interview with Bravo’s The Daily Dish, Kim was asked if there had been any positive progress between her and her parents.

“I have not seen my parents in over six years. They recently just sold another ‘story’ to a tabloid, which is one of the reasons I stopped communicating with them in the first place. I learned that some people never change. It’s sad,” she replied.

Photo Credit: Fernando Lucena/startraksphoto, Escambia County Jail

google news
Continue Reading

Celebrities

Tom Holland Reveals ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Is “Not Fun”—“It’s Dark And It’s Sad”

Published

28 mins ago

on

November 10, 2021

By

Tom Holland Reveals ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Is “Not Fun”—“It’s Dark And It’s Sad”
google news

Tom Holland is really selling his next film, Spider-Man: No Way Home, letting fans know the project might not be as “fun” as everyone’s expecting from a super hero flick.

Source: Jeff Spicer / Getty

The actor opened up about the film in a recent interview with Total Film, explaining that Spider-Man: No Way Home is actually “not fun,” going on to explain that the tone of the film is both “dark” and “sad.”

“What people will be really surprised about is that it’s not fun, this film,” Holland revealed. “It’s dark and it’s sad, and it’s going to be really affecting. You’re going to see characters that you love go through things that you would never wish for them to go through. And I was just really excited to kind of lean into that side of Peter Parker.”

He continued by explaining how Peter Parker “meets his match” in this film, going on to say that having to go up against a formidable adversary is what made playing him enjoyable this time around.

“Peter Parker is always someone who’s looking up,” Holland continned. “He’s always really positive. He’s always like, ‘I can fix this. I can do this.’ Whereas in this film, he feels like he’s met his match. He’s like, ‘I don’t know what to do.’ That was an aspect of the character that I’d never seen before, and I was really, really excited to try to tackle.”

While some leaks (whether real or fake) have made their way online in recent weeks, this is a Sony/Marvel film we’re talking about here, so almost everything about this movie is still under wraps.

Fans are still hoping for a second trailer before the movie’s release date, though we might get nothing at all. So, enjoy this tiny tidbit from Tom to hold you over until December 17.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending