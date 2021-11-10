Supermodel Bella Hadid reveals she cries ‘everyday’ and ‘every night’

Bella Hadid shared a series of tearful Instagram photos on Tuesday, as she urged her followers to seek help for their mental health.

The supermodel explained that she cries nearly “everyday” and “every night” to relieve her stress.

Bella has been candid in the past about her struggles with depression and anxiety. She reminded her followers that social media shouldn’t be their obsession.

“For anyone struggling, please remember that. Sometimes all you’ve gotta hear is that you’re not alone. So from me to you, you’re not alone. I love you, I see you, and I hear you.”

The 25-year-old model and influencer compared chemical imbalances in the brain to a roller coaster ride with “ups and downs” that eventually come to a complete stop.

“There is always light at the end of the tunnel, and the rollercoaster always comes to a complete stop at some point… [but] it does get better.”

She wrote that she’s had “enough breakdowns and burnouts”

“[I]f you work hard enough on yourself, spending time alone to understand your traumas, triggers, joys, and routine, you will always be able to understand or learn more about your own pain and how to handle it. Which is all that you can ask of yourself.”

Bella is among millions of people who cry daily to relieve stress. Experts say shedding tears cleanses us mentally and is good for our bodies.

A club in Japan is dedicated to daily crying, called “Rui Katsu,” which translates to “tear activity.”

Researchers say crying releases a neurochemical in the brain that relieves stress and helps the body get rid of cortisol, aka the stress hormone. Crying also helps the body to rest and digest food better.

A growing number of schools and companies in Japan encourage their students and employees to cry daily as a way of relieving stress and improving mental health.