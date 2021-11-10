Celebrities
Sure, Jan! Nick Cannon Claims Fans Misread His Response To Saweetie’s “Babies” Tweet, Reacts To Tweets Of Folks Dragging Him For Being Fertile
Nick Cannon is claiming his response to Saweetie, seemingly offering to give her some babies, was misunderstood by fans.
The daytime television host has addressed his response to Saweetie’s baby fever Twitter post on his own self-titled TV show. On yesterday’s “The Nick Cannon Show”, the comedian said that the folks’ outrage over him offering to give Saweetie his 8th seed was simply a misunderstanding.
“I guess I was all over The Shade Room this weekend,” the 41-year-old explained during the Monday, November 8 episode. “Again, I think I’m very much understood. Saweetie tweeted she wanted some babies and I just replied with some emojis. As an expert on babies, anybody who can speak emoji knows what that says.”
Nick went on to clarify his actual message spelled out in emojis.
“Take time for making such a big decision.” Nick added, “All my ninjas are misunderstood.”
Nick, of course, has a very great sense of humor. He then went on to read some hilarious tweets that tracked him for offering up his services to Saweetie.
“But of course I caught heat for the tweet,” Nick continued. “They was coming for me like crazy. One tweet said, ‘The celibacy clock is tickin.’ Somebody else tweeted, ‘Here comes Fertile Myrtle
Do YOU believe Nick’s explanation? Hit play to see Nick’s explanation for yourself!
Erin O’Toole reveals his shadow cabinet; and Marilyn Gladu does damage control
Politics Insider for Nov. 10, 2021: Some Conservatives get snubbed; Gladu apologizes; the Three Amigos may return
Conservative leader Erin O’Toole named his 46-member shadow cabinet on Tuesday, and there was a clear trend in who wasn’t invited to the party, as CBC’s John-Paul Tasker points out:
Newly elected MP and former Conservative leadership contender Leslyn Lewis, long-time MP Marilyn Gladu and Saskatchewan MP Rosemarie Falk have been left on the Conservative backbench without a prominent role in the next Parliament.
Lewis has criticized COVID-19 vaccinations for children. Gladu recently took on a role with a new “civil liberties” working group of parliamentarians concerned about vaccinate mandates. Falk has expressed opposition to what she has called “mandatory vaccinations.”
Gladu and Falk were previously members of O’Toole’s shadow cabinet; Mark Strahl, who wrote on social media recently that vaccine mandates are “discriminatory, coercive and must be opposed,” has also been bounced from his critic role.
Interestingly, while the new version of Justin Trudeau’s cabinet has (I am struggling not to use the word “mercifully” here) dropped the role of minister for middle class prosperity, previously held by Mona Fortier, O’Toole dubbed Pierre Poilievre shadow minister for both finance and that conceptual word salad.
Damage control: In what is almost certainly evidence that O’Toole is cracking down on the vaccine-resistant members of his caucus, Gladu issued a statement on Tuesday apologizing for remarks she made in an interview with CTV’s Question Period, in which she suggested that COVID-19 was less dangerous than polio and that there were “multiple sources” of valid data on the virus and vaccines.
“Upon reflection, I recognize how dangerous it is to share misinformation about the severity of COVID-19 and the safety and efficacy of vaccines. I retract these comments in full,” she wrote. “I apologize unreservedly to Canadians. I also apologize to my caucus colleagues and leader for the distraction my comments have created.” Gladu had earlier maintained that O’Toole “approved” of her little rogue caucus, and that she supports him as leader, both of which seem…unlikely in the real world?
Doomed: Don Martin lays out the messy risk Gladu & co. pose to O’Toole, and the obvious strategy behind O’Toole ragging the puck on answering pointed questions or potentially booting the vaccine-refusing and vaccine-questioning members of his caucus: “This is O’Toole playing for time with hopes the crazy caucus idea falls apart under pressure from common sense MPs who understand that having an anti-vaxx splinter in their midst will mean constant Commons condemnation from the Liberals, who smell a majority coming in the next election,” he wrote.
The NDP way: Our own Marie-Danielle Smith sat down for a—in the parlance of our kind—wide-ranging interview with NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, and he had some interesting things to say about that Groundhog Day platform, the seeming leftward tilt of Canadian politics at the moment and why his party just can’t seem to break through in a big way.
It is hard to dream big. It’s hard to imagine a world outside of what you know. Liberal and Conservative, that’s kind of what folks have known, and it’s hard to break that cycle.
Are you getting tired?
[laughs] No, do I sound it?
Together again: Sources tell Reuters that talks are underway to revive the so-called Three Amigos Summit next week between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, U.S. President Joe Biden and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.
This would be the first time the three leaders will formally meet in person since 2016 in Ottawa, which was just five years but also an entire lifetime ago, in a universe where the phrase “President Donald Trump” was nothing but a perverse fever dream and no one had ever heard of social distancing. That Ottawa trilat, of course, gave the world this weapons-grade cringe. May we suggest that you employ a stunt coordinator this time, gentlemen?
—Shannon Proudfoot
Luke Bryan’s Wife: Everything To Know About His College Sweetheart, Caroline Boyer
After nearly 15 years of marriage, Luke Bryan and his wife, Caroline, have become one of country music’s hottest couples. Learn more about the singer’s better half here!
On Nov. 10, 2021, Luke Bryan will take center stage as the solo host of the Country Music Association Awards. Of course, his gorgeous wife, Caroline Bryan (nee Boyer), will be in the audience to support her man, who’s also nominated for one award and will be performing at the show. Country music fans know that Caroline has been a staple at these award shows for years, as she’s supported Luke at various high-profile events throughout his music career.
In addition to getting dolled up on the red carpet, though, Caroline and Luke love showing off their love on social media. When the glam comes off, the two are just goofy college sweethearts who are still madly in love! Plus, they’ve created a beautiful family together. Learn more about Caroline and her relationship with Luke here!
How Did Luke Bryan & Caroline Meet?
Luke and Caroline met when they were both students at Georgia Southern University in the late 90s. Before heading to Georgia Southern, Luke got a two-year degree at a college closer to home following the death of his brother, Chris Bryan, in 1996. After transferring, he met Caroline when she was a freshman and he was a senior. At the time, Luke was playing music in a college band, and he met Caroline when they were at the same local bar together.
“We’re just in there, doing our deal, just enjoying college, and I see this group of girls walk in, and obviously Caroline’s one of them,” Luke revealed in his 2021 documentary, My Dirt Road Diary. “I was just like, ‘Who is that? I gotta figure out a way to strike up a conversation and do something cheesy, or whatever.’” Luke described meeting Caroline as “love at first sight,” although, at the time, she wasn’t initially ready for a boyfriend.
“I didn’t want anything to do with a boyfriend, but it kind of escalated into a little more,” Caroline admitted. During that time, Luke was playing in a college band. “I never knew a performer. I wasn’t impressed that he was a singer, I just liked who he was,” she explained. “He was quirky and goofy and funny and clumsy, but he was smart. It was just this big personality that I had never met in my life.” Unfortunately, Luke’s growing career and the pair’s age difference began to take a toll. “He’s gone a lot, and honestly, Luke was the second guy I ever kissed in my entire life,” Caroline said. “So I knew I wasn’t ready for that to be it. I just couldn’t love him the way he deserved. I had to grow up.”
The two split for good after a year and a half of dating on and off. “I just think our age difference put us on different paths,” Luke revealed, admitting that he was “heartbroken for many years” about the breakup. Luke moved home to be with his family, who was still mourning Chris, for a bit after that. Eventually, though, his father encouraged him to go to Nashville and follow his dreams for real.
When Did Luke Bryan & Caroline Get Married?
As he pursued his career in Nashville, Luke continued to return back to Georgia Southern to play shows. Those four or five shows a year were his only chances to see Caroline, who would still show up to check out the concerts. “If Luke was playing around town, I would go, which was totally messed up because I’m the one who broke up with him,” she said. “But I’d still show up to his shows and wave at him and talk to him and go hug him. I think he liked that. I think he liked me really showing up.”
For five and a half years, Luke and Caroline kept in touch “sporadically” via text message and e-mail, but the timing was never right for them to get back together. Finally, after he had already signed his record deal and had begun making a name for himself, they found themselves both single. She invited him to her family’s Christmas party in Atlanta. “She opened the door and we’re like BOOM,” Luke recalled. “I think I gave her a kiss and the rest was history.”
It wasn’t long before Caroline and Luke tied the knot on Dec. 8, 2006. The two originally had a “big wedding planned in Atlanta,” but they decided to nix the plans and have a smaller ceremony in Turks & Caicos. “We told anybody, ‘If you want to come, come. If you don’t, fine,’” Caroline reminisced. “It was a very small wedding, but the night was about just us and the closest people in our lives. I wouldn’t change it. It was awesome.” They’ve been together ever since.
Do Luke Bryan & Caroline Have Kids?
Shortly after tying the knot, Luke and Caroline found out they were expecting their first child. Their son, Thomas Boyer “Bo” Bryan, was born on March 18, 2008. He was followed by a second son, Tatum “Tate” Christopher Bryan, on August 11, 2010. As of 2021, Luke said that he’d gotten to a place where he considers his sons his “buddies.” The boys have similar hobbies to the singer, including fishing.
In addition to their two biological children, Luke and Caroline also adopted their nephew, Tilden “Til” Cheshire, in 2014. Til is the son of Luke’s sister, Kelly Bryan, and her husband, Lee Cheshire. Kelly died unexpectedly of unknown causes in 2007, and seven years later, Lee passed away, as well. Til was just 12 years old when his father died, and Luke and Caroline took him in. They also began caring for Til’s older sisters, Jordan Cheshire and Kris Cheshire, who were in their late teens at the time. Although Luke and Caroline never officially adopted Jordan and Kris, they’ve clearly become parental figures for the girls. Luke even walked Jordan down the aisle at her wedding in September 2021.
“Everybody has stepped up in this whole family and gotten through this time,” Luke said in his documentary. “There’s one thing on our minds and it’s the three children and trying to make the best decisions for them.” In a separate interview with ABC News, Caroline admitted that she and Luke “never thought twice” when it came to adopting Til. “It was never something that he and I had to sit down and talk about,” she explained. “Like, ‘Should we take this on?’ We just did that.”
What Does Caroline Do For A Living?
With Luke being out on the road amidst a growing music career during his sons’ younger years, Caroline held down the fort at home as a stay at home mom. However, in 2017, she founded Brett’s Barn in honor of her late niece, Brett Boyer. Brett was the daughter of Caroline’s brother, Bo Boyer, and his wife, Ellen Boyer. She died at just seven months old from Down Syndrome and a congenital heart defect.
“After Brett passed away, I decide to keep a promise I made to her when she was about a month old — a white pony!” Caroline explained on the Brett’s Barn website. “We found the pony at a local animal rescue facility. Along with the white pony, we adopted another pony, goat and pig. Over the next few months, the barn continued to grow. The promise I made to Brett, for one white pony, quickly turned into a full-blown miniature animal farm. Brett’s Barn now has over 20 animals! We are discussing various ways of expanding and, hopefully, will be open to the public soon.”
Brett’s Barn is privately funded, and any proceeds go to the Brett Boyer Foundation, which Bo and Ellen created as a way to raise awareness for Down Syndrome and congenital heart disease. The organization’s funds are given to promote research for both diagnoses.
At the beginning of 2021, Caroline also created her own clothing line called Best Bad Influence. She sells the sweatshirts, t-shirts, hats and more on the brand’s website.
Meghan McCain Cradles Daughter Liberty, 13 Months, While Getting Ready In Rare Photo
Like mother, like daughter. As Meghan McCain was getting ‘glammed’ up, her daughter, Liberty, didn’t want to ‘miss out on the action,’ and joined her mommy in the makeup chair!
At this point, it seems Meghan McCain’s daughter is ready to host her own daytime talk show! Meghan, 37, shared photos on her Instagram on Tuesday (Nov. 9) while getting her hair and makeup done. She had a special guest for this beauty session: her 13-month old baby girl, Liberty Domenech. Meghan and Ben Domenech’s daughter rocked a pink and blue top while Meghan cradled her in her lap. “Thank you @ccprostyles for the wonderful glam as usual,” the former View host captioned the photos, “and for working around my Liberty Bell who didn’t want to miss out on the action!”
Meghan and Ben – a 39-year-old conservative commentator — welcomed Liberty Sage McCain Domenech in September 2020. In the first photo of her girl, Meghan held baby Liberty to her chest while giving a blissful smile to the camera. Since then, Meghan has shared pictures of Liberty on social media. In April, Meghan posted a pic of Liberty watching her and Cindy McCain on an episode of The View. “Girl power,” Meghan captioned the shot of three generations of McCain women. In June, while Liberty was taking swimming lessons, Meghan gushed over her “mermaid.” On Liberty’s first Fourth of July, Meghan shared a collection of red, white, and blue photos of her girl. “I was the parent who said they wouldn’t be only sharing pictures of their baby so as not to be over the top…” she wrote. “I can’t help it!”
There will be plenty of time for more Liberty photos since Meghan departed from The View. In July, the daughter of the late Sen. John McCain announced that she would leave the show after four years on the panel. Meghan recorded her final episode in August, where she thanked everyone for “the privilege and honor” of being part of the show. “It really has been incredible. It’ll be referenced in everything I do for the rest of my life,” she said. Two months later, Meghan released her audio memoir, Bad Republican. She said that “working at The View brings out the worst in people” and that she experienced “toxic, direct and purposeful hostility” while on set.
Meghan also said the moment when Joy Behar snapped at her on-air (“I did not. I did not miss you. Zero.”) felt like a slap in the face and referenced in Bad Republican the moment she thought Whoopi Goldberg “turned on her.” Whoopi and Sara Haines responded to Meghan’s remarks by seemingly shrugging them off. The Academy Award-winner said that she “doesn’t have time to think about anything but myself” and said she would leave any drama “to the adults” – aka The View executives. Sara, 44, said that she never experienced any of the toxicity that Meghan described. “I love this place. It’s been very good to me.” ‘
