Surgeon General Questions Matt McConaughey After He Says He May Not Get Kids COVID Vaccine

Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy stressed how effective the COVID-19 vaccine is in protecting children from the virus.
In light of Matthew McConaughey, 52, saying that he might not have his children get vaccinated against COVID-19, the United States Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy, 44, reiterated how children can still be vulnerable to the virus in an interview with CNN on Tuesday November 9. The Dallas Buyers Club actor had expressed some hesitance about vaccinating his kids in a discussion with Andrew Ross Sorkin for The New York Times’ “Dealbook Online Summit.”
During The Times discussion, Matt was discussing vaccine mandates, while floating the possibility that he might make a run for governor in Texas. He said that he’s vaccinated along with his wife Camila Alves, his mom, and oldest child. Also, the actor claimed to be taking the virus seriously and “quarantined harder than any of our friends have.” Still, he didn’t have immediate plans for his own kids, although he did shut down people who have refused to take the vaccine due to conspiracy theories. “There’s not a conspiracy theory on the vaccines. These are scientists trying to do the right thing,” he said. “Right now, I’m not vaccinating mine. I’ll tell you that.” The Dazed and Confused star said he wasn’t in favor of a vaccine mandate for children. “I couldn’t mandate having to vaccinate the younger kids. I still want to find out more information,” he told The Times, noting that his family “go[es] slow on vaccinations, even before COVID.”
In response to Matt’s hesitance, the surgeon general stated that when the vaccine was first made available to adults, there was also some skepticism, but people began getting vaccinated more, as they could discuss it with their doctors or see their loved ones get it. Murthy stressed how COVID can still be a risk to kids, including those who are ages 5 to 11 that just became vaccine eligible “Covid is not harmless in our children,” he said. “Many kids have died. Sadly, hundreds of children — thousands — have been hospitalized, and as a dad of a child who has been hospitalized several years ago for another illness, I would never wish upon any parent they have a child that ends up in the hospital.”
Murthy also pointed to the vaccine’s 90 percent effective rate in protecting kids and how safe it is, despite mild side effects. “Please consider strongly getting your children vaccinated,” he said. “Talk to your doctor. Consult credible health sources, and recognize that this is our opportunity to protect our kids and to get them back to so many of the things they missed.
Will Smith reveals he tried to date his “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” co-star Karyn Parsons, but she rejected him.
In his memoir, WILL, the 53-year-old actor admitted he was smitten with Karyn, who played his TV cousin Hilary Banks, but she rejected him.
Michael Murdock / Splash News
Will said he’s glad Karyn rejected him because he married his wife of 24 years, Jada Pinkett Smith, in 1997.
He wrote:
“Not only did Karyn beat out a slew of Hollywood big hitters to win her role, but she was smart enough to tell me ‘hell no’ when I tried to explain we were not really cousins so it would be fine if we dated: ‘I swear it won’t mess up our working relationship.’ She knew better than that — good call, K.P.”
Karyn, 55, opened up about her working relationship with Will in a 2019 interview.
“He’s got charisma like crazy. He’s just incredibly charismatic, so bright, very smart and quick-witted and funny. It’s just him. People always say, ‘What’s it like?’ It’s exactly what you see. That guy, that’s Will.”
Will reunited with Karyn and the Fresh Prince cast last year when HBO Max aired the Fresh Prince reunion.
The cast paid tribute to actor James Avery (Uncle Phil), who passed away in 2013 at age 68.
Dorinda Medley opened up about her exit from the Real Housewives of New York City cast during an appearance on Wendy Williams‘ talk show, with guest host Michael Rapaport, on Tuesday.
After being put on “pause” following the 12th season of the Bravo reality series, which featured a testier-than-usual Dorinda, the longtime reality star admitted that her departure from the network “wasn’t a mutual decision at all” before revealing where she stands with Ramona Singer and dishing on the second season of The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip.
“I really, not to be conceited, I was like, ‘I’m a good Housewife, I’m coming back,’” Dorinda said of her thoughts ahead of season 13 on the November 9 episode of The Wendy Williams Show. “I’m already paying someone to do a Blue Stone Manor gingerbread house. They’re going to come up a lot during COVID. So, I’m in it already… And when I got the call, I burst into tears. I did. I wasn’t one of these Housewives that was like, ‘I don’t really want to be on the show. It’s a mutual decision.’ It wasn’t a mutual decision at all.”
During RHONY season 12, Dorinda was criticized for being too rough on a number of her castmates, including Sonja Morgan and Tinsley Mortimer. Looking back, Dorinda said she did her best to stay honest.
“When we’re boring and we don’t do that, you guys hate us for that. So it’s a real fine line. And I’m an emotional person, but I’m always quick to say I’m sorry,” Dorinda noted.
When Michael then pointed out that she was put on pause simply for being tough on her castmates while women from other franchises, including Teresa Giudice and Erika Jayne, were allowed to continue on with their shows while dealing with intense legal issues, Dorinda seemed to agree that there were some double-standards.
“There’s the Lisa Rinna’s, there’s the this, that do the exact same thing. It’s very similar. We’ve had people pull each other’s hair. We’ve had people throw punches. So of course, I was like, ‘What?’ Because to me, it was sort of housewifery and a lot of what I did kind of came into fruition as being true,” she revealed. “I was very surprised because I thought at least I could have had a redemption year. That’s sort of the cycle of the Housewives.”
While Dorinda and Sonja confirmed they are in a good place with one with a recent pic on Instagram, Dorinda admitted she can’t say the same for her and Ramona.
“We’re not good right now,” she confirmed. “We’ve had a very long friendship, and listen, time heals. I’m open… I keep it moving in my life. I tend not to say anything and just let things settle.”
As for the upcoming second season of RHUGT, which was filmed months ago and expected to air on Peacock next year, Dorinda said she was “thrilled to do it.”
“I’ll be honest with you, after COVID, I had no idea how much that being alone time and then all the sudden being thrown back into it… and they were supposed to be up there for four days. They ended up staying at Blue Stone Manor for eight. I’ve never had anyone stay at my house for eight days, never mind all these girls that I don’t really know. But I really forged some incredible friendships,” Dorinda teased. “Phaedra and I got super close. [And] Eva and I got super close.”
The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip season one begins streaming on Peacock on November 18.
Nick Cannon is claiming his response to Saweetie, seemingly offering to give her some babies, was misunderstood by fans.
The daytime television host has addressed his response to Saweetie’s baby fever Twitter post on his own self-titled TV show. On yesterday’s “The Nick Cannon Show”, the comedian said that the folks’ outrage over him offering to give Saweetie his 8th seed was simply a misunderstanding.
“I guess I was all over The Shade Room this weekend,” the 41-year-old explained during the Monday, November 8 episode. “Again, I think I’m very much understood. Saweetie tweeted she wanted some babies and I just replied with some emojis. As an expert on babies, anybody who can speak emoji knows what that says.”
Nick went on to clarify his actual message spelled out in emojis.
“Take time for making such a big decision.” Nick added, “All my ninjas are misunderstood.”
Nick, of course, has a very great sense of humor. He then went on to read some hilarious tweets that tracked him for offering up his services to Saweetie.
“But of course I caught heat for the tweet,” Nick continued. “They was coming for me like crazy. One tweet said, ‘The celibacy clock is tickin.’ Somebody else tweeted, ‘Here comes Fertile Myrtle
Do YOU believe Nick’s explanation? Hit play to see Nick’s explanation for yourself!