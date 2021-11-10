Celebrities
‘Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant’: Kayla Sessler Seemingly Cheats On Luke With Her Ex Ryan
Kayla Sessler had to answer to Luke’s family during the Nov. 9 episode of ‘Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant’, after she got caught hanging out with her ex.
Kayla Sessler found herself in some hot water during the Nov. 9 episode of Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant after she left Luke‘s family Thanksgiving celebration to hang out with her ex, Ryan. As viewers know, Luke cheated on Kayla while she was pregnant with their daughter, and she’s never truly forgiven him for it. So when his family started making jokes about his cheating ways during the Thanksgiving get together, Kayla got mad, stormed out, and went to hang out with her ex, Ryan.
When a producer asked Kayla if she and Ryan had sex, she “plead the fifth” and refused to share any details about their private night together. However, when Kayla later spoke to a friend about it, she said nothing had happened. But that didn’t stop Luke’s family from getting upset. Luke’s mom and sister were so disturbed by the fact that Kayla walked out on a Thanksgiving celebration that they invited her over to their place for a sit-down chat. Kayla was nervous, so she took a friend with her, but before they could even start hashing things out, the episode ended. So we can only imagine the drama that’ll go down next week.
Later, Rachel Beavers finally heard from Hazelee’s dad Drew, but for her, it was too little too late. She’s already in a relationship with another man and Hazelee is already calling him dad, so Rachel’s not interested in having anything to do with Drew — even though she’s only been dating her new guy for one month.
Meanwhile, Kayla J’s family questioned if she’s being too hard on Makel, but Kayla J stood her ground. They told her she’s being too “controlling” with him by telling where and how he can hang out with their daughter. She didn’t like to hear that and didn’t really agree with them.
Finally, Brianna Jaramillo revealed she and boyfriend Briggs hit a rough patch after she caught him talking to other women on social media. And Kiaya revealed her communication issues with Teazha have caused her a lot of pain.
Want more drama? New episodes of Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant air Tuesdays at 9pm on MTV.
‘The Bachelorette’: Nayte Goes Off On Chris For Gossiping To Michelle About Him
A fight broke out between Nayte and Chris S. at the cocktail party on tonight’s episode of ‘The Bachelorette.’
Tensions rose between Chris Sutton and Nayte Olukoya on the Nov. 9 episode of The Bachelorette. It all started on a group date when Michelle expressed that she wasn’t feeling “seen” by a lot of the guys. Chris was on the losing team during the group date, so he wasn’t at the after party where Michelle shared her feelings. However, he heard about what went down, and decided to take it upon himself to address it at the cocktail party — in front of Michelle.
“I think there are guys here that think they have it in the bag,” Chris said. “I think that’s bulls***. I think that they’re not showing you [Michelle] the effort that you deserve. I think you should give time to he people who are here for you and showing you effort you deserve. I feel like the guys who feel like they have it in the bag, they should speak up or they should go home.”
After his speech, Michelle pulled Chris aside to hear more about what he had to say. During their one-on-one chat, Chris specifically called out Nayte as one of the guys he was referencing. “When the one-on-one date card didn’t have [Nayte]’s name he said, ‘I already know I’m going to get one, it’s just a matter of when, so this doesn’t really matter,’” Chris told Michelle. “I’m sorry, but I think you deserve to know.”
Michelle had already formed a very strong connection with Nayte, who got her first impression rose, so she was shocked to hear this take. “I feel disappointed when I learn something about somebody that I wish I hadn’t,” she admitted. “But I just want to make it clear that there’s nobody that has it in the bag.”
Next, Michelle pulled Nayte aside to fill him in on what Chris said. “I’m not sure why he decided to single me out,” Nayte said. “I can’t control how people feel about me. It is what it is.” Michelle was stern as she told Nayte, “It’s not like winning something. You don’t have anything in the bag. You shouldn’t feel like you have anything in the bag. I’m not a massive prize at the end of this. I shouldn’t have to light a fire under someone’s ass to be with me.”
Nayte was frustrated after the conversation, and he confronted Chris with the situation. The guys bickered back and forth, with Chris insisting that he didn’t mean to single Nayte out. The fight escalated, and nothing was resolved. “Nayte was obviously upset that I singled him out,” Chris said in a confessional. “I didn’t go there with a plan to single Nayte out. She asked me and I told. I came in on my white horse and saved her from the castle she’s stuck in.” Meanwhile, Nayte called Chris a “dweeb” and said that what he did was “weird.”
The overall consensus in the house was that Chris’s actions were uncalled for. A majority of the guys were frustrated with him for bringing up drama at the cocktail party. Luckily, Michelle missed the fight, as she was having great conversations with some of the other guys, who she said were finally making her feel seen.
Chris Noth Gushes Over Sarah Jessica Parker As They Wrap ‘SATC’ Revival — Photo
Chris Noth celebrated Sarah Jessica Parker with a sweet message on Instagram after they wrapped filming the first season of ‘And Just Like That’.
Chris Noth, 66, and Sarah Jessica Parker, 56, looked like a sweet married couple after a night shoot for the Sex and the City revival, And Just Like That, in New York City’s Madison Square Park on Nov. 8, but maybe that’s because they’ve been playing one since the 2008 movie that came after six seasons of the original HBO series.
The darling duo just wrapped filming on the first season of the show’s revival series, and Chris celebrated by gushing over his co-star on Instagram. Alongside the cute photo seen below, Chris wrote, “Late night finish in the park- love every minute we get to be together.”
In the image, Chris can be seen wrapping his arm around Sarah as they gaze into each other’s eyes. Chris was a regular on Sex and the City through the show’s entire six-season run and he also appeared in the two feature films that followed. As we said, he’ll be reprising his role in HBO Max’s revival series.
It’s not yet clear what storyline will play out when the series debuts in December, but Chris and Sarah hinted at a fairytale ending when they were spotted cuddling and making googly eyes at each other. They also held two plastic cups in hand, leading fans to believe that they were celebrating the end of the first season of And Just Like That.
On Nov. 8, Sarah said she was “feeling sentimental” as she marked the end of production on social media. “This is my last walk, for now, as Carrie,” she confessed from behind the camera, in a video shared on her Instagram account. “Just wrapped an adventure and I’m feeling very sentimental. And that’s it – wow.”
HBO Max has not yet renewed the show for a second season, but it’s almost guaranteed given how popular the original series and spinoff films were.
Britney Spears Rocks Sexy ‘Clueless’ Costume & Looks Just Like Cher Horowitz — Watch
Ahead of her next conservatorship court hearing this week, Britney Spears channeled Cher Horowitz from ‘Clueless’ in a new dance video!
As if! Britney Spears channeled Clueless character Cher Horowitz in a new Instagram video shared on Tuesday, Nov. 9. The pop star, 39, shared another one of her famous dance videos that featured various outfit changes as she twirled and posed to “Woman” by Doja Cat.
“Let me be your woman … sick song @dojacat !!!! And yes … I had to pull out the Clueless costume,” Britney captioned the video, which begins with the singer in a little black dress. She later changes into a blouse with a plaid skirt before modeling Cher’s signature yellow plaid skirt and blazer set, popularized by Alicia Silverstone in the 1995 film.
The upbeat video comes ahead of the pop star’s next conservatorship hearing on Friday, Nov. 12. The upcoming hearing could decide whether the conservatorship, first enacted in 2008, will be terminated altogether. On Monday, Britney appeared to allude to the hearing on Instagram, writing that she has been praying ahead of the “very interesting” week in a now-deleted caption.
“This week is gonna be very interesting for me !!! I haven’t prayed for something more in my life !!!” she wrote alongside some artwork. “I know I’ve said some things on my Insta out of anger and I’m sorry but I’m only human … and I believe you’d feel the same way if you were me !!! Anyway it’s a new day and I can’t say I’m never going to complain again … cuz who knows !!!”
The “Baby One More Time” singer has been vocal about her desire for the conservatorship to end, calling the legal situation “abusive” in previous court hearings over the summer. Britney has also called for the removal of her father Jamie as co-conservator. The Spears patriarch, 69, was ultimately suspended from the conservatorship in September.
Britney’s lawyer Mathew Rosengart said it was a “great day for justice” following Jamie’s removal at the hearing. He was replaced by certified public accountant John Zabel. A source previously revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that the “spiritual” pop star has been “praying a lot” ahead of Friday’s court hearing.
“Britney is very religious and spiritual,” the source shared. “She’s really hoping this conservatorship ends before 2022 and she can start fresh. She’s feeling as hopeful as she ever has.” Another source told HL, “She now knows with no hesitation that she is getting her life back.”
