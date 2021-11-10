Celebrities
‘The Bachelorette’: Nayte Goes Off On Chris For Gossiping To Michelle About Him
A fight broke out between Nayte and Chris S. at the cocktail party on tonight’s episode of ‘The Bachelorette.’
Tensions rose between Chris Sutton and Nayte Olukoya on the Nov. 9 episode of The Bachelorette. It all started on a group date when Michelle expressed that she wasn’t feeling “seen” by a lot of the guys. Chris was on the losing team during the group date, so he wasn’t at the after party where Michelle shared her feelings. However, he heard about what went down, and decided to take it upon himself to address it at the cocktail party — in front of Michelle.
“I think there are guys here that think they have it in the bag,” Chris said. “I think that’s bulls***. I think that they’re not showing you [Michelle] the effort that you deserve. I think you should give time to he people who are here for you and showing you effort you deserve. I feel like the guys who feel like they have it in the bag, they should speak up or they should go home.”
After his speech, Michelle pulled Chris aside to hear more about what he had to say. During their one-on-one chat, Chris specifically called out Nayte as one of the guys he was referencing. “When the one-on-one date card didn’t have [Nayte]’s name he said, ‘I already know I’m going to get one, it’s just a matter of when, so this doesn’t really matter,’” Chris told Michelle. “I’m sorry, but I think you deserve to know.”
Michelle had already formed a very strong connection with Nayte, who got her first impression rose, so she was shocked to hear this take. “I feel disappointed when I learn something about somebody that I wish I hadn’t,” she admitted. “But I just want to make it clear that there’s nobody that has it in the bag.”
Next, Michelle pulled Nayte aside to fill him in on what Chris said. “I’m not sure why he decided to single me out,” Nayte said. “I can’t control how people feel about me. It is what it is.” Michelle was stern as she told Nayte, “It’s not like winning something. You don’t have anything in the bag. You shouldn’t feel like you have anything in the bag. I’m not a massive prize at the end of this. I shouldn’t have to light a fire under someone’s ass to be with me.”
Nayte was frustrated after the conversation, and he confronted Chris with the situation. The guys bickered back and forth, with Chris insisting that he didn’t mean to single Nayte out. The fight escalated, and nothing was resolved. “Nayte was obviously upset that I singled him out,” Chris said in a confessional. “I didn’t go there with a plan to single Nayte out. She asked me and I told. I came in on my white horse and saved her from the castle she’s stuck in.” Meanwhile, Nayte called Chris a “dweeb” and said that what he did was “weird.”
The overall consensus in the house was that Chris’s actions were uncalled for. A majority of the guys were frustrated with him for bringing up drama at the cocktail party. Luckily, Michelle missed the fight, as she was having great conversations with some of the other guys, who she said were finally making her feel seen.
Celebrities
Chris Noth Gushes Over Sarah Jessica Parker As They Wrap ‘SATC’ Revival — Photo
Chris Noth celebrated Sarah Jessica Parker with a sweet message on Instagram after they wrapped filming the first season of ‘And Just Like That’.
Chris Noth, 66, and Sarah Jessica Parker, 56, looked like a sweet married couple after a night shoot for the Sex and the City revival, And Just Like That, in New York City’s Madison Square Park on Nov. 8, but maybe that’s because they’ve been playing one since the 2008 movie that came after six seasons of the original HBO series.
The darling duo just wrapped filming on the first season of the show’s revival series, and Chris celebrated by gushing over his co-star on Instagram. Alongside the cute photo seen below, Chris wrote, “Late night finish in the park- love every minute we get to be together.”
In the image, Chris can be seen wrapping his arm around Sarah as they gaze into each other’s eyes. Chris was a regular on Sex and the City through the show’s entire six-season run and he also appeared in the two feature films that followed. As we said, he’ll be reprising his role in HBO Max’s revival series.
It’s not yet clear what storyline will play out when the series debuts in December, but Chris and Sarah hinted at a fairytale ending when they were spotted cuddling and making googly eyes at each other. They also held two plastic cups in hand, leading fans to believe that they were celebrating the end of the first season of And Just Like That.
On Nov. 8, Sarah said she was “feeling sentimental” as she marked the end of production on social media. “This is my last walk, for now, as Carrie,” she confessed from behind the camera, in a video shared on her Instagram account. “Just wrapped an adventure and I’m feeling very sentimental. And that’s it – wow.”
HBO Max has not yet renewed the show for a second season, but it’s almost guaranteed given how popular the original series and spinoff films were.
Celebrities
Britney Spears Rocks Sexy ‘Clueless’ Costume & Looks Just Like Cher Horowitz — Watch
Ahead of her next conservatorship court hearing this week, Britney Spears channeled Cher Horowitz from ‘Clueless’ in a new dance video!
As if! Britney Spears channeled Clueless character Cher Horowitz in a new Instagram video shared on Tuesday, Nov. 9. The pop star, 39, shared another one of her famous dance videos that featured various outfit changes as she twirled and posed to “Woman” by Doja Cat.
“Let me be your woman … sick song @dojacat !!!! And yes … I had to pull out the Clueless costume,” Britney captioned the video, which begins with the singer in a little black dress. She later changes into a blouse with a plaid skirt before modeling Cher’s signature yellow plaid skirt and blazer set, popularized by Alicia Silverstone in the 1995 film.
The upbeat video comes ahead of the pop star’s next conservatorship hearing on Friday, Nov. 12. The upcoming hearing could decide whether the conservatorship, first enacted in 2008, will be terminated altogether. On Monday, Britney appeared to allude to the hearing on Instagram, writing that she has been praying ahead of the “very interesting” week in a now-deleted caption.
“This week is gonna be very interesting for me !!! I haven’t prayed for something more in my life !!!” she wrote alongside some artwork. “I know I’ve said some things on my Insta out of anger and I’m sorry but I’m only human … and I believe you’d feel the same way if you were me !!! Anyway it’s a new day and I can’t say I’m never going to complain again … cuz who knows !!!”
The “Baby One More Time” singer has been vocal about her desire for the conservatorship to end, calling the legal situation “abusive” in previous court hearings over the summer. Britney has also called for the removal of her father Jamie as co-conservator. The Spears patriarch, 69, was ultimately suspended from the conservatorship in September.
Britney’s lawyer Mathew Rosengart said it was a “great day for justice” following Jamie’s removal at the hearing. He was replaced by certified public accountant John Zabel. A source previously revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that the “spiritual” pop star has been “praying a lot” ahead of Friday’s court hearing.
“Britney is very religious and spiritual,” the source shared. “She’s really hoping this conservatorship ends before 2022 and she can start fresh. She’s feeling as hopeful as she ever has.” Another source told HL, “She now knows with no hesitation that she is getting her life back.”
Celebrities
‘Teen Mom OG’: Catelynn Lowell & Tyler Baltierra Reunite With Daughter Carly After 2 Years
Tears were shed during the Nov. 9 episode of ‘Teen Mom OG’, when Catelynn and Tyler finally reunited with their eldest daughter, Carly, two years after their last visit.
The Nov. 9 episode of Teen Mom OG was a fun one for Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra, but it also featured a lot of tears due to their bittersweet reunion with eldest daughter Carly, 12. Before this reunion, Catelynn and Tyler hadn’t seen Carly in two years, so their moms and Catelynn’s grandma went along for the ride, too.
Catelynn and Tyler were obviously excited going into the meet-up, but afterwards, Tyler had a hard time processing his feelings. He said he nearly cried in front of Carly while they were saying goodbye, but he kept his composure until they left in order to not upset Carly, or make her feel uncomfortable. But Catelynn’s grandma said that next time he shouldn’t be so afraid to show his emotions in front of her, as she might then feel comfortable showing her own.
It was nice to see Catelynn and Tyler expressing their feelings, but we really wish we could see them interacting with Carly, too.
Later, when Mackenzie McKee struggled to keep her blood sugar under control, she lashed out at husband Josh. She was presenting new chores to the kids and because he clammed up on camera, she ran off, slammed her bedroom door, called him a “d***”, and asked producers to get him out of the house. She even said she wished he’d leave Florida so she could have a better life. Then, in her follow-up scene, she apologized to him and blamed her sugar levels for her outburst.
Meanwhile, Gary Shirley reached out to a parenting coach for advice on daughter Leah and ex Amber Portwood‘s relationship. He discovered that he shouldn’t be pushing Leah to spend time with Amber. Instead, he was told to seek some therapy with Amber and then assess how he could further help Leah.
Summer is here and that means ✨CHORES✨ for Mackenzie’s kiddos. 🧼 But what does it mean for Mack and Josh? 😕 #TeenMomOG pic.twitter.com/9E04ypZBAp
— Teen Mom (@TeenMom) November 8, 2021
Then, Cheyenne Floyd went into the early stages of labor, and Maci Bookout asked Taylor McKinney to see a therapist because he often feels helpless when it comes to her PCOS and PTSD battles.
Want more drama? New episodes of Teen Mom OG air Tuesdays at 8pm on MTV.
‘The Bachelorette’: Nayte Goes Off On Chris For Gossiping To Michelle About Him
Missouri man describes what happened the night his wife died
St. Mary’s Sam Howery enters senior season after leading nation in assists: “I kind of put that aside”
Chris Noth Gushes Over Sarah Jessica Parker As They Wrap ‘SATC’ Revival — Photo
Deadly partisan divide: Gap between COVID deaths in red vs. blue counties larger than ever
Britney Spears Rocks Sexy ‘Clueless’ Costume & Looks Just Like Cher Horowitz — Watch
Nuggets Podcast: What’s next for Nikola Jokic in wake of Markieff Morris fracas?
‘Teen Mom OG’: Catelynn Lowell & Tyler Baltierra Reunite With Daughter Carly After 2 Years
Webster University alumna plays Ester in ‘Dexter’ reboot
Officer shot in southwest Denver is taken to a local hospital
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
6 Ways to Generate 100 Free Mortgage Leads in 20 Days
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Tech2 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
News4 weeks ago
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
-
Tech2 weeks ago
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper