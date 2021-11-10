Tech
The Coolest Items in World of Warcraft, and How to Get Them – Part 15 – Orb of the Blackwhelp
The Orb of the Blackwhelp can transform you into a (helpless) Blackwhelp for 15 min. You cannot attack or cast spells while transformed.
You can buy this orb from Wyrmcult Provisioner a Level 67-68 in Blade’s Edge Mountains. The orb has 3 charges and cost 2.5 gold. You can buy it multiple times but you can only have one on you at any given time and it will bind when picked up. You will need to use an Overseer Disquise to get to Wyrmcult Provisioner and buy from him.
To get the Overseer Disquise you will need to get 5 costume scraps. You can get them after you get the “Meeting at the Blackwing Coven” quest (you need to be 65 level to get it), and even after you complete it. The costume scraps drop off from wyrmcult people in Blades edg, when you have the scraps use them to create an overseer disguise.
To find Wyrmcult Provisioner just go to the wyrmcult cave, get inside the cave, turn left and you will find him. So what is this orb good for? First you will look like a dragon, if you use the potion from the fire festival, you will be a fire breathing dragon. You can get winterfall firewater to become a big dragon. You get the point.
You cannot fly with it unless you use a little trick, but you can mount. So what is the trick? You can use the Darkmoon Faire cannon to get some flying time as a Blackwhelp.
So what is cooler then to see a big fire breathing dragon crossing the sky? If you think that is a waste of good gold you probably don’t have enough gold banked up.
Best Cataclysm Farming Spots – Twilight Highlands’ Wide Variety of Farming Spots
Whether your goal in World of Warcraft is Gold to fill your pockets, or just materials to keep your character geared, there are a number of Cataclysm Farming Spots that are relatively untouched. Regardless of the material you are faming, the Twilight Highlands no doubt has just about everything you could need.
Some of the most in demand materials in the game are elemental items. These are necessary for just about any crafting profession. The elementals in Twilight Highlands make this whole zone one of the best Cataclysm Farming Spots in the whole World of Warcraft. Volatile Fire can be farmed off of the elementals in the Elementium Depths and Maw of Madness. In addition, you can find spots to fish volatile fires out of the lava pools in these areas. Volatile Earth can be formed off of Obsidian Stoneslaves just east of Thundermar or north of Bloodgulch. You can find Volatile Water by killing the Muddied Water elementals between Firebeard’s Patrol and Dragonmaw Port. These Volatiles fetch a pretty good price on the auction house. Even if you’re just looking for these for crafting, whatever you have left over will make you a good amount of gold.
Leather is also very plentiful in Twilight Highlands. There are a number of animals and dragons that can be skinned and they have a very high drop rate of savage leather. One such farming spot is in the Obsidian Forest. Very nicely, you also have a chance to loot a Blackened Dragonscale from these mobs. Other great Cataclysm Farming Spots for leather include the plateau northeast of Thundermar, near Kirthaven. A number of different animals including elk, gryphons, and quite a few others can be skinned and always drop savage leather. Right now this is not a heavily farmed area, so you can probably luck out well.
Cloth has always been a profitable staple in the WoW economy. Used by tailors as well as players of any class for first aid, Embersilk cloth can be sold for as little as 100 gold per stack, but on some servers it can be sold for much more. There are several great Catacylsm Farming Spots that have a high concentration of humanoids, including Glopgut’s Hollow, Slithering Cove, and Elementium Depths. I like these spots because they include other materials that can be farmed at the same time.
Of course, you will want to be farming herbs and/or ore while you are running these Cataclysm Farming Spots. As always, you will want to make sure that you have your add-ons for your gathering professions installed and up to date. If you are planning on farming the specific materials already mentioned, then herbs and ore should be just added cash.
Scrabble Tournament – Great Winning Tips for Keeps
Are you planning to join an upcoming scrabble tournament in your area but still unsure of yourself whether you can make it on top of the game or not? Are you interested in board games and tournaments like scrabble and be a word wizard? Why not start your word quest now and be recognized as a winner or even a champion in this field?
Winning in the scrabble tournament needs one’s awareness about words, its formation, word origin, base or root words and the prefixes or suffixes that usually get along each word. Here are some great winning tips that you always need to keep in mind to be a scrabble tournament whiz.
Reorganize Your Tiles
Rearranging your current tiles on your rack is a powerful strategy in every scrabble game. You can form as many words as you can by reorganizing these tiles as you visualize the words on your head. This strategy even helps you to broaden your word choice’s scope as you look over the board and see any favorable move that can give you higher scores.
Know the Possible Suffixes
Words ending in -s, -ing and -ed are almost countless. Once you have such prefixes on your tiles, drive these words to the right side of your rack for faster moves. If you want a better score, look for such prefixes as -al, -cy, -tion, -ly, -ness, -ful or -iest.
Play with Prefixes
Another winning scheme is to look for such prefixes as un-, re-, mis-, ex-, pre, non-, in- and tri-. Move these tiles to the left side of your rack and look for the best possible word that you can form on the board with these available prefixes.
Play Bingo Whenever You Can
Always look for the opportunity to play bingo in your scrabble moves. You get a bingo when you dispose all 7 tiles at once, which give you the highest score for that round as you get a bonus of 50 points for that.
Read Your Opponent’s Mind
Reading your opponent’s minds does not need special powers or magic tricks. You only need to be cautious of the way they look at the tiles already laid on the game board and the moves they make as they look at the tiles on their rack. If you are good on making intelligent guesses, then you can block your opponent’s attempts to get a best shot or maybe you can look for other ways to have your scores rank higher on every move.
Get a Perfect Defense Strategy
Defending yourself from your opponent’s possible attacks to outrun you from every game is another skill you need to get hold of for the winning position. Block your opponent’s every possible opportunity to get a high score in each move as much as possible.
These moves can totally boost your confidence in playing scrabble. Master these steps and skills thoroughly and you will surely be the next scrabble winner or even a champion in your dream scrabble tournament.
Top Ten Tips for Winning a Lowest Unique Bid Auction
1. Bid early
The earlier you bid, the more of an idea you will have of what is happening with the auction. Just a few strategically placed bids will let you see from your bidding table roughly where the lowest unique bid is at any time.
2. Keep checking
Just because you are currently winning an auction, don’t rest on your laurels! You could be outbid at any time so it’s down to you to keep checking back.
3. Don’t give up
Just because you don’t have the lowest unique bid, that doesn’t mean that you won’t find it! Bid strategically and you’ll soon work out where it is!
4. Don’t spend more than you can afford
It’s important to bid responsibly and set out with a figure in mind that you are willing to go up to in order to win the prize you are bidding on.
5. Make sure you get value for money
If you intend to bid numerous times in a particular auction, make sure you look for any special offers and free bids. In all such auctions, you will have to pay to bid because this is how the companies make their money.
6. Rope in your friends
If you are aiming to win a big prize such as a holiday that you will be sharing with others, don’t be afraid to ask them to chip in towards winning it, that way you won’t be taking such a big risk yourself.
7. Check other auctions
If the site you look at doesn’t have the prizes you want, then have a look around at some other websites. Don’t bid for something just to have a go at the game, wait until you find something that you would really like to win.
8. Don’t use your bids all at once
On most websites, your bids won’t expire, so don’t be afraid to leave a few in your account to use later on.
9. Do your research
Before you start to bid on anything or pay any money, make sure that you understand how it works. We see too many people bidding large amounts of money that will never win because they don’t understand the concept.
10. Don’t forget the last minute rush!
As with all auctions, if you have the lowest unique bid right at the end, everyone will be trying to outbid you! So make sure you are on the site, watching and waiting and ready to jump in to get the lowest unique bid back at the last minute!
