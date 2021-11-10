The Coolest Items in World of Warcraft, and How to Get Them – Part 15 – Orb of the Blackwhelp

Are you planning to join an upcoming scrabble tournament in your area but still unsure of yourself whether you can make it on top of the game or not? Are you interested in board games and tournaments like scrabble and be a word wizard? Why not start your word quest now and be recognized as a winner or even a champion in this field?

Winning in the scrabble tournament needs one’s awareness about words, its formation, word origin, base or root words and the prefixes or suffixes that usually get along each word. Here are some great winning tips that you always need to keep in mind to be a scrabble tournament whiz.

Reorganize Your Tiles

Rearranging your current tiles on your rack is a powerful strategy in every scrabble game. You can form as many words as you can by reorganizing these tiles as you visualize the words on your head. This strategy even helps you to broaden your word choice’s scope as you look over the board and see any favorable move that can give you higher scores.

Know the Possible Suffixes

Words ending in -s, -ing and -ed are almost countless. Once you have such prefixes on your tiles, drive these words to the right side of your rack for faster moves. If you want a better score, look for such prefixes as -al, -cy, -tion, -ly, -ness, -ful or -iest.

Play with Prefixes

Another winning scheme is to look for such prefixes as un-, re-, mis-, ex-, pre, non-, in- and tri-. Move these tiles to the left side of your rack and look for the best possible word that you can form on the board with these available prefixes.

Play Bingo Whenever You Can

Always look for the opportunity to play bingo in your scrabble moves. You get a bingo when you dispose all 7 tiles at once, which give you the highest score for that round as you get a bonus of 50 points for that.

Read Your Opponent’s Mind

Reading your opponent’s minds does not need special powers or magic tricks. You only need to be cautious of the way they look at the tiles already laid on the game board and the moves they make as they look at the tiles on their rack. If you are good on making intelligent guesses, then you can block your opponent’s attempts to get a best shot or maybe you can look for other ways to have your scores rank higher on every move.

Get a Perfect Defense Strategy

Defending yourself from your opponent’s possible attacks to outrun you from every game is another skill you need to get hold of for the winning position. Block your opponent’s every possible opportunity to get a high score in each move as much as possible.

These moves can totally boost your confidence in playing scrabble. Master these steps and skills thoroughly and you will surely be the next scrabble winner or even a champion in your dream scrabble tournament.