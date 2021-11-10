News
The Loop Fantasy Football Report Week 10: Star of season no stranger to Vikings
The NFL season is now at the halfway mark, and the fantasy campaign is past that. And while there are plenty of sudden stars lighting up the stage, there is one player who has stood out as the most surprising, most impressive fantasy factor of the 2021 campaign.
And he used to be a Viking.
Cordarrelle Patterson wasn’t even considered a running back at the start of the season. He was classified as one of many second-tier wide receivers with the Atlanta Falcons. Mike Davis was the team’s No. 1 back, and Calvin Ridley, Russell Gage and Kyle Pitts were way above No. 84 on the
receiving pecking order in the ATL.
What a difference two months makes. Patterson is now a dual-threat, top-five running back. He has almost singlehandedly kept the 4-4 Falcons in playoff contention.
Patterson has scored seven touchdowns in the Falcons’ first eight games, and he’s averaging roughly 100 total yards per game. Going forward, he’s Atlanta’s top offensive threat, as Ridley has stepped away due to personal issues.
Not bad for a guy who was unremarkable in his four years in Minnesota, or the next three years bouncing between Oakland, New England and Chicago.
Here are some others who have greatly exceeded expectations:
James Connor (Cardinals RB) –The former Steeler is a borderline top-10 running back after being cast off from Pittsburgh. An NFL-leading 11 touchdowns will do that, even though he’s averaging only about 60 total yards per game.
Leonard Fournette (Buccaneers RB) –Turns out Ronald Jones is NOT the man in Tampa, as Fournette has scored four touchdowns in the past four games and is on pace to challenge the 1,000-yard mark. His late 2020 revival was no mirage.
Cooper Kupp (Rams WR) — He came into the season barely in the top 20 among receivers. And he has been the unquestioned No. 1 since Day 1. He has 10 touchdowns already, and his 1,019 receiving yards is 137 more than anyone else in the league.
Ja’marr Chase (Bengals WR) — Remember when the former LSU star was having a case of the drops this summer? Neither does anyone else, as the future Rookie of the Year is fourth in the league with seven TDs and is averaging nearly 100 yards a game.
Deebo Samuel (49ers WR) — Where would the San Francisco offense be without this guy? He’s the fourth-ranked wideout so far this year with five TDs and more than 900 total yards. For a team that has mostly been an offensive catastrophe.
Marquise Brown (Ravens WR) — Everyone remembers his horrible day in Detroit that nearly cost Baltimore a victory. But Hollywood has been a box office smash since, with six touchdown catches. He’s on pace to finish with more than 1,400 yards. Surprise!
Carson Wentz (Colts QB) — It’s probably news to you that the former NDSU Bison legend has posted top-10 numbers in the first half. Why is it hard to believe he has accounted for 18 touchdowns and almost 250 passing yards per game? Because it has been occasionally ugly.
Dalton Schultz (Cowboys TE) — The tight end landscape is pretty much a crapshoot, and Dallas’ latest standout TE has been the biggest revelation. He has quietly moved into the top 10, averaging 50 yards and scoring three TDs. And he was mostly undrafted in summer.
SITTING STARS
Christian McCaffrey didn’t post the usual CMC numbers in his return last week, and he’ll be limited again this week vs. Arizona. … The Rams’ defense will rebound after their Sunday night loss to Tennessee, and the main victim of that will be 49ers RB Elijah Mitchell. … You better make sure Russell Wilson is back before counting on receivers D.K. Metcalf or Tyler Lockett against the Packers. … Denver’s defense made Dallas’ Dak Prescott look bad last week and will do the same with Philly’s Jalen Hurts. … Other QBs who will have a tougher time this week are Cleveland’s Baker Mayfield vs. New England and Indy’s Carson Wentz vs. Jacksonville.
MATCHUP GAME
Taking advantage of less-than stellar defenses in the Vikings-Chargers game, look for L.A. quarterback Justin Herbert and Vikings RB Dalvin Cook to have big games, which is particularly good news for the one facing a lawsuit. … Las Vegas QB Derek Carr stunk up the joint last week, but the Chiefs’ defense will be more to his liking. … Got a hunch that our old pal Adrian Peterson will reach the end zone again this week for the Titans against New Orleans. … Devonta Freeman will cement his role as Baltimore’s top runner vs. Miami. … Buffalo’s Stefon Diggs will pad his stats vs. the Jets … And in our longshot pick of the week, Detroit’s Jared Goff will do well against a Steelers defense that made Justin Fields look like a hall of famer in the second half Monday night.
INJURY WATCH
The big question this week, obviously, is whether Aaron Rodgers will return from the COVID-19 list. So you’ll have to check in with Joe Rogan on that one. … It looks like both Seattle QB Russell Wilson and Arizona’s Kyler Murray will also be back under center, though it’s less certain for Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa. … Keep an eye on Rams QB Matthew Stafford and his recently rolled ankle … As for running backs, New England’s Damien Harris and Buffalo’s Zack Moss could be out. … Arizona WR DeAndre Hopkins is considered questionable, along with Jaguars RB James Robinson, Seattle RB Chris Carson, Detroit RB Jamaal Williams, Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Pittsburgh WR Chase Claypool, Tampa Bay wideout Antonio Brown and Patriots TE Jonnu Smith.
THE DEEPEST SLEEPER
We hit a home run here last week with Pittsburgh tight end Pat Freiermuth, who caught two TD passes Monday night. Let’s try to keep the streak going with Arizona running back Eno Benjamin. The former Arizona State Sun Devil got his first decent chunk of playing time last Sunday after Chase Edmonds left with a high ankle sprain. Benjamin ran nine times for 39 yards and a touchdown. He could see a decent amount of work while Edmonds is out the next couple of weeks, as the Cardinals will be hesitant to overtax James Conner. With Carolina and Seattle on the slate the next two weeks, Benjamin could be a very good flex option.
THE THURSDAY PICK
Ravens at Dolphins (+7½):
Pick: Ravens by 7
BREAKING NEWS
We’ll be updating our column, based on the latest injuries and innuendo, right up until Sunday’s kickoff. Go to TwinCities.com/theloop.
You can hear Kevin Cusick on Wednesdays on Bob Sansevere’s “BS Show” podcast on iTunes. You can follow Kevin on Twitter — @theloopnow. He can be reached at [email protected]
Police investigating homicide in St. Paul’s Payne-Phalen area
A homicide investigation is underway in St. Paul’s Payne-Phalen neighborhood, the police department announced Wednesday morning.
Police said they will release more information later Wednesday about the killing that happened about 4 a.m. in the 600 block of East Cook Avenue.
The homicide is the 33rd of the year in St. Paul. There were 34 in the city last year, matching the most on record, which was was set in 1992.
Vikings rookie RB Kene Nwangwu named NFC Special Teams Player of Week
After handling the ball in an NFL regular-season game for the first time, Vikings rookie Kene Nwangwu was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week on Wednesday.
Nwangwu, a reserve running back, returned the second-half kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown and had a nine-yard run for a first down on a fake punt later in the third quarter in Minnesota’s 34-31 overtime loss last week at Baltimore.
It was Nwangwu’s second NFL game. He was on injured reserve for the first six games of the season with a hyperextended left knee. In his NFL debut on Oct. 31 against Dallas, Nwangwu was back for five kickoffs but they were all touchbacks.
Against the Ravens, Nwangwu also had a 23-yard kickoff return. The other four times he was back for kickoffs, they were touchbacks.
Did state’s own witnesses hurt Kyle Rittenhouse case?
KENOSHA, Wis. — Prosecutors wrapped up more than a week of testimony at Kyle Rittenhouse’s homicide trial after calling more than a dozen witnesses — some appearing to help the defense more than the prosecution.
The onus was on prosecutors to counter Rittenhouse’s self-defense claim in shooting dead two men and wounding a third at a protest in Kenosha last year following the shooting of Jacob Blake, who is Black, by a white police officer. The defense team began their case on Tuesday.
Rittenhouse, then 17, fatally shot Joseph Rosenbaum at a car lot. After running from that scene, he shot and killed Anthony Huber and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz.
A look at the state’s presentation to jurors:
HOW DO LEGAL EXPERTS THINK IT WENT?
Legal experts agreed prosecutors had the bigger challenge going in, and some said they didn’t come close to offering the kind of testimony sure to persuade jurors.
“The case has gone very badly for the prosecution,” said Phil Turner, a former federal prosecutor who has followed the trial through the media.
Prosecutors endeavored to show Rittenhouse’s fears for his life on the night of Aug. 25, 2020, weren’t justified. But successive state witnesses, Turner and other legal experts said, seemed to buttress the defense assertion that Rittenhouse had good reason to be afraid.
But not everyone believes the state’s presentation went that badly.
Joe Lopez, a Chicago-based defense attorney, singled out witnesses who said Rosenbaum acted oddly but didn’t pose a threat as testimony helpful to the state.
“The prosecution has called witnesses that hurt their case — but sometimes you take the good with the bad,” Lopez said.
WHAT ARE SOME EXAMPLES OF STATE WITNESSES SEEMING TO AID THE DEFENSE?
Ryan Balch is a military veteran who carried an AR-style rifle that night and patrolled with Rittenhouse. He told jurors how Rosenbaum made ominous threats within earshot of Rittenhouse.
“If I catch any of you guys alone tonight I’m going to f— kill you!” he recalled Rosenbaum shouting.
Another witness, videographer Richie McGinniss, described Rosenbaum chasing Rittenhouse and lunging for Rittenhouse’s gun. When prosecutor Thomas Binger pressed McGinniss to concede he didn’t know what Rosenbaum’s intent was, McGinniss had a pointed — and damaging — answer.
“Well,” McGinniss promptly replied, “he said, `F— you.′ And then he reached for the weapon.”
Gal Pissetzky, another Chicago-based defense attorney, said that was vital testimony — for the defense.
“If (lunging for the gun) is not a threatening action that would put Rittenhouse in fear for his life, I am not sure what would be,” he said.
McGinniss also described Rittenhouse as appearing to do all he could to flee and even shouting “friendly, friendly, friendly” at Rosenbaum to convey he meant no harm.
Grosskreutz is another state witness who may have helped the defense case as much as the prosecution’s. He testified that he carried a loaded pistol that night and acknowledged that it was aimed at Rittenhouse when Rittenhouse shot him — although Grosskreutz maintained he didn’t intentionally aim the gun and said he wouldn’t have fired.
WERE THERE NOTABLE MISSTEPS BY PROSECUTORS?
Prosecutors made at least one unforced error that allowed evidence favorable to the defense that otherwise would have been barred.
It happened with Rosenbaum’s fiancée, Kariann Swart, on the stand when a prosecutor asked her if Rosenbaum had taken medication earlier on the day he was shot.
By asking that question, the judge ruled prosecutors opened the door for the defense to ask Swart what the medication was for. Under cross-examination, she told jurors it was for bipolar disorder and depression.
In self-defense cases, the mental health history of an alleged aggressor isn’t considered relevant unless the person who used deadly force was aware of it. Rittenhouse wasn’t.
But getting Rosenbaum’s mental health in front of jurors could add credibility to the idea that Rosenbaum was an unstable aggressor.
WHAT TESTIMONY HELPED PROSECUTORS?
Some testimony depicted Rittenhouse as reckless for attending such a volatile protest with an AR-style semi-automatic rifle, suggesting that was the primary cause of the tragic series of events.
Prosecutors also presented evidence contrasting Rittenhouse’s actions with others who came armed to the protest but never fired a shot.
Prosecutors also sought to play down Rosenbaum as a threat.
Jason Lackowski, another armed veteran in Rittenhouse’s group, told jurors he saw Rosenbaum as “a babbling idiot” and that he perceived his threats as hollow.
WHAT ELSE MAY HAVE HELPED THEIR CASE?
Prosecutors had some success in raising doubts about a key defense assertion that Rittenhouse feared his alleged attackers would wrest his rifle away and use it to shoot him.
State witness Dominick Black, a friend of Rittenhouse’s who similarly showed up with a weapon, told jurors he bought the rifle for Rittenhouse months before the shootings because Rittenhouse wasn’t old enough to own one at the time.
He testified that a gun sling Rittenhouse wore around his neck and shoulder area included a strap that anchored the gun to Rittenhouse’s body. He said that strap would have made it difficult for anyone to pry the gun away — undermining the defense claim that Rittenhouse feared losing control of his weapon.
WHAT’S THE BOTTOM LINE?
Trying to guess how jurors are perceiving evidence is hazardous in any case, perhaps more so in one as novel and politically charged as Rittenhouse’s.
The significance of evidence presented by prosecutors is often not evident until closing arguments — an opportunity for prosecutors to connect all the dots for jurors.
