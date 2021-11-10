law
The Price Tag for Pain and Suffering Damages
What are pain and suffering damages?
The basic answer is that damages for pain and suffering are the amount of money that a person receives for the physical and emotional losses caused from an injury. “Tort Reformers” sometimes refer to these as “Non-Economic Damages.” North Carolina, as well as many states, has placed certain caps or limits on Non-Economic Damages. Most folks understand these injuries as the human losses caused by an event or injury.
Calculating and deciding on the dollar value for pain and suffering is rarely an easy task for a jury. The amount of dollars in compensation for pain and suffering are not just pulled out of thin air. They essentially have to put a price tag on things that don’t carry a monetary value. Juries, attorneys and insurance companies don’t have a scientific formula to follow and no two people or injuries are alike. There are many factors taken into consideration when trying to put a value on Pain and Suffering Damages.
What factors are used to determine the value of Pain & Suffering Damages?
· Job/income
· Age
· Community/lifestyle
· Marital status/family Situation
· Evidence
· Location of injury and claim
· Attitude/witness quality
· Pre-existing injuries
· Tolerance of pain
· Medical treatment
· Duration of the loss
Our extensive experience is trying cases tells us that the human losses are often the greatest losses. The broken leg may heal, the lost wages can get repaid (with interest); but the missed wedding, child’s birthday or other life event will be forever lost.
The degree of change and affect in the above factors because of the injury will help create a complete picture for juries and insurance companies and impact the money verdict sufficient to equal the human losses. As said before, no two people and injuries are the same. Even if two people have suffered the same injury, other factors in their life will affect the dollar amount necessary to balance the human losses they experienced from an injury. Lawyers and insurance companies use some tools to help them arrive at a figure. Past jury verdicts and and similar settlements can provide a general base in deciding a range with the purpose of determining how much to “demand” from the other party or how much to ask a jury in compensation. An experienced personal injury attorney will know how to assess the value of your pain and suffering–what factors to include and what resources to utilize.
law
How Do You Know When You Need a Motorcycle Accident Lawyer?
If you or someone you know has suffered an injury due to an accident involving a motorcycle, you should look into hiring a motorcycle accident lawyer. While a lawyer can’t undo the injuries that you and your family have suffered, they can and will help you find justice.
The Dangers of Motorcycles
Unlike a car, a motorcycle leaves its riders unprotected. There are no airbags, and there’s no metal frame around the passengers to protect them. This lack of protection means that accidents involving a motorcycle are more likely to lead to severe injuries than accidents involving only a car. If you or someone you know was in a collision while riding a motorcycle, chances are that they have suffered some kind of injury. If that injury is severe, then you or your friend should contact a motorcycle accident lawyer.
However, it’s not only motorcycle riders who might need a motorcycle accident lawyer. The 1981 Hurt Report on Motorcycle Safety found that three quarters of all motorcycle accidents involved a 4-wheel vehicle. Cars often collide with motorcycles due to the increased difficulty of seeing the bikes, which are much smaller than cars. Cars turning making left turns most commonly collide with motorcycles. If you or someone you know is suffering an injury due to such a collision, consider hiring a lawyer.
Injuries Major and Minor
The kinds of injuries for which a motorcycle accident lawyer can help you find justice range from the most severe to more subtle injuries. In the worst case scenario, someone you love was killed in the accident. In this case, a lawyer can help you sue the negligent party for wrongful death. The suit will not help with the grief of losing someone close to you, but suits like these ensure that lethal carelessness does not go unpunished.
There are also many severe injuries that leave the victim alive. Collisions often result in damage to the brain or spine, which can lead to paralysis, amnesia, or coma, all very serious conditions that warrant calling a motorcycle accident lawyer. Collisions can also cause broken or fractured bones, injuries which can lead to the victim missing work, or being permanently disabled. If you can no longer do your job because of an injury, you need a lawyer to help you get the compensation you deserve.
However, not all injuries are obvious. Injuries to the brain often have delayed or hard-to-notice symptoms, including depression, confusion, loss of senses such as smell or taste, and changes to one’s personality. As a result, traumatic brain injuries often go undiagnosed, even though they can significantly impact one’s life. Victims of undiagnosed brain injuries might lose interest in the activities they used to enjoy, or behave in erratic ways that damage their interpersonal relationships. If any of these symptoms make you think of someone who was in a motorcycle-related accident, then you should encourage that person to see a doctor-and to call a motorcycle accident lawyer.
Get the Compensation You Deserve
Motorcycles are fun and cool, but they are also very dangerous. If you or someone you know has suffered any injury, major or minor, from an accident involving a motorcycle, you should find a motorcycle accident lawyer who can fight on your behalf to get you the compensation you deserve.
law
Personal Injury Lawyers and Attorneys
Personal Injury Lawyers and Attorneys (PI Lawyers and Attorneys) provide specialized legal expertise, to anyone who has been either physically injured, or psychologically injured, due to negligence or wrong doings by a person, or any registered entity (small business, company, government organization, etc). They are highly knowledgeable and experienced in the area of law called “tort law”, which includes civil wrong-doing, as well as economic and non-economic damage to your body, rights, reputation, or property. They are licensed and trained in all areas of law; however, they typically handle only “tort law” cases.
Most common cases requiring these specialized Lawyers or Attorneys involve injuries, automobile accidents, defective products, medical malpractice or mistakes, slip-and-fall accidents, and much more.
Generally, they are qualified “trial lawyers”, though most personal injury cases settle “out of court”, rather than go to trial. They must adhere to both professional and ethical codes of conduct set down by the bar association. Once registered to practice law with the bar association, They can legally file legal complaints, argue cases, draft legal documents, and offer personal injury advice to victims.
Commonly referred to as “plaintiff attorneys” or “plaintiff lawyers”, PI Lawyers and Attorneys are responsible for interviewing prospective clients to evaluate the legal matter, identify distinct issues within the larger problem, and extensively research each issue to build the strongest case. Ultimately, professional responsibility is to secure justice and maximum compensation for loss and suffering.
PI Lawyers and Attorneys owe their clients “duty of loyalty” and “duty of confidentiality”, and must have their clients’ best interests at heart. In order to practice, they have passed lengthy written bar examinations, and, in most cases, written ethics examinations. They have also completed a general four-year law degree from an accredited law university.
Once admitted to the bar association, Personal Injury Lawyers and Attorneys are required to remain up-to-date on all the latest legal/non-legal developments relevant to their field of practice, completing a regular number of ongoing legal education to stay ahead of developments in their field. By limiting the types of personal injury cases they accept, they are able to refine their specialized knowledge and experience. To be certified as a specialist in injury law, however, a lawyer must complete specialty certification.
This allows the bar Association to enforce strict standards of competence, knowledge, and experience, which PI Lawyers and Attorneys must meet in order to be recognized in their area of practice as a specialist. As you can see from the PI Lawyers and Attorneys who appear on the webpage link at the bottom of this article, Lawyers who complete their specialty certification program, in personal injury law, at an accredited university, are recognized as personal injury specialists, and are your best chance of securing a guaranteed result to your personal injury claim.
law
Best Auto Accident DWI Lawyer in Nassau County
Monteleone & Siegel -Auto Accident DWI Lawyer Nassau
This is When Things Get Complicated
Imagine you’re driving down the road and suddenly another car slams into you. You wake up in a hospital a few days later and have to begin the process of healing in many ways. Conversely, think about leaving a bar and driving down the road only to run into another vehicle. Once the police arrive you’re charged with a DWI and placed under arrest. The other driver is being taken out of their car on a stretcher and you’re being put in the back of a police car to be taken to the station.
What’s the Next Step?
Whether you’re the person in the hospital or the one sitting in the drunk tank at the local jail, you’re going to need the help of a professional. You need some one knows that how to legally help you with your auto accident and the DWI charges that are being filed. The person you need is a lawyer in Nassau who can represent you the right way and make sure your case comes to as positive a result as possible. Having the right lawyer by your side could make all the difference for you.
The Hospitalized Victim
As the person that was run into you might not feel you have any fault in the accident, which might be true, but it’s important that you file a claim that’s going to give you complete coverage of what you’ve experienced and will experience as a result of the accident. The lawyer you choose to represent you will be able to assist you with filing for property damages, pain and suffering, personal injury, medical expenses, loss of wages, and any other benefits you might be able to receive as a result of the accident.
The Impaired Driver
Even though the auto accident is likely to be viewed as your fault and the addition of the DWI charges make things more difficult, you do need to have a lawyer who is going to fight for you. Choose the right legal team in the Nassau area and let them get to work. It might surprise you to learn more about the accident and what caused it as the process takes place. At the very least, having the right lawyer will help bring your case to as close to a positive result as you can expect.
Which Team Should You Choose?
Whether you’re the person in the hospital or the one behind bars, you need to choose the right lawyer to represent you. In both cases, the team at Monteleone & Siegel PLLC can make it easy for you to relax and know you’re in good hands. This legal team will take your case and work hard to bring it to a positive conclusion for you. A positive conclusion could be different for both sides of the case, but you need to make an appointment for a consultation today and let this team get to work for you.
