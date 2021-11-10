The Price Tag for Pain and Suffering Damages

If you or someone you know has suffered an injury due to an accident involving a motorcycle, you should look into hiring a motorcycle accident lawyer. While a lawyer can’t undo the injuries that you and your family have suffered, they can and will help you find justice.

The Dangers of Motorcycles

Unlike a car, a motorcycle leaves its riders unprotected. There are no airbags, and there’s no metal frame around the passengers to protect them. This lack of protection means that accidents involving a motorcycle are more likely to lead to severe injuries than accidents involving only a car. If you or someone you know was in a collision while riding a motorcycle, chances are that they have suffered some kind of injury. If that injury is severe, then you or your friend should contact a motorcycle accident lawyer.

However, it’s not only motorcycle riders who might need a motorcycle accident lawyer. The 1981 Hurt Report on Motorcycle Safety found that three quarters of all motorcycle accidents involved a 4-wheel vehicle. Cars often collide with motorcycles due to the increased difficulty of seeing the bikes, which are much smaller than cars. Cars turning making left turns most commonly collide with motorcycles. If you or someone you know is suffering an injury due to such a collision, consider hiring a lawyer.

Injuries Major and Minor

The kinds of injuries for which a motorcycle accident lawyer can help you find justice range from the most severe to more subtle injuries. In the worst case scenario, someone you love was killed in the accident. In this case, a lawyer can help you sue the negligent party for wrongful death. The suit will not help with the grief of losing someone close to you, but suits like these ensure that lethal carelessness does not go unpunished.

There are also many severe injuries that leave the victim alive. Collisions often result in damage to the brain or spine, which can lead to paralysis, amnesia, or coma, all very serious conditions that warrant calling a motorcycle accident lawyer. Collisions can also cause broken or fractured bones, injuries which can lead to the victim missing work, or being permanently disabled. If you can no longer do your job because of an injury, you need a lawyer to help you get the compensation you deserve.

However, not all injuries are obvious. Injuries to the brain often have delayed or hard-to-notice symptoms, including depression, confusion, loss of senses such as smell or taste, and changes to one’s personality. As a result, traumatic brain injuries often go undiagnosed, even though they can significantly impact one’s life. Victims of undiagnosed brain injuries might lose interest in the activities they used to enjoy, or behave in erratic ways that damage their interpersonal relationships. If any of these symptoms make you think of someone who was in a motorcycle-related accident, then you should encourage that person to see a doctor-and to call a motorcycle accident lawyer.

Get the Compensation You Deserve

Motorcycles are fun and cool, but they are also very dangerous. If you or someone you know has suffered any injury, major or minor, from an accident involving a motorcycle, you should find a motorcycle accident lawyer who can fight on your behalf to get you the compensation you deserve.