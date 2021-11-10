News
Turtle soup threatens future of reptile in Missouri, 11 other states
NEW ORLEANS — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is proposing threatened status for alligator snapping turtles — huge, spike-shelled beasts that lurk at the bottom of slow waterways, luring prey to their mouths by extending a wormlike lure.
Every state in their range now protects them, but the lingering effects of catching the reptiles for turtle soup are among the reasons their numbers are now so low.
They once were found in Kansas and Indiana, but their territory now spans 12 states: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas.
According to Oriannesociety.org, Common Snapping Turtles are nowhere as big as large alligator snappers. The Common Snapping Turtle also lacks the three prominent keels on the upper shell and have eyes positioned on the side of the head. An Alligator Snapping Turtle has a strongly hooked jaw and laterally-positioned eyes.
Also, Common Snapping Turtles occasionally cross roads and move over wetlands, Alligator Snapping Turtles only leave the water to nest.
The federal agency on Monday posted a preview of a Federal Register notice planned for Tuesday.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Vote for the St. Louis Zoo in USA Today’s 10 Best Holiday Zoo Lights list
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri health officials have added 100 new COVID-19 deaths to the state’s public records.
According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the state has recorded 710,131 cumulative cases of SARS-CoV-2—an increase of 926 positive cases (PCR testing only)—and 12,325 total deaths as of Tuesday, Nov. 9, an increase of 100 over yesterday. That’s a case fatality rate of 1.74%.
Burglary suspect running from police in a Belleville field
Millstadt, Ill. – A source tells FOX 2 that police are looking for a burglary suspect near where a home exploded in Belleville. The two incidents do not appear to be related.
Police are looking for a burglar who just drove away from a home on Townhall Road. The suspect ditched his car along the road and ran into a field.
Several armed St. Clair County officers are now canvassing the fields. The suspect is now hiding somewhere in the brush.
Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX Helicopter is above this developing story. See live video from the air or refresh this page for the latest update.
Polis asks the public to weigh in on icon restaurant’s future: “What do you want to see at Casa Bonita?”
A court hearing on the pending sale of Casa Bonita to a group headed by the creators of “South Park” is on schedule for Dec. 1, and Gov. Jared Polis has asked the public on social media to share visions about a retooled restaurant.
Polis on Facebook on Monday said that the public is “excited to see what happens next” at the landmark Lakewood eatery on West Colfax Avenue and he asked, “What do you want to see at Casa Bonita?”
By Tuesday afternoon more than 800 comments were posted on the governor’s query.
“Still diving and hiring of high schoolers in the area,” said Joan Poston, whose comment had 22 likes.
Opened in 1974, the entertainment-themed restaurant seated more than 1,000 customers before its closure in 2020. Strolling Mariachi bands performed along with jugglers and other entertainers. A highlight of a visit was indoor, waterfall cliff diving with daredevils performing an assortment of dives from a 30-foot cliff into a pool of water at the base of a waterfall.
In August, Colorado natives Trey Parker and Matt Stone announced that one of their companies reached an agreement with the restaurant’s owner, Summit Family Restaurants, to pay $3.1 million to make Casa Bonita’s creditors whole and purchase operating assets. Summit had filed for bankruptcy on April 6 in Arizona.
Last week, Save Casa Bonita, a group of local fans of the landmark Lakewood eatery, withdrew its legal objection to the sale of the restaurant in a U.S. Bankruptcy Court District of Colorado filing.
“We want it to stay pretty much the same except for a major clean up and better food!! Maybe remodel the bathrooms and the arcade. We hope they don’t change Big Bart’s Cave!” said Sarah Gregory, on Facebook. Her comment had 77 likes.
