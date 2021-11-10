Connect with us

News

Two shot outside north St. Louis nightclub Wednesday morning

Published

27 seconds ago

on

Two shot outside north St. Louis nightclub Wednesday morning
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — St. Louis County Council members are seeking answers over Spire Missouri’s recent email warning customers of potential natural gas outages this winter — outages the company said could occur if a pipeline is shut down.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that council members questioned Spire’s planning manager, David Yonce, during a meeting on Tuesday where he said about 400,000 homes in the St. Louis region could lose gas supply eventually if the pipeline closes.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Henry Ruggs’ lawyers want to block medical records release

Published

12 mins ago

on

November 10, 2021

By

Henry Ruggs’ lawyers want to block medical records release
google news

LAS VEGAS — Attorneys for former Raiders player Henry Ruggs III are fighting to keep his medical records out of the hands of prosecutors charging him with driving under the influence in a fiery crash that killed a woman and cost Ruggs his NFL job.

Ruggs didn’t appear in person in court Wednesday, as prosecutors filed additional charges that could mean additional prison time if the 22-year-old former first-round NFL draft pick is convicted.

He is accused of driving 156 mph with a blood-alcohol level twice the legal limit in Nevada when his sports car slammed into the rear of Tina Tintor’s vehicle early Nov. 2.

Tintor’s funeral is scheduled Thursday. Ruggs is being held on house arrest with strict conditions while his criminal case proceeds.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Family of 12 escapes from devastating Belleville house fire

Published

23 mins ago

on

November 10, 2021

By

Family of 12 escapes from devastating Belleville house fire
google news

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — A family of 12, escaped a devastating house fire in Belleville Tuesday morning. The fire started around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday at a home located in the 8900 block of Highway 163. The home was fully engulfed in flames, and explosions were reported coming from the scene.

“As I came home, the daycare lady said she heard a really loud boom, and my kids said they heard a boom,” said Pamela R. Hill who lives nearby.

Multiple crews responded to the second-alarm fire as Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX captured the dramatic scene from above.

Decades of family memories inside the home vanished within minutes.

A preliminary investigation, conducted by the Millstadt Fire Department, found that the fire started in the front corner of the house. The Illinois State Fire Marshal deemed the cause of the fire as suspicious.

The homeowner and the rest of her family are now displaced looking for a place to live. Twelve family members lived at the house, four of them minors, including a baby.

“It was scary because they said the house was on fire, but I didn’t see anything,” said the homeowner’s daughter-in-law Kenna Haas. “So, I didn’t know what was going on. I ran outside, and as soon as I got outside, the truck that was on fire just exploded.”

Everyone inside the house made it out safely, and no one was taken to the hospital. However, several of them were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

“You know, I have an 8-month-old granddaughter that was in that home,” homeowner Shannon Rackhaus said. “They didn’t think about who was in that home. They just wanted revenge.”

“I lost my home. I lost 20 years of investments. Everything I owned was in that home, and we are starting from zero,” said Rackhaus. “They will get caught up too, and whenever they do, they will have to pay for the price that they chose.”

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Illinois State Fire Marshal.

A GoFundMe has since been started to assist the family.

google news
Continue Reading

News

United Airlines will stop flying to this Missouri city

Published

34 mins ago

on

November 10, 2021

By

United Airlines will stop flying to this Missouri city
google news

COLUMBIA, Mo — United Airlines announced it will discontinue service to several U.S. airports indefinitely, including one in Missouri, due to limited resources and staffing amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The airline is dropping 11 regional routes to small cities from its hubs in Houston, Denver, and Chicago, Business Insider reported.

Columbia Regional Airport is one of the locations where United Airlines will indefinitely suspend flights, effective Jan. 4, 2022. The airline currently operates two daily outbound flights from Columbia, Missouri, to O’Hare International Airport in Chicago.

United started service at Columbia Regional Airport in August 2017. In a press release, the City of Columbia said the airport will be in instant communication with United and other carriers to evaluate the effects of the pandemic on the travel industry.

Meanwhile, American Airlines will continue to operate two flights to Chicago out of Columbia, the Columbia Daily Tribune reported.

“Columbia Regional Airport and the City of Columbia will continue to create an environment where American Airlines can thrive to ensure it is successful in the region,” Columbia city manager John Glascock said in a statement. “COU provides the entire mid-Missouri region a way to connect with the rest of the world. We will continue to work with our partners to ensure our customers have a positive and convenient travel experience they would not be able to replicate at other locations.”

Here are the other cities United will indefinitely cut from its routes, according to Business Insider:

  • Kalamazoo/Battle Creek, Michigan
  • College Station, Texas
  • Mosinee, Wisconsin
  • Evansville, Indiana
  • Killeen–Fort Hood, Texas
  • Lansing, Michigan
  • Monroe, Louisiana
  • Pierre, South Dakota
  • Watertown, South Dakota
  • Twin Falls, Idaho

google news
Continue Reading

Trending