News
Two shot outside north St. Louis nightclub Wednesday morning
CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — St. Louis County Council members are seeking answers over Spire Missouri’s recent email warning customers of potential natural gas outages this winter — outages the company said could occur if a pipeline is shut down.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that council members questioned Spire’s planning manager, David Yonce, during a meeting on Tuesday where he said about 400,000 homes in the St. Louis region could lose gas supply eventually if the pipeline closes.
News
Henry Ruggs’ lawyers want to block medical records release
LAS VEGAS — Attorneys for former Raiders player Henry Ruggs III are fighting to keep his medical records out of the hands of prosecutors charging him with driving under the influence in a fiery crash that killed a woman and cost Ruggs his NFL job.
Ruggs didn’t appear in person in court Wednesday, as prosecutors filed additional charges that could mean additional prison time if the 22-year-old former first-round NFL draft pick is convicted.
He is accused of driving 156 mph with a blood-alcohol level twice the legal limit in Nevada when his sports car slammed into the rear of Tina Tintor’s vehicle early Nov. 2.
Tintor’s funeral is scheduled Thursday. Ruggs is being held on house arrest with strict conditions while his criminal case proceeds.
Ruggs’ attorneys, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, cited state privacy law and convinced a judge to at least temporarily block access to Ruggs’ medical records.
Chesnoff said state law supersedes federal health records privacy requirements.
Attorney Peter Christiansen obtained the same temporary block on behalf of Ruggs’ girlfriend, Kiara Je’nai Kilgo-Washington. She was with Ruggs and was also injured in the crash.
The judge set a Dec. 8 hearing to decide if their medical records must be turned over to police and prosecutors.
News
Family of 12 escapes from devastating Belleville house fire
BELLEVILLE, Ill. — A family of 12, escaped a devastating house fire in Belleville Tuesday morning. The fire started around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday at a home located in the 8900 block of Highway 163. The home was fully engulfed in flames, and explosions were reported coming from the scene.
“As I came home, the daycare lady said she heard a really loud boom, and my kids said they heard a boom,” said Pamela R. Hill who lives nearby.
Multiple crews responded to the second-alarm fire as Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX captured the dramatic scene from above.
Decades of family memories inside the home vanished within minutes.
A preliminary investigation, conducted by the Millstadt Fire Department, found that the fire started in the front corner of the house. The Illinois State Fire Marshal deemed the cause of the fire as suspicious.
The homeowner and the rest of her family are now displaced looking for a place to live. Twelve family members lived at the house, four of them minors, including a baby.
“It was scary because they said the house was on fire, but I didn’t see anything,” said the homeowner’s daughter-in-law Kenna Haas. “So, I didn’t know what was going on. I ran outside, and as soon as I got outside, the truck that was on fire just exploded.”
Everyone inside the house made it out safely, and no one was taken to the hospital. However, several of them were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.
“You know, I have an 8-month-old granddaughter that was in that home,” homeowner Shannon Rackhaus said. “They didn’t think about who was in that home. They just wanted revenge.”
“I lost my home. I lost 20 years of investments. Everything I owned was in that home, and we are starting from zero,” said Rackhaus. “They will get caught up too, and whenever they do, they will have to pay for the price that they chose.”
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Illinois State Fire Marshal.
A GoFundMe has since been started to assist the family.
Suggest a Correction
News
United Airlines will stop flying to this Missouri city
COLUMBIA, Mo — United Airlines announced it will discontinue service to several U.S. airports indefinitely, including one in Missouri, due to limited resources and staffing amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The airline is dropping 11 regional routes to small cities from its hubs in Houston, Denver, and Chicago, Business Insider reported.
Columbia Regional Airport is one of the locations where United Airlines will indefinitely suspend flights, effective Jan. 4, 2022. The airline currently operates two daily outbound flights from Columbia, Missouri, to O’Hare International Airport in Chicago.
United started service at Columbia Regional Airport in August 2017. In a press release, the City of Columbia said the airport will be in instant communication with United and other carriers to evaluate the effects of the pandemic on the travel industry.
Meanwhile, American Airlines will continue to operate two flights to Chicago out of Columbia, the Columbia Daily Tribune reported.
“Columbia Regional Airport and the City of Columbia will continue to create an environment where American Airlines can thrive to ensure it is successful in the region,” Columbia city manager John Glascock said in a statement. “COU provides the entire mid-Missouri region a way to connect with the rest of the world. We will continue to work with our partners to ensure our customers have a positive and convenient travel experience they would not be able to replicate at other locations.”
Here are the other cities United will indefinitely cut from its routes, according to Business Insider:
- Kalamazoo/Battle Creek, Michigan
- College Station, Texas
- Mosinee, Wisconsin
- Evansville, Indiana
- Killeen–Fort Hood, Texas
- Lansing, Michigan
- Monroe, Louisiana
- Pierre, South Dakota
- Watertown, South Dakota
- Twin Falls, Idaho
Suggest a Correction
Two shot outside north St. Louis nightclub Wednesday morning
PHOTOS: Bella Hadid Cries as She Opens Up About Mental Health and Anxiety
Henry Ruggs’ lawyers want to block medical records release
Fully vaccinated Matthew McConaughey refuses to give Covid-19 mRNA shots to his three children
Lizzo, Tyler Perry, & Gabrielle Union Among Star-Studded Guest List At Adele’s ‘One Night Only’
Family of 12 escapes from devastating Belleville house fire
‘The Masked Singer’s Skunk: All The Clues We Know So Far About Her Identity
United Airlines will stop flying to this Missouri city
Mo’ Money: Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS X Fendi Collab Rakes In A Whopping $1 Million In Just One Minute
One man shot, killed in Denver’s westside
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
Did Dr. Fauci Use African Orphans for AIDS Experiments?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Tech2 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
News4 weeks ago
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
-
Celebrities4 days ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19