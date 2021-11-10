News
Two-thirds of Ramsey County’s employees comply with COVID-19 vaccine-or-test mandate
About two-thirds of Ramsey County government employees so far have complied with a county mandate to either get vaccinated against the coronavirus or get tested weekly.
The county’s policy went into effect Nov. 1 for its 5,029 employees who are either permanent, temporary, intermittent or seasonal. It does not apply to contracted staff and vendors, volunteers or unpaid college interns.
County Manager Ryan O’Connor said Tuesday that 3,376 workers — 67 percent — have entered information in the county’s online personnel portal, and 91 percent of them provided proof that they are fully vaccinated.
“That would be our floor at this point,” he said. “So everything goes up from there as we move ahead.”
O’Connor said it could be tough for the county to get some of its roughly 1,000 temporary employees to comply, as some may have no plans to return to their jobs.
According to the policy, failure to comply could result in “discipline up to and including termination.” County spokesperson John Siqveland said Tuesday the discipline would be based on a number of factors, but generally progresses from a reprimand to a suspension and ultimately termination.
County commissioners in August unanimously approved the policy.
TWO TEST POSITIVE
Employees could submit their vaccination status starting Oct. 20. Those who’ve shared that they are unvaccinated or who’ve not yet complied were required to begin testing last week; two tested positive.
“We’re in our phase now where the requirement begins to take teeth this week,” O’Connor said.
The county, in a letter to employees about the policy, addressed why only unvaccinated employees have to test, when vaccinated employees still can get the virus and spread it to others.
“Vaccinated people are much less likely to become infected with COVID-19,” the letter read. “They are also less likely to become severely ill or to die from COVID-19. The testing program focuses on those who are choosing not to be vaccinated because those individuals are more likely to become ill with COVID-19 and spread the infection to others.”
INCENTIVE PAY
With supervisor approval, employees can take up to an hour away from work each week to test. Those who test on their own time can get $15 per test.
The policy does allow for exemptions, including for religious beliefs, pregnancy or medical issues, as well as for those on approved leave or who have tested positive for the coronavirus within the last 90 days. Three employees have been granted exemptions, O’Connor said.
Those who upload proof of full vaccination can get an extra $100 on a future paycheck, though the county said it cannot guarantee incentive funds will remain available after Dec. 31.
The county board in August authorized spending up to $1 million of federal coronavirus-related response funds for the employee financial incentive and for the administration and auditing of the vaccination and testing protocols.
News
After reconsidering, judge allows live video coverage of Kim Potter trial
Live video coverage will be allowed in the trial of a former Brooklyn Center police officer charged in the death of Daunte Wright after the judge overseeing the case reversed herself Tuesday, citing the state of the pandemic.
Hennepin County District Judge Regina Chu had ruled in August that she would not allow recording or livestreaming of Kim Potter’s trial, which is due to start Nov. 30. Under Minnesota court rules, audio and video coverage of a criminal trial is usually barred unless all parties consent, and Potter has not agreed to it. But a different judge made an exception for the trial earlier this year of former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd.
A coalition of media organizations including the Associated Press made a fresh plea last week for reconsideration, saying “reasonable and meaningful” public and media access to the proceedings requires live coverage under current conditions.
Chu issued an order Tuesday granting their request, saying her expectation that COVID-19 would be on the wane by the time the trial starts has not come true. She noted that infection and hospitalization rates in Minnesota continue to rise.
“Ongoing pandemic concerns are front and center in informing this Court to reconsider its original decision prohibiting A/V coverage,” Chu wrote. “Furthermore, public and media interest in the case appears to be more substantial than originally thought. … It simply does not make sense given the current state of the pandemic to take unnecessary risks to public health and safety.”
Potter, who is white, fatally shot Wright, a 20-year-old Black motorist, on April 11. She has said she meant to use her Taser instead of her handgun as Wright was trying to drive away from officers. She’s charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter.
Chu wrote that Chauvin’s trial — Minnesota first criminal case in which cameras were allowed from start to finish — “should allay any trepidations about cameras in the courtroom.” She issued a set of ground rules that were similar to those Judge Peter Cahill used for regulating access to Chauvin’s trial. Only two pool reporters will be allowed into the courtroom at a time, while Chu will allow three Wright family members at a time.
After Chauvin’s trial, Minnesota Supreme Court Chief Justice Lorie Gildea approvingly ordered a court advisory committee to study whether the current rules on audio and video coverage should be amended, and to report back by next July 1.
Chu made a point out of saying her decision to allow audio and video coverage was “most emphatically” not influenced by a protest by some activists outside her downtown Minneapolis home Saturday night. She said it had no bearing on her ruling.
“The bedrock of our democracy is the rule of law and that means we must have an independent judiciary and judges who can make decisions independent of the political winds that are blowing, protests or attempts at intimidation,” she wrote. “Judges sometimes properly change their minds because of changed circumstances — the Court has here.”
News
John Tonje guides CSU basketball to season-opening blowout over Oral Roberts
FORT COLLINS –– After falling two at-large invitations short of reaching the NCAA Tournament last season, the Colorado State men’s basketball team took its 2021-22 nonconference schedule upon itself.
Rather than half-heartedly filling its pre-Mountain West slate with seemingly trivial opponents, fourth-year coach Niko Medved crammed the campaign’s early stages with resume-building opportunities.
This way, if push comes to shove with the selection committee this time around, the Rams will presumably own better chances of winding up on the right side of the March Madness bubble. Well, that’s assuming CSU takes advantage of said marquee matchups.
Time will tell how the Rams indeed fare against the likes of Saint Mary’s, Mississippi State and current No. 14 ranked Alabama among other daunting foes. However, for now, the green and gold can joyfully claim it got off on the right foot after defeating Oral Roberts 109-80 on Tuesday evening at Moby Arena.
ORU traveled to Fort Collins for each program’s campaign opener fresh off a dark horse venture into last year’s Sweet 16 –– besting No. 2 Ohio State in an attention-grabbing first-round upset before also bouncing No. 7 Florida as a No. 15 seed.
Despite losing top rebounder/second-leading scorer Kevin Obanor among several starters, the Golden Eagles still enter the fresh season as the projected runner-up in the Summit League –– which relates to sharp-shooting guard Max Abmas’ highly anticipated return.
A preseason first-team All-American (by Sporting News), Abmas led the nation in scoring (24.5 points per game) while shooting 42.9% from 3-point range over the coronavirus-shortened campaign. And on Tuesday, the junior certainly made his presence known while accruing 20 points.
Nevertheless, guided by junior guard John Tonje’s compelling display, the Rams prevailed past their Summit League adversary rather effortlessly ahead of a nearly sold-out crowd.
During a first half in which CSU proved poised but struggled to pull away, Tonje kept the hosts’ heads above water upon accumulating a contest-most 18 points off 5-of-8 shooting. And he was nowhere near finished.
After notching a career-best in scoring over the opening 20 minutes, Tonje commenced the final fragment in similarly red-hot fashion while helping CSU extend its edge into comfortable territory.
Specifically, highlighted by a nifty head-fake and score in the paint, the sharp-shooting junior knocked down four consecutive shots over the second half’s first six minutes –– stretching the Rams’ advantage from 50-43 at half to 70-52 by the 13-minute mark.
In total, Tonje nailed 10-of-14 shots for 31 points, 13 of which occurred over a second half where CSU seamlessly broke the game open.
To say the least, after averaging 6.6 points per game as a sophomore, Tonje felt his shot to a new degree on Tuesday.
Though Tonje undoubtedly stole the season-opening show, Medved’s team enjoyed plenty of offensive balance elsewhere while outshooting a Golden Eagles squad that averaged 82 points per night last year (10th in the NCAA).
Overall, the Rams converted at a 58.9% clip from the floor as forward Dischon Thomas added his first career double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Additionally, Isaiah Stevens posted 13 points while Division II transfer Chandler Jacobs enjoyed an effective CSU debut –– nailing 6-of-6 field goals for 15 points.
After dashing past Oral Roberts with a lights-out second half, CSU welcomes Arkansas-Pine Bluff to Moby Arena on Friday evening for an 8 p.m. tip-off.
News
Stretch of Mississippi River Blvd. in St. Paul reopens Wednesday after 6-month closure
A mile-long stretch of Mississippi River Boulevard in St. Paul will reopen to pedestrians, cyclists and vehicles Wednesday, after a six-month construction closure related to the Highland Bridge development at the former Ford site.
The road and an adjoining trail for cyclists and pedestrians were closed in May between Ford Parkway and Magoffin Avenue so crews could work on the crossing between Hidden Falls Regional Park and the new development, according to Ryan Cos., the Minneapolis-based developer building Highland Bridge.
“The bridge will reconnect and rejuvenate Hidden Falls Creek, which was formerly underground, sending a steady and predictable flow of clean water into the park and the Mississippi River,” the company said in a news release. “Previously, hard surfaces sent untreated runoff downstream, destabilizing the underground creek and sending untreated water into the Mississippi River. Highland Bridge’s central stormwater system will reduce discharge from the site to Hidden Falls by 98% and remove debris and sediment from the water.”
Work on the bridge is expected to continue through spring 2022.
Once completed, the first phase of the crossing project will provide a connection for cyclists and pedestrians to ride or walk along the open creek channel, the news release said.
The second phase of the project will connect a plaza on the southeast side of Mississippi River Boulevard to the Mississippi River Trail and may include a raised boardwalk ramp or stairs into Hidden Falls Park and the river itself, according to the release.
Ryan Cos. is still seeking funding for the second phase.
