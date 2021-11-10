Connect with us

News

United Gospel Mission giving away 4,000 meals for Thanksgiving

Published

27 seconds ago

on

United Gospel Mission giving away 4,000 meals for Thanksgiving
The Union Gospel Mission is giving away 4,000 bags of groceries for holiday meals the week of Thanksgiving.

Anyone in need of a meal can register online now to pick up the groceries Nov. 22-23 at the ministry’s men’s campus at 435 University Ave. E. in St. Paul.

The bags will include enough turkey, stuffing, potatoes, rice, gravy mix, vegetables and dessert to feed a family of five.

The Union Gospel Mission, a Christian ministry that provides housing, food and programming to those in need, has been giving away food for Thanksgiving for over 64 years.

News

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic suspended one game after shoving Heat's Markieff Morris

Published

11 mins ago

on

November 10, 2021

By

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic was suspended one game without pay for “forcefully shoving” Heat forward Markieff Morris, the NBA announced late Tuesday night.

Morris was fined $50,000 for committing his Flagrant 2, which preceded Jokic’s shove.

Jokic will be suspended for Wednesday’s game against Indiana.

In addition, Heat forward Jimmy Butler was fined $30,000 for “attempting to escalate the altercation and failing to comply with an NBA security interview as part of the review process pertaining to an on-court matter.”

News

Brian Williams says he's leaving NBC News at end of year

Published

21 mins ago

on

November 10, 2021

By

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — An infrastructure package is awaiting President Joe Biden’s signature, but there is another large piece of legislation up for debate in Washington D.C. that provides money for childcare. 

It’s called the Build Back Better Framework. The Biden administration said the $1.75 trillion package includes affordable childcare, free preschool for 3- and 4-year-olds, tax cuts, and expanded health care coverage. But who is stuck with the cost?

“Through this plan, families will pay more than 7% of their salary on childcare,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.

This means more than 400,000 children under the age of 5 from families earning under less than $212,588 will pay no more than 7% of their income for high-quality childcare.

Cardona said in an interview that the plan is centered around families, offering free preschool to more than 110,000 Missourians. 

“There’s funding for teachers to get training, which allows for a substitute to be hired, and maybe better salary for some of these educators who are working really hard, and unfortunately, having to work two or three jobs,” Cardona said. 

According to the National Education Association (NEA), Missouri has the lowest starting salary for teachers in the country, at $32,970. The Show-Me State ranks 45 in the country when it comes to average salary, $50,817. 

On Tuesday, the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education unveiled a new recruitment initiative to help the teacher shortage in the state. The online program has resources available for prospective teachers, allowing them to access free training programs, scholarships, and internship opportunities. Over the next three years, the state is investing $50 million into the recruitment tool. 

Fourteen community colleges in Missouri will also receive grants to develop and deliver innovative training programs for jobs in the public health, childcare, and manufacturing sector, according to the White House. 

The plan will provide nearly 455,000 Missouri students with resources to purchase food during the summer months and will expand free school meals to an additional 126,000 during the school year. 

The package also includes a tax cut for low-wage workers by extending the American Rescue Plan’s Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) expansion. In Missouri, this means 338,8000 workers will receive tax cuts up to $1,500. 

Under the framework, 97,000 uninsured Missourians will gain Medicare.

“This plan is paid for by billionaires who are now going to be asked to pay their fair share,” Cardona said. “For those making under $400,000, they will not see a change in their tax structure at all.”

Missouri’s education department would not go on camera but said this plan supports many of the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s priority areas. 

The price tag for the Build Back Better Framework is around $1.75 trillion. It also includes climate change legislation, which in Missouri means cutting the amount of greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030. Lawmakers return to Washington D.C. next week.

News

Missouri man describes what happened the night his wife died

Published

31 mins ago

on

November 10, 2021

By

