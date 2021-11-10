How to
US Real Estate Market Update 2010
U. S. Real Estate Buzz
This short overview of our current economic and real estate conditions is what I think, presented in a simplistic, broad-brush narrative of the affairs that lead us to where we are today with some realistic long term ideas to prosperity and solid economic recovery and growth.
History
First, we know every industry is like the tide each with it’s own ebbs and flows. To be certain the real estate market is experiencing these changes, so in many respects this is very normal. The real estate industries ebb and flow is generally 10 to 12 years. The last time we hit bottom was at or around 1995-1997. What’s not normal is how dramatic this occurrence really is. The ripple effect is clearly worldwide, which illustrates this is not just a real estate problem but a financial one also. We did have a disastrous real estate market in the mid to late 1970’s, which, resembles much of what we’re going through today but it was more of a national problem than worldwide.
Current
The current state of our economy is a direct result of several factors that have been building for many years. The main contributing factor in my estimation, which is usually the case, is government policies. What government does and or does not do effects all us in profound ways, such as raising taxes, creating regulations, and spending policies to name a few, and of course politics; in short this is social engineering. The courses of action our politicians adopt have a direct effect on how we live our lives, how we invest money and what we invest in. Investors invest in assets that will make them money or provide them the means to do so.
For the past 5 to 6 years, the real estate market had been flooded with new home buyers previously renters, along with many “step-up” home buyers. Financing was very easy to get for most people, many of who perhaps should have never had it so easy. With that, poor spending habits ensued throughout the general population, in other word’s we were acquiring large amounts of debt without the income to match. Many businesses such as the financial institutions also had their fair share of shady dealings. Additionally, Governments at all levels were doing the same thing. They’ve never seen this kind of money come in at such a fast pace and of course with policies put in place years before you get an economic condition, i.e. government spending, regulations, taxes & fees that couldn’t be absorbed anymore by the general population, corporations and the financial institutions. A very serious unstable market had been created.
Finally, if all the previous spending wasn’t enough, the government went on a monumental spending binged over the past 10 months dragging the economy further down. Now you may ask why is this so important? It’s because everything the government does, as I have said, has a profound effect on each and every one of us. Why? Investors and investments! It’s no accident that we have the most dynamic and advanced economy in the world. The United States embraced an open market place long ago where investors, influential people, empire builders and entrepreneurs alike have the freedom to invest their money, products and ideas into our system. No other place in the world can you do this quite the same way.
The problem is over the past 20 or so years corporate regulation and tax burdens are out of control, Influence on public employees to do favors has never been so far-reaching and nearly 50 % of the population doesn’t pay income taxes. The country has been changing in ways, which leads the Movers & Shakers to rethinking their investment strategies. Earning money has some how now become a bad thing politically. Be clear making money is a good thing and should never be frowned upon. Not withstanding unethical and illegal activities.
The Investor class of people are very astute, and rests assure they are watching everything going on, and until they see clear skies ahead they will either remain on the sideline or invest elsewhere. Several things in the near term need to happen before we can see clear skies.
Solutions
- The financial markets need to finish cleaning-up their books with their bad debts, which will lead to improved lending.
- Taxes in all forms including “pass-through taxes” such as the new Cap & Trade energy tax cannot go up and or be implemented as they are scheduled too. Congress must keep this from happening.
- Congress must repeal the planned stimulus-spending bill, which will go into high gear just after the 2010 elections.
- Commercial real estate, nationwide, is headed for huge loan defaults unless something allows the property owners a way to refinance without adding cash equity into the asset we will see more than 700 Billion dollars of loan defaults; this will be ugly.
- Interest rates must remain low and balanced with possible inflation and deflation conditions.
Once the above happens and or moves in that direction businesses can once again begin their empire building, which leads to growth, which will spark employment, which will allow mom & pop investments to occur. Remember 80% of jobs are from small businesses. The employment market must be stabilized! Then the residential housing market can go into a full recovery swing that will promote a more stable economy. We believe residential real estate will lead commercial real estate out of this recession. Additionally, Multifamily will lead the way in the commercial market.
Long term, we need to be concerned with public policy and the spending that comes with it. It is my opinion; we should embrace and employ a whole new breed of Entrepreneurship along with a core focus on Research & Development in all of our industries. This type of R&D spending will help ensure future growth of our economy. In order to have a strong real estate marketplace we need a strong economy. In order to have a strong economy we need good public representatives.
The people of this great country need to understand, we will be better served to plan the future many, many years ahead of time should we plan to continue to lead the way for the rest. We have a great economic system and therefore the promotion of such a system should be pursued.
Bright Side
- Loan defaults will spark a lot of buying with new money.
- By 2010-11 we should be on our way to recovery and out of this mess by 2013 as long as government policies improve.
- Interest rates should remain low for a little while.
- Our country has always bounced back each time we’ve gone through recessionary periods.
When Will You Get Involved With the Online Forex Trade?
Forex trading had its beginnings in the early 70s and has grown into one of the most desired ways of trading. It is safer than any other kinds of trading and investing, and it is made easier with online forex trade. Every day new traders decide to jump on the Foreign Exchange market bandwagon. Forex trading may sound like a complex term, but what it really boils down to is currency trading. There are different currencies involved in Forex trading, so as the currency values rise and fall, you can benefit as you trade back and forth. Automated systems make it easier. You can find online forex trade systems on the Internet and get all the information you need for making a fabulous investment income.
If you think that online forex trade systems are a risk, you may be surprised to know that there is an over 90% success rate for making money in this trading venue. Forex trading is for the savvy investor that wants as sure a thing as possible. That is not to say there is no risk, but there is less risk. There is even less risk when you have all the right information and tools to make things happen. Automated systems like robots and software that can increase your chances of making money with the online forex trade are one of the most popular ways to utilize this trading venue.
The right information and the right tools can teach you about things like whether you should avoid the newer markets or go for it in the online forex trade systems. You will even discover that even with the current economic situation, the Foreign Exchange market seems to be growing and booming. You really need to be properly informed and educated about Forex before you begin, because even with the low risk there is a chance you could lose and lose big. Once you have the information you need, you can win big and avoid monetary losses. A lot of work and development has gone into online forex trade systems, and you can be a part of it.
What Does it Mean to Be a Hero?
When you were a child, were you inspired by stories of knights, supermen and courageous men and women who did wonderful things and changed the world around them? They were your heroes. You looked up to them, didn’t you? And you admired them and read stories about them late into the night? Weren’t you inspired by their courage and hoped you could grow up brave and strong? Weren’t you thrilled by their exploits and their charisma?
What about now? Who are your heroes? Are they baseball champions or Olympic swimmers? Or are they perhaps explorers and adventurers, crossing the North Pole single-handed or rowing the Pacific in a two-man boat?
What does it mean to be a hero? Is it someone fulfilling an ambition at great personal and physical struggle or is it someone doing something for the good of mankind? And why do we all need heroes – what is it that inspires us about certain people and makes us hold them up as examples of greatness?
The truth is that we look up to people who make a difference to our lives while at the same time overcoming personal struggle and hardship to achieve that goal. We admire their bravery and dedication; we aspire to be as courageous and focused as they are to achieve what they set out to do.
So being a hero isn’t necessarily about achievement only. It’s the effect that their achievement has on the rest of us and what we can learn from the struggle and hardship they underwent. They are what we could call exemplars – they are people who demonstrate high standards of character and dedication and who inspire us to achieve the highest that we can in order to emulate them.
However, being a hero isn’t always front page news or the stuff of films. Being a hero can mean working all the hours under the sun and earning enough to send your children to college so that they can have a better future than you had at their age. It can be as simple as making sure that the elderly people in your area are always warm and well fed, or dedicating yourself to improving community amenities and overcoming all the obstacles that get thrown up in your path.
So you can achieve great things like win an Olympic gold medal by being fast on your feet and become an icon. Or you can achieve great things through strength of character and perseverance, and become a hero. You can doubt your ability to complete the journey, but having the strength of character and purpose to overcome your own fears about completing it – that’s the stuff of heroes.
That’s what inspires others – that you falter and doubt your ability to carry on, but that you then pick yourself up again stronger than before, doubly committed to your goal, and you press on to the end.
When Does Tenacity Become Stupidity?
My friend and business colleague, Joyce , and I collaborated on the following commentary. We’ve addressed a serious issue affecting professional network marketers. When does tenacity become stupidity?
Tenacity is an admirable quality. I admire a man or woman who continues a journey, who fights against unbeatable odds, who refuses to give up when they face obstacles or in MLM terms : lack of success. I watched, encouraged, supported those who continued on despite the difficulty of the course. But inside I questioned “how long should the struggle go on?” When does tenacity become a liability? When should people stop and say to themselves “this isn’t working.”
A quick poll of people I respect gave me some insight. The answers varied slightly but they were all within the range of 6 months to a year. Six months to a year doesn’t mean they’ve reached the magic income figure they have set their sights on, it simply means: they are successfully filling their funnel, they have a constant stream of people looking at their business, their business is growing and they’ve developed the skills to retain those who’ve already joined them. If all this isn’t happening then the tenacity slips into the liability side of the ledger.
Professional network marketers tend to hold tightly to their belief in the industry, belief in themselves, and belief in the company’s leadership. Nothing wrong with having strong convictions and an abundant supply of tenacity. However, not all MLM stories have a happy ending. Tenacity can be your best friend or your very worst enemy.
There comes a time when beating a dead horse is futile. To equate this with multilevel marketing, how can the exact time of death be determined? No one can predict, with 100% accuracy, what will ensue after joining a network marketing company. When does one cross over the line of being tenacious and enter the realm of sheer stupidity? I suppose the answer might be when the pain becomes intolerable. As my father used to say, “A pain where a pill can’t reach!”
Tenacity is a necessity in MLM. Can it be taken to extremes? Absolutely. Can the end result be devastating? Without a doubt.
Beat up with no hope left, feeling like a failure, the journey back to belief in one’s self is a struggle. The voices inside your head keep repeating the chant (whatever that chant may be – Network marketing doesn’t work. I don’t have what it takes. It’s me). It’s difficult and some cannot do it without help to critically look at the actual “why is this not working?” We’ve been taught “If it’s going to be, it’s up to me” so you work harder, you push yourself, you go without sleep, family time, “me” time. You are tenacious and you start expecting the rewards. When they don’t come from business growth and retention you start looking for validation from your upline, you seek encouragement from your peers and friends you’ve met online. It keeps you going. You do more, always with the belief your breakthrough is just around the corner. And like most when you hit the wall – you shatter. Not beyond repair, hopefully, but a long journey back to belief in yourself, belief in the industry, belief in any company’s leadership has to be rebuilt before you can move forward again. What a shame. If that wall is met, tenacity has become a liability.
Does reaping the rewards of time and money freedom require Determination, Dedication, and Discipline? No question about it. It’s unrealistic to think you can elliminate the “work” from working a home based business. Just learn to recognize the symptoms of being overworked and overwhelmed. Frequently check the readings on yourbarometer for success. Be wise to remember the words of Albert Camus who said, “Stupidity has a knack of getting its way.” So don’t allow your tenacity pendalum to swing in the direction of stupidity.
Network marketing is designed to add value and spark to your life. It’s designed to be fulfilling and fun! Confidently embrace your beliefs and your vision as you work toward reaching your goals and living your dreams. Though no one can go back and make a brand new start, anyone can start from now and make a brand new ending.
