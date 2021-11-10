VeChain, Loopring, And Litecoin Maintain Bullish Momentum! What Next?

VeChain has been moving at a breakneck pace.

While Bitcoin’s market worth has been trying to reach $1.5 trillion, the overall altcoin market cap sits at $1.65 trillion. Most cryptocurrencies have made fresh highs in their latest bull cycle. This time, the altseason looks to be spreading. Memecoins, Metaverse, and Gaming tokens, in particular, have soared in popularity.

Notably, VET, LRC, and LTC made huge advances. But these coins seem to be hoarding gas for another race.

VeChain (VET)

VeChain has been moving at a breakneck pace. Especially, the VET price has risen by almost 100% from the start of Q4. Publication of Proof-of-Authority 2.0 on November 16th seems to be a reason for current price activity.

After being rejected at $0.1539 in late September, the VET price has successfully broken out of that level. Currently, the price is trading at $0.1825, near the $0.1867 immediate resistance line. A few days later, it would break out from $0.1886 to recapture the prior ATH in the current run. According to CoinMarketCap, the VeChain price today is $0.176527 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,610,393,890 USD.

Loopring (LRC)

Loopring has seen a remarkable move like the 2018 bull pattern. The cryptocurrency is edging closer to the last ATH of $2.11 and may soon enter discovery mode. The ecosystem expects a 15 to 20% boost from reputable gaming businesses.

The newest Santiment research also noted the increased interest in cryptocurrency. The research also found a 16.4% increase in the asset’s conversation rate, the highest ever. With increased social mood and trade activity, LRC may easily reach new highs. According to CoinMarketCap, the Loopring price today is $2.30 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $4,801,773,363 USD.

Litecoin (LTC)

Litecoin has finally escaped the protracted bearish trap. The price of LTC has soared beyond the critical resistance of $199.32 this month. The coin’s price has risen to $248.86, with a 166.7 percent increase in trading volume in 24 hours.

Moreover, Santiment’s data shows an increase in the number of unique addresses outperforming the Ethereum network. The platform expects Litecoin to maintain its momentum. In September, the asset dethroned Ethereum before claiming another high. With current momentum, LTC might break over immediate resistance around $300 to claim a new ATH. According to CoinMarketCap, the Litecoin price today is $270.17 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $6,161,465,538 USD.