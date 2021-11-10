Connect with us

Published

43 seconds ago

on

Vote for the St. Louis Zoo in USA Today's 10 Best Holiday Zoo Lights list
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri health officials have added 100 new COVID-19 deaths to the state’s public records.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the state has recorded 710,131 cumulative cases of SARS-CoV-2—an increase of 926 positive cases (PCR testing only)—and 12,325 total deaths as of Tuesday, Nov. 9, an increase of 100 over yesterday. That’s a case fatality rate of 1.74%.

News

Burglary suspect running from police in a Belleville field

Published

11 mins ago

on

November 10, 2021

By

Burglary suspect running from police in a Belleville field
Millstadt, Ill. – A source tells FOX 2 that police are looking for a burglary suspect near where a home exploded in Belleville. The two incidents do not appear to be related.

Police are looking for a burglar who just drove away from a home on Townhall Road. The suspect ditched his car along the road and ran into a field.

Several armed St. Clair County officers are now canvassing the fields. The suspect is now hiding somewhere in the brush.

Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX Helicopter is above this developing story. See live video from the air or refresh this page for the latest update.

News

Polis asks the public to weigh in on icon restaurant's future: "What do you want to see at Casa Bonita?"

Published

21 mins ago

on

November 10, 2021

By

Polis asks the public to weigh in on icon restaurant's future: "What do you want to see at Casa Bonita?"
A court hearing on the pending sale of Casa Bonita to a group headed by the creators of “South Park” is on schedule for Dec. 1, and Gov. Jared Polis has asked the public on social media to share visions about a retooled restaurant.

Polis on Facebook on Monday said that the public is “excited to see what happens next” at the landmark Lakewood eatery on West Colfax Avenue and he asked, “What do you want to see at Casa Bonita?”

By Tuesday afternoon more than 800 comments were posted on the governor’s query.

“Still diving and hiring of high schoolers in the area,” said Joan Poston, whose comment had 22 likes.

Opened in 1974, the entertainment-themed restaurant seated more than 1,000 customers before its closure in 2020. Strolling Mariachi bands performed along with jugglers and other entertainers. A highlight of a visit was indoor, waterfall cliff diving with daredevils performing an assortment of dives from a 30-foot cliff into a pool of water at the base of a waterfall.

News

Colorado calls on all vaccinated adults to get boosters, bars providers from turning down anyone who says they're eligible

Published

31 mins ago

on

November 10, 2021

By

Boosters, employer mandates drive increase in U.S. COVID vaccines
Colorado health officials declared Monday evening that the entire state is a high-risk environment for COVID-19 and called on vaccinated adults to get booster shots to help fend off the virus once enough time has elapsed since their original inoculation.

Dr. Eric France, the state’s chief medical officer, said in a news release that the whole state is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, a “significant wave of disease spread” that makes it a potentially high-risk place to live and work.

The CDC’s booster-shot guidance for recipients of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines identified high-risk settings as one of the qualifying conditions for third doses, but defined them much more narrowly, with only people who live in congregate facilities like nursing homes or work in places that require extensive interaction with the public making the cut.

“The vaccine continues to protect against severe disease and hospitalization, but may allow persons to get mild disease, which leads to ongoing transmission,” France said in a statement. “With the ongoing transmission, Coloradans — and particularly unvaccinated Coloradans — are at high risk of getting the virus. As much as we’d like it to be over, the pandemic is still raging.”

Additionally, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment called attention to a recent public health order that included a provision forbidding any vaccine providers in the state from refusing to give booster shots to anyone 18 and older who says they meet the eligibility criteria, and who got their last Pfizer or Moderna shot at least six months ago, or their Johnson & Johnson shot at least two months ago.

Some local departments, including Boulder County Public Health, have adjusted their messaging to emphasize that almost anyone can get a booster to help stop the virus’ spread.

It’s not clear if state officials’ announcement represents a shift in how they are approaching the fifth wave of the virus. In previous news conferences, health officials had emphasized that statewide measures like mask mandates weren’t necessary, because different regions were seeing varying levels of spread.

On the other hand, Gov. Jared Polis previously has downplayed some of the CDC’s more-restrictive guidance, including suggesting that older people who wanted extra protection simply claim to have compromised immune systems, which most providers would be unable to verify. And the state has sent text messages to vaccinated Coloradans telling them they’re due for booster shots regardless of whether they meet CDC guidance other than the time elapsed since their original immunization.

