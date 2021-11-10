News
Want companies to stop curating your social media, internet results? Ken Buck’s new bill is meant to help
Social media and other internet platforms rely on algorithms to curate what users see based on information the companies collect as people scroll through their feeds. U.S. Rep. Ken Buck has introduced in a bill in the U.S. House aimed at curbing that.
Buck, who represents Colorado’s 4th Congressional District, is sponsoring a bipartisan companion bill to one in the U.S. Senate, dubbed “The Filter Bubble Transparency Act,” that would require companies to alert users the companies use algorithms that rely on personal data. The bill would require companies to give users the option to see content without those algorithms, and to switch back and forth. A similar bill was introduced in 2019.
“I guess it’s a good business practice if you’re Facebook or Google, but what they’re trying to do is they’re trying to increase engagement on their platforms so that they can advertise to people. The challenge is that we end up with a more polarized citizenry and really a country that knows less about what other people think on an issue and therefore have …. less understanding, less patience maybe for other thoughts because all they’ve been fed are their own views over and over again,” Buck said in an interview Tuesday.
Some social media platforms such as Facebook, allow users to change their feeds and view them in chronological order, rather than just what’s targeted at them, but users have to select this option every time they want to see their recent posts.
Buck wants consumers to have the choice to view content not just chronologically at all times, but without what he refers to as manipulation.
“With Google, if you put in search results, and you don’t have an algorithm, you’re going to get back one set of results. If you do have an algorithm based on what you’ve opened in the past, you’re going to get back another set,” he said.
Casey Fiesler, who teaches and researches technologies and online communities as a fellow for the Silicon Flatirons Institute for Law, Technology and Entrepreneurship, said she worries about highly personalized feeds contributing to confirmation bias. For example, she often heard in the wake of the last election people saying, “I haven’t heard of a single person who voted for Joe Biden,” and alternately, “I don’t know a single person who voted for Donald Trump.”
Thirty years ago, if someone said that about a specific candidate during an election, they might have also understood that the number of people they are connected with is not very large or representative of the population as a whole.
“But when you’re on social media, it feels like your world is bigger. It feels like you’re seeing more perspective because you’re scrolling through thousands and thousands of posts on Facebook, including stuff from people you don’t follow, if you follow groups or it’s recommending content … ” Fiesler said.
Still, the professor wonders how long users would like not having that curation, which shows them content they would be interested in seeing, particularly on platforms like TikTok.
Buck’s bill provides exemptions: companies would still be able to restrict content for children and it would not apply to companies that collect data from fewer than 1 million people, did not have more than 500 employees in the most recent six-month period and averaged less than $50 million annually in gross receipts over the more recent three-year period. It also wouldn’t apply to companies doing research that isn’t for profit or other types of algorithms.
The Chamber of Progress, a tech industry group that calls itself center-left, released a statement opposing the legislation, saying minsinformation, spam and hate speech will be allowed to spread online if algorithms are removed. It cited a Morning Consult survey, showing a majority of users wanting stricter content standards on Facebook.
But Buck dismissed those complaints. He said the bill would not affect protections already in place for all users and only applies to algorithms targeting some users based on specific interests or personal data collected about them.
More than 50 years after opening, Heaton Bay Campground is still a favorite
More than a half-century ago, Dillon Ranger District volunteer Bob Reinert camped for the first time at the U.S. Forest Service’s Heaton Bay Campground.
“They had the best fish,” he said.
More than 50 years later, Heaton Bay Campground may look and sound a lot different considering the larger crowds that frequently flock to the popular camping site. But even in 2021, the spot has retained the same jaw-dropping, easy-to-access amenities that attract visitors from all over to the shores of Dillon Reservoir.
The campground — which is located along Dillon Dam Road — currently has 81 campsites that provide lakefront access for fishing, motorized and non-motorized boating and, in more recent years, stand-up paddleboarding.
The campground is an ideal location for recreationists of varying fitness levels to easily access the Summit County recpath system, and its proximity to the recpath means it’s just a short run or ride away from some of the most extravagant backdrops in the area.
Read the full story from our partner at summitdaily.com.
RiNo property rejected for apartment rezoning sells for $22M
Two parcels at the edge of RiNo that were the subject of a rejected rezoning request last year have sold.
Chicago-based Golub & Co. and Denver-based Formativ — which already own 13 acres in the Denargo Market area — said Monday they had added 3275 and 3315 Denargo St., which total 3.82 acres.
The purchase price was $21.6 million, according to the Henry Group brokers Patrick Henry and Boston Weir, who represented the seller.
The parcels are currently home to a vacant 32,751-square-foot warehouse and a 62,000-square-foot LoDo Self Storage & Moving Center facility, according to the Henry Group.
“This acquisition in one of Denver’s most sought-after submarkets further demonstrates our commitment to Denargo Market and the long-term vitality of this neighborhood,” Golub Vice President of Acquisitions David Smith said in a statement.
In 2020, Texas-based Cypress Real Estate Advisors, which was under contract to buy the site, asked the city to rezone it. The firm wanted to build two 12-story buildings with 650 combined apartments.
But the Denver City Council voted 7-6 that May to reject the rezoning request. Cypress had voluntarily agreed to restrict 10 percent of the units to those making up to 80 percent of the area median income. But several council members who voted against the rezoning said that amount of “affordable housing” was not enough.
“I do not believe it is consistent with our planned goals, especially around equity and housing and health and safety and connectivity,” Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca, who represents the district, said at the May 2020 meeting.
The properties were sold by Aftco LLC and LoDo Self Storage LLC. The site was listed for $24 million.
Henry — who was also involved in last month’s sale of an adjacent parcel — told BusinessDen that, after the rezoning request was rejected, Cypress opted to not move forward with purchasing the site.
Golub and Formativ purchased the 13 acres they already own in Denargo Market in 2019, paying $86 million.
The City Council rezoned the land in May at the firm’s request, with CdeBaca the sole “no” vote.
As part of a corollary development agreement, which was also approved 12-1, Golub and Formative committed to restricting 15 percent of the residential units built on the 13 acres, whether for-rent or for-sale, to those making less than the area median income.
Golub and Formativ said a third party will continue to operate the self-storage business. The 2020 rejection of the rezoning request does not preclude Golub and Formativ from seeking to have the site rezoned in the future.
Why winemakers say sparkling may be what puts Colorado’s wine scene on the map
Construction is underway at Carboy Winery in Palisade, where crews are laying the foundation for the next phase of the business and what CEO Kevin Webber believes is the next big thing in Colorado wine: bubbles.
The newly opened Western Slope tasting room and winery will soon boast a new facility to house four to six steel Charmat tanks, popularly used by Italian winemakers in creating prosecco, which will enable Carboy to dramatically scale up its production of sparkling wines and satisfy visitors who are increasingly reaching for them.
It helps that the grapes that grow well in Colorado lend themselves to sparkling wines, Webber said. Many of the white varietals that Carboy grows at its two vineyards in the Grand Valley appellation are high in acidity and minerality, and are able to be harvested early so they don’t succumb to autumn freezes, he said.
“I was quoted back in 2017, 2018 for saying I think cab franc is what puts Colorado on the map,” Webber said. “With sparkling wine becoming an everyday drinking option, now I’m saying the future of Colorado wine might be in sparkling wine. So we went all in on that.”
Carboy is hardly the only winery in the Centennial State to notice this trendy style bubbling to the surface. Here’s more on how the company and three local winemakers do sparkling.
Carboy Winery
Carboy Winery has four locations throughout Colorado, but the one in Denver is currently the hub for its sparkling wine operations. The company’s so-called “bubble barn” onsite houses two of the aforementioned Chamant tanks where the wine undergoes secondary fermentation and subsequently becomes carbonated.
Webber said the winery has largely been experimenting with small-batch sparkling releases, such as the Native Fizz Rosé, a strawberry-colored libation made from verona, vignoles and aromella grapes.
The company is also working on a sparkling wine made via a traditional method, in which sugar and yeast are added to each bottle for secondary fermentation to occur. The bottles sit on riddling racks that turn slowly to agitate the yeast, which then eat the sugar and produce carbonation. After about 18 months, Carboy will freeze the bottles and remove the sediment that’s collected in the neck of the bottle, a process known as disgorgement. The result is a brilliantly clear and bubbly beverage.
Carboy is doing a 2020 chenin blanc this way that is expected to be released in spring 2023, Webber said. He promised several exciting releases before then, too, including a sparkling white made entirely from grüner veltliner, out in December, and others utilizing new varietals like la crescent and brianna.
“Here in the states you can make sparkling wine out of anything,” Webber said. “Especially a year like this year where we’re working with a lot of varieties we’ve never worked with before, it’s a fun R&D year to kinda see where all these shake out.”
If the recipes resonate with drinkers, Webber expects Carboy will start producing 8,000 to 10,000 cases of sparkling wine annually.
“Whether that happens in the next year or two depends on the harvest,” he said. “Who knows where it grows from there?”
-
Andy Cross, The Denver Post
-
Andy Cross, The Denver Post
-
Andy Cross, The Denver Post
-
Andy Cross, The Denver Post
-
Andy Cross, The Denver Post
-
Tiney Ricciardi, The Denver Post
Buckel Family Wine
Buckel Family Wine is known for what co-founder Shamai Buckel calls “dry, old style” wines made from grapes sourced primarily in Colorado. But the Gunnison-based business also experiments with a style of sparkling wine known as pétillant naturel, which gets its bubbles thanks to naturally occurring yeast in the bottle or atmosphere that eat sugar from the fruit — a process known as spontaneous fermentation.
“Pétillant naturel is the ancestral method of making sparkling wine. It predates Champagne-style wine and it’s done without adding sugar to the secondary fermentation,” Buckel said. “Once it’s progressing along, we chill the wine way down and we basically then bottle the wine while it’s still in fermentation process. Once it’s finished fermentation in bottle, it’s ready to sell.”
One of Buckel’s styles is sold “dirty,” meaning sediment remains in the bottom of the bottle and the wine pours cloudy as the bubbles stir it around, Buckel said. That recipe has a modest sparkle, she said, while others that the winery disgorges are much fizzier.
Like other local wineries, Buckel Family Wine often changes the grape profile of its pétillant naturel, colloquially called pét-nats. And because the fermentation method is less “prescribed,” the flavors tend to vary from traditional sparkling wines, Buckel said.
“Pét-nat on its own is just a more natural style of fermentation and it can create unique flavors that people might think are similar to cider or sour beers,” she said. “If you don’t like sparkling you might try pét-nat as well. The effervescence is different from Champagne.”
Sauvage Spectrum
Kaibab Sauvage and Patric Matysiewski, co-founders of Sauvage Spectrum winery in Palisade, began making sparkling wines for a simple reason: They love drinking them.
“We realized early on that this could become an everyday beverage if we can source correct grapes and make it in a manner where labor and overhead wasn’t so high,” said Matysiewski. “We wanted to have estate-grown Colorado wine that was affordable.”
Drinkers have a wide variety of sparkling choices from Sauvage Spectrum. Matysiewski described its Sparklet line, which includes a red, white and rosé, as a more “refined product” that’s aged and then carbonated with carbon dioxide. That’s compared to the company’s pét-nats, which come in white, red and magenta varieties. (The latter is like a rosé, but much richer in pink color.)
Sauvage Spectrum isn’t afraid to have fun with bubbles either. Those who stop by the winery can enjoy a sparkling wine cocktail such as the Mimosa Bomb, which is a glass of the Sparklet white poured over a frozen ball of orange juice. And its latest wine in the fermenter is what Sauvage calls a pink pear-y pét-nat, a blend of pears and grape must.
“We’re excited to do R&D,” Matysiewski said. “It might seem like we’re crazy that we have six (sparkling wine varieties), but are we?”
Jack Rabbit Hill Farm
Jack Rabbit Hill Farm is the latest on this list to jump into the sparkling game. In November, the winery expects to release its first sparkling beverages under a brand called Naturally Petulant. They were created in collaboration with Noble Riot in Denver, a destination for pét-nats.
The Naturally Petulant line includes a white featuring vignoles and riesling grapes, and a rosé made from chardonnay, pinot noir and pinot meunier grapes. According to founder and grower Lance Hanson, the winery is likely to do some more limited releases in the future, but because Jack Rabbit Hill is a biodynamic operation (akin to an organic certification for winemaking) there is only so much fruit available each year.
Still, Hanson said the fun in drinking pét-nats is what’s likely to make them a popular choice for drinkers in the future.
“The French came up with the ‘glou-glou’ movement. It refers to gulping wine,” he said. “The idea behind this is to make something that’s very accessible and drinkable, and to drink and enjoy it young. They’re not designed to be real heady wines. They’re fun, they’re light, they’re not as expensive as a great Champagne. They’re not going to have layers of complexity great Champagne will have. On the other hand, you might not want that … it’s just having fun.”
