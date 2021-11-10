News
Washington County: ‘Conference Cottage’ at St. Croix Bluffs Regional Park to be demolished
The “Conference Cottage” at St. Croix Bluffs Regional Park in southern Washington County will be demolished next year, county officials decided Tuesday.
The cottage, originally built in the 1950s as a summer home for well-known Minnesota architect Thomas Ellerbe, has fallen into disrepair and been closed to the public for years.
County board members on Tuesday directed staff to have the building demolished and the land returned to its natural state.
“It basically was condemned for being unsafe,” said Commissioner Wayne Johnson, who represents the area. “There are cracks in the foundation, and there’s mold.”
The building, located along the top of the bluff of the St. Croix River, is covered with trees and difficult to find, he said. “It’s pretty well-hidden,” he said. “You have to pretty much know where it is.”
FOUR OPTIONS
The county board discussed four possible options for the site: spending $736,000 to turn it into a group retreat cabin, spending $637,800 to build camper cabins on site, constructing a $288,000 overlook deck at the location or removing it completely, Johnson said.
Removing the building and restoring the site with native oak woodland species has a $118,300 price tag, according to a report by consultants with TKDA.
Because the area is so overgrown, the river is visible only during the winter months, Johnson said, and the county is limited in its ability to trim and manicure the vegetation under St. Croix Riverway regulations.
“You would never have the view of the St. Croix River, and the main amenity is the river,” he said. “If we could have done that, it would have been a different discussion.”
Said Parks Manager Sandy Breuer: “We are a natural resource-based park system, and the board supported keeping with that direction to return it to its natural state.”
BACKGROUND
According to research by TKDA consultants, Ellerbe and his family used the home for a period of time until his retirement in 1966 when it came under the control of his architecture firm. The architecture firm used it for corporate events and retreats until the late 1980s. It eventually came under the ownership of Control Data, now Ceridian, and was continued to be used as a corporate conference center.
Breuer said the building is not considered historic due to significant renovations that were done by the previous owner and would not qualify for the National Register of Historic Places.
Washington County acquired the 1,500-square-foot structure when it acquired the 579 acres of land in 1997 for the development of the regional park. The conference cottage was available for rental use as a meeting and retreat location until 2015.
In 2015, a large crack in the foundation was discovered, and the building, which did not have handicapped-accessible restrooms, was closed to public use.
The TKDA consultants’ report said the vacant building is physically isolated from the rest of the park and could “be an attraction for vandalism and exploration without operational oversight. The rotting wood on the decks may be hazardous to those exploring around the building.”
Sports nonprofit serving military families builds veterans memorial in Hastings
Shane Hudella is serious about helping military families. But when he built a memorial in Hastings to honor them, he couldn’t help but have a little fun.
“I’m a huge ‘National Treasure’ fan,” he said of the movie where actor Nicholas Cage follows clues in the Declaration of Independence to find a trove of ancient artifacts.
“If you stand at the southern point of the monument and use a compass to measure 340 degrees, there’s an American flag, a Bible and a copy of the Constitution buried in the foundation on the ground,” he said.
The memorial will mark the service of 4,300 military members and raise $2 million to help veterans and their families. It’s located at 15211 Ravenna Trail.
“We plan to tell the personal story of the veteran named on each brick,” Hudella said. He’s hosting a ribbon-cutting event at noon Thursday, on Veterans Day, complete with a flyover, speeches from local elected authorities and appearances by representatives from the Vikings, Wild, Twins, Minnesota United and possibly the Timberwolves. Thursday’s event will be a sneak peek at the almost-completed monument.
ABOUT THE MEMORIAL
The United Heroes League, of which Hudella is president and founder, was originally called Defending the Blue Line. Hudella, a veteran himself, started the nonprofit in 2009 specifically to help military families defray the costs of youth hockey. In 2015, as his Minnesota celebrity athlete partners were traded to other states, he rebranded and went national, expanding to 37 major league teams in hockey, football, soccer, basketball and baseball.
The Heroes Monument has three walls, is 60 feet long and 6 feet high, and is in the shape of the United Heroes League logo, which looks like a shield. The three lines of the shield represent the military, sports and family. In the center is a huge star with a Perkins-sized flag pole and flag rising out of the center. In the spring, the group will plant red perennials around the star to complete the look.
Hudella estimates it is the largest memorial in the state to honor all veterans from all branches serving in American conflicts since World War I.
“Folks coming and going from MSP (Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport) will see our shield from the air as they’re coming in and out of the Twin Cities,” he said.
He expects the finished monument, which will be unveiled on Memorial Day 2022, will have cost the nonprofit $200,000. The cost has been offset by donations from construction companies and others.
SAVING THE STORIES
Hudella said the idea for the monument came to him as he has grown older and has watched veterans pass away without passing on their service stories.
“It dawned on me that we’re losing so much of the legacies of those heroes,” he said. “I really wanted to try and preserve their stories.”
Each brick includes the name and rank, branch, years of service, conflict served and awards of a military veteran. It’s not limited to Minnesota families. His company is national, so anyone is welcome to purchase a brick to honor someone who’s served.
DRAWING FROM PERSONAL EXPERIENCE
Hudella’s passion for active military families started when he was serving. He was in the U.S. Army from 1988 to 2012 and was deployed to the Middle East during that time.
“One thing that I learned by serving was that I knew what I was getting into when I signed that dotted line,” he said. “But the kids are thrust into that life. They don’t really get a choice. So when someone serves, their whole family really serves right along with them.”
As a father of four boys, he also learned that hockey is expensive, and often out of reach for families living on a military salary.
12 YEARS HELPING, WITH AN EYE TO THE FUTURE
Over the years, the nonprofit has helped over 75,000 military families through appreciation nights, camo jersey auctions, tickets and suites to home games, grants and providing free sports equipment. It’s also raised over $20 million worth in benefits to military service members and their families.
A Hastings native, Hudella could have moved the foundation’s home base anywhere, but decided there was no place like home. The nonprofit owns 50 acres on the east edge of Hastings for which it has big plans.
Currently, the property, whose neighbor is heavy equipment adventure company Extreme Sandbox, has a military spec obstacle course, an NHL-sized outdoor ice sheet — complete with glass, benches, lines, nets, pucks and warming tent — an office building/warehouse and now the veterans monument. But Hudella envisions more in the future.
“My dream is to have it be the nation’s first sports complex dedicated to military families,” he said. “The monument will be the gem in the property.”
To participate or donate, go online to www.GiveUHL.org. Individual military bricks sell for $200. Those will be placed on two of the walls. Those without military members in their families are welcome to donate a brick and UHL will select a service member to honor.
The third wall will highlight supporters and contributors. Those bricks vary in size and can cost between $500 and $10,000 each.
NGA West gets new headquarters after spending 70 years in old Military arsenal
ST. LOUIS – They are three letters that have been all over the news in St. Louis: N-G-A.
A massive new campus for the secretive National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency is being built in north St. Louis.
The companion NGA East campus is located in Springfield, Virginia. The new NGA West has been in its current headquarters near the Anheuser-Busch brewery in south St. Louis for 70 years. Most people know very little about it but if there’s one place that makes St. Louis important to the rest of the world, it’s the NGA.
Security is so tight, almost no one gets inside. But FOX 2 did. We found there’s a lot you ought to know.
“Our motto is: know the Earth, show the way, understand the world,” said NGA West Executive Sue Pollmann. “Our job from a national security perspective is to map the world, to know what’s going on in the world, to know where the bad guys are.”
However, there are places they won’t take us on the tour.
“We couldn’t take you into certain mission areas because certain mission areas, we can’t shut them down for you to walk in,” Pollman said.
That was the end of the discussion.
The heart of the NGA mission lies in protecting the homeland.
“The bottom line, (NGA) is a critical piece of national defense,” NGA historian Jim Mohan said.
Still, the role has expanded through the years.
We learned that from the moon landings to the hunt for Osama Bin Laden and Haiti earthquake relief, NGA has had the task of mapping things out.
“NGA contributes to what you and I do every day in terms of getting from point A to point B, in terms of the timing on our computers and just how everything works in our society today,” Pollmann said.
The NGA staff opened up about the now declassified past.
“We actually mapped the moon right here from St. Louis,” Mohan said.
Before satellites, the NGA—previously called the Defense Mapping Agency—mapped the moon using telescopes, photos, and slide rules. The staff handcrafted a massive model (8 to 12 times larger than the average man). It was used to simulate moon landings.
The Apollo missions verified NGA maps were accurate within fractions of an inch.
The NGA also mapped Osama bin Laden’s compound in Pakistan with such accuracy that the military team that went there and killed him said it was as if they had already been there.
From the maps, table-top and then life-size models were created to practice the mission.
“We could tell them the thickness of the walls, what the materials were made of, how the rooms were laid out,” Mohan said. “Our job is to provide information so they can train for it, rehearse it, and finally, execute the mission.”
That’s also true when the mission is humanitarian, as in the case of re-mapping earthquake-ravaged Haiti. Everything from airport runways to seaports had changed.
The NGA kept disaster relief teams up to speed.
“…So they had a good perspective on how to bring supplies and equipment in,” Mohan said. “That’s something we do all the time.”
The U.S. Defense Department considers the new $1.7 billion, 700,000 square-foot, NGA West headquarters now under construction in north St. Louis to be critical to continuing the mission.
“We will be able to incorporate new technology at the facility that we’re moving to that we just can’t put in here just because of the age of the facilities here,” Pollman said.
“Our mission has just outgrown this place… We will have nicer, brighter workspaces. We will have windows, which we don’t have today … Whereas here we are in converted warehouse space, at the new site we will be in office buildings that were set up, designed, for our mission from the ‘get-go.’ ”
The staff has grown to more than 3,000 workers who are still headquartered in what is a former military arsenal that dates back to the 1820s.
“We will miss this place. People who’ve worked here understand the historical significance of the old arsenal complex,” Pollmann said.
Virtually everything is off-limits to the public there, as the new headquarters will be.
Construction will be complete in 2024 with a phased “move-in” period that will take an additional year.
“We are responsible for planning the move very carefully so that the move doesn’t break the mission,” Pollmann said.
There can be no downtime in the job of constantly watching and mapping our world.
Missouri school district hiring its own students to combat labor shortage
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — It’s no secret that there are job openings in several industries across the U.S. School districts aren’t exempt from the nationwide shortage of workers, but the Northwest School District in Jefferson County has a creative solution to help.
The district is now hiring its own high school students to fill open jobs in the district.
“Some of the positions have been short-staffed since last year,” said Kim Hawk, the district’s chief operating officer. “We just have struggled to find any help at all, and if you drive around and look at the help-wanted signs everywhere, you know the competition is stiff. So, we knew we had to come up with some other plan.”
The district held a job fair last week to fill several positions from cooks to maintenance and after-school childcare.
“We have kids that are very capable and able to hold good jobs in this community and other places of employment, so to reflect on that and say why wouldn’t we use those resources within our own facilities,” Dr. Desi Kirchhofer, Superintendent of the Northwest School District.
Twenty-five students applied for jobs. They are currently in the onboarding process, which includes fingerprinting. The district said the pay is in the minimum wage range, but the hours are a big perk.
“If they worked at fast-food restaurants, they work long nights, evenings, weekends, holidays,” said Mark Catalana, the district’s chief human resources officer.
He said the jobs at the districts wouldn’t include late nights, weekends, or holidays, making it beneficial for students. The district said working in education, means education will always come first and they will be flexible for students, who are also their employees.
“We’re going to actually hire more students than we have positions for, so we have the flexibility for the students’ schedules,” Hawk said. “S, if they have a big test coming up, we have the flexibility for their schedules because their grades and being a student is their first priority.”
The district is also offering transportation for the student-employees from their home school to another school if that’s where their job is located.
The district said they have received phone calls from other districts on how the plan is going and to get ideas. The district said it would encourage other districts to do this as well.
