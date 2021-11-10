How to
What Does a Family Mediator Do?
Recently, a friend called from out of town and asked me about mediation. He and his wife are getting divorced, and he was having a problem negotiating with her. While they are really not that far apart in their positions, nothing was happening because he and his wife were having difficulty communicating. Since my friend couldn’t be objective, I thought he may not be the right person to start the negotiations. It is almost impossible to negotiate if one party is involved and can’t see the “forest for the trees.” Since they were using a family mediator, I suggested that he speak to the mediator and have him negotiate. My friend’s response was a little perplexing; this mediator wanted the parties to negotiate between themselves, which I found difficult to understand. That brought me to the topic of this article of “what does a family mediator do?”
A mediator is like an ombudsman who negotiates between parties. In order to negotiate fairly and neutrally for both parties, a mediator must understand the parties’ needs. To make that determination, a mediator must have good listening skills, patience, tolerance, flexibility, creativity, and persistence, as well as the ability to handle conflict and be empathetic to the affected parties. While listening to the parties, the mediator must also be very careful not to project his or her opinions or values onto the parties and risk introducing issues that are not the concern of the parties themselves.
Once the mediator has helped the parties narrow the scope of the issues important to them, he or she will often meet privately with one party or the other in order to present the other party’s point of view, This meeting, known as a caucus, is private so that a mediator can challenge one party’s position, without diminishing it in front of the other party. The mediator might challenge the party by pointing out the weaknesses of their position, for example. Though this evaluative method is very useful to bring parties closer to an agreement, it also risks alienating the party. Often, if the mediator voices the other party’s point of view too strongly, the mediator may appear to take sides. This can usually be alleviated in advance; if the mediator includes some explanation of this evaluative role at the beginning of the process, the parties will know that what the mediator does to one, he or she will do to the other equally.
The mediator, as an objective third party, is often able to identify options that the parties might not think of themselves. This creative component of a mediator’s role is the one most mediators enjoy. Warring parties often become so entrenched in their positions that they see agreement only as weakness. The mediator, however, can often craft solutions that can incorporate elements of compromise and gain for each party. Being able to “think out of the box” is, therefore, a critical skill for an effective mediator. The mediator may go back and forth between the parties in an attempt to move them closer to a consensus until a resolution is reached.
If an agreement is reached, the mediator must ensure that it is reduced to writing. That does not mean that the mediator must be the scrivener, however. When parties are represented by attorneys, the attorneys will usually write the agreement with the mediator merely ensuring that it is done. If the parties are unrepresented, then the mediator will usually draft the agreement as well. Once drafted, each party must sign the agreement, which then becomes binding on the parties and enforceable. In family mediation, the agreement is called a Marital Settlement Agreement (MSA) and will include a Parenting Plan if there are children in involved. Once signed, the MSA is presented to the judge in a final hearing (like a trial), in which the judge will incorporate the agreement into an order that can be enforced by the court.
While we are on the topic of what a mediator does, it begs the question: what does a mediator not do? Firstly, a mediator can’t practice law or whatever secondary profession they have while mediating. A mediator must at all times be an unbiased and objective third party whose sole role is to facilitate the mediation process.
The mediator is there to assist the parties in reaching an agreement that they craft together. When the parties are represented, it is easy to let the attorneys answer any legal questions that arise. The harder scenario is when parties are not represented. The mediator can provide information required for the parties to make informed decisions. Even if the mediator is an attorney, however, he or she may not apply that legal information to the specific facts of the parties’ case and provide legal opinions. The only legal advice the lawyer/mediator may give is that the parties have a right to hire a lawyer to assist them with the mediation and the case. Similarly, if the mediator is a psychologist or therapist, and discovers that the clients or their children require counseling during the process, the mediator may suggest that the parties get counseling. Even if the mediator is a counselor, however, the mediator should not do the counseling.
Whether the mediation is a divorce, contract, foreclosure, or any other matter, the mediator’s role is the same. He or she must serve as an unbiased objective third party to assist the parties in resolving their disputes. In order to do so, the mediator must identify and clarify the issues for the parties, evaluate and test the parties’ positions, try to find creative solutions that allow each party to gain and compromise, and ensure that any agreement reached is reduced to writing. Despite whatever additional training a mediator has, the mediator may not serve in any other capacity to the clients. Though still fairly new, mediation has becomes an important tool within our legal system for resolving disputes that saves people time, money, and helps preserve relationships.
How to
Seeing Squids in Your Dreams – What Does That Mean?
Seeing bizarre things in you dreams it not unusual. Dreaming is often a psychedelic journey, completely disconnected from reality. A world where anything can happen. A world where your unconscious can use almost anything to try to get a message to you. Squids are frequent players in these dreams. You might wake up from a dream like this and wonder, “What does it mean when I see squids in my dreams?”. The answer to that question differs depending on whether you are simply seeing squid or eating them.
If you see squid in your dreams it could have two different meanings. The first is that your unconscious mind is trying to tell you that you are not seeing things clearly. Perhaps you are feeling threatened and it is skewing your judgement. The other possibility is that you unconscious is trying to tell you that you are being somewhat self-absorbed or greedy.
If in your dream you are eating squid then that has a different meaning. This implies that you are overly concerned with how other people see you. Something may have happened recently to make you feel very self conscious. Now you are spending too much of you mental energy worrying about others opinions of you.
Often what happens in dreams is the result of your unconscious trying to get your attention. It can sometimes be difficult to interpret what you unconscious is telling you. Dreams that involve squids can mean several different things, but they all relate back to how you interact with the rest of the world. Seeing squid in your dreams means that it is time for you to take some time for yourself and figure out which of these issues you are currently dealing with and take steps to fix it.
How to
What Does Satellite Radio Advertising Cost?
Space… The final frontier…
It is also a land loaded with floating metal objects that rotate the planet and beam signals back to our gadgets. One of these floating metal objects is a satellite designed to push radio programming to our receivers. In the United States the only brand on the market is Sirius XM satellite radio.
Satellite radio is filled with hundreds of stations with programming that varies from hit to obscure music; talk programming from conservative views to home design tips to Howard Stern. Essentially it is a medium that offers something for everyone. This is one of the reasons it is becoming a very popular option for satellite radio advertising.
A common misconception about the medium is that it is “commercial free”. While the music stations do remain free of any satellite radio advertising, the talk stations do not. They have several commercial breaks per hour just as any talk show on AM or FM radio would. The shows that offer advertising options are quite diverse and offer advertisers a way to micro-target an audience with a specific interest.
What does satellite radio advertising cost? The answer to that question will vary depending on the station you want to advertise on. Some of the more nich’ formats with a lower audience can fall as low as fifty dollars per commercial, while the top stations such as Howard Stern may cost hundreds of dollars per airing because the reach of a station like this is much greater.
Satellite radio offers smaller and medium-sized companies that do not have a large budget the opportunity to reach a national audience.
This is something new, because the price point to reach a national audience on national TV or a syndicated radio show can be far to cost prohibitive for most small and medium sized businesses. With a starting budget of around 5k, almost any business can have their message broadcast to the nation through satellite radio advertising. The message can also be targeted to a very specific group of people based on the programming that the radio commercial airs on. Programming targets range from pet lovers to cigar enthusiasts to new moms and everything in between.
What was once the work of science fiction, is now a medium that puts another tool in the arsenal of small business when they want to get an effective message out to the masses on a restricted budget.
How to
What Does a Cycling Cap Do
A cycling cap is different from a baseball cap. For one, it’s made of thin material. Compared to a baseball cap, it’s more flexible. When you look at the cap’s back, it’s elastic to give you a perfect fit, no matter what the size of your head.
But What Does a this Cap Really Do? Is It Just Another Piece of Clothing That Cyclists Wear?
It’s not just another piece of clothing as it has its own functions.
Keeping Sweat Out of Your Eyes
Yes, it’s the basic and most important function of any cycling cap. A helmet won’t do any good when it comes to keeping the sweat from getting into your eyes. This is the job of a cycling hat. It serves as a sweatband.
It also keeps the rain out of your eyes.
Blocking Low Sun
When you’re cycling in Spring and Autumn, you will experience low sun conditions. The peak of the cap is more effective in blocking the low sun than your sunglasses. Plus, it keeps your head cool during warm weather as it wicks moisture.
If you ride during hot weather, you can soak the hat in the water to keep your head cool.
Making You Look Good
It can be a fashion statement. It looks good whether you put it under a helmet or wear it alone.
Another benefit of wearing it is to keep insects out of your hair. Then, it maintains your head clean.
What’s the Proper Way to Wear a Cycling Cap?
There are no rules when it comes to wearing this hat. As mentioned, you can wear it alone or under a helmet. Consult your helmet’s user’s manual to know whether you can safely wear it on top of a cycling hat
Most cyclists are wearing cycling caps with peak down. This is the most traditional way of wearing this cap. If you’re wearing it under a helmet, it can be difficult to flip it up.
However, when you flip up the peak, the cap looks more stealth. The cap won’t be too obvious.
How to Find the Perfect Cycling Cap?
There are various brands that sell cycling caps. As mentioned, the cap is an expressive item. When you wear it, your cap will tell the world that you’re a cyclist.
You can find cycling caps that are waterproof. They are great for keeping your hair in order while you’re out in the winter. You can wear the caps even if you have long hair, as long as you tie it up.
Regardless of what brand you choose, make sure that it fits your head perfectly. You must look for a cap that’s breathable and can be easily dried. In that way, you can wash it at night and wear it tomorrow for your early cycling routine.
Cycling caps are useful in preventing sweat from getting into your eyes while riding. They are also pretty cool as they will make you look more professional. They’re like a membership card for a cycling club.
