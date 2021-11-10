How to
What Does Satellite Radio Advertising Cost?
Space… The final frontier…
It is also a land loaded with floating metal objects that rotate the planet and beam signals back to our gadgets. One of these floating metal objects is a satellite designed to push radio programming to our receivers. In the United States the only brand on the market is Sirius XM satellite radio.
Satellite radio is filled with hundreds of stations with programming that varies from hit to obscure music; talk programming from conservative views to home design tips to Howard Stern. Essentially it is a medium that offers something for everyone. This is one of the reasons it is becoming a very popular option for satellite radio advertising.
A common misconception about the medium is that it is “commercial free”. While the music stations do remain free of any satellite radio advertising, the talk stations do not. They have several commercial breaks per hour just as any talk show on AM or FM radio would. The shows that offer advertising options are quite diverse and offer advertisers a way to micro-target an audience with a specific interest.
What does satellite radio advertising cost? The answer to that question will vary depending on the station you want to advertise on. Some of the more nich’ formats with a lower audience can fall as low as fifty dollars per commercial, while the top stations such as Howard Stern may cost hundreds of dollars per airing because the reach of a station like this is much greater.
Satellite radio offers smaller and medium-sized companies that do not have a large budget the opportunity to reach a national audience.
This is something new, because the price point to reach a national audience on national TV or a syndicated radio show can be far to cost prohibitive for most small and medium sized businesses. With a starting budget of around 5k, almost any business can have their message broadcast to the nation through satellite radio advertising. The message can also be targeted to a very specific group of people based on the programming that the radio commercial airs on. Programming targets range from pet lovers to cigar enthusiasts to new moms and everything in between.
What was once the work of science fiction, is now a medium that puts another tool in the arsenal of small business when they want to get an effective message out to the masses on a restricted budget.
How to
What Does a Cycling Cap Do
A cycling cap is different from a baseball cap. For one, it’s made of thin material. Compared to a baseball cap, it’s more flexible. When you look at the cap’s back, it’s elastic to give you a perfect fit, no matter what the size of your head.
But What Does a this Cap Really Do? Is It Just Another Piece of Clothing That Cyclists Wear?
It’s not just another piece of clothing as it has its own functions.
Keeping Sweat Out of Your Eyes
Yes, it’s the basic and most important function of any cycling cap. A helmet won’t do any good when it comes to keeping the sweat from getting into your eyes. This is the job of a cycling hat. It serves as a sweatband.
It also keeps the rain out of your eyes.
Blocking Low Sun
When you’re cycling in Spring and Autumn, you will experience low sun conditions. The peak of the cap is more effective in blocking the low sun than your sunglasses. Plus, it keeps your head cool during warm weather as it wicks moisture.
If you ride during hot weather, you can soak the hat in the water to keep your head cool.
Making You Look Good
It can be a fashion statement. It looks good whether you put it under a helmet or wear it alone.
Another benefit of wearing it is to keep insects out of your hair. Then, it maintains your head clean.
What’s the Proper Way to Wear a Cycling Cap?
There are no rules when it comes to wearing this hat. As mentioned, you can wear it alone or under a helmet. Consult your helmet’s user’s manual to know whether you can safely wear it on top of a cycling hat
Most cyclists are wearing cycling caps with peak down. This is the most traditional way of wearing this cap. If you’re wearing it under a helmet, it can be difficult to flip it up.
However, when you flip up the peak, the cap looks more stealth. The cap won’t be too obvious.
How to Find the Perfect Cycling Cap?
There are various brands that sell cycling caps. As mentioned, the cap is an expressive item. When you wear it, your cap will tell the world that you’re a cyclist.
You can find cycling caps that are waterproof. They are great for keeping your hair in order while you’re out in the winter. You can wear the caps even if you have long hair, as long as you tie it up.
Regardless of what brand you choose, make sure that it fits your head perfectly. You must look for a cap that’s breathable and can be easily dried. In that way, you can wash it at night and wear it tomorrow for your early cycling routine.
Cycling caps are useful in preventing sweat from getting into your eyes while riding. They are also pretty cool as they will make you look more professional. They’re like a membership card for a cycling club.
How to
What to Know Before You Plan Your Estate
What is Estate Planning?
In short, estate planning is the transfer of your estate and wealth in the most cost-effective and efficient way. The Living Trust becomes an integral tool in doing this since no other planning device offers the same level of flexibility, control and management while you’re alive and when you depart.
In 2015 $2.6 Billion Dollars was lost in Probate Courts nationwide. This because people failed to understand what they needed to do in order to avoid having them family members trapped in the system. It only takes about 4 Core™ documents to keep family safe and out of the courts.
Good Estate Planning must be
1). Cost effective &
2). Efficient.
Nationally 55% of Americans are not planning the inevitable and allowing their families to struggle in the Probate Court system as they lose money and time.
The 2 Biggest questions Americans are asking are:
1. Do I need a will or do I need a Trust?
2. Do I have enough to plan?
The Probate or court system is where our loved ones end up going to settle our estates if we haven’t planned. Whether we have a Will or don’t have a Will our estate must be probated in the court. If our gross estate (before deductions) is more than $150,000 of assets or more than $50,000 in real estate in some states and other states it is much lower like $20,000 and above then the estate must go through Probate. Probate comes from the Latin word “probare” or “probatus“to try, probe, test or to prove something and in this instance someone is trying to prove the validity of your Will or jockeying to get in position as the administrator of your estate so they can distribute your property. The average cost on this is $26,000 and up on a small gross estate of $500,000 and if you own more by virtue of your home the cost can easily swell over $50,0000. When You die intestate without a Will anyone who claims to be a creditor can file in Probate Court to become the administrator over your estate (even over family) and the court could appoint them up if they validate their debt until their debt is fully satisfied which puts a stranglehold on the assets that are supposed to be distributed to loved ones or a charity.
There really are 2 Probates.
Probate #1
The first encounter with Probate occurs while your alive and we refer to it as the “Living Probate.” This is when life throws you a curve ball like a stroke (800,000 people suffer one annually and 35% are 45 and under), heart attack, dementia or Alzheimer’s. You now have to enter the court for a procedure called conservatorship so people can sign off for you in legal capacity. The court procedure has an average cost of $20,000 with many exceeding that due to the need for the court to visually see the person (they will wheel you out to court in this condition), make sure the person seeking appointment is trustworthy (many are not and leads to elder abuse). There is a simple document that is a part of a simple estate plan that avoids this scenario completely and is easy to put in place while you select the person to act as your Agent today while you’re healthy and clear.
Probate #2
The second encounter with Probate is when you pass away either with a Will or without a Will; does not matter both end up in Probate court. This can be expensive, time consuming and open to the public with marketers using the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) to access court documents so they can market services. The court will not allow full distribution of the estate for at least a year in many states so that creditors can have an opportunity to file in court. You have to sound the dinner bell in a publication which reads: “come and get it.” Then a credit could file in the Probate Court to become the Administrator of the estate (if no Will) or possible petition to become the Executor (where there is a Will) so that they can use leverage to satisfy their debt. Imagine this third party coming in to court and petitioning the court to become the controller over the estate of your deceased loved one; happens every day.
You can eliminate both of these hassles for your loved ones by having a Living Trust and a Durable Power of Attorney to cover any situation that might take place. It is also highly recommended that you put together an Advanced Health Care Directive (referred to as a Living Will in some states) which describes what you want if faced with a vegetative state or comma and doctors have not given much hope of recovery back to a meaningful way of life. If we don’t let others know what we want they will fumble to figure it out while we are incapacitated and we may linger unnecessarily as family members fight in court and medical bills climb draining the life out of your estate that belongs to our family; after all our lifetime work in accumulating it.
In conclusion, there are two plans you can choose:
A. The government’s Plan (Probate generates 2.6 Billion per year), or
B. Your plan which gets more of your wealth to your loved ones or charity of your choice.
How to
NFL Football Predictions: 2006 AFC East Preview
1. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
Offense: QB Tom Brady is without a doubt one of the best QBs in the game. With a nearly non-existent running game in 2005, Brady was called on to carry the load – and he responded with a big year. Brady threw for 4,110 yards and 26 TDs with a 92.3 QB rating. The Pats drafted RB Laurence Maroney as insurance for the aging Dillon. The receiving corps is suspect except for former Super Bowl MVP Deion Branch. David Givens left for Tennessee, leaving the Pats without a solid #2 WR. They drafted Chad Jackson to compete with Reche Caldwell. Look for more production from the TE position, where Ben Watson is poised for a breakout season. Daniel Graham is another viable option from the TE position. Brady spreads the ball around very well and makes his teammates better. As long as he stays healthy, the offense will continue to produce.
Defense: This isn’t the same defense that led the Pats to three Super Bowl titles, but it also isn’t the same unit that looked awful at times last season. This defense is aging and lacks the depth at LB it once had. But Bill Belichick is a defensive guru who won’t allow this unit to slip too far, injuries not withstanding. DE Richard Seymour leads a solid d-line. Rosevelt Colvin is a quality substitute for the departed Willie McGinest. Tedy Bruschi returned from a stroke to lead the LB corps. The front seven is sound, but the secondary needs to stay healthy in 2006. Rodney Harrison returns from injury and veterans SS Tebucky Jones and CB Eric Warfield were brought in. This defense will return to elite status as long as the injury bug doesn’t pay another visit.
Special Teams: Kicker Adam Vinatieri left for Indianapolis and the Pats may regret letting him test the free-agent market. They signed former Bucs kicker Martin Gramatica, but you can expect to see other kickers competing for the job. This will almost certainly come back to haunt them in close games.
Prediction: If Brady and the secondary stay healthy, New England will once again win the AFC East. But they better look over their shoulders because Miami is closing the gap.
2. MIAMI DOLPHINS
Offense: The arrival of QB Daunte Culpepper has fueled optimism in Miami. Joey Harrington has also been brought in just in case Culpepper isn’t ready for Week One. If Daunte can return to prior form, this offense will be a force to reckon with. Ricky Williams’ suspension paves the way for RB Ronnie Brown to carry the load. But can he carry that load? He shared carries at Auburn with Cadillac Williams and shared carries here last season with Ricky Williams. WR Chris Chambers erupted for 82 catches, 1,118 yards and 11 TDs in 2005. He should easily match those numbers this season. Culpepper threw to the TE a lot in Minny, so expect Randy McMichael to have a productive season as well. Miami added LT L.J. Shelton to bolster an up-and-coming offensive line.
Defense: Miami was second in the NFL last season and tied a franchise record by tallying 49 sacks, led by 12 from Jason Taylor. This group is aging and lacks quality depth. Taylor wreaked havoc in 2005, moving all over the front line and sometimes dropping into coverage. LB Zach Thomas is great at reading plays and getting to the ball, but he’s 32 and missed a ton of time in 2005. Youngsters such as LB Channing Crowder, DEs Rodrique and Manuel Wright must step up. The secondary needs first-round draft pick Jason Allen to make an immediate impact. This defense still appears to be in a state of transition. Lucky for them, they have the offensively inept Bills and Jets in their division.
Special Teams: Wes Welker is a fairly productive kickoff returner. Kicker Olindo Mare connected on 83.3% of his FG tries last season.
Prediction: Miami will definitely finish no worse than second in this division. If the defense plays well, the Dolphins could overtake the Patriots and win the AFC East. Expect at least a Wildcard playoff berth for Miami.
3. BUFFALO BILLS
Offense: Buffalo’s problems start at QB. J.P. Losman was shaky at best in 2005 and needs more time to develop. Kelly Holcomb is only marginally better and I can’t see Craig Nall being any more than a third-stringer. Maybe even more of a problem is the lack of talent and depth along the offensive line. This unit couldn’t protect the QB or open running lanes for Willis McGahee last season. It’s a real testament to his ability that McGahee was able to rush for 1,247 yards with no blocking and no help from the passing game. Lee Evans is the go-to WR with Eric Moulds in Houston. Peerless Price returns to compete with Andre Davis for the #2 WR spot. No protection and not enough weapons means this group will struggle in a major way.
Defense: The Bills defense couldn’t stop the run or the pass last season. Their yards-allowed-per-carry went from 3.6 in 2004 to 4.5 last season. Why? Well, I’d say DT Pat Williams going to Minnesota had a lot to do with it. While the Bills allowed almost a full yard per carry more without him, the Vikings trimmed their yards-allowed-per-carry from 4.6 down to 4.0 with Williams anchoring the middle. Coincidence? I don’t think so. LB Takeo Spikes returns from an Achilles injury. Buffalo needs him to return to his playmaking ways. London Fletcher is also a talent at LB. They still have solid CBs Nate Clements and Terrence McGee in the secondary and draft picks Donte Whitner and Ko Simpson should help this unit improve over its 2005 performance. They’ll need a few of their rookies to make an immediate impact if this defense expects to even get close to its 2004 productivity.
Special Teams: Terrence McGee led the NFL in 2005 with a 30.2-yard kickoff-return average. Kicker Rian Lindell nailed 29 of his 35 FG tries.
Prediction: Too many holes in too many places and too many question marks on both sides of the ball. Buffalo is destined for a top-ten draft pick in 2007.
4. NEW YORK JETS
Offense: Two shoulder surgeries have left everyone wondering whether or not Chad Pennington is the man for the Jets. They brought in Patrick Ramsey from the Redskins as insurance, but his ability is questionable as well. They might be inclined to throw rookie Kellen Clemens into the fire. That’d be a huge mistake, in my opinion, behind this Swiss cheese of an offensive line. Curtis Martin’s string of 1,000-yard seasons came to an end last season thanks to injuries. At age 33, Martin will see his role reduced in order to keep him healthy longer. Cedric Houston, Derrick Blaylock and rookie Leon Washington will all see carries. WRs Laveranues Coles and Justin McCareins are big-play guys, but the QB situation keeps them from producing. Either Doug Jolley or Chris Baker will have to step up at TE. Drafting D’Brickashaw Ferguson was a huge step in repairing the o-line. The o-line of 2006 will have a whole new look at that means it’ll take some time to gel.
Defense: The Jets are transitioning into a 3-4 defensive scheme. New coach Eric Mangini used the 3-4 in New England and hopes to make it work here. However, switches such as this usually take some time to yield positive results. It doesn’t appear to me that the Jets have the right pieces for this puzzle. They lack a mammoth nose tackle to gobble up blockers and free up the LBs to make plays. DT Dewayne Robertson is the closest thing they have, but he suffers from chronic knee ailments. The run D will struggle once again. LB Jonathan Vilma is very talented, but the 3-4 requires him to take on blocks and he’s just too small for that role. Ty Law was released and picked up by the Chiefs, leaving the secondary with questions as well. Too many holes and too many changes equal another long season for the Jets D.
Special Teams: Justin Miller led the NFL in kickoff return yards with 1,577. He also had one TD. Rookie kicker Mike Nugent made 22 of 28 FG attempts, including 17 of his last 19 tries.
Prediction: Like the Bills, the Jets appear to be headed toward a top-ten pick in the 2007 draft.
FINAL THOUGHTS: This division is clearly split in half. The Patriots and Dolphins will battle for the division crown while the Bills and Jets fight to stay out of the basement. The Dolphins could very well win the division this year. Both New England and Miami should see playoff action.
