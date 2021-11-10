How to
When Will I See You Again?
Many people frequently express their distress at not being able to see their close family and friends during the global pandemic and, indeed, this lack of contact has caused serious emotional and mental hardship to many people. Students missing being able to return home to visit family, grandparents not seeing their newly born grandchildren are just two examples of the overwhelming sense of loss being endured at this time.
And there are other relationships which are also suffering, which cause more subtle, yet significant impact due to the resultant feelings of loneliness and separation. When we’re only occasionally ‘allowed’ to go out and are then expected to keep our distance and not engage with others it means that we’re losing out on the more casual, yet important day-to-day relationships which reinforce our sense of community and belonging.
I’m reminded of a restaurant which my parents used to regularly frequent. Dominic ran the bar and whenever he saw my parents arrive he would immediately get their drinks poured and waiting for them. My parents loved this special treatment and the fact that he noticed and remembered them. His attention made them feel valued and important. That relationship was an important part of the restaurant experience.
We all have similar scenarios. The coffee or sandwich shop where they know our order, the shops and service providers where they remember little details and treat us well. I recall how I smiled when my usual supermarket cashier expressed surprise when there were no flowers in that week’s shopping! Being recognised and acknowledged reinforces our connections with others, making us feel noticed, valued and less alone. It matters little that these people are not friends and we hardly know their names. These relationships are part of a very different, yet important category.
Then there are those people we know well enough to share a few words with, the friend of a friend, a parent from school, someone we see passing by at work or recognise from the gym. We would usually have stopped, said ‘hello’, asked how they were, enquired after their holiday. Yet again, those gentle connections have gone and we’re alone, quickly going out to collect our weekly shopping or ordering a take-away coffee, if indeed we’re still leaving the house to carry out those errands.
What about the arena events, the huge concerts and sporting dates, the networking expos where hundreds or maybe thousands of people congregate together with a shared collective enthusiasm, all cheering on their teams, singing the words and dancing to their favourite songs, meeting and exchanging potential business contacts. Again that shared connection unites us with strangers who have similar interests. We may smile at each other, dance together, share anecdotes, stories and reminiscences for a time. Connecting with others raises our spirits. We’re part of that club for a while, and it feels good, adding to the quality and satisfaction of the overall experience.
Children too learn about relationships from face-to-face contact. Running up to a group of children who are playing, learning to share, take turns, lose, not get picked are all ways that children hone their abilities to communicate, tune in to body language, discover what works and what doesn’t work.
Yet today, many of our opportunities for friendly interaction have been put on indefinite hold, only to be replaced by the delivery driver who now calls on a regular basis, the take-away restaurant that’s familiar with your name and your usual order, the pre-arranged zoom meeting. Many of these transactions are now undertaken virtually, with orders left on the doorstep and little human contact.
There have been some new friendships made during lockdown. Many people have started to take their daily exercise at a similar time, maybe going for a walk, run or bike ride. Meeting the same people can mean that a nod and polite greeting gradually evolves into a smile and perhaps a few words of conversation, but these exchanges are often made cautiously, from a distance. We may know very little about who we’re meeting, but the sense of having shared interests in walking or nature creates a special bond and ensures a friendly acknowledgement when we meet.
We may not have realised until now that a diversity of relationships is important in life. Not everyone we come into contact with has to be hugely relevant in every area of our life. Many are more whimsical, light connections, specific to certain interests and activities, but all nonetheless add sunshine and a feeling of belonging. A smile, a nod, a few words here or there; losing that is a huge blow to all of us. Let’s hope we see them again before too long.
Child Insurance – When Does It Make Sense?
Child insurance is a subject often avoided and a very delicate issue in itself. However, it can make sense from a financial standpoint, depending on the current situation in your family.
In general, life insurance is used to protect a persons family in the event of an untimely death. If the individual who earns the most dies, how will you replace the lost income? In most cases, young couples do not have big enough reserves to sustain this loss and without life insurance providing a “safety net”, the spouse can be forced to sell the house you both worked so hard for and experience a major drop in living standards.
When analyzing the life insurance needs of your family, the first thing to do is to insure the primary-income earners. This is self-explanatory, as in most instances children are not income earners. While a child’s death would have an unquantifiable emotional impact, it would not have a major financial impact. However, assuming that all of your main financial bases are well-covered, insuring a child can make sense and can also offer many benefit, especially long-term.
For example, insuring a child at a young age guarantees that he or she has insurance now and has the ability to get insurance in the future. This will protect the child’s ability to obtain insurance against future health problems, such as asthma or cancer; it will also protect the child against high-risk occupations such as becoming a firefighter or pilot. Most life-insurance policies give you the option of adding a guaranteed insurability rider which allows the child to upgrade his/her insurance in the future, without a medical. This is a key point and should not be overlooked.
Permanent policies also allow your child to lock in at very favourable rates and can be paid up in a limited number of years. The policy can generate cash value which is available in the case of an emergency or to help supplement the child’s retirement income.
If you have hereditary health issues, insuring your child has an extra added importance, as it creates a safety-net against the child developing health problems in the future. A child who eventually has a family of his/her own may have developed health issues in the future and as a result, it might be very hard or impossible to obtain life insurance policies or they would be with an extra added cost.
Home Improvement
Why Professional Packers and Movers is Important for a Perfect Move
Shifting means lots of works. You are excited for sure to move to a new home. But along with the same, you need to pack the things safely. The new city, new home and more give you an emotional ride. So, to make it easier, you may think to hire the packers and movers. They will handle all your shifting needs for sure. Is it not a major reason to hire the packers and movers? Surely, it is. There are many such reasons why you need professional packers and movers for a perfect move. Want to know about it, then here the article is just for you. Read this and know the reasons.
Reasons to hire professional packers and movers to shape your move
When you have the assistance of the best packers and movers, there are many things that become easier. You don’t need to think about anything. The move gets the shape of your desire. Want to know how it helps you, then read this write-up.
1. Safe packing and moving
When packers and movers Bangalore will work for you, it comes to you with safety. The experts know each technique to pack and move. If you have decor items with you, then also, you don’t need to worry. This is for sure that each one gets the right attention. You find that the expert moves those safely to your new place. Arranging such packing materials and moving those will never be possible without experts. So for taking care of these, you need the expert. Without them, the shifting can’t be in shape.
Their loading and unloading techniques will also make the move safer. So, don’t waste your time thinking much. Trust the expert and make the move perfect through the help of professionals.
2. No stress for you
When you hire the expert, you may think about the packers and movers charges Bangalore. It is for sure that you need to pay their remuneration. But in return for that, you get peace. There is nothing that you need to think about. You find that everything is perfect and that to be as per your preferred schedule and more. You can move without disturbing your daily routine. Is it not something that you love to experience? Surely, your answer will be a big yes. So, to experience the best transit, you need to hire the perfect expert and make the entire move perfect for you. This also helps you to return to your regular transit.
3. Warehousing
It can be possible that you have to put your things in storage for a time. When professional packers and movers in Bangalore will be with you, then you find the warehousing services in Bangalore and more easily. So, don’t waste your time thinking much. You just choose the best expert for the work. You find that the move gets the shape that you are opting for. So, for this reason, trusting professionals and going with them will be the right call.
4. A perfect budget
You are thinking about the charges of packers and movers in Bangalore. And this gives the reasons to do it on your own, then you are wrong. Yes, it is. Actually, if you count all the efforts, time, and more, you find moving with professionals is less costly than moving on your own. So, trust the expert. It will be much easier and within your budget. Obviously, this is another reason why hiring an expert will be the best to make your move perfect.
5. Insurance
The professional packers and movers provide transit insurance to the goods while house shifting in Bangalore. So, when you hire them, there will be no worries about the damages and more. You find each thing is protected and in case of a single scratch, you find that fixed in its original shape. Yes, you read this right. The claim is settled quickly as well. Is it not something you love to go with? Surely, it is a big yes. So, choose the best movers and packers and make your transit awesome. Managing all on your own will never be a good call. Trust the expert and experience the move of your desire.
Conclusion
Now, you must have the idea of why you should prefer to move by packers and movers. So, don’t waste your time thinking much. Trusting the expert will make the entire move easier for you. There will be no stress for anything. At the same time, you can use your time as per your regular schedule. You can enjoy the transit as well to make new plans for exploring the place.
Don’t forget to share your experience here. It helps many people to make their minds and experience the hassle-free move.
What Do Betta Fry Eat?
Betta fry are difficult to raise. One of the toughest things is, well what do they eat. Do not try using powders or flakes, it will just totally foul up the tank. The best thing I have used is microworms. These are tiny little wiggly worms that you can grow yourself and never run out of them. I purchased my first microworm culture from a site called aquabid. Make sure you get this culture before your betta fry are born. Like probably a week before. When the fry are swimming freely, and ready to eat then its time to feed them these microworms.
What I use is a mashed potato mixture to a consistency of like peanut butter. I just used potato flakes and water and put them in a small clear bowl with a lid with small wholes in the top. Place a tablespoon of the culture you got from aquabid in the center of the bowl on top of the mashed potatoes. After about a week, you will see them crawling up the sides of the bowl. Sounds kinda icky, but its not too bad. Then you can take a Q tip and run around the sides of the bowl pulling off the microworms. Then just empty them in the tank off of the Q tip. You will be able to see them wiggle and see the baby betta frys eat them. Do this twice a day.
Its good to have 2 to 3 cultures of microworms growing at all times. All you have to do now is repeat the instructions above and you will never run out of food for your betta fry. The culture usually last about a month or so, so always make new mashed potatoes and take a table spoon from the one you grew and start another one.
