When Will You Get Involved With the Online Forex Trade?
Forex trading had its beginnings in the early 70s and has grown into one of the most desired ways of trading. It is safer than any other kinds of trading and investing, and it is made easier with online forex trade. Every day new traders decide to jump on the Foreign Exchange market bandwagon. Forex trading may sound like a complex term, but what it really boils down to is currency trading. There are different currencies involved in Forex trading, so as the currency values rise and fall, you can benefit as you trade back and forth. Automated systems make it easier. You can find online forex trade systems on the Internet and get all the information you need for making a fabulous investment income.
If you think that online forex trade systems are a risk, you may be surprised to know that there is an over 90% success rate for making money in this trading venue. Forex trading is for the savvy investor that wants as sure a thing as possible. That is not to say there is no risk, but there is less risk. There is even less risk when you have all the right information and tools to make things happen. Automated systems like robots and software that can increase your chances of making money with the online forex trade are one of the most popular ways to utilize this trading venue.
The right information and the right tools can teach you about things like whether you should avoid the newer markets or go for it in the online forex trade systems. You will even discover that even with the current economic situation, the Foreign Exchange market seems to be growing and booming. You really need to be properly informed and educated about Forex before you begin, because even with the low risk there is a chance you could lose and lose big. Once you have the information you need, you can win big and avoid monetary losses. A lot of work and development has gone into online forex trade systems, and you can be a part of it.
What Does it Mean to Be a Hero?
When you were a child, were you inspired by stories of knights, supermen and courageous men and women who did wonderful things and changed the world around them? They were your heroes. You looked up to them, didn’t you? And you admired them and read stories about them late into the night? Weren’t you inspired by their courage and hoped you could grow up brave and strong? Weren’t you thrilled by their exploits and their charisma?
What about now? Who are your heroes? Are they baseball champions or Olympic swimmers? Or are they perhaps explorers and adventurers, crossing the North Pole single-handed or rowing the Pacific in a two-man boat?
What does it mean to be a hero? Is it someone fulfilling an ambition at great personal and physical struggle or is it someone doing something for the good of mankind? And why do we all need heroes – what is it that inspires us about certain people and makes us hold them up as examples of greatness?
The truth is that we look up to people who make a difference to our lives while at the same time overcoming personal struggle and hardship to achieve that goal. We admire their bravery and dedication; we aspire to be as courageous and focused as they are to achieve what they set out to do.
So being a hero isn’t necessarily about achievement only. It’s the effect that their achievement has on the rest of us and what we can learn from the struggle and hardship they underwent. They are what we could call exemplars – they are people who demonstrate high standards of character and dedication and who inspire us to achieve the highest that we can in order to emulate them.
However, being a hero isn’t always front page news or the stuff of films. Being a hero can mean working all the hours under the sun and earning enough to send your children to college so that they can have a better future than you had at their age. It can be as simple as making sure that the elderly people in your area are always warm and well fed, or dedicating yourself to improving community amenities and overcoming all the obstacles that get thrown up in your path.
So you can achieve great things like win an Olympic gold medal by being fast on your feet and become an icon. Or you can achieve great things through strength of character and perseverance, and become a hero. You can doubt your ability to complete the journey, but having the strength of character and purpose to overcome your own fears about completing it – that’s the stuff of heroes.
That’s what inspires others – that you falter and doubt your ability to carry on, but that you then pick yourself up again stronger than before, doubly committed to your goal, and you press on to the end.
When Does Tenacity Become Stupidity?
My friend and business colleague, Joyce , and I collaborated on the following commentary. We’ve addressed a serious issue affecting professional network marketers. When does tenacity become stupidity?
Tenacity is an admirable quality. I admire a man or woman who continues a journey, who fights against unbeatable odds, who refuses to give up when they face obstacles or in MLM terms : lack of success. I watched, encouraged, supported those who continued on despite the difficulty of the course. But inside I questioned “how long should the struggle go on?” When does tenacity become a liability? When should people stop and say to themselves “this isn’t working.”
A quick poll of people I respect gave me some insight. The answers varied slightly but they were all within the range of 6 months to a year. Six months to a year doesn’t mean they’ve reached the magic income figure they have set their sights on, it simply means: they are successfully filling their funnel, they have a constant stream of people looking at their business, their business is growing and they’ve developed the skills to retain those who’ve already joined them. If all this isn’t happening then the tenacity slips into the liability side of the ledger.
Professional network marketers tend to hold tightly to their belief in the industry, belief in themselves, and belief in the company’s leadership. Nothing wrong with having strong convictions and an abundant supply of tenacity. However, not all MLM stories have a happy ending. Tenacity can be your best friend or your very worst enemy.
There comes a time when beating a dead horse is futile. To equate this with multilevel marketing, how can the exact time of death be determined? No one can predict, with 100% accuracy, what will ensue after joining a network marketing company. When does one cross over the line of being tenacious and enter the realm of sheer stupidity? I suppose the answer might be when the pain becomes intolerable. As my father used to say, “A pain where a pill can’t reach!”
Tenacity is a necessity in MLM. Can it be taken to extremes? Absolutely. Can the end result be devastating? Without a doubt.
Beat up with no hope left, feeling like a failure, the journey back to belief in one’s self is a struggle. The voices inside your head keep repeating the chant (whatever that chant may be – Network marketing doesn’t work. I don’t have what it takes. It’s me). It’s difficult and some cannot do it without help to critically look at the actual “why is this not working?” We’ve been taught “If it’s going to be, it’s up to me” so you work harder, you push yourself, you go without sleep, family time, “me” time. You are tenacious and you start expecting the rewards. When they don’t come from business growth and retention you start looking for validation from your upline, you seek encouragement from your peers and friends you’ve met online. It keeps you going. You do more, always with the belief your breakthrough is just around the corner. And like most when you hit the wall – you shatter. Not beyond repair, hopefully, but a long journey back to belief in yourself, belief in the industry, belief in any company’s leadership has to be rebuilt before you can move forward again. What a shame. If that wall is met, tenacity has become a liability.
Does reaping the rewards of time and money freedom require Determination, Dedication, and Discipline? No question about it. It’s unrealistic to think you can elliminate the “work” from working a home based business. Just learn to recognize the symptoms of being overworked and overwhelmed. Frequently check the readings on yourbarometer for success. Be wise to remember the words of Albert Camus who said, “Stupidity has a knack of getting its way.” So don’t allow your tenacity pendalum to swing in the direction of stupidity.
Network marketing is designed to add value and spark to your life. It’s designed to be fulfilling and fun! Confidently embrace your beliefs and your vision as you work toward reaching your goals and living your dreams. Though no one can go back and make a brand new start, anyone can start from now and make a brand new ending.
When Will You Consider Yourself Successful?
I will consider myself successful when I chase and realize my dreams. My dream to succeed. The dream to live, love, learn and leave a legacy. Before I leave, I need to make a positive difference in this world and make my country proud of me.
I want to be the best son a mother and father can get, the best friend a person can get, the best partner a spouse can get, the best parent a child can get, the best social worker a society can get, the best citizen a country can get and be remembered as a person who spend his life to make a difference.
This is the reply I got from one of my friend, when posed with the above question. He definitely knew his way to success and eventually his way to achieve life happiness. What about you and me? All of us want success in life, but how many of us have clearly defined the word LIFE SUCCESS?
A computer student would say “hey, I want to be like bill gates. A scientist would say “Hey, I wish I was like Edison” and the list goes on.
But have we tried to look into their life and identified the elements which made them successful and then have a retrospect on ourselves to see the elements which we have been missing throughout our life and what we need to do to realize our dreams.
Each person has his or her idols and WISHES that he or she become like that. But that remain just a wish. A wish without action will merely be a dream.
Let us now discuss how to achieve those wishes and achieve your life success you have always dreamt for.
Let us hear from Julian Mantle, the Harvard trained lawyer, owner of a precious Ferrari, who threw away all his belonging and went to pursue his real dreams. The follows excerpt is taken from the best selling personality development book, the monk who sold his Ferrari.
“You know, John, all those years in the legal profession I thought I knew so much. I spent years studying at the finest schools, reading all the law books I could get my hands on and working with the best role models. Sure, I was a winner at the game of law. Yet I realized I was losing in the game of life. I was so busy chasing the big pleasures of life that I missed out on all the little ones. I never read those great books my father used to tell me to read.Throughout my life I haven’t built any great friendships. Having said this, I really think I am one of the lucky ones. My heart attack was my defining moment, my personal wake-up call, if you will. Believe it or not, it gave me a second chance to live a richer, more inspired life. I saw the seeds of opportunity in my painful experience. More importantly, I had the courage to nourish them.”
There are millionaires right there in our society ,who feel a big emptiness when they feel for the first time in their life that money is not their measure for happiness. There are many citizens who left their cash-crow jobs to become painters and writers. These people found their true voice and inspire others to find theirs. The happiness a person feel when he accomplishes his dreams can never be expressed in words.
Can you succeed in your life with out seeing your target? Let me take you to an incident mentioned in the same book.
“Near where we were sitting there was a magnificent oak tree. The sage pulled one of the roses from the garland he habitually wore and placed it on the center of the trunk. He then pulled three objects from the large knapsack that was his constant companion whenever he ventured to distant mountain climes such as the one we were visiting. The first object was his favorite bow, made of a wonderfully fragrant yet sturdy sandalwood. The second item was an arrow. The third object was a lily-white handkerchief – the kind I used to wear in the pocket of my expensive suits to impress judges and juries,”
Julian added apologetically.
Yogi Raman then asked Julian to put the handkerchief over his eyes as a blindfold.
“How far away from the rose am I?” Yogi Raman asked his pupil. “One hundred feet,” Julian guessed.
“Have you ever observed me in my daily practice of this ancient sport of archery?” the sage queried, in full knowledge of the response that would come. “I have seen you strike the bull’s-eye from a mark almost three hundred feet away and I cannot recall a time that you have ever missed at your current distance,” Julian noted dutifully.
Then, with his eyes covered by the cloth and his feet placed securely in the earth, the teacher drew the bow with all his energy and released the arrow – aiming directly at the rose hanging from the tree. The arrow struck the large oak with a thud, missing its mark by an embarrassingly large distance. “I thought you were going to display more of your magical abilities, Yogi Raman. What happened?”
“We have traveled to this isolated place for one reason only I have agreed to reveal all my worldly wisdom to you. Today’s demonstration is meant to reinforce my advice on the importance of setting clearly defined objectives in your life and knowing precisely where you are going. What you just saw confirms the most important principle for anyone seeking to attain their goals and to fulfill their life’s purpose: “You will never be able to hit a target that you cannot see” People spend their whole lives dreaming of becoming happier, living with more vitality and having an abundance of passion. Yet they do not see the importance of taking even ten minutes a month to write out their goals and to think deeply about the meaning of their lives, their Dharma. Goal setting will make your life magnificent. Your world will become richer, more delightful and more magical.”
Let me ask you a question. Have you written down your goals any time in your life? Many of us have lots of things in our mind, but they are not organized in the manner they should be. When we write them to a paper, our mind tries to concentrate on these written things rather than those on our minds. This helps us to become more FOCUSED. When you take the time to write down your goals, nature forces will come into play which starts to transform these dreams into reality.
Enthusiasm is one of the key ingredients for a lifetime of successful living. We each think about 60,000 thoughts on an average day. By writing out your desires and goals on a piece of paper, you send a red flag to your subconscious mind that these thoughts are far more important than the remaining 59,999 other ones. Your mind will then start to seek out all opportunities to realize your destiny like a guided missile. It is really a very scientific process. Most of us are simply not aware of it.
One of my friend said to me that it would be sad to reach the end of his life without realizing that he had some special talents and his life is now coming to an end without utilizing it for the benefit of others, at least in a small way.
We need to find out what WE truly love to do and then direct all of our energy towards doing it.
The real source of happiness can be stated in a word: ACHIEVEMENT.
Lasting happiness comes from steadily working to accomplish your goals and advancing confidently in the direction of your life’s purpose. This is the secret to kindling the inner fire that lurks within you. We have all been granted a unique set of gifts and talents that will readily allow us to realize our lifework. The key is to discover them, and in doing so, discover the main objective of your life. Live our true potential , do our life work for what each of us were created for, make a positive difference in the life of people, and to leave behind a legacy that will continue to inspire and guide people to find their life work and to live their dreams. This indeed is the true life success.
