When Will You Get Involved With the Online Forex Trade?

I will consider myself successful when I chase and realize my dreams. My dream to succeed. The dream to live, love, learn and leave a legacy. Before I leave, I need to make a positive difference in this world and make my country proud of me.

I want to be the best son a mother and father can get, the best friend a person can get, the best partner a spouse can get, the best parent a child can get, the best social worker a society can get, the best citizen a country can get and be remembered as a person who spend his life to make a difference.

This is the reply I got from one of my friend, when posed with the above question. He definitely knew his way to success and eventually his way to achieve life happiness. What about you and me? All of us want success in life, but how many of us have clearly defined the word LIFE SUCCESS?

A computer student would say “hey, I want to be like bill gates. A scientist would say “Hey, I wish I was like Edison” and the list goes on.

But have we tried to look into their life and identified the elements which made them successful and then have a retrospect on ourselves to see the elements which we have been missing throughout our life and what we need to do to realize our dreams.

Each person has his or her idols and WISHES that he or she become like that. But that remain just a wish. A wish without action will merely be a dream.

Let us now discuss how to achieve those wishes and achieve your life success you have always dreamt for.

Let us hear from Julian Mantle, the Harvard trained lawyer, owner of a precious Ferrari, who threw away all his belonging and went to pursue his real dreams. The follows excerpt is taken from the best selling personality development book, the monk who sold his Ferrari.

“You know, John, all those years in the legal profession I thought I knew so much. I spent years studying at the finest schools, reading all the law books I could get my hands on and working with the best role models. Sure, I was a winner at the game of law. Yet I realized I was losing in the game of life. I was so busy chasing the big pleasures of life that I missed out on all the little ones. I never read those great books my father used to tell me to read.Throughout my life I haven’t built any great friendships. Having said this, I really think I am one of the lucky ones. My heart attack was my defining moment, my personal wake-up call, if you will. Believe it or not, it gave me a second chance to live a richer, more inspired life. I saw the seeds of opportunity in my painful experience. More importantly, I had the courage to nourish them.”

There are millionaires right there in our society ,who feel a big emptiness when they feel for the first time in their life that money is not their measure for happiness. There are many citizens who left their cash-crow jobs to become painters and writers. These people found their true voice and inspire others to find theirs. The happiness a person feel when he accomplishes his dreams can never be expressed in words.

Can you succeed in your life with out seeing your target? Let me take you to an incident mentioned in the same book.

“Near where we were sitting there was a magnificent oak tree. The sage pulled one of the roses from the garland he habitually wore and placed it on the center of the trunk. He then pulled three objects from the large knapsack that was his constant companion whenever he ventured to distant mountain climes such as the one we were visiting. The first object was his favorite bow, made of a wonderfully fragrant yet sturdy sandalwood. The second item was an arrow. The third object was a lily-white handkerchief – the kind I used to wear in the pocket of my expensive suits to impress judges and juries,”

Julian added apologetically.

Yogi Raman then asked Julian to put the handkerchief over his eyes as a blindfold.

“How far away from the rose am I?” Yogi Raman asked his pupil. “One hundred feet,” Julian guessed.

“Have you ever observed me in my daily practice of this ancient sport of archery?” the sage queried, in full knowledge of the response that would come. “I have seen you strike the bull’s-eye from a mark almost three hundred feet away and I cannot recall a time that you have ever missed at your current distance,” Julian noted dutifully.

Then, with his eyes covered by the cloth and his feet placed securely in the earth, the teacher drew the bow with all his energy and released the arrow – aiming directly at the rose hanging from the tree. The arrow struck the large oak with a thud, missing its mark by an embarrassingly large distance. “I thought you were going to display more of your magical abilities, Yogi Raman. What happened?”

“We have traveled to this isolated place for one reason only I have agreed to reveal all my worldly wisdom to you. Today’s demonstration is meant to reinforce my advice on the importance of setting clearly defined objectives in your life and knowing precisely where you are going. What you just saw confirms the most important principle for anyone seeking to attain their goals and to fulfill their life’s purpose: “You will never be able to hit a target that you cannot see” People spend their whole lives dreaming of becoming happier, living with more vitality and having an abundance of passion. Yet they do not see the importance of taking even ten minutes a month to write out their goals and to think deeply about the meaning of their lives, their Dharma. Goal setting will make your life magnificent. Your world will become richer, more delightful and more magical.”

Let me ask you a question. Have you written down your goals any time in your life? Many of us have lots of things in our mind, but they are not organized in the manner they should be. When we write them to a paper, our mind tries to concentrate on these written things rather than those on our minds. This helps us to become more FOCUSED. When you take the time to write down your goals, nature forces will come into play which starts to transform these dreams into reality.

Enthusiasm is one of the key ingredients for a lifetime of successful living. We each think about 60,000 thoughts on an average day. By writing out your desires and goals on a piece of paper, you send a red flag to your subconscious mind that these thoughts are far more important than the remaining 59,999 other ones. Your mind will then start to seek out all opportunities to realize your destiny like a guided missile. It is really a very scientific process. Most of us are simply not aware of it.

One of my friend said to me that it would be sad to reach the end of his life without realizing that he had some special talents and his life is now coming to an end without utilizing it for the benefit of others, at least in a small way.

We need to find out what WE truly love to do and then direct all of our energy towards doing it.

The real source of happiness can be stated in a word: ACHIEVEMENT.

Lasting happiness comes from steadily working to accomplish your goals and advancing confidently in the direction of your life’s purpose. This is the secret to kindling the inner fire that lurks within you. We have all been granted a unique set of gifts and talents that will readily allow us to realize our lifework. The key is to discover them, and in doing so, discover the main objective of your life. Live our true potential , do our life work for what each of us were created for, make a positive difference in the life of people, and to leave behind a legacy that will continue to inspire and guide people to find their life work and to live their dreams. This indeed is the true life success.