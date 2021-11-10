Connect with us

Bitcoin

Why Cardano Is On A Hot Streak With 10% Gains In 1 Day

Published

31 seconds ago

on

Picture of a Cardano coin in front of a candlestick chart
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Coming from below $1 with a 2,000% profit year-over-year, Cardano (ADA) continues to outperform Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other cryptocurrencies in the top 5 by market cap. As of press time, ADA trades at $2,30 with 9.8% profit in the daily chart.

ADA on a rally in the 4-hour chart. Source: ADAUSDT Tradingview

Related Reading | Shiba Inu Beats Out Cardano, Dogecoin On Top 10 Watch-Listed Tokens

Following the general market sentiment, Cardano seems poised for further upside with an important resistance at $2.5. As seen in the chart below by Material Indicators, ADA (price in blue) experienced a massive rally from the lows of its current range.

Cardano ADA ADAUSDT
Source: Material Indicators

However, the price sits at seemingly week support in low timeframes and is susceptible to more downside if the crypto market trends further down. Upwards, ADA moves flipped $2.5 from resistance to support in order to take on new price target close to the $3 area.

Additional data provided by Material Indicators suggest that Cardano’s rally has been mainly fueled by large investors (represented in purple in the chart below) with most of the trading orders signaling an increase in buying pressure.

Cardano ADA ADAUSDT
Source: Material Indicators

On the other hand, retail investors have been selling ADA’s climb into its current levels. Most of these investors could be taking profit at these levels, but their selling pressure has been apparently mitigated by buying orders between $100,000 to $1,000,000.

The Bullish Case For Cardano (ADA)

The Cardano ecosystem remains at the top of the fastest growing in the crypto space as indicated by the elevated number of contributions recorded at GitHub. In addition, its developer IOHK has recently announced progress on major improvements for the network.

On GitHub, IOHK created a compilation that list the ecosystem’s “essential” project. The list extends across several sectors with hundreds of projects collaborating for the benefit of Cardano.

After deploying its smart contract capabilities with Hard Fork Combinator (HFC) event Alonzo, the ecosystem has entered a new era with many investors betting on its growth.

Related Reading | Is Cardano Fighting A Losing Battle Against Solana?

In addition, IOHK recently launched a beta version of the network’s Plutus Application Backend to enable its integration to the Cardano wallet. Conceived as a platform that will allow users to easily deploy financial contracts, the company has invited developers to try it. IOHK said:

This marks a significant milestone in the DeFi journey on Cardano, simplifying on-chain #smartcontracts integration and smoothing the route to dApp  deployment.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Bitcoin

833 Million Shiba Inu (SHIB) Tokens Purchased by Publicly Listed Company

Published

31 mins ago

on

November 10, 2021

By

833 Million Shiba Inu (SHIB) Tokens Purchased by Publicly Listed Company
google news
Altcoin News
  • Tokens.com acquired SHIB tokens for between $0.000071 and $0.0000632.
  • The corporation paid between $50,000 and $60,000 for the tokens.

Tokens.com Corp, a publicly listed company, purchased 833 million SHIB tokens earlier this month. The corporation paid between $50,000 and $60,000 for the tokens on the day they were purchased. A week after its ATH on Nov. 3, Tokens.com acquired SHIB tokens for between $0.000071 and $0.0000632. The fact that a publicly listed corporation has invested in the meme currency is positive for SHIB.

CEO Andrew Kiguel commented:

“We believe we are the first publicly-traded company to provide its investors with exposure to SHIB tokens.”

SHIB is now trading at $0.00005606, down 35.5 percent from its all-time high of $0.00008616, when it overtook Dogecoin in market value. Since then, DOGE has risen to 9th position, surpassing Shiba Inu, which had a market valuation of $30.7 billion.

Dogecoin (DOGE), an ecologically friendly Proof-of-Stake (PoS) token, has been replaced by Shiba Inu, according to the company’s official release. For example, the SHIB ecosystem allows NFT, GameFi, and decentralized trade through ShibaSwap (unlike Dogecoin).

Tesla Adoption Pending

Musk had asked on Twitter in May whether Tesla should accept DOGE as a payment method, and 78.2 percent of respondents replied yes. But, thus far, no significant progress has been made. The SHIB community recently received a boost when the source code of Elon Musk’s electric vehicle producer Tesla revealed SHIB beneath the payment type section.

ShibaSwap developer also acknowledged via a tweet but said Musk might be teasing the SHIB community. It may be a code term for another dog currency like Dogecoin, which Musk prefers. Tesla hasn’t said anything about this.

google news
Continue Reading

Bitcoin

Whale Alert- 2,213 ETH (10,540,881 USD) Transferred to an Unknown Wallet

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 10, 2021

By

Whale Alert- 2,213 ETH (10,540,881 USD) Transferred to an Unknown Wallet
google news

20 seconds ago |