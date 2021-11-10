Will Smith tried to date his TV cousin Karyn Parsons (Hilary Banks), but she rejected him

Dorinda Medley opened up about her exit from the Real Housewives of New York City cast during an appearance on Wendy Williams‘ talk show, with guest host Michael Rapaport, on Tuesday.

After being put on “pause” following the 12th season of the Bravo reality series, which featured a testier-than-usual Dorinda, the longtime reality star admitted that her departure from the network “wasn’t a mutual decision at all” before revealing where she stands with Ramona Singer and dishing on the second season of The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip.

“I really, not to be conceited, I was like, ‘I’m a good Housewife, I’m coming back,’” Dorinda said of her thoughts ahead of season 13 on the November 9 episode of The Wendy Williams Show. “I’m already paying someone to do a Blue Stone Manor gingerbread house. They’re going to come up a lot during COVID. So, I’m in it already… And when I got the call, I burst into tears. I did. I wasn’t one of these Housewives that was like, ‘I don’t really want to be on the show. It’s a mutual decision.’ It wasn’t a mutual decision at all.”

During RHONY season 12, Dorinda was criticized for being too rough on a number of her castmates, including Sonja Morgan and Tinsley Mortimer. Looking back, Dorinda said she did her best to stay honest.

“When we’re boring and we don’t do that, you guys hate us for that. So it’s a real fine line. And I’m an emotional person, but I’m always quick to say I’m sorry,” Dorinda noted.

When Michael then pointed out that she was put on pause simply for being tough on her castmates while women from other franchises, including Teresa Giudice and Erika Jayne, were allowed to continue on with their shows while dealing with intense legal issues, Dorinda seemed to agree that there were some double-standards.

“There’s the Lisa Rinna’s, there’s the this, that do the exact same thing. It’s very similar. We’ve had people pull each other’s hair. We’ve had people throw punches. So of course, I was like, ‘What?’ Because to me, it was sort of housewifery and a lot of what I did kind of came into fruition as being true,” she revealed. “I was very surprised because I thought at least I could have had a redemption year. That’s sort of the cycle of the Housewives.”

While Dorinda and Sonja confirmed they are in a good place with one with a recent pic on Instagram, Dorinda admitted she can’t say the same for her and Ramona.

“We’re not good right now,” she confirmed. “We’ve had a very long friendship, and listen, time heals. I’m open… I keep it moving in my life. I tend not to say anything and just let things settle.”

As for the upcoming second season of RHUGT, which was filmed months ago and expected to air on Peacock next year, Dorinda said she was “thrilled to do it.”

“I’ll be honest with you, after COVID, I had no idea how much that being alone time and then all the sudden being thrown back into it… and they were supposed to be up there for four days. They ended up staying at Blue Stone Manor for eight. I’ve never had anyone stay at my house for eight days, never mind all these girls that I don’t really know. But I really forged some incredible friendships,” Dorinda teased. “Phaedra and I got super close. [And] Eva and I got super close.”

The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip season one begins streaming on Peacock on November 18.

Photo Credit: lev radin/Shutterstock