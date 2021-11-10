Will Smith tried to date his TV cousin Karyn Parsons (Hilary Banks), but she rejected him

Will Smith reveals he tried to date his “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” co-star Karyn Parsons, but she rejected him.
In his memoir, WILL, the 53-year-old actor admitted he was smitten with Karyn, who played his TV cousin Hilary Banks, but she rejected him.
Michael Murdock / Splash News
Will said he’s glad Karyn rejected him because he married his wife of 24 years, Jada Pinkett Smith, in 1997.
He wrote:
“Not only did Karyn beat out a slew of Hollywood big hitters to win her role, but she was smart enough to tell me ‘hell no’ when I tried to explain we were not really cousins so it would be fine if we dated: ‘I swear it won’t mess up our working relationship.’ She knew better than that — good call, K.P.”
Karyn, 55, opened up about her working relationship with Will in a 2019 interview.
“He’s got charisma like crazy. He’s just incredibly charismatic, so bright, very smart and quick-witted and funny. It’s just him. People always say, ‘What’s it like?’ It’s exactly what you see. That guy, that’s Will.”
Will reunited with Karyn and the Fresh Prince cast last year when HBO Max aired the Fresh Prince reunion.
The cast paid tribute to actor James Avery (Uncle Phil), who passed away in 2013 at age 68.
Dorinda Medley opened up about her exit from the Real Housewives of New York City cast during an appearance on Wendy Williams‘ talk show, with guest host Michael Rapaport, on Tuesday.
After being put on “pause” following the 12th season of the Bravo reality series, which featured a testier-than-usual Dorinda, the longtime reality star admitted that her departure from the network “wasn’t a mutual decision at all” before revealing where she stands with Ramona Singer and dishing on the second season of The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip.
“I really, not to be conceited, I was like, ‘I’m a good Housewife, I’m coming back,’” Dorinda said of her thoughts ahead of season 13 on the November 9 episode of The Wendy Williams Show. “I’m already paying someone to do a Blue Stone Manor gingerbread house. They’re going to come up a lot during COVID. So, I’m in it already… And when I got the call, I burst into tears. I did. I wasn’t one of these Housewives that was like, ‘I don’t really want to be on the show. It’s a mutual decision.’ It wasn’t a mutual decision at all.”
During RHONY season 12, Dorinda was criticized for being too rough on a number of her castmates, including Sonja Morgan and Tinsley Mortimer. Looking back, Dorinda said she did her best to stay honest.
“When we’re boring and we don’t do that, you guys hate us for that. So it’s a real fine line. And I’m an emotional person, but I’m always quick to say I’m sorry,” Dorinda noted.
When Michael then pointed out that she was put on pause simply for being tough on her castmates while women from other franchises, including Teresa Giudice and Erika Jayne, were allowed to continue on with their shows while dealing with intense legal issues, Dorinda seemed to agree that there were some double-standards.
“There’s the Lisa Rinna’s, there’s the this, that do the exact same thing. It’s very similar. We’ve had people pull each other’s hair. We’ve had people throw punches. So of course, I was like, ‘What?’ Because to me, it was sort of housewifery and a lot of what I did kind of came into fruition as being true,” she revealed. “I was very surprised because I thought at least I could have had a redemption year. That’s sort of the cycle of the Housewives.”
While Dorinda and Sonja confirmed they are in a good place with one with a recent pic on Instagram, Dorinda admitted she can’t say the same for her and Ramona.
“We’re not good right now,” she confirmed. “We’ve had a very long friendship, and listen, time heals. I’m open… I keep it moving in my life. I tend not to say anything and just let things settle.”
As for the upcoming second season of RHUGT, which was filmed months ago and expected to air on Peacock next year, Dorinda said she was “thrilled to do it.”
“I’ll be honest with you, after COVID, I had no idea how much that being alone time and then all the sudden being thrown back into it… and they were supposed to be up there for four days. They ended up staying at Blue Stone Manor for eight. I’ve never had anyone stay at my house for eight days, never mind all these girls that I don’t really know. But I really forged some incredible friendships,” Dorinda teased. “Phaedra and I got super close. [And] Eva and I got super close.”
The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip season one begins streaming on Peacock on November 18.
Nick Cannon is claiming his response to Saweetie, seemingly offering to give her some babies, was misunderstood by fans.
The daytime television host has addressed his response to Saweetie’s baby fever Twitter post on his own self-titled TV show. On yesterday’s “The Nick Cannon Show”, the comedian said that the folks’ outrage over him offering to give Saweetie his 8th seed was simply a misunderstanding.
“I guess I was all over The Shade Room this weekend,” the 41-year-old explained during the Monday, November 8 episode. “Again, I think I’m very much understood. Saweetie tweeted she wanted some babies and I just replied with some emojis. As an expert on babies, anybody who can speak emoji knows what that says.”
Nick went on to clarify his actual message spelled out in emojis.
“Take time for making such a big decision.” Nick added, “All my ninjas are misunderstood.”
Nick, of course, has a very great sense of humor. He then went on to read some hilarious tweets that tracked him for offering up his services to Saweetie.
“But of course I caught heat for the tweet,” Nick continued. “They was coming for me like crazy. One tweet said, ‘The celibacy clock is tickin.’ Somebody else tweeted, ‘Here comes Fertile Myrtle
Do YOU believe Nick’s explanation? Hit play to see Nick’s explanation for yourself!
Politics Insider for Nov. 10, 2021: Some Conservatives get snubbed; Gladu apologizes; the Three Amigos may return
Conservative leader Erin O’Toole named his 46-member shadow cabinet on Tuesday, and there was a clear trend in who wasn’t invited to the party, as CBC’s John-Paul Tasker points out:
Newly elected MP and former Conservative leadership contender Leslyn Lewis, long-time MP Marilyn Gladu and Saskatchewan MP Rosemarie Falk have been left on the Conservative backbench without a prominent role in the next Parliament.
Lewis has criticized COVID-19 vaccinations for children. Gladu recently took on a role with a new “civil liberties” working group of parliamentarians concerned about vaccinate mandates. Falk has expressed opposition to what she has called “mandatory vaccinations.”
Gladu and Falk were previously members of O’Toole’s shadow cabinet; Mark Strahl, who wrote on social media recently that vaccine mandates are “discriminatory, coercive and must be opposed,” has also been bounced from his critic role.
Interestingly, while the new version of Justin Trudeau’s cabinet has (I am struggling not to use the word “mercifully” here) dropped the role of minister for middle class prosperity, previously held by Mona Fortier, O’Toole dubbed Pierre Poilievre shadow minister for both finance and that conceptual word salad.
Damage control: In what is almost certainly evidence that O’Toole is cracking down on the vaccine-resistant members of his caucus, Gladu issued a statement on Tuesday apologizing for remarks she made in an interview with CTV’s Question Period, in which she suggested that COVID-19 was less dangerous than polio and that there were “multiple sources” of valid data on the virus and vaccines.
“Upon reflection, I recognize how dangerous it is to share misinformation about the severity of COVID-19 and the safety and efficacy of vaccines. I retract these comments in full,” she wrote. “I apologize unreservedly to Canadians. I also apologize to my caucus colleagues and leader for the distraction my comments have created.” Gladu had earlier maintained that O’Toole “approved” of her little rogue caucus, and that she supports him as leader, both of which seem…unlikely in the real world?
Doomed: Don Martin lays out the messy risk Gladu & co. pose to O’Toole, and the obvious strategy behind O’Toole ragging the puck on answering pointed questions or potentially booting the vaccine-refusing and vaccine-questioning members of his caucus: “This is O’Toole playing for time with hopes the crazy caucus idea falls apart under pressure from common sense MPs who understand that having an anti-vaxx splinter in their midst will mean constant Commons condemnation from the Liberals, who smell a majority coming in the next election,” he wrote.
The NDP way: Our own Marie-Danielle Smith sat down for a—in the parlance of our kind—wide-ranging interview with NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, and he had some interesting things to say about that Groundhog Day platform, the seeming leftward tilt of Canadian politics at the moment and why his party just can’t seem to break through in a big way.
It is hard to dream big. It’s hard to imagine a world outside of what you know. Liberal and Conservative, that’s kind of what folks have known, and it’s hard to break that cycle. Are you getting tired? [laughs] No, do I sound it?
Together again: Sources tell Reuters that talks are underway to revive the so-called Three Amigos Summit next week between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, U.S. President Joe Biden and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.
This would be the first time the three leaders will formally meet in person since 2016 in Ottawa, which was just five years but also an entire lifetime ago, in a universe where the phrase “President Donald Trump” was nothing but a perverse fever dream and no one had ever heard of social distancing. That Ottawa trilat, of course, gave the world this weapons-grade cringe. May we suggest that you employ a stunt coordinator this time, gentlemen?