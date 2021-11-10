HEALTH
Women’s Guide to Adult Acne
Acne is a commonly occurring skin condition that affects men, women and children alike. It is nothing but overproduction of oil on skin, which results in acne scars or pimples. Acne is most likely to appear on face, neck, shoulders or even arms.
Even though teenagers are considered more susceptible to acne, adults between 20-40 years of age are also likely to develop the condition. In United States alone, 40-50 million people have acne and as teenagers, over 40% of US teens develop acne, even though the marks disappear with the onset of adulthood. Women are more susceptible to acne as compared to men, and according to a study published in 2012 in Journal of Women’s Health, acne affects nearly half of the women aged 21 to 30.
What Causes Acne: Hormonal Imbalance
In most cases, outbreak of acne is attributed to hormonal imbalance. With an increase in the production of androgen, a hormone produced in both men’s and women’s bodies, oil glands on the skin enlarge and produce more oil. And these also produce a white substance called sebum.
So while excess oil can clog pores, sebum can cause the cellular walls to break, and this increases the growth of bacteria and causes pimples to develop.
What Causes Acne: Using greasy cosmetics, dietary imbalances, stress
Alternately, use of greasy cosmetics can cause acne as they can plug cell follicles and further lead to bacterial growth and pimples. Similarly, dietary imbalances and stress could also cause acne outbreaks.
Ways to Keep a Check on Occurrence of Acne
1. One of the ways commonly known to check the occurrence of acne is reducing consumption of refined carbs, like chocolate. This is because refined carbs can raise insulin levels, which triggers a release of hormones.
And that can increase oil production by inflaming the follicles.
2. One may choose to avoid seafood, as some types of seafood are believed to worsen acne.
3. Stress could be a cause of acne, as cortisol, which is a stress hormone, can stimulate oil glands.
4. A clean diet can work wonders for ensuring that one does not get acne. One must try and make sure that his diet contains more whole foods, and also that the consumption of sugar and hydrogenated fats is minimum.
5. If one does suffer from acne scars, one of the best ways to overcome the condition is to use a mild cleanser, once in the morning and once before retiring for bed at night.
6. And also, one must avoid touching the face excessively when suffering from acne.
7. Alternately, Over-the-counter (OTC) medications are also greatly effective for overcoming or reducing acne, and these are often in form of topically applied gels, lotions and creams.
Beautiful Teeth Are Now a Doorbell Away
A perfect set of teeth is everyone’s dream. After all, we all desire a beautiful smile. But the cost and time commitment involved in visiting the orthodontist, getting braces fixed and following that up with repeated doctor visits leads to serious hesitation in scheduling that first appointment. Moreover, the treatment time is usually about two years for children and longer for adults which becomes all the more deterring for many of us. Let’s face it, we’ve never heard of an easier and cheaper route.
Think aloud again! In the light of the changing scenario in dental technology, everything has become more globalized.
What if we said that dental brilliance has reached such an advance and exciting stage that it can give you a chance to grin wider than before with confidence? What if we claimed, that India is now home to an online technology platform which makes it possible for you to straighten your teeth right from the comforts of your own home? Indeed, the time to recover that perfect smile is now here. TeethLogic has brought top quality invisible teeth aligners to the country which for the first time is a direct to consumer/online brand for India.
A revolutionary dental marvel, invisible aligners are nothing but an incredible, non-invasive and cost-effective approach to teeth straightening. A treatment which is no longer a privilege reserved for the rich and famous. With no metal wires or brackets involved, this treatment is comparatively less painful. It is great for anyone who is a bit scared of dental visits or doesn’t want to commit to the time and expense of braces but still wants to improve the appearance of their teeth. TeethLogic’s clear aligners deliver top quality natural results in as short as 4-6 months. Now whoever thought, that showing off your smile could be so simple, we wonder; and people won’t even notice you’re wearing them, so discreet!
This state-of-the-art digital treatment not only solves your problem involved with the exorbitant orthodontic treatment cost and braces cost, but it also gives you the experience of enjoying a dentist’s benefit from the convenience of your home. Yes, it does. A hectic and busy lifestyle that leaves you with no time for an in-person assessment by a specialist orthodontist or by a dentist, TeethLogic’s at home delivery of the teeth straightening kit then becomes the most convenient solution.
The at-home teeth straightening impression kit come’s with a set of clear instructions that help you take an accurate impression of your top and bottom teeth. These impressions are then used to digitally create a custom treatment plan just for you. With the help of advanced technology like dental scanners, CAD/CAM and precision 3D printers, you can easily maintain your virtual dental prescriptions. It’s a long process, but it has been designed with speed, efficiency, and affordability in mind, so you can relax from the beginning to the very end. This whole process is directed by a highly qualified team of dental professionals who are just a call away in case you need them.
But, the most wonderful thing about these invisible aligners is that once you begin wearing them, you start noticing your teeth move within a few weeks only. This makes it a better alternative especially when most treatments take an average of 6 months or less. With an all-new spectrum involving dental innovation, this treatment is clinically proven to be effective to treat mild to moderate teeth straightening issues.
The cost if you ask us? – TeethLogic Invisible Aligners are up to 80% less than the price of other treatment options.
Everybody, it’s time to shake off stale approaches and lame excuses, bid adieu to long dental lines and unnecessary prescription files, because TeethLogic gives you the chance to embrace a solution that works best for you. Beautiful teeth indeed, are now just a doorbell away.
Healthy Fitness Breakfast – Get Toned, Fit & Strong With a Healthy Fitness Breakfast
A healthy breakfast is one of the keys to a great body, good health – and energy for the rest of the day. But what most people don’t understand is that you do not have to eat breakfast first thing in the morning. Here’s a simple and healthy breakfast recipe that you can pre-make, ahead of time – and enjoy in the mid to late morning as part of a ‘meal shifting’ fitness/weight loss plan.
While the muscle-heads reading this article will scream out in fear of not getting enough protein – I will calmly note that since I’ve cut my protein intake in half, a few years ago (it was way too high) – I have not lost a single ounce of muscle, but I do look better – and I feel much better.
BREAKFAST TIME: 11am
Yeah some people may say “Oh, that too late to be eating breakfast!” – but if you are already hip to the ‘meal shifting’ tactic – then you know how this works. If not – here’s a quick summary:
Instead of eating first thing in the morning – you wait until mid to late morning to get your first meal in. Naturally all of your meals get pushed/shifted back a few hours – giving you less opportunity to overeat and consume unnecessary calories.
Here’s the recipe:
– 1/3 cup whole oats – cooked on low heat (stove) for 10 minutes in…
– 3/4 cup water
…When cooked – drop on top of…
– 1/2 small/medium banana
– 1 tablespoon dried berry mix (I used Newman’s Own Organic)
– 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon powder
– 1 heaping tablespoon of (organic) ground flax seed (this is vital to my daily nutrition)
– 1 strong pinch of stevia extract powder (for all natural, zero calorie sweetness)
Stir it up…
Add some water to tweak the consistency to your preference…
Enjoy!
I eat this about five times per week.
If scheduling this type of breakfast for your self is a challenge – try this…
On Sunday, follow the same recipe as above. Just multiply it by 5. When it is done – divide it up into 5 storage containers – and put them into the refrigerator.
Now you have one for each day of the week.
Done!
No excuses!
Fat Food Tax to Pay For Health Care? A Modest Proposal – Pros and Cons
Obesity, which contributes to several health problems like cancer, stroke, diabetes and high blood pressure has become epidemic and affects nearly half the U.S population. The number of obese people has doubled since 1985, which has led to a 30% increase in health premiums. The overall financial costs of obesity are greater than those for alcoholism or smoking. The annual cost of treating health problems related to obesity is estimated at upward of $100 billion. Reduction of health costs over time will not happen if obesity is ignored.
Why more taxes?
Two reasons; First and most obvious is to raise part of the money for what is being proposed as universal health care, a subject that carries with it a separate debate. The second and probably most import reason is to raise awareness of what we are eating and how it affects our bodies. The American public is woefully ignorant about nutrition.
What to Tax
There have been dozens of “sinful-food” tax proposals from a penny a can for sodas to 10% on all fast food items. It probably needs to be more inclusive than that. Packaged foods with a lot of sugar and starch probably contribute as much to the problem as the entire fast food industry. It could well be a sliding scale on all foods except fresh produce based on grams of fats and sugar per 100 grams or per serving.
What is the Tax Rate?
The Department of Agriculture has suggested that, for “sinful-food” taxes to change the way people eat, they may need to equal at least 10% to 30% of the cost of the food. It is estimated that a 10% federal tax on fattening foods would raise $530 billion over 10 years. There should also be a program of tax subsidies to encourage the purchase of healthy foods such as fresh fruits and vegetable. This of course would reduce the gross income somewhat.
Opposition Response
Most of us are opposed to more taxes, myself included, but there are other oppositions to a tax of this kind. Here are some of the most common.
- I,m not fat and I don’t want to pay for someone who is and I like my sodas and Dorritos. You can still eat whatever you like. Paying $1.10 for a 99 cent bag of Dorritos may well be the cheapest way for you to pay for this problem. It is inevitable because of the magnitude of this social problem that it won’t cost you in some way.
- The government must stop trying to legislate our behavior and picking our pockets. Sorry friend…too late. In a society this complex and generally prosperous, everything we do in some small way affects everyone else. “No man is an island.” The only way for the government not to do something is to completely drop the idea of universal health care. How good is your imagination on that happening?
- It’s a regressive tax that unfairly affects the poor. This appears to be true on the face of it. Low income people eat high starch and fast foods in an attempt to stretch their food dollar. As mentioned earlier there should be a tax subsidy for choosing healthy foods. More of the public health dollar needs to go to nutrition education and awareness. With the right information and a little assistance, low income people can have healthy diets.
One of the glitches in pursuing a national health care problem is the political avoidance of personal accountability and responsibility. We have been lulled into reliance on government, a condition which is hard to reverse, and the government seems to cherish it’s role. Individual responsibility is the ultimate solution; until then everyone pays in one way or another.
