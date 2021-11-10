Women’s Guide to Adult Acne

Share Pin 0 Shares

Acne is a commonly occurring skin condition that affects men, women and children alike. It is nothing but overproduction of oil on skin, which results in acne scars or pimples. Acne is most likely to appear on face, neck, shoulders or even arms.

Even though teenagers are considered more susceptible to acne, adults between 20-40 years of age are also likely to develop the condition. In United States alone, 40-50 million people have acne and as teenagers, over 40% of US teens develop acne, even though the marks disappear with the onset of adulthood. Women are more susceptible to acne as compared to men, and according to a study published in 2012 in Journal of Women’s Health, acne affects nearly half of the women aged 21 to 30.

What Causes Acne: Hormonal Imbalance

In most cases, outbreak of acne is attributed to hormonal imbalance. With an increase in the production of androgen, a hormone produced in both men’s and women’s bodies, oil glands on the skin enlarge and produce more oil. And these also produce a white substance called sebum.

So while excess oil can clog pores, sebum can cause the cellular walls to break, and this increases the growth of bacteria and causes pimples to develop.

What Causes Acne: Using greasy cosmetics, dietary imbalances, stress

Alternately, use of greasy cosmetics can cause acne as they can plug cell follicles and further lead to bacterial growth and pimples. Similarly, dietary imbalances and stress could also cause acne outbreaks.

Ways to Keep a Check on Occurrence of Acne

1. One of the ways commonly known to check the occurrence of acne is reducing consumption of refined carbs, like chocolate. This is because refined carbs can raise insulin levels, which triggers a release of hormones.

And that can increase oil production by inflaming the follicles.

2. One may choose to avoid seafood, as some types of seafood are believed to worsen acne.

3. Stress could be a cause of acne, as cortisol, which is a stress hormone, can stimulate oil glands.

4. A clean diet can work wonders for ensuring that one does not get acne. One must try and make sure that his diet contains more whole foods, and also that the consumption of sugar and hydrogenated fats is minimum.

5. If one does suffer from acne scars, one of the best ways to overcome the condition is to use a mild cleanser, once in the morning and once before retiring for bed at night.

6. And also, one must avoid touching the face excessively when suffering from acne.

7. Alternately, Over-the-counter (OTC) medications are also greatly effective for overcoming or reducing acne, and these are often in form of topically applied gels, lotions and creams.