6 Mental Health Benefits Of Sports
There are many mental benefits of physical activities, such as sports. According to recent research, it has been found that taking part in sports can have a positive impact on your mental health. In this article, we are going to take a closer look at some of the primary mental health benefits of playing sports. Read on to find out more.
1. Mood Improvement
If you want a little bit of relaxation and happiness, it’s time to engage in some type of physical activity. You can work out at a gym or go out for a brisk walk. This type of activity triggers certain chemicals in your brain. As a result of the release of these chemicals, you feel happy and relaxed.
Besides, playing with your friends in a team gives you a chance to unwind. The satisfaction you receive after playing your desired game gives you the motivation to improve your fitness level.
2. Improved Focus
Taking part in physical activity on a regular basis can help you sharpen your mental skills as you get older. In other words, it can help you improve your learning and thinking. According to research studies, if you engage in muscle strengthening and aerobic activities, you can enjoy a lot of benefits such as improved concentration.
As a matter of fact, if you take part in this type of activities for three to five times per week, you can enjoy a number of mental health benefits.
3. Reduction in Stress and Depression
If you are physically active, know that your mind will be able to fight stress. After all, you don’t want to experience negative thoughts throughout the day. Since taking part in sports keeps you physically active, you can experience a reduction of stress hormones in your body.
Apart from this, engaging in physical activities increases the production of endorphins. Basically, these are known as natural mood boosters. They can help you fight stress and depression.
Besides, the release of these chemicals makes you feel optimistic once you have done your workout. According to experts, there is a strong relationship between depression and sports.
4. Better Sleep
If you engage in a type of physical activity, you can improve your quality of sleep. What happens is that physical activities help you enjoy sound sleep at night. If you get plenty of sleep, it can improve your mental outlook and mode.
However, it is not a good idea to take part in sports in the evening. As soon as the sun sets, you should have your dinner and get ready for sleep.
5. Weight Maintenance
According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, taking part in sports is an ideal way of maintaining your weight. For example, weightlifting, cycling, and running can help you burn a lot of calories. If you stay within an ideal weight range, you will be less likely to develop a number of health diseases, such as diabetes, hypertension, and high cholesterol.
6. Higher Self-Confidence
With regular exercise, you can gain a higher level of confidence and self-esteem. By increasing your skills, stamina, and strength, you can improve your image as well. As a matter of fact, sports give you a sense of control and mastery. As a result, you have a feeling of pride as well as self-confidence.
This is the description of some of the primary mental health benefits of taking part in sports on a regular basis.
What Is Radon Gas and Why It Has Become a Major Health Problem
Did you know exposure to radon gas over a prolonged period of time is the second leading cause of lung cancer in Canada after smoking. It is also considered to be the second leading cause of cancer in the United States. People are exposed to this gas in the homes they live in. Radon gas is colorless and has no odor. Radon gas is a silent killer.
So what is radon gas?
Radon gas is a naturally occurring by-product of the radioactive decay of the element known as uranium found in soil and rocks. This gas contains radioactive element radon which is formed as a gas, during the breakdown of radioactive elements such as uranium and thorium. Radon gas which is formed continuously, moves into the air from the uranium bearing rocks and soil. This soil is often found underneath many homes and other structures. Of course this can lead to health issues if this gas reaches unacceptable levels when entering a home or other structures where people occupy.
Where Are Unacceptable Levels Radon Gas Found?
Unacceptable levels of this radioactive gas is very common in the Canadian prairies such as southern Alberta. It is also found in the soil and rocks in many other places in Canada. These places include the southern part of Saskatchewan and many parts of British Columbia. Unacceptable levels can found in Southern Ontario, New Brunswick and northern parts of Canada such as the Yukon and North West Territories. There are also many areas of the United States that have high levels of the element of uranium and radium in their soil and rocks. Of course unacceptable levels of this gas is different between the countries of Canada and the United States. This is due to how the risk levels are determined. Canada has a higher level of acceptance.
How Does This Gas Enter Your Home?
The radioactive gas enters your home from unprotected parts of your basement. This gas can be especially bad during the winter months. During the winter months many people in northern climates, such as the Canadian prairies, leave their windows closed. This allows the radioactive elements to build up in the home as there is little air flow between the outside and inside environments.
What Can You Do To Protect Your Home From This Type of Radioactivity?
There a number things you can do to avoid the health risks caused by radon gas. Determine if your home is located over soil that contains the radioactive elements that can produce unacceptable levels this radioactive gas in your basement. Test can be done to determine this. You must also consider if the floor of your basement can shield you from the gas seeping into structure of your home.
Affordable Health Care Supplemental Insurance for Seniors
By the time seniors are considered “seniors,” they usually have a nice little retirement nest as well as health and life insurance policies to fall back on. Maybe they are widows or widowers who have pension plans from their deceased spouses. Of course, this is the idea situation for the senior.
Many seniors in American do not have enough health care insurance to adequately cover their medical needs and prescription drug medications. This is where health care supplemental health care insurance for seniors comes into play, and aside from Medicaid and Medicare, there are ways to get affordable health care supplemental insurance for seniors.
Consider these four tips when looking into affordable health care supplemental insurance for seniors:
Those who join at an early age get the best rates. However, that doesn’t mean seniors aren’t eligible. Actually, seniors are probably the most common health care supplemental insurance policyholders.
Don’t lie about your current health condition. Stretching the truth may seem like a way to get more affordable rates for your health care supplemental insurance, and yes, it’s true that premiums are usually based on past and current health conditions, but lying will always catch up with you in the end, especially if there comes a time when you need that supplemental insurance and the insurance company refuses to pay because you gave false information when applying.
Think of any groups or associations to which you belong. These organizations may be able to help you obtain affordable health care supplemental insurance for seniors.
Once you have a plan, stick to it. You may end up purchasing a health care supplemental insurance plan for seniors that doesn’t quite fit your needs or your budget. That doesn’t change the fact that you need supplemental insurance, though. Stick to it until you’ve found a better, more affordable health care supplemental insurance for seniors. In other words, never cancel until you have a back-up plan.
The Different Types of Medical Intuitive Readings, Intuitive Diagnosis and Intuitive Body Scans
THE DIFFERENCE in MEDICAL INTUITIVE READINGS
The field of Medical Intuition was founded by Caroline Myss and Norm Shealy, MD. Medical intuition is used for the intuitive diagnosis of the body’s energy field. It is also used to complement and expand upon the information provided by a medical professional.
An intuitive medical body scan is generally described as the intuitive assessment that gathers information about your physical and emotional energy systems.
There are several forms of medical intuitive scans. A medical intuitive scan can present a single energy perspective such as your emotional issues, or a multi level evaluation of all your systems.
A medical intuitive health assessment or reading occurs when the practitioner tunes into the client’s energy field. He answers questions and gives opinions from the intuitive information he “receives,” without actually looking at or into the cells of an organ et al. The practitioner also offers intuitive suggestions for your health issues. As an example, Louise Hayes of Hay House has two medical intuitives, Dr. Mona Lisa Shultz and Caroline Sutherland who provide intuitive readings.
An intuitive Body Scan reviews the client’s energy field and physical systems by intuitively evaluating the generalized overall energy patterns and the “feel” of those energy patterns. The practitioner reports their intuitive overview, evaluates the client’s condition and addresses health issue questions without going into minute detail by actually seeing the tissue, bones, nerves, et al.
They perceive the overall bioenergy field and note imbalances within that field. This is a great method for a yearly check up because it can compare last year’s impressions with the current ones. This is similar to a doctor taking general blood work, having annual tests and x-rays. Many Reiki and other energy medicine practitioners use this method.
MIDI – Medical Intuitive Diagnostic Imaging™ is a new medical intuitive diagnostic field. The generic name for this process is called X ray vision body scanning. It’s the process of how to see inside a body to interpret the bioenergy patterns that identify and diagnose past, current and future diseases and health issues. It takes “inner vision,” the term coined by Barbara Brennan, to an advanced level of detailed images.
The MIDI process is a very precise head to toe, front to back, over and under, 360 degree look inside the body. By examining each energy layer pattern in a specific area slice by slice, the practitioner can learn to identify and interpret what created or is creating the cumulative effect that becomes the physical disorder. A MIDI reading generates an incredibly accurate location, size and detailed description of each issue. MIDI determines the medical urgency associated with each illuminated health issue, in addition to providing a comprehensive diagnostic evaluation along with a future prognosis. A MIDI consultation also supplies suggestions for ongoing health management, medications, treatments and procedures from its database.
There is no difference in results whether the MIDI is performed onsite or remotely for a client who is in a different location. How long does a MIDI take? A full MIDI on a healthy person or a mini MIDI usually takes about 2 hours of evaluation. An average client with health issues and disorders usually takes 4 to 6 hours.
A typical MIDI takes 3 sessions, each about 2 hours long versus a 60 minute reading.
What’s the value of Medical Intuition? Medical intuition allows your body to provide invaluable information about what is going on. Medical intuition supports patient advocacy, second opinions and expands the patient’s holistic evaluation. Other values:
• It SAVES TIME! in catastrophic or trauma injury, critical or intensive care or emergency medicine situations.
• It can be performed from a distant location.
• Clarifies physical health and emotional issues and identifies critical disease areas or other energy imbalances.
• Identifies disease locations, determines the extent and severity of your body’s disorder from a 360 degree energy view.
• Determines the “urgency” of your physical situation.
• Can continuously monitor the client’s condition on site or at a distance.
• Has no side effects and is non invasive.
• Can confirm medical test results.
• Can be used in conjunction or in comparison with your current MRIs, PETs, MUGAs, CT Scans and X rays, et al.
• Can identify areas that have not yet become detectable by traditional medical examinations or testing. This information can assist you in making decisions about your medical treatment, and health care.
• Can provide information about future health issues.
All medical intuitive assessments are an invaluable tool. By identifying the causes of your current symptoms, a person can possibly prevent future health events or keep health issues, disorders or conditions from manifesting into physical dis-ease.
