8 big cats at the Saint Louis Zoo test positive for COVID-19

Published

3 mins ago

on

ST. LOUIS – Eight big cats at the Saint Louis Zoo have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

The zoo said the animals include two African lions, two snow leopards, two jaguars, one Amur tiger, and a puma. They are all being “closely monitored and a full recovery for all of the big cats is expected,” according to the zoo. Most of the big cats showed no signs of illness. Some of them showed a decrease in their appetite and less activity for short periods of time. The zoo said other cats developed signs of respiratory issues, including ocular and nasal discharge and a cough.

“All the cats continue to be monitored closely by the animal care team and, when deemed appropriate, have received supportive medical care to expedite their recovery and to protect against secondary bacterial infections,” zoo officials said.

The zoo has not been able to identify the source of the infection. They also said the virus has been isolated to Big Cat Country, and no other animals at the zoo are showing any signs of infection.

All of the cats at Big Cat Country received a two-dose series of a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine specific for animals between September 30 and October 26, 2021, but were likely exposed prior to the second dose.

“As in humans, we would expect that full protection against this virus would not be developed until a few weeks after the second injection in a series,” said Sathya Chinnadurai, DVM, MS, Dipl. ACZM, Dipl. ACVAA, Dipl. ACAW, Director of Animal Health, Saint Louis Zoo.

As of Thursday, 50 animals at the zoo have received both SARS-CoV-2 vaccine doses specific for animals and another 42 have received one dose.

Two more Colorado ski areas will open for skiing and snowboarding on Friday

Published

14 mins ago

on

November 11, 2021

By

Two more Colorado ski areas will open for the season on Friday, bringing the number of areas in operation to six.

Breckenridge and Vail will join four that opened in mid to late October: Keystone, Arapahoe Basin, Loveland and Wolf Creek. Winter Park is scheduled to open next Wednesday.

None of the areas that will be open this weekend have much terrain to offer. Vail will open two trails on the top of the mountain totaling roughly 70 acres. That’s a tiny fraction of the resort’s total area of 5,317 acres and 195 trails. Breckenridge will offer about 50 acres on two trails. When fully open, Breck’s total skiable terrain is 2,908 acres (187 trails).

Other resorts are reporting similar conditions. Keystone, which opened Oct. 22, has five trails representing 69 of its 3,148 total acres, but it’s one of the few areas offering top-to-bottom skiing and riding from the summit to the base. Resort officials are hoping to add another trail this weekend.

“We’re hoping to open several more trails, including Spring Dipper, sometime next week if conditions permit,” said Keystone spokeswoman Loryn Roberson.

Arapahoe Basin, which has been open since Oct. 17, opened its Lenawee lift to the summit on Sunday and is offering top-to-bottom skiing and riding, but only three intermediate trails and one terrain park.

Two teenagers arrested for murder of 19-year-old nursing student

Published

25 mins ago

on

November 11, 2021

By

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Police say two teenagers have been arrested for the October murder that killed 19-year-old nursing student Isis Mahr.

Police say an 18-year-old and 17-year-old have been arrested for murder and armed criminal action for the October 17 shooting. The circuit attorney’s office is considering charges.

Mahr and three others were shot in the Baden neighborhood early in the morning on the 8500 block of Church Road near McLaran Ave.

Isis Mahr was a Cardinal Ritter College Prep High School graduate. She was an excellent student, a member of the soccer team, and someone who naturally loved and cared for everyone around her. Her family said she volunteered in the community and was studying to be a nurse.

After the murder, Mahr’s family said, “You killed somebody good. You killed somebody that cared about people. You killed somebody that wanted to help people,” Atif Mahr said. “My daughter is not here because somebody didn’t have love for themselves, so they took somebody that was loved by a lot of people.”

Brenda Mahr, Isis’ grandmother, could not imagine her own family would be touched by violence. She recently retired as the CEO of Employment Connection after 45 years with the organization, which helps ex-offenders find jobs. She and Antif said they want to see an end to the senseless killing.

Crimestoppers was offering a $10,000 reward in connection with the investigation.

Juvenile arrested in connection with shooting death of man in Pine Lawn

Published

35 mins ago

on

November 11, 2021

By

ST. LOUIS – Police arrested a juvenile who they said was involved in a deadly drive-by shooting in north St. Louis County.

Officers said at about 10 a.m. Wednesday, 39-year-old Christopher Chaney was shot while standing on the sidewalk in the 3800 block of Jenning Station Road in Pine Lawn. Chaney was shot in his abdomen. He was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The shooter was driving a Grey Chrysler 300. At approximately 6 p.m. Wednesday, detectives responded to the 10,000 block of Dorothy Lane in Riverview, Missouri, and found the suspect and the vehicle used in the homicide as well as multiple firearms. One of the firearms found is believed to be the one used in the crime.

The investigation is ongoing, but police believe this is an isolated incident and that Chaney and the juvenile know each other.

