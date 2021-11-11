News
8 big cats at the Saint Louis Zoo test positive for COVID-19
ST. LOUIS – Eight big cats at the Saint Louis Zoo have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
The zoo said the animals include two African lions, two snow leopards, two jaguars, one Amur tiger, and a puma. They are all being “closely monitored and a full recovery for all of the big cats is expected,” according to the zoo. Most of the big cats showed no signs of illness. Some of them showed a decrease in their appetite and less activity for short periods of time. The zoo said other cats developed signs of respiratory issues, including ocular and nasal discharge and a cough.
“All the cats continue to be monitored closely by the animal care team and, when deemed appropriate, have received supportive medical care to expedite their recovery and to protect against secondary bacterial infections,” zoo officials said.
The zoo has not been able to identify the source of the infection. They also said the virus has been isolated to Big Cat Country, and no other animals at the zoo are showing any signs of infection.
All of the cats at Big Cat Country received a two-dose series of a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine specific for animals between September 30 and October 26, 2021, but were likely exposed prior to the second dose.
“As in humans, we would expect that full protection against this virus would not be developed until a few weeks after the second injection in a series,” said Sathya Chinnadurai, DVM, MS, Dipl. ACZM, Dipl. ACVAA, Dipl. ACAW, Director of Animal Health, Saint Louis Zoo.
As of Thursday, 50 animals at the zoo have received both SARS-CoV-2 vaccine doses specific for animals and another 42 have received one dose.
Suggest a Correction
News
Two more Colorado ski areas will open for skiing and snowboarding on Friday
Two more Colorado ski areas will open for the season on Friday, bringing the number of areas in operation to six.
Breckenridge and Vail will join four that opened in mid to late October: Keystone, Arapahoe Basin, Loveland and Wolf Creek. Winter Park is scheduled to open next Wednesday.
None of the areas that will be open this weekend have much terrain to offer. Vail will open two trails on the top of the mountain totaling roughly 70 acres. That’s a tiny fraction of the resort’s total area of 5,317 acres and 195 trails. Breckenridge will offer about 50 acres on two trails. When fully open, Breck’s total skiable terrain is 2,908 acres (187 trails).
Other resorts are reporting similar conditions. Keystone, which opened Oct. 22, has five trails representing 69 of its 3,148 total acres, but it’s one of the few areas offering top-to-bottom skiing and riding from the summit to the base. Resort officials are hoping to add another trail this weekend.
“We’re hoping to open several more trails, including Spring Dipper, sometime next week if conditions permit,” said Keystone spokeswoman Loryn Roberson.
Arapahoe Basin, which has been open since Oct. 17, opened its Lenawee lift to the summit on Sunday and is offering top-to-bottom skiing and riding, but only three intermediate trails and one terrain park.
“We are currently working on Sundance and Wrangler, our green runs, and hope to get them open this weekend but it is not guaranteed,” Arapahoe Basin spokeswoman Katherine Fuller said Wednesday. “We should have a better idea of what this weekend will look like in the next 24-36 hours. Snowmaking is going exceptionally well. It all depends on what Mother Nature helps us out with over the next couple of days and nights.”
Loveland will have two lifts in operation, serving four trails, as of Thursday afternoon when they crank up Lift 2. The Chet’s Dream chair has been running since Loveland opened on Oct. 30.
“We are very close to opening more terrain off Chet’s Dream and hope to have more updates for everyone very soon,” Loveland spokesman John Sellers said.
Some resorts near the Interstate 70 corridor received 3-6 inches of snow Wednesday night, led by Winter Park at six. Another 2-6 inches is expected Thursday night.
Colorado resorts are blowing as much manmade snow as temperatures allow in anticipation of Thanksgiving weekend. Steamboat is scheduled to open on Nov. 20, followed by Copper Mountain (Nov. 22) and Beaver Creek (Nov. 24). Aspen and Snowmass are scheduled to open on Nov. 25.
Vail will open Friday at 9 a.m. Skiers and riders will take Gondola One out of Vail Village to Mid-Vail. From there they will take the Mountaintop Express to access the Swingsville and Ramshorn trails at the top of the mountain. To return to Vail Village, they will have to download on the gondola.
At Breckenridge, which is marking its 60th anniversary season, the free BreckConnect Gondola from the parking lot in town to the Peak 8 base will begin running Friday at 8 a.m. At the base, the Colorado SuperChair and 5-Chair will begin loading at 8:30 a.m.
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter, The Adventurist, to get outdoors news sent straight to your inbox.
News
Two teenagers arrested for murder of 19-year-old nursing student
ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Police say two teenagers have been arrested for the October murder that killed 19-year-old nursing student Isis Mahr.
Police say an 18-year-old and 17-year-old have been arrested for murder and armed criminal action for the October 17 shooting. The circuit attorney’s office is considering charges.
Mahr and three others were shot in the Baden neighborhood early in the morning on the 8500 block of Church Road near McLaran Ave.
Isis Mahr was a Cardinal Ritter College Prep High School graduate. She was an excellent student, a member of the soccer team, and someone who naturally loved and cared for everyone around her. Her family said she volunteered in the community and was studying to be a nurse.
After the murder, Mahr’s family said, “You killed somebody good. You killed somebody that cared about people. You killed somebody that wanted to help people,” Atif Mahr said. “My daughter is not here because somebody didn’t have love for themselves, so they took somebody that was loved by a lot of people.”
Brenda Mahr, Isis’ grandmother, could not imagine her own family would be touched by violence. She recently retired as the CEO of Employment Connection after 45 years with the organization, which helps ex-offenders find jobs. She and Antif said they want to see an end to the senseless killing.
Crimestoppers was offering a $10,000 reward in connection with the investigation.
Suggest a Correction
News
Juvenile arrested in connection with shooting death of man in Pine Lawn
Posted:Updated:
ST. LOUIS – Police arrested a juvenile who they said was involved in a deadly drive-by shooting in north St. Louis County.
Officers said at about 10 a.m. Wednesday, 39-year-old Christopher Chaney was shot while standing on the sidewalk in the 3800 block of Jenning Station Road in Pine Lawn. Chaney was shot in his abdomen. He was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
The shooter was driving a Grey Chrysler 300. At approximately 6 p.m. Wednesday, detectives responded to the 10,000 block of Dorothy Lane in Riverview, Missouri, and found the suspect and the vehicle used in the homicide as well as multiple firearms. One of the firearms found is believed to be the one used in the crime.
The investigation is ongoing, but police believe this is an isolated incident and that Chaney and the juvenile know each other.
Suggest a Correction
8 big cats at the Saint Louis Zoo test positive for COVID-19
Bitcoin Whale Wallet With $150 Million Activated After 8 Years
‘Sister Wives’ Star Robyn Brown Warns ‘Family Is Crumbling’ in New Preview Trailer — Watch
A Teeth Whitener Review Will Save You Money
Two more Colorado ski areas will open for skiing and snowboarding on Friday
Cadbury 5Star Offers Cryptocurrency “NothingCoin” for Doing Absolutely Nothing!
Lady Gaga Stuns In Sexy High Slit Dress While Promoting ‘House Of Gucci’ In London
Two teenagers arrested for murder of 19-year-old nursing student
Leverage Wipeout? Why Bitcoin Could Re-Test Low Levels
Drew Barrymore Shines Bright In Yellow Princess Dress At CFDA Awards — Photos
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
Did Dr. Fauci Use African Orphans for AIDS Experiments?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Tech3 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
News4 weeks ago
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
-
Celebrities5 days ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19