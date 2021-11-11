Home Improvement
A Guide to Creating an Urbane and Uber-Cool Bedroom
Our bedrooms are no longer mere pit stops where we plonk down after a long, tiring day at work only to be woken up in rushed circumstances and to get on with the daily grind again. With the right furniture, color palette, and decor pieces, our bedroom can be transformed into a serene sanctuary where we catch up on our emails, watch our favorite web series, and sometimes come up with brilliant ideas when lounging on our beds with our laptops.
Some bedrooms also double as home offices-which means most of us are spending a significant chunk of our lives in our bedrooms doing REAL WORK. Which is why creating the right kind of vibe with the right kind of pieces is essential. Here’s our little guide on how you can go about setting up a bedroom that’s as much a personal island as it is a comfy sleep space.
1: It always starts with the bed
Of course, this is the duh-uh starting point of your bedroom story. Your bed is the protagonist of your narrative-with that being said, it must be a well flesh-out character of your interior story-meaning, you need to factor in your room’s layout, practical needs, and styling preferences before you zero in on a bed.
If you have space, you can go in for a grandmaster suite feel by opting for a larger-than-life piece-something like our Queen bed with elements of stainless steel. If your bedroom is more of a multi-purpose space that transforms itself into a guest room or a den or a nursery or a home office in a heartbeat-the sofa bed Cubed from Innovation Living will lend itself as both high-impact and high-functioning piece.
2: Think utility
If you, like us, also have a BIG THING for that dreamy boutique hotel vibe, we suggest you add practical pieces into the mix to keep it simple and stylish. Bookcases, table lamps, night tables, ottomans, benches, armchairs, and loveseats. Along with your anchor piece (bed), let practicality guide you when picking other decor accessories for your bedroom.
3: Demarcate a seating area
Whether or not space is a scarce resource-a bedroom that has a corner dedicated to a small seating ensemble always gives that swanky hotel appeal. As we said earlier-our bedrooms are more than places where we stop to take rest and catch some breath-we also get our professional work done. So a comfortable seating ensemble comprising a side table to keep your laptop and other essentials and a cushy chair which offers a relaxing perch, will be a great addition.
4: Doll up the dresser
This where you can let your personality shine-whether it’s flamboyant or formal or fun or anything. Adorn the surface of your side table, night table or dresser with pieces that have an effect on you just like the way a catnip has on a cat. Trinket boxes that look like books, an eccentric pair of tchotchkes, a gilded ship or anything that floats your boat. It would be super cool to create a vignette with some of your favorite curios and have your own personal design moment.
Home Improvement
7 Most Popular Kitchen Knives
Chef’s Knives:
The chef knife is one of the most versatile knives in the kitchen today. It can be used to accomplish many different tasks such as slicing, dicing and mincing. This knife comes in many different sizes and material to compliment specific culinary needs.
Paring Knives:
This knife is indispensable for smaller kitchen tasks such as pealing, trimming and slicing fruits and vegetables and its short blade is great for detailed work that a busy cook or chef needs to get the job done. The most popular lengths for the paring knife is 3 ½ inches and 4 ½ inches.
Bread Knives:
The long-serrated blade on this knife is the most recognized sign of a bread knife. The knife is popular for cutting all kinds of breads without smashing or tearing. Besides cutting bread and great use is cutting tomatoes and citrus fruits. The scalloped edge in the knife blade produce exceptionally smooth cuts. The blade always retains its sharpness because it never touches the cutting board.
Santoku Knives:
This is one knife gaining a lot of popularity. It combines the features of a clever and chef knife. Being a multipurpose knife, it does everything from slicing to dicing. The extra width and weight of this blade give it the strength to power through a whole chicken or a hard block of cheese. This knife is also great for cutting, scooping and chopping from a cutting board.
Carving Knives:
This knife is used for slicing cooked meats poultry and fish. It has a long thin blade that enables it to cut meat into thick or thin slices. Many features developed into the blade of this knife is its reduced friction and non stick surface.
Utility Kitchen Knives:
This is a knife that no kitchen should be without. It is smaller than a chef knife but longer than a paring knife. This knife excels in common everyday tasks from cutting meat to sandwiches. The most popular sizes being between 5 inches and 7 inches. To compliment this knife even more some come with a serrated edge.
Boning Knives:
The narrow inward curve on this knife gives precision control when removing meat and poultry from the bone thus giving its name. The boning knife does what it says it will do. You can find this knife at any Butcher in America.
As you can see different types of knives have unique advantages for various situations. With so many knives available, choosing the right one for your culinary situations can greatly improve your efficiency in the kitchen.
Home Improvement
What Part of the Globe Do You Call Home?
***Your home is your sanctuary, at least it should be. Whatever part of the globe houses you,your friends, pets or family is just as important as who you are as a person.
We relate and feel really great when we are happy in our comfortable space. We rest, eat, sleep and take our reprieve from the duties of daily living. Part of daily living is sharing and giving time, love, space and assistance to others. To better assist others, you must first attain a comfortable living space. Finding a place for yourself, fills your comfortable space with things that occupy your place, and things that relate and reflect your style or taste. Home is where you feel the most comfortable..
Know your role on the global scale. Keep your home as the most sacred space for you on the globe. Know that your sacred space is yours and yours alone!
***Know that you are entitled to PRIVACY and nobody should be watching you, listening to your private conversations or invade your dwelling.
** Keep vigilant and make sure that nobody gains access to your private telephone calls, your WIFI service or your intimate time with others spent at home. So many people are bombarded with lunatics that want to know every bit of your whereabouts, actions and conversations that life and privacy needs to be better guarded and secured.
Wherever you reside on the globe, know where you feel the most comfortable. Recognize what’s good and feels like the right fit regarding where you choose to live. If you are a new graduate or seeking new housing, take your time to decide what part of the globe you’ll call home.
We live in a great big vast country, and on an even bigger planet. So what exactly does that invite for you and me? It invites change. Whether you change your mind, your thoughts or your place of residence, it’s all up to you.
Of one thing I can assure you: Wherever you live on the globe, it’s ease and comfort that fills a void, or a need that makes your dwelling your home. Make your home a home by living in a space that you make as your own, private sanctuary. Home is often called your home because it is the place most sought for comfort and privacy- the peacefulness of your house or home can be attributed to how wonderful you rest and appreciate your private space…
Filling the need for you to have a peaceful life depends on a peaceful domicile or place of residence.
Home is the way that we connect and let our hair down to renew or recharge our hearts, thoughts, mind and brain. It really makes no difference to me what part of the globe I call home,as long as I have comfort, space and privacy and my husband beside me, then I am comfortable and at home.
I have lived in quite a few places over the past 20 plus years. What I have learned is that it’s a matter of exposing yourself to as many new and different experiences as you can, in the time that you are living and able to be mobile- thrive in the time that you are alive!
To live your life and to be informed, aware and to gain appreciation and respect for who, what and where you have developed the most passion is rewarding!
Practice empathy and philanthropy, throughout your life, caring for others and showing, and giving and receiving love is the most important space to be in everyday.
I remember, as a child, we did a lot of local traveling and that’s probably when I first got the travel and adventure bug. I enjoyed long car rides with interesting conversation that initiated and created an all-encompassing out-of-the- ordinary way of discovering many restaurants and local jaunts that were joyful and quaint, to say the least. We always noticed beautiful homes and neighborhoods and imagined living in many stately places of residence.
Many people call big towering buildings home, those with gated driveways and roundabouts that steer one visitor over to the next lane. Others call quaint high-rise buildings, replete with concierge service, guards, security and winding staircases their home. I still, to this day, enjoy visiting and seeing as many different places, around the globe, that others call their home, much like a pioneer seeking adventure and new discovery.
I have also seen small shanty towns lined with dirt roads, covered in make-shift cardboard or plywood houses, across the Texas-Mexico border, separating one country and standard of living from another. That was frankly, very sad, emotional and disheartening. The homes were riddled, lined or filled with trash and debris that was later going to be exchanged for meager pennies- on the dollar, to possibly help sustain and feed a family of three or more survivors.
Growing up and seeing the disparity between such scenes, in true reality, NOT out of a movie scene, or a sad dream, but IS in fact the reality of migrant workers and their families. Home was not a sanctuary or comfortable dwelling.( sad face- now tears running down my cheeks).
Many migrant workers come into our country legally, to do jobs that most of U.S. citizens, in our country, would find too physically taxing, draining, exhausting or demeaning.
I do not place judgement on either action of the equation. I right there and then made a declaration: – I will elect to attain and provide aid in the form of immediate medical care, maintenance, education, sponsorship, or to help by attaining continuous philanthropic support to aid or assist others who cannot help themselves. The odds are too high against them.
My eyes and heart have not forgotten what I first witnessed as a small child. Along our drive passing the freeway in route to the major university, in my hometown, is when I first noticed the duality. My first reaction was shock, then grief, sadness and anger followed, when I saw things of such a high magnitude.
I made a promise to myself: When I attain the means and the power to fulfill, the ability in me, to help some of the most-deserving people I shall. I will be helping them to have a chance, and better enable them to experience the normal standard of living. I will be happy to assist!
It would be most heart-rewarding for these small communities of families and migrant workers to be able to enjoy more beauty and have functional lavatories, showers and places and spaces where they reside, on the globe, that they can proudly call their first choice of home. Know Your Role to Assist Others and Do So Emphatically!
**I enjoy learning from you and from others offering me knowledge continuously!~
Home Improvement
The History of Energy Efficient Windows
Energy efficient windows are something we take for granted. Whether we’re building a new home or renovating and old one, most of us recognize the environmental and monetary benefits of energy efficient windows.
What is interesting is that the history of energy efficient windows is a so short. In just over 30 years, the US has undergone a revolution in thinking and technology.
What Is The Sound Of A Light Bulb Going On?
In the mid 1970s, the US was confronted with the realization that energy was neither unlimited nor free. Gas lines and wearing sweaters inside became the norm as world politics drove the price of oil to historic highs.
While looking at ways to cut energy use, it became obvious that windows were a key source of heat loss. The US Department of Energy estimated that 25% of home heating costs were devoted to offsetting the effects of heat loss through windows.
At the time, most home windows were single pane windows in wooden frames. Homeowners in colder parts of the country sometimes reduced heat loss with storm windows installed over traditional windows. Replacement windows were typically made with aluminum frames.
Multi-Pane Windows
In the late 1970s, multi-pane windows were an early step forward for energy efficient windows. Taking a cue from storm windows, multi-pane windows use the space between two or more layers of glass as an insulating layer. As multi-pane windows evolved, the space between layers was filled with argon or other inert gasses to improve their insulating properties.
New Framing Materials
As research into energy efficient windows intensified, manufacturers soon learned that aluminum frames were poor insulators and led to significant heat loss. In the 1980s, manufacturers began to produce vinyl and wood-vinyl composite frames. These frames lowered the transfer of heat and again increased the efficiency of windows.
At the same time, manufacturers began to replace the metal spacers that held multi-pane windows apart. The metal spacers were a source of heat loss and they began to be replaced with foam or plastic spacers. These non-metallic spacers were better insulators and reduced heat loss and condensation.
Window Coatings
Toward the end of the 1980s, low-emissivity (low-e) glass began to be incorporated in energy efficient windows. Low-e glass uses a thin layer of metal oxide to create a barrier to infrared radiation. Low-e glass allows visible light to pass through glass, but keeps heat from escaping.
The Future Of Energy Efficient Windows
In the early 2000s, researchers began to develop new coatings that would allow windows to change based on outdoor conditions. Absorbing electrochromic (AE) windows will use a thin layer of material that changes color under a tiny electric current. A light sensor in the window will control the electrical current. AE windows will be transparent during low-light conditions, but will turn darker in sunlight.
Fueling the Dream: How Financial Aid Is Awarded
A Guide to Creating an Urbane and Uber-Cool Bedroom
Teeth Cleaning and Plaque Build Up
The Huge Cost of the Asbestos Removal
Ticker: Feds sue Uber over wait times for disabled; Consumer prices surge in October
Elon Musk Sells off Tesla Stocks for $1.1B
Healthy Food List
Why Are Kids So Crazy About Skateboarding?
When is a Crayon Not a Crayon?
Debt Consolidation Loan Acts Upon Financial Distraught
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
Did Dr. Fauci Use African Orphans for AIDS Experiments?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Tech3 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
News4 weeks ago
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
-
Celebrities5 days ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19