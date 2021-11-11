A Guide to Creating an Urbane and Uber-Cool Bedroom

***Your home is your sanctuary, at least it should be. Whatever part of the globe houses you,your friends, pets or family is just as important as who you are as a person.

We relate and feel really great when we are happy in our comfortable space. We rest, eat, sleep and take our reprieve from the duties of daily living. Part of daily living is sharing and giving time, love, space and assistance to others. To better assist others, you must first attain a comfortable living space. Finding a place for yourself, fills your comfortable space with things that occupy your place, and things that relate and reflect your style or taste. Home is where you feel the most comfortable..

Know your role on the global scale. Keep your home as the most sacred space for you on the globe. Know that your sacred space is yours and yours alone!

***Know that you are entitled to PRIVACY and nobody should be watching you, listening to your private conversations or invade your dwelling.

** Keep vigilant and make sure that nobody gains access to your private telephone calls, your WIFI service or your intimate time with others spent at home. So many people are bombarded with lunatics that want to know every bit of your whereabouts, actions and conversations that life and privacy needs to be better guarded and secured.

Wherever you reside on the globe, know where you feel the most comfortable. Recognize what’s good and feels like the right fit regarding where you choose to live. If you are a new graduate or seeking new housing, take your time to decide what part of the globe you’ll call home.

We live in a great big vast country, and on an even bigger planet. So what exactly does that invite for you and me? It invites change. Whether you change your mind, your thoughts or your place of residence, it’s all up to you.

Of one thing I can assure you: Wherever you live on the globe, it’s ease and comfort that fills a void, or a need that makes your dwelling your home. Make your home a home by living in a space that you make as your own, private sanctuary. Home is often called your home because it is the place most sought for comfort and privacy- the peacefulness of your house or home can be attributed to how wonderful you rest and appreciate your private space…

Filling the need for you to have a peaceful life depends on a peaceful domicile or place of residence.

Home is the way that we connect and let our hair down to renew or recharge our hearts, thoughts, mind and brain. It really makes no difference to me what part of the globe I call home,as long as I have comfort, space and privacy and my husband beside me, then I am comfortable and at home.

I have lived in quite a few places over the past 20 plus years. What I have learned is that it’s a matter of exposing yourself to as many new and different experiences as you can, in the time that you are living and able to be mobile- thrive in the time that you are alive!

To live your life and to be informed, aware and to gain appreciation and respect for who, what and where you have developed the most passion is rewarding!

Practice empathy and philanthropy, throughout your life, caring for others and showing, and giving and receiving love is the most important space to be in everyday.

I remember, as a child, we did a lot of local traveling and that’s probably when I first got the travel and adventure bug. I enjoyed long car rides with interesting conversation that initiated and created an all-encompassing out-of-the- ordinary way of discovering many restaurants and local jaunts that were joyful and quaint, to say the least. We always noticed beautiful homes and neighborhoods and imagined living in many stately places of residence.

Many people call big towering buildings home, those with gated driveways and roundabouts that steer one visitor over to the next lane. Others call quaint high-rise buildings, replete with concierge service, guards, security and winding staircases their home. I still, to this day, enjoy visiting and seeing as many different places, around the globe, that others call their home, much like a pioneer seeking adventure and new discovery.

I have also seen small shanty towns lined with dirt roads, covered in make-shift cardboard or plywood houses, across the Texas-Mexico border, separating one country and standard of living from another. That was frankly, very sad, emotional and disheartening. The homes were riddled, lined or filled with trash and debris that was later going to be exchanged for meager pennies- on the dollar, to possibly help sustain and feed a family of three or more survivors.

Growing up and seeing the disparity between such scenes, in true reality, NOT out of a movie scene, or a sad dream, but IS in fact the reality of migrant workers and their families. Home was not a sanctuary or comfortable dwelling.( sad face- now tears running down my cheeks).

Many migrant workers come into our country legally, to do jobs that most of U.S. citizens, in our country, would find too physically taxing, draining, exhausting or demeaning.

I do not place judgement on either action of the equation. I right there and then made a declaration: – I will elect to attain and provide aid in the form of immediate medical care, maintenance, education, sponsorship, or to help by attaining continuous philanthropic support to aid or assist others who cannot help themselves. The odds are too high against them.

My eyes and heart have not forgotten what I first witnessed as a small child. Along our drive passing the freeway in route to the major university, in my hometown, is when I first noticed the duality. My first reaction was shock, then grief, sadness and anger followed, when I saw things of such a high magnitude.

I made a promise to myself: When I attain the means and the power to fulfill, the ability in me, to help some of the most-deserving people I shall. I will be helping them to have a chance, and better enable them to experience the normal standard of living. I will be happy to assist!

It would be most heart-rewarding for these small communities of families and migrant workers to be able to enjoy more beauty and have functional lavatories, showers and places and spaces where they reside, on the globe, that they can proudly call their first choice of home. Know Your Role to Assist Others and Do So Emphatically!

**I enjoy learning from you and from others offering me knowledge continuously!~