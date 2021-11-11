A Teeth Whitener Review Will Save You Money

Pregnancy has always been a beautiful miracle. But now it’s considered sexy, too. When Vanity Fair put Demi Moore’s apparently nude, very pregnant body on the cover of their magazine in 1991, it made a lasting statement that said a woman could be both pregnant and gorgeous.

If you’re not ready to show off quite that much, don’t worry. Here are ten beauty tips that will help make you look and feel good while you’re pregnant.

1. Show off your legs. In summer, shorts and sundresses never looked better. In winter, a mini skirt with tights and flat shoes are fashionable.

2. For a special evening out, a pair of stretch-waist black velvet pants and a swingy top looks romantic, even elegant. This is the time you can wear a nice v-neck and show off your new, voluptuous cleavage.

3. Raid your man’s closet for a shirt. Roll up the sleeves and add a piece of jewelry for a feminine touch. Or not. Menswear is long and lose, perfect for pregnancy.

4. Treat yourself to a new bra. Being pregnant means your old size won’t work anymore, because you can gain up to five pounds in your breasts. For most women, a bra with wide set straps that are not too thin helps give much-needed support. Not only is this important to prevent sagging, but wearing the correct size bra will make your clothes look better, too.

5. Add some highlights to your hair. All-over hair color, like dying or bleaching, is not recommended while you’re pregnant, because your scalp absorbs some of the chemicals. (It can be identified in urine.) But adding highlights is safe, because the hair color is applied one-half to one inch from your scalp, so chemicals cannot get into your blood stream.

6. Keep your skin supple with pure cocoa butter. Using a natural moisturizer on your stomach and breasts is safe, and it will help prevent, or at least minimize, stretch marks. Equally important is maintaining a slow, gradual weight gain so your skin doesn’t stretch too rapidly.

7. Forget those old fashioned tent tops that make you look even bigger than you are. It’s now fashionable to flaunt your baby tummy, and stretchy tops and empire waists are flattering. Being pregnant is sexy!

8. Get a pair of pretty ballerina flats. In France, and around Hollywood, they’re all the rage with pregnant and not-pregnant women alike. Invest in a good pair that provides arch support and is made of a breathable material like leather or canvas. A pair of shoes that has a low, wide heel (one to one-and-a-half inches) is also a good choice. Remember, you may need a larger or wider shoe size while you’re pregnant, so try them on before you buy.

9. Wearing a monochrome outfit (all one color) or clothing with vertical lines creates an illusion of length and is flattering for all body types.

10. Buy a chic new handbag. It will make you look fashionable, and you don’t have to worry about outgrowing it later!

And finally, everybody looks better when they’re rested and healthy. Get enough sleep, exercise, and “eat clean.” This is no time for unhealthy junk foods that make you feel sluggish and do your baby no good either. And remember, there are beauty advantages to being pregnant, too.

The “beauty glow” of pregnancy has science to back it up. The increased blood volume and circulation during pregnancy enhances your skin and makes it beautifully luminescent. And thanks to hormonal changes, brittle nails become stronger, and hair becomes shinier. One last thing: never underestimate the radiance that comes from being happy. Many expectant moms say they’ve never felt more beautiful or more alive than when they are pregnant!