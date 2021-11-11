Beauty
A Teeth Whitener Review Will Save You Money
There are a lot of teeth whitener review websites online and you can learn from them if you know what you are looking for. The first thing you will find out is that virtually everyone has been told by their dentist that they need to get their teeth whitened, but that the best place to do it is not in the dentist’s chair. If you make that mistake, you will only find out that it is expensive and not nearly as effective as they would like you to think.
Reading a teeth whitener review is the best way to learn about different ways of saving money while whitening your teeth. One of the most affordable ways of doing it is by using what is called a teeth whitening pen. This type of pen uses the same formula of hydrogen peroxide that your dentist would use, but you don’t have to make an appointment to sit in the chair, and you don’t have to pay a fortune for it.
When you read any teeth whitener review, you will find out that there are various types of whitening agents – trays, strips, and pens – all of which use the very same ingredients. The only difference is that pens are easier to use and that you can use them anywhere.
When you whiten your teeth in your own home, it is important that you use the solution only on teeth and gums that are healthy. If you try to whiten teeth that have decay or need work done, then you will not only end up with whitened teeth, but also extremely sensitive ones. But, by whitening your teeth at home with a whitening pen, you can do it gradually, taking your time, so that you do the least amount of potential damage to your teeth.
Top Foods to Eat for Better Skin
Most of us are aware that diet and nutrition helps us live and maintain healthy lifestyles and most importantly, to avoid chronic diseases. It should therefore come as no surprise that the key to flawless skin begins with the food choices you make every day.
Everywhere we look, famous beauty brands are launching and pushing product after product on us, many of which we don’t actually need. Contrary to popular belief, beautiful and glowing skin is not dependent on expensive beauty products and expensive procedures.
Most of the time, the simple solution to a good skin regimen is opting for a balanced, adequate and varied diet.
According to [1]BBC Good Food, older cells are constantly shed and replaced by younger ones and a steady supply of key nutrients is essential to support this rapid growth. Eating the correct balance of foods will feed your skin the vital nutrients it needs to help it stay soft, supple and blemish-free.
Jonele Hart, author of Eat Pretty: Nutrition for Beauty Inside and Out, further elaborates “Your diet also directly influences hormone levels, which affect your complexion and impact how your genes perform.”[2]
“The nutrients in your food determine how well your skin can repair itself, defend against damage, and partake in other beauty related actions,” she adds.
Here is a list foods that will nourish your skin while satisfying your taste buds.
Nuts and Seeds:
Nuts contain Vitamin E, which helps protect skin from cell damage while supporting a healthy skin growth. “[3]The healthy, monounsaturated fats founds in almonds can also keep skin less inflamed and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, which can occur from the aging process.”
Avocados:
[4]Avocados are also a good source of Vitamin E. Regularly eating avocados will help protect your skin from sun damage, relieve irritation and reduce wrinkles.
Salmon:
Most doctors and dermatologists view salmon as a super-food when it comes to skin health. The omega-3 fatty acids found in salmon are essential ingredients that help keep skin healthy.
Sweet Potatoes:
Sweet Potatoes work wonders for your skin complexion. [5]According to Bustle, sweet potatoes are an excellent source of beta carotene- which is an antioxidant that turns into vitamin A in our bodies. Antioxidants protect our skin from free radicals and vitamin A deficiency is a huge reason for dull, dry skin.
Spinach:
Spinach is a goodsource of vitamins A, B2, C and K. The folate in spinach helps maintain and repair DNA, reducing the likelihood of cancer-cell growth.
Tomatoes:
Tomatoes are considered to be one of the most effective remedies for a clear and healthy skin. They are beneficial for skin health mainly because they have high antioxidant content.
Watermelon:
According to experts, [6]watermelon contains Lycopene which is good for skin. Antioxidants help in decreasing the free radicals produced by the body. Lesser free radicals directly implements to retarding process of aging very effectively.
[7]Cucumbers:
Cucumber contains mostly water, which helps to keep skin hydrated. P&G Reward Me notes the following about cucumbers, “Beauty benefits extend to healthy gums and fresh breath, sparkling eyes without the bags, dark circles and puffiness, and beautiful skin owing to the nutrients it contains like biotin, vitamins A, B1 and C, and potassium.”
We hope this helps you make better food choices! Happy eating!
Beauty Tips for Pregnant Women
Pregnancy has always been a beautiful miracle. But now it’s considered sexy, too. When Vanity Fair put Demi Moore’s apparently nude, very pregnant body on the cover of their magazine in 1991, it made a lasting statement that said a woman could be both pregnant and gorgeous.
If you’re not ready to show off quite that much, don’t worry. Here are ten beauty tips that will help make you look and feel good while you’re pregnant.
1. Show off your legs. In summer, shorts and sundresses never looked better. In winter, a mini skirt with tights and flat shoes are fashionable.
2. For a special evening out, a pair of stretch-waist black velvet pants and a swingy top looks romantic, even elegant. This is the time you can wear a nice v-neck and show off your new, voluptuous cleavage.
3. Raid your man’s closet for a shirt. Roll up the sleeves and add a piece of jewelry for a feminine touch. Or not. Menswear is long and lose, perfect for pregnancy.
4. Treat yourself to a new bra. Being pregnant means your old size won’t work anymore, because you can gain up to five pounds in your breasts. For most women, a bra with wide set straps that are not too thin helps give much-needed support. Not only is this important to prevent sagging, but wearing the correct size bra will make your clothes look better, too.
5. Add some highlights to your hair. All-over hair color, like dying or bleaching, is not recommended while you’re pregnant, because your scalp absorbs some of the chemicals. (It can be identified in urine.) But adding highlights is safe, because the hair color is applied one-half to one inch from your scalp, so chemicals cannot get into your blood stream.
6. Keep your skin supple with pure cocoa butter. Using a natural moisturizer on your stomach and breasts is safe, and it will help prevent, or at least minimize, stretch marks. Equally important is maintaining a slow, gradual weight gain so your skin doesn’t stretch too rapidly.
7. Forget those old fashioned tent tops that make you look even bigger than you are. It’s now fashionable to flaunt your baby tummy, and stretchy tops and empire waists are flattering. Being pregnant is sexy!
8. Get a pair of pretty ballerina flats. In France, and around Hollywood, they’re all the rage with pregnant and not-pregnant women alike. Invest in a good pair that provides arch support and is made of a breathable material like leather or canvas. A pair of shoes that has a low, wide heel (one to one-and-a-half inches) is also a good choice. Remember, you may need a larger or wider shoe size while you’re pregnant, so try them on before you buy.
9. Wearing a monochrome outfit (all one color) or clothing with vertical lines creates an illusion of length and is flattering for all body types.
10. Buy a chic new handbag. It will make you look fashionable, and you don’t have to worry about outgrowing it later!
And finally, everybody looks better when they’re rested and healthy. Get enough sleep, exercise, and “eat clean.” This is no time for unhealthy junk foods that make you feel sluggish and do your baby no good either. And remember, there are beauty advantages to being pregnant, too.
The “beauty glow” of pregnancy has science to back it up. The increased blood volume and circulation during pregnancy enhances your skin and makes it beautifully luminescent. And thanks to hormonal changes, brittle nails become stronger, and hair becomes shinier. One last thing: never underestimate the radiance that comes from being happy. Many expectant moms say they’ve never felt more beautiful or more alive than when they are pregnant!
How to Get ‘Bee Stung’ Lips
When anyone was to question most of the ladies what exactly facial characteristic they might most likely to improve, you will find a really good chance that they might tell you the lips. Perhaps you have known any female to grumble that her own lips were too full or even so pouty? Absolutely not. However there are actually an incredible number of ladies who might happily spend the money for cosmetic surgeon for the pair of fuller lips.
Surprisingly, this isn’t hard to make the illusion of fuller lips using make-up. The initial step is always to pick the right pigments. Vibrant colors and shadowy colors would attract a lot of focus on the lip area, and even fairly neutral colors plus earth shades is likely to make skinny or perhaps smaller lips nearly invisible. The perfect colors associated with skin tone for anyone with small lips will be pink. That allows you to build an extra illusion of fullness, implement a crystal clear shiny gloss on top of the pink lip stick.
Ladies who have got small lips are belong into 2 categories. There are lips that happen to be very slim, and also there are lips that are too small. If, perhaps the lips are far too thin, the main purpose is to build the illusion of thickness. This can be accomplished quite easily by using a lip-liner pencil, basically expand the lip line a good portion upon the two sides, and next is put on the lip color picked.
Lips that happen to be too slim, on the other hand, usually have sufficient width. In such cases, the exact purpose is always to build the illusion of fullness. This approach can also be achieved using a lip liner, however it is essential not to ever sketch a new lines beyond the boundary below or above the natural outlines from the lips. If you work with a lip liner pencil to make a new lines, make use of a lip liner that may be 1 or 2 tones lighter than the lipstick or lip gloss color you have selected. Under no circumstances to apply a lip liner which is darker compared to your own lipstick tone if you don’t currently have lips that tend to be overly full.
One particular technique so many makeup artists employ is usually to use petroleum jelly above the lip color. Not like lip gloss, petroleum jelly is definitely thicker in consistency and features a healthy “plumping” result on the lips. One other technique is to apply a concealer or fluid foundation over the lip area before you apply lip color. The point is to create fullness through the layering of items. Obviously, layering concealer, lipstick, plus petroleum jelly over the lips could make your current lips feel as if they’re coated underneath a layer of mud, however it will definitely create the illusion of wider and fuller lips. This method is probably not sensible with regard to daily put on, however it is an excellent technique just for special events.
