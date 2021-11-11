News
Anthony Edwards erupts for 48 as Timberwolves fall to Golden State
The last time Minnesota went on the road and beat Golden State was the spring of 2016.
Zach LaVine, Andrew Wiggins, Karl-Anthony Towns, Shabazz Muhammad and Co. went into Oakland and shocked the Steph Curry-led Warriors in overtime, handing Golden State one of its nine losses that season — one and of just two defeats the Warriors suffered at Oracle Arena.
That may be the last time Timberwolves’ fans felt true hope for the franchise’s long-term future — at least until Anthony Edwards arrived. He is the light that again suggests the future may be brighter, as evidenced by his performance Wednesday night in San Francisco.
Edwards went off for a career-high 48 points on an efficient 16 for 27 shooting in Minnesota’s 123-110 loss to Golden State.
Wednesday marked Minnesota’s sixth-straight defeat, and 10th straight loss at Golden State, but Edwards was still the game’s brightest star. There are plenty of nights where Edwards, at just age 20, looks like a player ready to lead his team to wins now. Wednesday was one of them.
It was the type of night that exemplified the second-year star’s franchise-changing promise, and usually should result in a win. But the Wolves couldn’t register enough defensive stops to make it happen.
The Timberwolves (3-7) are back to trying to win games offensively.
That’s not working, either.
After the Wolves sputtered offensively to start the season, which led to losses despite their apparent defensive improvements, the thought was when the offense kicked in, the wins would follow.
Well, the offense has kicked in — the wins have not.
The Timberwolves’ big three of Edwards, D’Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns all went off Monday in Memphis, yet the Wolves surrendered 125 points in an overtime defeat.
On Wednesday, Golden State (10-1) got whatever it wanted in the first half, building a 20-point advantage. But then Draymond Green left the game midway through the third quarter, with the Wolves down 17, and momentum seemed to shift. Minnesota went on a run, getting to within four points.
But that was all the closer the Wolves would get. They made multiple mini runs to threaten the Warriors’ advantage, but every time push came to shove, Minnesota couldn’t get the stops required to get over the top of the mountain.
It was fitting the best night of Edwards’ young career came when Wiggins — Minnesota’s previous great hope — went off for 35 points on 14 for 19 shooting, including a couple monster dunks over Towns.
But Wiggins never realized his full potential. He’d have some great nights, like he did Wednesday, but they were always flashes in the pan.
The hope for Minnesota is that Edwards becomes far, far more, and that the rest of the team comes along with him.
News
St. Paul police investigate suspicious downtown death
St. Paul police are investigating a suspicious death in the city’s downtown.
St. Paul Fire Department paramedics responded about 7 p.m. to 10th and Minnesota streets, where they found a man dead on the sidewalk, according to the St. Paul Police Department.
DEATH INVESTIGATION
We’re on a suspicious death call that occurred at about 7 pm near 10th and Minnesota. A man was found on the sidewalk and pronounced dead by St. Paul Fire.
We’ll provide an update once the medical examiner releases a cause of death, which could be tomorrow.
— Saint Paul Police Department (@sppdmn) November 11, 2021
Police said they will provide more information on the case Thursday, after the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office has determined the cause of the man’s death.
News
Motorist killed in collision with semi in northern Anoka County, sheriff says
A motorist was killed Wednesday afternoon in a fiery crash with a semitrailer truck in Nowthen, the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said.
A man was southbound on Minnesota 47 around 1:20 p.m. when his vehicle crossed into the northbound lane near 199th Avenue Northwest and struck the semi, the sheriff’s office said. Both vehicles caught on fire, and the man was later pronounced dead at the scene in northern Anoka County. The semi driver was not injured.
The drivers’ identities were not immediately released by authorities Wednesday.
This crash is under investigation by the sheriff’s office, Minnesota State Patrol and Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.
News
Marshall sweeps Highland Park in Class 3A state volleball quarterfinal
In the state volleyball tournament for the first time since 1977, Highland Park could not have gotten a worse first-round opponent.
And despite a lopsided loss, its coach could not be prouder.
“We knew it was going to be a fight. Marshall is known for being a great team, but I’m really glad we got the opportunity to play this high level of volleyball,” said Scots coach Sonje Odegard. “Honestly, we’re just grateful to be here … and our goal is to make the most of it and come back Friday and get a win.”
The top-seeded Tigers quickly took out Highland Park 25-14, 25-4, 25-10 Wednesday in a Class 3A quarterfinal. Marshall will play Grand Rapids in a semifinal at 5 p.m. Friday, which is also when Highland Park will face Monticello in the consolation round.
Highland Park players knew winning was probably a long shot, but they couldn’t help but smile after the match while taking a big picture look at the Scots program.
“We have some sophomores who are playing right now, so that means they’ll get to step into a leadership role, and we’re setting the tone for a really strong team in the future as well,” Odegard said
Added Kiyomi Callahan: “It’s pretty amazing experience that we get to help bring the sophomores up and the freshmen and show them what higher competition is like so they can get a feel for it and move on.”
The Tigers (31-2) have lost just 10 games this season, while playing a schedule that includes many top teams in Class 4A, including Eagan, East Ridge, Eden Prairie and Lakeville North.
Meanwhile, Highland Park (19-8) rolled through the St. Paul City Conference and lost just one game in three section contests to make the short drive to the Xcel Energy Center.
“I’ve never been to the Xcel Energy Center, so it was really an honor to play here and have an opportunity to play with my team my senior year,” said Azeria Stagg.
The Scots had a mere 12 kills in 91 attacks, six by Callahan, compared to 40 in 89 for the Tigers.
Marshall scored 14 straight points and 21 of the final 22 in the second set.
“Everyone just kind of got their groove and got used to where we were playing,” said setter Maysa Gillingham.
“I think we learned some lessons today about the mindset we need to bring in when we’re playing in an arena like that and in a tournament like this,” Odegard said.
“Our team felt like it could come back, but it was the little things, our whole team was overwhelmed a little bit,” Callahan said.
Anthony Edwards erupts for 48 as Timberwolves fall to Golden State
St. Paul police investigate suspicious downtown death
Motorist killed in collision with semi in northern Anoka County, sheriff says
TA: Ethereum Corrects Sharply, What Could Spark Fresh Increase
Marshall sweeps Highland Park in Class 3A state volleball quarterfinal
High school volleyball: Forest Lake pushes Eden Prairie to the brink before falling in five-set thriller
Porsha Williams Rocks Tiny Red Bikini While Playing With Pigs On The Beach — Watch
State volleyball: Late East Ridge rally tops Jefferson, moves Raptors into semifinals
Gophers women’s basketball program signs Top 10 recruiting class for 2022
Kiszla: Blueprint to beat the Nuggets when push comes to shove? Poke Nikola Jokic until he loses his mind and cracks.
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
Did Dr. Fauci Use African Orphans for AIDS Experiments?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Tech3 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
News4 weeks ago
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
-
Celebrities5 days ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19