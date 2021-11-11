Celebrities
Ashley Olsen Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance Without Sister Mary-Kate At CFDA Awards
Ashley Olsen looked elegant at the CFDA Fashion Awards, where she and sister Mary-Kate were nominated for American Accessories Designer of the Year for The Row.
Ashley Olsen made a rare red carpet appearance at the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York on Wednesday, Nov. 10. The fashion designer, 35, looked elegant in a timeless black trench coat from her fashion label The Row. The former sitcom star and her sister Mary-Kate were nominated for American Accessories Designer of the Year for their label.
Mary-Kate did not attend the ceremony held at the The Pool in Manhattan on Wednesday evening, but that did not deter Ashley from painting the town red (or, black) and celebrating at the ceremony, which honors excellence in fashion. Top fashion designers and A-list celebrities dressed to impress for the award hosted by designer Tom Ford and actress Emily Blunt.
This year’s honorees include Zendaya, set to receive the Fashion Icon Award; Anya Taylor-Joy, set to receive the Face of the Year Award; and Dapper Dan, set to receive the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award. Drew Barrymore, Iman, Ciara, Emily Ratajkowski, and Cara Delevingne were among the star-studded attendees.
This isn’t the first time The Row, established in 2006, has been recognized for its contributions to fashion. Ashley and Mary-Kate have received the CFDA Award for Accessory Designer of the Year three times at past award shows: first in 2014, then in 2018, and again in 2019. The sisters also nabbed the award for American Womenswear Designer of the Year in 2015.
Ashley’s outing at one of fashion’s buzziest nights comes after she and Mary-Kate gave a rare interview in June about their decision to remain private people. The notoriously private twins spoke to Vice’s i-D Magazine to celebrate the 15th anniversary of The Row, speaking candidly about their general avoidance of Hollywood.
“We were raised to be discreet people,” Mary-Kate told the publication. That ethos has translated over to The Row, a line known for minimalist and modest offerings revered for its exceptional fabric and detailing. “I think that potentially that’s just our aesthetic, our design preference,” Ashley added. “But that doesn’t mean that we don’t also appreciate something truly ornate or maximal.”
The fashion line could be an interpreted as an extension of the twins’ desire to remain out of the limelight. “We really didn’t want to be in front of it,” Ashley said. “We didn’t necessarily even want to let people know it was us, in a way. I mean, it was one of those things where it was really about the product, to the point where we’re like, ‘Who could we get to kind of front this so we don’t have to?’ I think, to this day, you’ll see we really put the product first.”
Clint Eastwood’s Grandchildren: Meet His 5 Grandkids, Including Look-A-Like Granddaughter Graylen
Clint Eastwood is a grandfather to five grandkids. Learn more about the actor’s grandchildren.
Clint Eastwood is an actor, producer, and director who rose to fame for his westerns. The 91-year-old actor is also a father to eight children, whom he shares with former wives Dina Eastwood and Maggie Johnson, respectively. While much is known about his famous children, such as fellow actors Scott and Francesca, not too much is known about his grandchildren. The actor has five grandchildren: Lowell, 38, Clinton, 37, Graylen, 27, Kelsey, age unknown, and Titan, 3.
Much of them have followed in their grandfather’s footsteps in the entertainment business. Learn more about the “Million Dollar Baby” actor’s grandchildren below!
Lowell Thomas Murray IV
Lowell Thomas Murray IV, son of Clint’s daughter Laurie Murray, is one of the actor’s grandsons. He also goes by the name LT Murray IV. Bachelor Nation will recognize LT: he’s a contestant on season 18 of The Bachelorette, headlined by Michelle Young. When he’s not romancing eligible bachelorettes on television, he’s working as a personal trainer and yoga instructor. LT is currently a yoga instructor at Live Love Flow in Seattle, Washington. According to his Bachelorette bio, LT has a tattoo of his grandfather’s initials over his heart.
Graylen Eastwood
Graylen Eastwood, daughter of Clint’s son Kyle Eastwood, is one of the actor’s granddaughters. She follows in her famous grandfather’s footsteps as an actress and producer. She’s also a drummer and model signed with KARIN MODELS, appearing in the pages of L’OFFICIEL USA, among others. Her film and TV credits include Peacemaker, Western Sun, and Blockhouse. Graylen’s Instagram feed is mostly filled with editorial snapshots from her modeling gigs.
Kelsey Hayford and Clinton Eastwood Gaddie
Kelsey Hayford, daughter of Clint’s daughter Laurie, is one of the actor’s granddaughters, while Clinton Eastwood Gaddie, son of Clint’s daughter Kimber Eastwood, is one of the actor’s grandsons. Not much is known about Kelsey and Clinton, as they both live lives outside of the public spotlight and don’t appear to have careers in Hollywood.
Titan Eastwood
Titan, born Titan Wraith Eastwood, is the young son of Clint’s daughter Francesca, an actress, model, and TV personality. She shares Titan with boyfriend Alexander Wraith, also an actor. Francesca regularly shares snapshots of her little boy on Instagram, including one of grandpa Clint holding him when he was much younger. Judging from his mom’s Instagram page, Titan is a fan of aquariums, animals, and riding around in his toy car.
Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson ‘Text All Day’: She Has ‘Not Stopped’ Telling Her Sisters About Him
Kim Kardashian is ‘giddy’ about Pete Davidson and ‘is very much into him’ ever since they worked together on ‘SNL,’ according to an insider who spoke EXCLUSIVELY to HL.
It looks like Kim Kardashian, 41, is thoroughly enjoying getting to know Pete Davidson, 27. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who shared a kiss with the comedian during a sketch on Saturday Night Live last month, apparently can’t stop gushing over him and has even told her sisters about him.
“Kim has not stopped talking to her sisters about Pete since SNL,” an insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “This isn’t like Kim because Kim gets bored so easily and right now she is still giddy about the guy. She knows about his reputation and about his past but she doesn’t care. She has a past too and if anyone can get a man to become attached to one woman it’s Kim.”
“They text all day everyday and she shares these texts with her sisters,” the insider continued. “She is very much into him and this is not a fling it seems.”
Another source EXCLUSIVELY told us that Kim is also “very attracted” to Pete and his “sense of humor” is one of the reasons for it. “Kim never saw this one coming but yeah, she’s very attracted to Pete,” the second source shared. “I think most women can admit that a great sense of humor in a guy can be very attractive. It has a certain allure that women are drawn to. And Pete just has that quality about him.”
“He’s a naturally charming guy and just fun to be around,” the source added. “Kim doesn’t have any expectations at this point because she’s just having fun with it. She thinks Pete is a really great energy to be around and she’s definitely open to seeing where things go. For now, she’s playing things by ear and taking it day by day.”
Kim, who filed for divorce from husband Kanye West in Feb., and Pete were first spotted outside of SNL when they were riding a rollercoaster together at Knott’s Berry Farm on Oct. 29. Since then, they’ve been spotted on other outings together, including a dinner date at a pizzeria. Although their growing bond was apparently “unexpected,” it seems to be working for them.
“The best relationships are the most natural and unexpected and this is exactly what Kim is getting with Pete,” a third source EXCLUSIVELY told us. “Things just fell into place, and she is taking a chance and not denying herself a good time. She’s been through an emotional roller coaster for so long with Kanye that hanging out with Pete just takes her away from all her worries. He provides no drama to her life right now. He is clearly a light in her day, and she really appreciates that he is funny and his own person. She really is attracted to everything he is bringing her right now.”
‘The Masked Singer’s Pepper Reveals She Would ‘Feel The Heat’ In Her ‘Spicy’ Costume
The Pepper was unmasked during the Group A semi-finals on ‘The Masked Singer.’ The Grammy nominee spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HL about the challenges of performing in the costume and more.
The Pepper is none other than “Unwritten” singer Natasha Bedingfield! The singer wowed with her performances of Ariana Grande, Labrinth, and Harry Styles hits. HollywoodLife got the chance to speak EXCLUSIVELY with Natasha about her experience on The Masked Singer.
Since she was one of the Wildcard contestants, she got her costume at the last minute. However, the Pepper was meant for her! “I loved it actually because they made it more feminine, and they let me actually show the more feminine spicy side of what a pepper is,” she said.
When it comes to The Masked Singer, it’s always a challenge for the celebrities to perform while in the costumes. “It just takes a while to get comfortable,” Natasha noted. “The other thing that’s challenging is not seeing any of the other contestants, so you don’t really know. You can’t watch anyone performing. You don’t know what you’re up against, so that’s interesting too. I didn’t realize how much I rely on things like shaking my head. I’m a bit rock and roll. I’m a bit like Tina Turner and Diana Ross on stage. I just run around like a headless chicken. When I had the costume, I really had to be a little more careful. It could just all fly off.”
She added, “You have to balance it and find ways to fix it down so it doesn’t fly off for sure. I do have a little claustrophobia, so for me, I definitely had to get over that and just kind of breeze through that.”
No pun intended, but the Pepper costume was HOT! “But I liked that,” the singer admitted. “They kept on asking me if I wanted to fan myself. I actually kept my costume on longer than any of the other contestants. They would say when they dressed me that they’d never seen anyone who would want to stay in that outfit. I would want to get dressed like half an hour before going on stage because I wanted to feel used to it and not be rushing. They said that usually people just want to put on five minutes before they go one. I wanted to become the pepper, and I would feel the heat.”
Each of her performances was “special” to Natasha. She also has a connection to Labrinth! “I love Ariana Grande so it was incredible to sing her song. It’s a really hard song to sing that one. She’s got such an impressive range. ‘Jealous’ is from a guy called Labrinth. The song was a huge hit all over the world. He is actually from London and his drummer was my first drummer. That was really special to sing that song. I felt like I was crying as I sang it. I felt like I really stepped inside the song and really kind of communicated it. Each song had a special kind of thing to it. I loved the set design for Harry Styles’ ‘Sign of the Times,’ so that was kind of spectacular.” The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays on FOX.
