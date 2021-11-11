Celebrities
Attorney For Travis Scott Issues First Statement & Condemns Finger-Pointing From Houston Police
The attorney representing Travis Scott in the aftermath of the Astroworld tragedy issues his first statement and wants the finger-pointing to end immediately to focus on more on solutions.
It’s been almost a week since the tragic accident that occurred during Travis Scott’s Astroworld performance last weekend. The festival turned into a mass causality event with 8 people losing their lives and dozens more being hospitalized. Right now, the main focus has been investigating to see how this could even happen and supporting the families who have been impacted by the horrific accident.
While police have given updates on the progress, they seem to keep sneaking in small information that points the finger at Travis being responsible for this whole thing. Today, the lawyer representing the rapper, Edwin F. McPherson, issued his first statement to Rolling Stone regarding the incident and came out swinging with facts.
“There has been multiple finger-pointing, much of which has been by city officials, who have sent inconsistent messages and have backtracked from original statements,” McPherson told Rolling Stone. “Houston Police Chief Troy Finner was quoted in the New York Times as saying ‘You cannot just close when you got 50,000 and over 50,000 individuals. We have to worry about rioting, riots, when you have a group that’s that young.’ Yet, just a short time later, Chief Finner states the responsibility to stop the show falls on Travis.”
In his statement, he also went on to mention the 56-page operational plan which was obtained by CNN earlier in the week. The plan clearly stated the executive producer and festival organizer are the only two people with authority to stop the show and neither is a part of Travis’ team.
He also points out that here was not a contingency plan in place for a surging crowd despite three people being hospitalized after being trampled during the 2019 Astroworld festival. At the end of the day, McPherson just wants everyone involved to stick to the facts and take responsibility and move forward with helping to get answers.
Watch Remembrance Day at the Canadian War Museum: Live video – Macleans.ca
On Nov. 11 at exactly 11:00 a.m. ET, sunlight shines through a single window in Memorial Hall at the Canadian War Museum in Ottawa, illuminating the headstone from the tomb of Canada’s Unknown Solider. Watch that solemn moment here when it happens.
READ: Remembrance Day should be a national holiday
The post Watch Remembrance Day at the Canadian War Museum: Live video appeared first on Macleans.ca.
Can’t Knock The Hustle: Jay-Z Cleared In $67 Million Lawsuit Over Cologne Endorsement Deal
Jay-Z just got some really good news after years of fighting a hefty lawsuit.
Following almost six years of litigation, a jury in Manhattan reached a verdict in Hov’s trial with Parlux Fragrances, which partnered with the entrepreneur in 2013 to launch its “Gold Jay-Z” cologne.
The rapper has officially been cleared in the lawsuit, which claimed Jay breached an endorsement deal with the company after failing to promote the fragrance. In the end, the jurors found that Hov was not liable for the $67.6 million in requested damages, though they did also reject his roughly $6 million countersuit for alleged unpaid royalties.
Jay-Z shared a statement with Complex following the victory, saying, “I’d like to express my gratitude to the jury, especially during these difficult times.”
When a reporter asked if he had “98 problems now” since winning the suit, the rapper seemed to really appreciate the reference to his famous track, responding, “Ayyy, I like that!”
This three-week trial comes nearly six years after Parlux sued Jay-Z in January 2016. At the time, they accused him and his S. Carter Enterprises of costing the company millions by breaching the terms of their agreement. Among the claims made by the company were that Hov refused to appear on Good Morning America in an effort to promote the cologne.
As for Jay’s defense, his team refuted Parlux’s accusations, claiming the entire case was a “misunderstanding,” saying the company merely failed to market its product correctly.
In the end, the jury agreed.
Dream Kardashian Is Pretty In Pink At Barbie-Themed Birthday Party Thrown By Dad Rob
Rob Kardashian threw his daughter, Dream, the most magical fifth birthday party on Nov. 10. The event was Barbie-themed, and Dream and her cousins looked like they had such a blast.
Dream Kardashian got to celebrate her 5th birthday with her KarJenner cousins! Rob Kardashian went all out to throw his growing girl an epic birthday event. The theme of the party was Barbie, and Dream dressed the part by wearing a pink Barbie outfit. Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram to share a video of herself and Dream, where the little one’s outfit is on display. Along with the pink Barbie tank, Dream is wearing silver shorts and her hair pulled into a curly ponytail with a pink bow.
In another video, Khloe captured her daughter, True Thompson, making slime at a crafts table. The table is filled with different kinds of beats and art supplies, and the noise in the background definitely makes it seem like the cousins had a blast celebrating with Dream.
Khloe also captured the stunning decorations at the party. Upon walking into the main entrance there were hundreds of pink balloons in all different shades, shapes and sizes. The middle portion of the display featured balloons that spelled out HAPPY BIRTHDAY DREAM in huge pink letters. There was also a massive Barbie box, a Barbie dream house and pink cakes. “The best daddy,” Khloe captioned the decoration video, confirming that Rob planned the event. The Kardashians definitely know how to go all-out for their kids, and Rob proved that he’s in on that trend with this party!
Rob did not appear in any of the photos or videos from the party himself. However, earlier in the day, he took to Instagram to wish his little girl a happy birthday with a sweet message. “HAPY BIRTHDAY to my best friend!!” he wrote. “Today you are 5!!! This is wild! You make me laugh every day and I am so thankful to have you in my life!! Time to turn up for your Barbie party woohoo.”
Dream’s mom is Blac Chyna, who Rob was briefly engaged to in 2016. Blac did not publicly post about Dream’s birthday on the big day, but we’ll have to wait and see if she throws a party of her own at some point!
